Of The Trendy & Inexpensive Fashion On Amazon, These 45 Pieces Actually Look Good On Everyone

Wanting to dress on-trend is an understandable desire, but the problem with in-style pieces is they have in-style price tags most of the time. I mean, I’m all for a head-to-toe satin look with some strappy heels — but that look du jour can cost quite a pretty penny. Don’t worry. With this list, I’ll give you access to all of the hottest looks of the day, but for an inexpensive price on Amazon. Oh, and these 45 pieces actually look good on everyone.

Starting with that satin look, there’s a cowl-neck satin tank on this list that you’ll actually feel comfortable in. It comes with tie-up side details if you love a good cropped-tank moment. Or, grab it in a classic length for a flowy or tuckable look with your comfiest jeans.

There are also pieces that make certain over-the-top trends easy to wear. We’re, of course, talking about puff-sleeve dresses that are a little too puffy. There’s a midi dress that fixes those overly-puffy worries. Plus, there’s even a polo-style sweater that makes that preppy trend seriously cozy.

All of these budget-friendly pieces are easy and fun to wear, whether you’re hanging with friends, running errands, or going to work. Plus, they’re cheap, so, we can all finally add some actually wearable trends to our closets.

1 This Crocodile Purse With A Retro Handle Design Hoxis Vintage Minimalist Leather Clutch Amazon $18 See On Amazon This miniature tote has magnetic snaps on each side, so you can quickly open and close it while you’re out. This faux-leather boxy clutch is also complete with a crocodile style texture and a retro handle cutout, blending together a ‘90s and modern aesthetic. It also comes in pebbled finishes if you’re not into the croc style. Available colors: 7

2 An Oversized Corduroy Shirt That You Can Wear So Many Ways Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon Flannel shirts are a classic, but this oversized corduroy shirt is the way to go. The on-trend oversized fit is just begging to be tied up, draped off of one shoulder, or tucked into your wide-leg jeans. The options are seemingly endless. Layer it over a mini dress for a chicer look than a casual denim jacket. The texture will keep you cozy, but it’s still lightweight for all-season wear. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 32

3 This Tank Dress With Fun & Functional Cinch-Up Accents BTFBM Sleeveless Bodycon Ruched Short Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This tank dress is seriously playful yet oh-so practical. The little tie details on each side let you cinch up the hemline for your perfect mini-length or let down your skirt for a more relaxed errands situation. Honestly, though, the crew neckline, rib-knit fabric, and stretchy spandex in the fabric make it perfect for whatever you’ve got going on any day or time of the week. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 28

4 These ‘90s-Inspired Platform Sandals With Stretchy Straps DREAM PAIRS Open Toe Platform Sandals Amazon $26 See On Amazon With these 2.4-inch platform sandals, you’ll get beachy cork details and a durable chunky sole that recall the best of the ‘90s. These lightweight, strappy sandals are also complete with a flexible band, so you don’t have to deal with a bulky buckle or zipper, and reviewers note these make the fit super comfortable for everyday wear. There’s a wide range of style options, like a classic brown, a neon yellow look, and even metallic hues. Available sizes: 5 – 11

Available colors: 19

5 These Casual Paper Bag Pants With A Statement Bow GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon These cropped and casual high-waisted pants are complete with a statement bow detail — as if the trendy cinched paper bag waist detail wasn’t enough visual intrigue. That bow is an adorable and adjustable accent on top of the already comfy elastic waist. That detail plus the addition of spandex in the lightweight fabric makes these a great go-to. Bonus: you also get real pockets. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 37

6 A Jewelry Set With All Of The Layering Bracelets & Necklaces You Could Want 17 MILE Gold Chain Necklace and Bracelet Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon This trendy jewelry set will actually save you money because it has all of the layering pieces you need in one budget-friendly pack. It comes with six necklaces and three bracelets. Each one has a unique, chic design like a paper clip chain, dainty beads, a chunky chain, and more. They’re all adjustable, and you can choose from matching gold tones or white gold tones. Available colors: 2

7 A Long-Sleeve Crop Top That Matches The Vibe Of Every Outfit Romwe Ruched Long Sleeve Crop Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon You’ll get trendy cutouts and a cinched V-neck detail with this crop top. All of these accents come together to create a top that matches almost any look. The lightweight rayon and spandex blend makes it cool and stretchy enough to pair with a flowy skirt, but the long-sleeves go perfectly with jeans, heels, and your favorite shacket. Available sizes: Large – 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 7

8 The Wrap Dress That’s As Comfy As Your Loungewear Romwe Front Knot T-Shirt Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Keep one of these wrap dresses in your loungewear drawer and one hanging next to your dresses because it’s just that comfortable. It mixes a T-shirt dress with an adjustable wrap-style front so you can adjust the fit at the waist to your comfort level and exact styling desires. The polyester-spandex blend and T-shirt style just might win out over your sweatpants and, obviously, jeans. Available sizes: Large Plus – 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 23

9 A Sheer Floral Coverup That Can Go From The Pool To Happy Hour Chicgal Floral Print Puff Sleeve Cardigan Amazon $14 See On Amazon Hanging this sheer floral coverup in your closet is a nice post-work reminder to go relax in the sun for a bit. Don’t worry if there’s not a pool near you, because this airy, lightweight cardigan looks just as good when paired with a tank top, blouse, or simple sundress. After your well-deserved time outside, this layering piece is easy to machine-wash. Available sizes: Small – 5X-Large

Available colors: 45

10 The Comfy Mesh Flats That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are HEAWISH Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $27 See On Amazon These adorable, washable, and foldable mesh flats are a budget-friendly alternative to pricey knit flats. And unlike other fabrics, these will stay secure and compact until you need them. These durable shoes are also extra-padded with a soft lining, which is exactly what you want if you’re changing into your comfy kicks. Available sizes: 5 – 11

Available styles: 22

11 The Ultimate Trendy Accessory: A Bucket Hat boderier Wide Brim Bucket Hat Amazon $12 See On Amazon Obviously, you need this bucket hat if you’re stocking up on popular accessories. This cotton option is foldable, so you can roll it up and always have in vogue sun protection with you. The frayed trim detail makes it look straight from Y2K, and bright color options like blue, orange, and yellow keep the 2000s vibes going strong. Available colors: 9

12 A Cotton Sweater Vest With Classic Striped Trim Gihuo V Neck Sweater Vest Amazon $27 See On Amazon This V-neck sweater vest has that classic contrasting striped trim that’s easy enough to style with a sporty or a preppy look. It’s 100% cotton, so this updated sweater vest isn’t itchy like actual vintage options. The knit fabric is machine-washable, and the rib-knit trim helps this trend piece keep its shape. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 8

13 These Wide Leg Cotton Trousers That Are Easy To Dress Up or Down ECUPPER Cropped Cotton Trouser Amazon $26 See On Amazon This 100% cotton pair of wide-leg trousers have an elastic waist that’s perfect for pairing with spaghetti strap bodysuits and your relaxed sneakers. These breezy lightweight pants also give you functional pockets. Obviously, you can wear a pair of sneakers with these cropped wide-leg trousers, but they’re also easy to style up with a pair of wedges. Available sizes: 0 – 22

Available colors: 15

14 The Only Puff Sleeve Dress Your Closet Needs R.Vivimos Puff Sleeve Ruffle Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Stop your search for a puff sleeve dress with this flowy midi-dress. It has all of the romantic ruffles, puff sleeves, and ruching that are on-trend. Not to mention the square neckline that’s complete with a minimalist bow detail for extra cottagecore feels. It comes in delicate floral patterns, and you can even wear it as an off-the-shoulder look. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available styles: 8

15 A Budget-Friendly Mini Bag That Will Stay In Style For A Long Time FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Crossbody Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re wanting a trendy mini bag, this budget-friendly crossbody bag will be your go-to for a long time. The square shape, faux leather, and classic gold-tone hardware will stay in style a little longer than the other overly-trendy options out there. At 8 1/2 inches long, this bag is also large enough to carry all your essentials. If you want just one more trendy detail, grab it in one of the bright colors like mint, hot pink, or lavender. Available colors: 27

16 A Mesh Top With Embroidery, Sparkles, Ruffles & More Floerns Short Sleeve Sheer Mesh Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Choose from colorful floral embroidery, sparkles, an iridescent finish, ruffles, little tassels, and more styles in this mesh top that’s so fun for festival season. Each option has classic necklines and simple sleeve styles to really let the mesh design shine and allow you to layer this over bralettes, tanks, and tees. Best of all, this top has a boxy fit for a hippie, breezy vibe. Available sizes: Large – 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 18

17 This Flowy Tank With All Sorts Of Trendy Necklines Romwe Lace Criss Cross Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This stretchy spaghetti strap tank has the perfect shape to wear as a flowy top or to tuck it in and layer it. There are all sorts of trendy necklines to choose from, like criss-cross straps, lace, and even a chic scalloped trim. There’s even an option with a plunging lace V-neck that gives off lingerie-as-daywear vibes. Available sizes: Large Plus – 4X

Available colors: 20

18 A Midi-Dress With A Smocked & Ruffled Top Floerns Boho Floral Print A Line Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon If your closet is already full of adorable smocked tops, this midi dress is the trendy dress to grab. It has smocked detailing on top that’s complete with an off-the-shoulder neckline and ruffled trim on the sleeves for a few more modern twists. Plus, this flowy floral dress has a side slit, making it truly lightweight and breezy for special occasions and everyday wear alike. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large Plus

Available styles: 42

19 These Chunky Chelsea Boots In Expensive-Looking Trendy Colors Soda Lug Sole Mid Heel Chelsea Boot Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whichever color you grab this Chelsea boot in, it’s sure to win out over all of your other trendy shoes. But the tan and white are so on-trend — and they even look like way more expensive options. They’re complete with a stable lug sole heel and platform. Plus, the bold tread details perfectly match the chunky shoe trend. Available sizes: 5.5 – 11

Available colors: 4

20 A Pleated Mini-Skirt To Fit The Sporty Tennis Trend SANGTREE Pleated Skirt with Comfy Stretchy Band Amazon $25 See On Amazon This pleated skirt goes with all of your favorite sporty athleisure looks, and channels a preppy ‘90s look in all of the best ways. It has a hidden zipper and a skort style that makes these just as comfy as your bike shorts. There are plenty of plaid and stripe options in this machine-washable skirt, if you really want to go for a throwback or punky look. Available sizes: Small – 4X-Large (also available in kid sizes)

Available styles: 43

21 The High-Contrast Sneakers That Are Trendier Than Classic Workout Shoes Wonesion Fashion Sneakers Amazon $49 See On Amazon These high-contrast sneakers are obviously the ones to grab for your light workouts or walk to morning coffee. Your classic white sneakers will feel a little left out because these lightweight mesh sneakers come in tons of bright colors and even a bold pink camouflage option. The funky cutouts on the rubber sole don’t just make these fun and fashionable, they also give you comfy shock absorption. Available sizes: 5.5 – 10.5

Available colors: 17

22 These Twisted Earrings To Mix Up Your Chunky Hoop Collection PAVOI Twisted Rope Hoop Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon These 14K gold plated hoop earrings have a twisted design that’s a minimalist way to mix up your everyday chunky hoop collection. Each pair has sterling silver posts, and they come in gold, rose gold, or white gold colors to match the rest of your accessories for the day. Available colors: 6

23 This Oversized Flannel That Won’t Look Too Crisp Or Too Worn-In SheIn Button Down Plaid Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This oversized flannel won’t look too crisp and stiff like most brand new button-ups. It’s designed with a drop shoulder look and lightweight fabric for a worn-in look. Don’t worry — the curved hem is polished instead of frayed, so it doesn’t look too worn-in. This oversized shirt also comes in plenty of trendy plaids, like coffee brown and pastel pink. Available sizes: Large Plus – 5X-Large Plus

Available styles: 17

24 A Sheer Mesh Mock Neck That Comes In The Coolest Patterns SweatyRocks Long Sleeve Sheer Mesh Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon Plain mesh tops are everywhere, but this sheer mesh mock neck comes in the most unique patterns, including ones with a wavy turquoise Y2K vibe, contemporary wording, animal prints, and florals. The 5% spandex makes the soft mesh stretchy so it won’t dig into your skin or feel constricting, especially when tucked into high-waisted jeans or skirts, which is always appreciated with a long-sleeve top. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available styles: 15

25 A Velvety Cowl Neck Dress To Update Your Slip Dress Collection SOLY HUX Cowl Neck Velvet Bodycon Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon If your closet is more than good when it comes to silky slip dresses, try out this velvety mini dress with a cowl neck. It’s has the silhouette of those slip dresses we all love, but it has a stretchy body-con style and adjustable straps. Plus, the soft velvety finish comes in adorable colors like pastel pink, brown, and maybe the trendiest purple out there. Available sizes: Large Plus – 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 14

26 These Classic Straight-Leg Jeans From A Beloved Brand Lee Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean Amazon $35 See On Amazon These long straight-leg Lee jeans are a great way to replace those skinny jeans we all still have (or at least give us another option). These stretchy cotton-blend jeans also offer a timeless mid-rise, so they’re always in style even when we’re all arguing over high-rise and low-rise pants. Plus, they have a relaxed fit all the way through your leg, making these a comfy option. Available sizes: 2 Short – 20 Long

Available colors: 20

27 A Pair Of Cushioned Slides That Are Cool & Comfortable Cushionaire Slide Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon These cushioned sandals are completely waterproof. So, go ahead and pair these rubber-sole slides with your trendy look and head outside without worries. They’re also complete with a 1.75-inch platform that gives you a trendy lifted look, all while being so comfy, reviewers note they feel like they’re walking on clouds. You can grab them in neon colors and pastels or plenty of neutral styles. Available sizes: 5 – 12

Available colors: 19

28 This Lightweight Blazer With Carefree Rolled Up Sleeves Milumia Open Front Blazer Amazon $24 See On Amazon This lightweight blazer comes with perfectly carefree rolled up sleeves — so it doesn’t give off office vibes. Each sleeve is also secured to keep this casual style in place while you’re out — no awkward shuffling of your sleeves. The simple plaid print comes in so many high-contrast colorways for a bold moment in this extra long jacket. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 7

29 These Linen-Blend Pants That Serve Coastal Grandmother Vibes Amazon Essentials Linen Wide Leg Pants Amazon $31 See On Amazon Channel your inner coastal grandma with these linen-blend pants, especially when you’re tired of those heavy wide-leg khakis. These draw-string pants give you the same flowy shape, but they’re also lightweight with a cotton and linen fabric, which makes them especially soft and comfortable. They’re machine-washable and come in all of your favorite trouser colors, like dark green, white, navy, and more. Available sizes: 1X – 6X

Available colors: 5

30 A Wide Brim Hat That’s Breathable Enough For Summer Lanzom Wide Brim Panama Hat Amazon $18 See On Amazon You can easily wear this wool-blend wide-brim hat with all of your summer looks. It’s breathable, so you’ll never get so warm you have to take it off after your Instagram photo. This hat comes in such a wide range of colors that can suit any style, whether you’re going for a hippie chic look, a sweet cottagecore moment, or a rock ‘n’ roll vibe. Plus, each one has a polished belt detail, which makes this more unique than other similar hats. Available colors: 29

31 A Faux Wrap Dress With Zero Annoying Ties BTFBM Casual T-Shirt Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This lined T-shirt dress has an adorable wrap-front hemline, but it doesn’t require tying any bows or readjusting all day. You just pull it right on. The wrap skirt is secured with ruched details on each side of this lightweight mini-dress. The bodycon-style and crew neck top also makes it perfect for layering, dressing up, or styling casually. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available styles: 33

32 These Bike Shorts With Pockets That Come In 3 Great Inseam Lengths BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon This pair of compression bike shorts come in 5-, 7-, and 8-inch inseams, so you’re sure to find your length for maximum comfiness. The moisture-wicking design is also complete with side pockets that are the perfect size for a smartphone, which makes these an easy go-to for pairing with an oversized sweatshirt or cute crop top. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available styles: 42

33 The Affordable Tassel Tote With Over *160* Colors To Choose From Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Amazon $14 See On Amazon This extra-affordable faux-leather tote even comes with a little tassel accent and a magnetic closure, two handy features that have helped this get nearly 30,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. You can make this easy-to-carrry bag work with your style no matter who you are, because this expensive-looking bag comes in over 160 colors. Its lightweight yet durable and is wide enough to fit a laptop, making this a great go-to office bag. Available colors: 162

34 These Strappy Heels With An Updated Block Heel Style The Drop Avery Square Toe High Heeled Sandal Amazon $50 See On Amazon These square-toe strappy heels take the sturdy block heel we all love and updates it, bringing a classic shoe into 2022. The heel is extra-slim for a less-chunky look that still gives you stability and style. The shoe body comes in the trendiest finishes including crocodile, velvet, metallic, and camel colored leather with clear straps. Available sizes: 5 – 13

Available colors: 18

35 A Bold Floral Cardigan In Fun Retro Colors MakeMeChic Floral Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon This floral cardigan gives off vintage sweater vibes in the best way possible. The woven floral pattern is bold, bright, and comes in fun retro colors, like the perfect pine green with bright yellow flowers. Unlike a pricey cardigan from a vintage store, this one is machine-washable and has some stretch. Available sizes: X-Large Plus – 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 2

36 This Ribbed Midi-Dress With A Polished Square Neckline The Drop Square Neck Midi Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Grab this midi-dress because square necklines and wide straps are always chic — even when trends change. This stretchy cotton-blend tank dress also has a polished hemline detail with an understated high-low design and ribbed fabric that adds a cool texture. It also comes in timeless and trendy colors with two shades of beige, a muted army green, black, and white. Available sizes: XX-Small – 5X

Available colors: 5

37 This Set Of Stacking Rings That You Can Mix & Match ItsStarred Silver and Stone Rings (Set of 8) Amazon $9 See On Amazon This pack of stacking rings comes with regular rings, midi rings, simple styles, and even colorful gems, so you can mix and match your finger accessories to work with your mood and your outfit. They’re lead-free, nickel-free, and look expensive enough to pair with any of your other rings or jewelry. They come in unique options, like a black metallic finish or a mixed silver- and gold-tone set. Available styles: 6

38 A Puff Sleeve Ruffle Dress That’s Still Casual Enough For Everyday Wear Valphsio Smocked Ruffle Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Grab this smocked dress because the puff-sleeve, bow-front, and ruffle trends can go a little over the top sometimes, but this one has all of those dramatic elements toned down for a casual Saturday in the park. It has puff sleeves that add a little cottagecore tough, and they’re complete with a sweet, small ruffle trim. This dress has no shortage of details, including a keyhole neckline with a dainty tie-front and a smocked waist. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 16

39 This Mini Purse With Unique & Adorable Strap Options Loiral Retro Classic HandBag Amazon $14 See On Amazon This faux-leather mini-purse has three fun and unique strap options. You’ll still get the classic matching shoulder strap, just like all of your other tiny totes, but there’s a second small strap that comes as a chunky chain or an adorable pearl style. This little bag also comes in faux-crocodile, quilted styles, and smooth finishes, so you can play around with trends. Available colors: 22

40 This Ball Cap With A Lace-Up Back Detail Funky Junque Criss Cross Back Hat Amazon $25 See On Amazon Change up your normal baseball hat with this criss-cross back hat. The criss-cross detail is made of elastic, so it gives you that lace-up corset look without needing to tie anything. It also has a mesh trucker-style accent, but there are 186 other styles to choose from if the mesh isn’t your favorite. Available style: 187

41 This Polo-Style Sweater With Oversized Sleeves CHYRII Long Sleeve Knitted Polo Shirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon Everyone seems to be wearing polo-style tops right now, and this cropped sweater makes that preppy trend seriously cozy. It has oversized sleeves and rib-knit fabric that’ll make you want to wrap up in this sweater like a blanket. Plus, the deep V-neck shows off whatever accessories you’re rocking. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 10

42 This Faux-Leather Skirt With Retro & Asymmetrical Zippers PYL PU Faux Leather Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon The asymmetrical zipper on the front of this faux-leather skirt makes it worth adding another going-out skirt to your rotation. Plus, it’s way more functional than those other skirts because it has a little zip-up pocket on the side, which makes this saucy little number pretty functional as well. A few of the zipper accents even have retro-style zipper pulls, making this skirt full of interesting details. Available sizes: Large-Plus – 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 1

43 This Cropped Tank Top With A Funky Cutout Verdusa Sleeveless Ribbed Crop Tank Amazon $16 See On Amazon This cropped tank top has a funky one-shoulder cutout that’s balanced with simple rib-knit fabric that makes this tank extra-versatile. It’s equally perfect with leggings and your trendy trousers. You’ll also still get a classic crew neck top, but don’t worry about this shirt feeling too tight — the fabric has plenty of stretch. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 21

44 A Blazer That’s Worth Layering With Everything WDIRARA Long Sleeve Blazer Amazon $35 See On Amazon This polished blazer is still casual enough to layer with any and everything you put on that day — even a leggings look. It has 5% spandex in the crisp polyester fabric, so it’s even a comfier option than a stiff cotton chore jacket, but it still looks classy enough to wear to the office. Available sizes: Large Plus – 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 6