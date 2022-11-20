Of The Trendy Cold Weather Clothing On Amazon, These Are The Best Bargains

When the seasons shift, it’s often an invitation to turn to your closet. If you discover that said closet lacks options that have kept up with your style, it's time to go shopping. I tracked down the trends, the deals, and the wardrobe hacks that will help you feel and look good while still keeping your wallet happy. Of all the trendy cold-weather clothing on Amazon, these are the best bargains.

Maybe you need a jacket to top off the wardrobe you are already wearing. Or perhaps it’s time to swap your shorts for real pants. Maybe you have a date coming up and want to be comfy and cute at the same time. Or it may be that your work-from-home wardrobe is leaving you cold — or longing for something more stylish. Whatever your wardrobe needs, it’s here, it’s stylish, and it’s cheap. So get in here and discover your future favorite outfit of the day.

1 These Fleece-Lined Leggings With Roomy Pockets 90 Degree by Reflex High-Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings Amazon $19 See on Amazon Stay warm in these fleece-lined leggings that feel like a yummy sweatshirt on the inside and look like leggings to the rest of the world. Want pockets? These have roomy pockets high on each thigh so your phone is easy to reach, you can bring a wallet along, and you don’t have to sit on your gear. “These are very soft, super warm, and so comfy they get washed and worn right away!” said one of the more than 10,000 five-star reviewers. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

2 A Pair Of Comfy Pajamas That Are Super Stylish Amazon Essentials Women's Long Sleeve Pajama Set Amazon $29 See on Amazon On the weekend — or when you work from home — this pajama set will be your go-to loungewear. The light jersey is made from a cotton and modal blend that drapes beautifully, breathes, and is soft and comfortable to wear. And the subtle solid colors are classy enough to wear all day — and night, even if someone comes to the door or you have to run to the mailbox. “I am in love.” said one reviewer. “So comfy, soft yet breathable. Bought more after the first night sleeping in these.” Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

3 This Lightweight Sweater With Cute Button Details On The Sleeves Angashion Long-Sleeve Sweater Amazon $34 See on Amazon Add some pretty stripes and fashion-forward details to your cool-weather wardrobe with this sweater that’s cozy, warm, and looks great on. Choose a crewneck or high-neck — and the placement of the decorative buttons — and stock up on this stretchy and pretty sweater that’s so comfortable to wear and holds its shape. “I haven’t taken it off since I got it,” said one reviewer. “I might just sleep in this tonight.” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 The Affordable Rain Boot You Can Wear With Anything Asgard Women's Ankle Rain Boots Amazon $33 See on Amazon You don’t have to save up for rain boots that look cute with your skinny jeans, a dress, or whatever you have on. This pair of ankle rain boots are versatile, comfortable, and watertight. The upper is super flexible so your feet will be happy, and the sole has plenty of traction for walking in wet weather. “I wore these boots hiking in the mountains ... and my feet were dry and warm (with socks),” said one reviewer. “I then came back to Florida in time for the hurricane and these rain boots did not disappoint in warm weather either.” Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 4 — 12

5 A Set Of Stretchy & Warm Gloves You Can Match To Your Fit Cooraby Winter Knitted Magic Gloves Amazon $20 See on Amazon If you tend to lose gloves, this collection of 12 pairs of super stretchy, warm, and comfortable gloves is a must-have. If one goes missing, just grab another. They are so stretchy, you can share them with guests, too. Tuck a pair in your car, backpack, and camping kit so your hands stay warm wherever you go. Choose a set that’s all-black or mix it up with the color options to complement your look of the day. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Medium — Large

6 A Long-Sleeve Button Down That Looks & Feels Expensive But Isn’t Big Dart Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt for Women Amazon $22 See on Amazon When you covet an expensive, flowy button-down that drapes beautifully but don’t want to spend a lot of money, this long-sleeve button-down shirt is the one you want. Made from 100% viscose like much more expensive shirts, it feels great, looks expensive, and comes in fun and artistic patterns as well as beautiful solid shades. “Love the vibrant colors!” said one of the 14,000 five-star reviewers. “It fits well and looks like a much more expensive shirt. Great for casual wear or at the office.” Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

7 The Fleece Cargo Joggers You Will Want In Every Color Goodthreads Ultra Soft Fleece Cargo Joggers Amazon $23 See on Amazon Pull on this warm pair of fleece joggers and stay cozy and comfortable when the temperatures drop. With two roomy pockets, you will always have your phone and essentials handy. The drawstring waistband insures a great fit and the fabric is deliciously soft. “They fit perfect, they are soft and look great!” said one reviewer. “I am buying more today! My mom saw them on me and fell in love and now she's buying some, too!” Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8 This Corduroy Button-Down That Easily Goes From Shirt To Shacket ZOLUCKY Women's Corduroy Button Down Shirt Amazon $34 See on Amazon Pull this button-down corduroy shirt on over your tee and wear it as a shacket. Or, button it up and wear it as a shirt. The oversize fit is on-trend and versatile — the look can go from hiking to work. The fabric is light enough to tuck in but substantial enough to wear as an overshirt. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

9 The Stylish Flared Yoga Pants With A Fleece Lining Ewedos Fleece Lined Flare Yoga Pants Amazon $34 See on Amazon Thankfully, the Y2K trend is bringing flared leggings back. This cut is so easy to wear and gives a groovy look that hides any sock mismatches or shoe flaws. This pair of fleece-lined, flare-leg yoga pants lets you take this look into cooler weather with a cozy interior and substantial weight. The roomy hip pockets make it easy to cart your phone. They even have pre-stitched cut lines for anyone who needs them shorter. “Looks great for dress up for work or dress down for home,” reported one reviewer. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 These Faux-Fur House Shoes You Can Wear Outside FITORY Open Toe Faux Rabbit Slipper Amazon $30 See on Amazon Slide your tired toes into these faux rabbit fur slippers at the end of the day for a soft, warm landing. They wrap your feet in fur while you walk on a springy cork footbed — this sits on top of a durable outsole that’s good to go outside to take out the trash or make a late-night cookie run. The adjustable straps ensure a perfect fit and over 3,000 people gave them five stars. “They are cozy warm, amazingly comfortable, and so versatile,” said one reviewer. “I wear them as slippers but also wear them out to the store or around town.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 6 — 11

11 A Long, Fuzzy Cardigan That Looks Fabulous & Feels Like A Hug Angashion Long Fuzzy Fleece Cardigan Coat Amazon $49 See on Amazon Turn up your style while wrapping yourself in the cozy warmth of this long, fuzzy fleece cardigan coat. This teddy jacket is lined, has big pockets, and makes every outfit look amazing while feeling like you are wearing your comfy bathrobe — the best of both worlds. “I was afraid it would ... look like a bathrobe, but it's actually quite fabulous,” said one reviewer. “I get a lot of looks and compliments. It's warm, it's soft, and it's fully lined.” Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

12 A Classic Fleece Hoodie That’s So Affordable Gildan Fleece Hooded Sweatshirt Amazon $18 See on Amazon A good sweatshirt can set you back a tidy sum, but this 50/50 cotton and polyester fleece hooded sweatshirt is the secret $18 version. Made from a pill-resistant yarn, the hoodie is also double-lined for extra warmth. It’s high-quality, comfy, cozy, and has no busy graphics on it. “Color is cute and super bright! Fits well and is a good thickness,” said one of the many five-star reviewers. “I can tell this hoodie will last a while.” Available colors: 34

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

13 This Deep-V Sweater You Can Wear 2 Ways Deep V-Neck Wrap Sweater Amazon $34 See on Amazon Wear the deep V-neck of this soft and cozy sweater in the front or back for a high-fashion look that’s also comfortable and warm, without being bulky. The crossover style and deep opening let you show off a strappy tank or bit of lace in either the back or front and the oversize fit works with leggings, jeans, or skirts. It’s a versatile top you can wear often. “This is my favorite sweater,” said one reviewer. “I've gotten a lot of compliments on [it] and now I want to buy more colors.” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

14 A Light & Long Cardigan With Pockets Amazon Essentials Long Cardigan Sweater Amazon $24 See on Amazon Pull this long cardigan on over whatever you are wearing and be ready for a video call in seconds. Wear it to work to make jeans and a tee a bit more dressy — and add some warmth. The pockets give you an easy place to drop your phone and the long style is perfect with leggings. “I love this lightweight duster!” said one reviewer. “Goes with so many outfits and gets lots of compliments!” Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

15 The Stretchy Cotton Unitard That Works With So Many Outfits Stretch is Comfort Women's Tank Unitard Amazon $28 See on Amazon Whether you wear this tank unitard to a yoga class, for layering under a cosplay look, or on its own styled with a jacket or cardigan and boots, it’s a versatile wardrobe piece that stretches beautifully. It’s made of cotton with a touch of spandex for comfort and breathability. Reviewers call it soft and comfy and report that it is easy to dress up or down. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Large — 6X

16 A Soft, Cashmere-Blend Beanie That’s So Pretty jaxmonoy Slouchy Knit Beanie Hat Amazon $17 See on Amazon This slouchy beanie is both a touch of warmth and a fashion upgrade. The slouchy fit lets you tuck your hair into it or just adds a bit of style. This is a comfy shape that doesn’t make a point on top of your head or feel squeezed like you’re wearing a swim cap. And the 15 percent cashmere in this blend gives it a super soft feel and a chic look. “These are my favorite hats. They are super soft and the perfect slouch,” said one of the nearly 6,00 five-star reviewers. “... I own 3 of them.” Available colors: 19

Available sizes: One

17 A Chunky Knit Sweater That’s Cozy & Chic Dokotoo Turtleneck Balloon Sleeve Sweater Amazon $40 See on Amazon When the weather turns chilly, this high-neck pullover is the sweater you will want to reach for. Roomy, cozy, and cute, the chunky knit style is perfect for walking on the moors on a foggy Irish day or for evoking that mood while you go to your day job. “A bulky chunky sweater that makes me feel like a Nordic goddess,” confirmed one reviewer. “I feel so fluffy and adorable.” Available colors: 43

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

18 This Classic Wool Skirt With Retro Flair IDEALSANXUN High Waist A Line Winter Skirt Amazon $35 See on Amazon Complete your cool-weather look with this winter skirt that looks as adorable in a business casual setting as it does on a date to the skating rink. The fabric is a warm 100% wool and the waistband has a stretchy elastic at the back so it moves with you — and makes tucking in a top easy. It’s lined, has pockets, and over 4,000 people gave it five stars. “This skirt is so beautiful and I’ve had tons of compliments on it!” said one reviewer. “Beautiful for the fall and [winter, it] keeps me warm!” Available colors: 37

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

19 A Soft Blanket Scarf That Will Warm Up Any Outfit FURTALK Soft Blanket Scarf for Women Amazon $17 See on Amazon This soft blanket scarf is a layer of warmth that adds elegance to any outfit. It dresses up a plain tee when worn as a scarf. Or, open it up and wrap it around your shoulders to add warmth to a dress. The viscose and modal blend is soft without being itchy and the length and width make it super versatile. “It's a scarf. It's a shawl. It's a blanket. It's decor. It's a skirt. It's AMAZING!!!” reported one reviewer. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: One

20 A Cushy Tunic Top That Goes From Loungewear To Work IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Tie-Front Tunic Shirt Amazon $27 See on Amazon This waffle-knit, tie-front tunic is so versatile you might find yourself coming back for more. Wear it alone. Wear it over a tank. Pair it with leggings, jeans, or a pencil skirt. Wear it around the house. Wear it to work. The lightweight fabric adds a bit of warmth but won’t make you hot and you can adjust the length with the tie front. “Looks equally cute with leggings as it does with a skirt,” said one reviewer. “It's very soft and falls nicely. I love versatile pieces like this.” Available colors: 33

Available sizes: X-Small XX-Large

21 This Onesie Pajama Set That’s Comfy & Adorable LecGee Onesie Pajama with Buttons Amazon $26 See on Amazon When you are lounging around the house and want to stay warm, pull on this stretchy onesie pajama for an adorable look that fits like a glove and feels silky and soft. It’s a stretchy rayon so you could wear it under your ski clothes or a tunic and create an outdoor ensemble. “Conforms to your body but [is] not tight,” reported one reviewer. “It's extremely stretchy. I love to wear it to bed or under clothes for extra warmth.” Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — XX - Large

22 A Fashion-Forward Top With Elegant Lace Sleeves MIHOLL Long Sleeve Crewneck Top with Lace Sleeves Amazon $26 See on Amazon Make an otherwise ordinary outfit — jeans and a T-shirt — flashy and dressy-occasion worthy with this lovely blouse with lace sleeves. The balloon sleeves are rendered in airy lace that’s pretty and elegant, while the body is a comfy waffle texture. The pairing creates a terrific top that can go to work or a party. “Dressy enough for work or fun with jeans or skirt!” agreed one reviewer. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23 These 2 Snazzy Fedora Hats For The Price Of 1 Spikerking Fedora Hats (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See on Amazon Not sure what color to get in a fedora? Get them both! This set of two fedora hats gives you so many options. Get two neutrals or a black one and bright-colored one. They are cotton and polyester, have a thin belt band around the crown, and a brim that’s just under 3 inches wide. They create a look that’s as cute with jeans and boots as with a dress and heels. And who can resist a two-for-the-price-of-one deal like this? Available colors: 11

Available sizes: One

24 A Lightweight Crewneck Sweater That Comes In So Many Colors Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $27 See on Amazon A lightweight sweater is a true wardrobe staple. Wear it under a blazer for a sophisticated work look that’s comfortable. Wear it with joggers. Top off a skirt with it for a simple but classic look. The fabric is a delicious cotton and modal blend that makes for a great combination of breathability and soft drape. And at this price, you will probably want it in a few colors. “If a t-shirt and a sweater had a baby, it would be this top,” said one reviewer. “Lightweight without being see thru or flimsy. It's not fitted but it isn't boxy either.” Available colors: 47

Available sizes: XX-Small Slim — 6X

25 The Cozy Shacket That’s The Cuddliest Of Outerwear PRETTYGARDEN Faux Shearling Shacket Amazon $42 See on Amazon When the weather is cool and you wish you could have fur like a teddy bear, this faux shearling shacket will be your cozy friend. It’s warm and oversize so you can pull it over a T-shirt or a sweater and the big pockets will carry all your essentials. “I feel like a giant teddy bear is hugging me when I wear it and it gets you warm really quick,” said one reviewer. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

26 The Versatile Tie-Waist Dress With A Custom Fit R. Vivimos Tie Waist Sweater Dress Amazon $31 See on Amazon When you want to dress up but still be comfortable, this tie waist sweater dress is the easy and affordable solution. It’s one-garment simple to get dressed. And the tie waist lets you customize the fit to your body and mood. The bell sleeves add some flash and the crew neckline is perfect for showing off a few pendants. “The knit is a nice quality weight and the dress looks WAY more expensive than it was,” said one reviewer. “The cinch at the waist makes [the fit] very adjustable.” Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

27 A Pair Of Wool Beanies At A Hard-To-Beat Price PFFY Knit Beanie Hats (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See on Amazon If you love the way beanie hats keep you warm while keeping you on trend, you will be pleased to discover that you don’t have to spend a bundle to put a new, cute wool beanie on your head. This two-pack is so affordable that your difficult decision will be what colors to get. Each pair is two different colors so it’s easy to expand your daily wear options. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: One

28 The Stretchy Catsuit That’s The Perfect Base To So Many Outfits Speerise High Neck Zip Unitard Amazon $25 See on Amazon Whether you like to cosplay, want to channel your inner Kim K, or need something flashy to wear while you work on your on-ice dance routine, this unitard has you covered. The gist: If you need a full coverage base layer that’s so stretchy you can do anything in it, this is it. It zips up the back for easy on and off — and can even be worn backward, and the zipper becomes a V-neck. “The material [is] extremely comfortable [and] durable,” said one reviewer. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

29 This Off-Shoulder Top That Goes From Casual To Dressed Way Up Romwe Off Shoulder V-Neck Wrap Top Amazon $25 See on Amazon Looking for something dressy that you can also wear every day? This off-shoulder, V-neck wrap top is it. The crossover front and off-shoulder style elevate any outfit to event-worthy but you can pull the shoulder up and wear it with jeans for a casual brunch or to work. “Great fit and quality, and a unique shoulder style. I have both the green and black tops, and get stopped with compliments every time I'm out,” said one reviewer. “Perfect for date night, wedding shower, just going out and feeling good.” Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

30 These Butter-Soft Leggings That Rock Any Look SATINA Pallazzo Pants for Women Amazon $20 See on Amazon These palazzo pants are the butter-soft, ultra-comfortable, wear-everyday bottoms you have been looking for. The fabric is super stretchy so they fit like paint — right to your knees. Then they flare out for a striking silhouette that’s flashy and understated at the same time. Depending on the color or pattern they can be groovy ‘70s throwback, business-suit elegant, yoga-class essential, or everyday wear. Almost 18,000 people gave them five stars. “I've ordered at least five of these pants,” said one reviewer. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 The Jeggings That Look Like Real Pants Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jegging Amazon $20 See on Amazon After a weekend in yoga pants, it’s hard to go back to jeans — or anything else. So these pull-on knit jeggings are essential. They wear like leggings but look like pants because of the functioning belt loops and faux fly. And they have working back pockets you can tuck your phone into — you can wear pants and have your leggings, too. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small Short — 6X-Long

32 A Faux Leather Skirt That’s Stretchy & So Cute Kate Kasin Wrapped Faux Leather Skirt Amazon $10 See on Amazon Give your outfit a little edge with this faux leather skirt that — unlike actual leather — is comfortable to wear because it is lightweight and stretchy. There are two styles — a wrap or a pencil — and both are fun casual wear or perfect for work or a date. “Crazy about this skirt!” said one reviewer. “Can’t beat the price, I bought a similar skirt for $250 and this is just as good!” Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 A Bell-Sleeve Bodysuit That’s Glamorous & Comfortable Shein Deep V-Neck Bell Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $29 See on Amazon From the big and flowy sleeves to the plunging V-neck, this bell-sleeve bodysuit oozes glamour. It’s the date night, special event top that’s affordable enough to own in several colors, and reviewers love it. “Absolutely amazing! I had to buy it in 4 different colors!” said one. “The flowy sleeves are so fun and make me feel like I'm in a romance novel,” said another. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

34 The Slinky Party Dress That’s Ready For Anything SOLY HUX Velvet Spaghetti Strap Cowlneck Party Dress Amazon $26 When your event calls for pulling out the stops and going all-in on the glam, pull on this stretchy velvet spaghetti strap dress and steal the show. It hugs the body with a touch of stretch and is ready for a holiday party, special date, or the gala for your film debut. “This dress was everything I hoped it would be,” said one reviewer. “When I tried it on I was soo amazed by how good it looked on me and how good I looked in it.” Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

35 The Soft & Colorful Triangle Scarf That Goes With Anything Wander Agio Long Plaid Shawl & Scarf Amazon $13 See on Amazon Wrap this long, plaid shawl around your shoulders in cool weather no matter what else you are wearing. This is the versatile triangle scarf that warms up anything from a T-shirt to a suit. It dresses up a casual outfit and doesn’t detract from a dressy one. “I love this scarf!” said one reviewer. “It's so soft, can be twisted into all sorts of designs, and keeps me warm.” Available colors: 39

Available sizes: One

36 A Stretchy & Comfy Turtleneck That Makes A Terrific Base Layer Stretch is Comfort Long Sleeve Turtleneck Top Amazon $22 See on Amazon When you need a base layer to wear under woolens or a color to finish a look, this buttery soft, super stretchy long-sleeve turtleneck is the comfortable and colorful choice. The lightweight microfleece adds a layer of warmth and feels delicious against your skin. “These are the softest, stretchiest, and most light weight turtlenecks I own,” said one reviewer. “I like to layer so these are beyond perfect!” Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Large — 7X

37 This Classic Oversize Plaid You Can Wear Many Ways SweatyRocks Long Sleeve Button Down Plaid Shirt Amazon $30 See on Amazon Wear this long sleeve, button-down plaid shirt over a tank as an overshirt. Wear it tucked in. Tie it at the waist or around your waist. Wear it with cowboy boots or a pencil skirt. It’s lightweight, long enough to pair with leggings, and the big front pocket — in a contrasting color in some options — gives it a modern edge. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

38 A Roomy & Soft Sweatshirt In Gorgeous Colors Trendy Queen Oversized Quarter Zip Sweatshirt Amazon $35 See on Amazon When the weather turns cold, this oversize, quarter-zip sweatshirt will warm you right up. It’s a big and roomy fit so you don’t have to steal from your brother or boyfriend and it comes in so many beautiful colors you will want more than one. “It’s very soft on the inside and heats you up instantly,” reports one reviewer. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 The Pants That Exist Between Joggers & Leggings UEU Yoga Joggers with Pockets Amazon $29 See on Amazon If the snug fit of leggings or yoga pants is not your jam and the baggy, uber-casual vibe of joggers won’t work for your day, these yoga joggers are the perfect mashup. The waistband is high and the fit loose without being baggy. Reviewers are buying them in multiples and saying they want to live in them. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large