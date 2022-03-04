Of The Trendy Things Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon, These 44 Are The Best Bargains

I scroll through adorable clothes on social media almost every time I pick up my phone (I’ll admit it). So, of course, I’m constantly clicking links in bios to start shopping. But so many times, I click the link only to find out that the top I loved is way out of budget. Why do popular and trendy things always have to be super expensive? I don’t think they have to be. That’s why I searched around and found some seriously stylish stuff on Amazon that is budget-friendly and skyrocketing in popularity.

There’s an oversized sweater with over 11,000 five-star ratings and chunky rib-knit accents on the hem and on the super trendy mock-neck. Oh, and you can also try out cottage-core with some lettuce ruffled socks.

Yes, this list is packed with accessories, clothing, and underwear you’re seeing everywhere right now. Bodysuits? Check. Slip dresses? Check. Lacy bralettes, pillow slides, and matching ribbed knit workout sets? Check, check, and check, please. The styles here have a blend of retro inspiration and modern silhouettes that reminds you exactly why fashion can be so darn fun. And because these buys are on Amazon, they won’t break the bank.

So instead of following a link to a top that will blow my budget, you can find me consulting this list that’s full of super popular looks.

1 A Set Of 3 Seamless Sports Bras With Over 22,000 Five-Star Reviews AKAMC Cross Back Wirefree Sport Bra (3 Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re lucky, you can sometimes snag one sports bra for $30, but this pack of seamless sports bras gives you three for less than that. These sports bras are all wireless, machine-washable, and the padding is removable so you have support when you need it but don’t have the bulkiness when you don’t. Available sizes: Small – 3X Large

2 These Classic High-Waist Work Pants With Tons Of Stretch ALLEGRACE Plus Size Slim Fit Pull-on High Waist Pants with Pockets Amazon $23 See On Amazon Honestly, these pull-on high-waisted pants are perfect even if you’re not going into work that day. Why? They have the most comfortable details. Unlike a thick constricting waistband, this one has a small and comfy strip of elastic. They have four real pockets, and the rayon-blend fabric has 12% spandex for plenty of stretch. Available sizes: 1X – 4X

3 A 4-Pack Of Go-To Cotton Camis That You Can Adjust Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Camisole (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These cotton camis with a little bit of stretch fabric have a classic scoop-neck and adjustable straps, so you can make them fit to your body’s proportions. Grab a pack of all neutrals or a variety of colors, there are over 20 different color combinations to choose from. These lightweight shirts are great for layering or wearing on their own during the hottest months of the year. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

4 These Levi’s Straight-Leg Jeans With A Super High Waist Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Amazon $40 See On Amazon Ah, the ribcage jean. These trendy high-waisted straight-leg jeans are a favorite for a reason. They only have 1% elastane for a real-jean feel, but these super high-rise jeans are still machine-washable. The ankle length cut also makes these versatile bottoms a great option for showing off your favorite chunky sandals or sneakers for a super modern look. Available sizes: 24 – 44

5 A 2-Pack Of Sunglasses With Fun Retro Vibes Freckles Mark Squared Retro Sunglasses (2 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Channel the ‘70s and ‘90s with this fun pack of high-definition sunglasses. In addition to having a retro cool vibe, these glasses have a protective UV coating, and they’re even impact- and scratch-resistant. You’ll also get all of the protective necessities like a pouch, cleaning cloth, and of course, a case, so you can take these with you anywhere. Available colors: 27

6 A Rib-Knit Workout Set With A Notch-Detail Top FAFOFA Workout Outfit Set (2-Pieces) Amazon $36 See On Amazon The extra-thick rib-knit fabric of this two-piece workout set is only the first modern detail in this adorable look. The next is that on-trend notch detail on the padded crop top. As if all of those things weren’t enough — this high-waisted set also comes in 13 colors, including neutrals and the perfect pastel blue. Though this set is totally squat proof, trust me, you’re going to want to wear this one outside of the gym. Available sizes: X-Small – Large

7 These Lounge Shorts With A Cuff That Won’t Unroll icyzone Workout Lounge Shorts (2-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These lounge shorts have a cuffed detail that’s sewn in place so it won’t unroll while you’re out and about or in the wash, which is a detail I really appreciate. They’re also complete with a drawstring elastic waist, two pockets, and a stretchy cotton-blend fabric, which makes them super comfy. They come in a two-pack, and every pack includes two different colors so you can switch up your look as desired. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

8 A Pack Of No-Show Socks With Grippy Silicone Heels IDEGG Low Cut No Show Socks (6 Pairs) Amazon $15 See On Amazon The heels of these no-show socks are lined with three grippy silicone strips in the back — a no-show essential. You get six pairs of these breathable cotton-blend socks, and each pair is complete with a little extra cushioning for support. They all have a comfort toe-seam, so you’re less likely to get a blister from an awkward seam rubbing against the toe of your shoe. Available sizes: Small – Large

9 A Layered Necklace With A Paperclip Chain & Customizable Initial Ursteel Layered Initial Coin Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon Try out the choker-style paperclip chain and the initial disc necklace trends at once with this dainty layered necklace. Each necklace is, of course, fully adjustable, and you can wear each one separately. This dainty 14K gold plated can be worn so many ways, since the reverse side of the initial pendant is complete with a minimalist heart design. Available styles: 26

10 A 2-Pack Of V-Neck T-Shirts That You Can Wear With Anything Amazon Essentials V-Neck Classic-fit Short-Sleeve Tee Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These classic V-necks come in a coordinating two-pack so you can try out two different styles at once and build up your wardrobe basics. They have a tuckable length, a loose fit, lightweight jersey fabric, and are a perfect base for layering with jackets, cardigans, or other accessories. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

11 These Pants With Adorable, Adjustable Bows On The Ankles & Waist GRACE KARIN High Waist Pencil Pants with Bow-Knot Amazon $28 See On Amazon These best-selling high-waisted pants take the bow-waist trend one step further with small bow details on the ankle-length hem. The best part is — these little bows are actually fully adjustable, so you can tighten the hem to perfectly fit your ankles, and the waist is similarly adjustable with an elastic back to the waistband. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 A 4-Pack Of Comfy Bralettes That Are Great For Low Cut Tops Kalon Racerback Sports Bralette (4-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon These wire-free racerback bralettes are designed for workouts. But if you want an everyday bra, this four-pack is totally comfy enough. The pads are removable and the straps are adjustable, so you can make these work for your exact needs. Best of all, you simply pull on these bralettes instead of trying to hook or clip anything, making them an easier option than other bras. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

13 A Fleece-Lined Hoodie That Has A Cute, Sporty Vibe Doublju Basic Lightweight Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This lightweight hoodie is available in over 35 different styles, including some with sporty raglan sleeves and versions with thick heathered stripes. Lined with fleece, reviewers note that this chic, body-hugging hoodie is super soft, making it a cozy yet fashionable top to pair with leggings or jeans when you want a casual yet super cute look. Available sizes: Small – 3X

14 A 5-Pack Of Stainless Steel Studs That Are Truly Timeless Wssxc Cubic Zirconia Stainless Steel Stud Earrings (5 Pairs) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Classic studs are always in style, and this pack of cubic zirconia earrings comes with five sizes for layered looks on ears with multiple piercings or so you can swap out your accessories for a casual or glam look. They’re all 100% lead-free and complete with stainless steel backs and posts so you can feel good about wearing them. Available colors: 3

15 These Comfy Leggings That Look Like & Have The Features Of Jeans Prolific Health Jeggings Amazon $28 See On Amazon These leggings come in capri and full length options as well as tons of washes that look like real denim with topstitching as well as functional belt loops and pockets. It’s the true comfort of stretchy pants with the cool, timeless look and functionality of skinny jeans. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

16 The Pillow Sliders That You’re Seeing *Everywhere* Joomra Pillow Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Yes, these are the pillow sliders you’ve all seen everywhere. Also, yes, these waterproof slides are super cheap. The entire shoe has a non-slip texture that helps to keep your foot in place while also making you look really, really cool. This shoe also has a unique cup-style spot for your foot to prevent slipping and to protect your toes. Plus, the ergonomic cushioned sole is a whopping (and super comfy) 1 3/4 inches thick. Available sizes: 3 – 14

17 A 10-Pack Of Cotton Bikini Underwear That’s Totally Tagless Fruit of the Loom Tag Free Cotton Bikini Panties Amazon $12 See On Amazon What makes this bikini-style underwear trendy? It’s a go-to 100% cotton pack that has moderate coverage, and a tagless design, making these an ultimate choice for comfort. In addition to neutral shades, these panties also come in fashion forward heather tones and pretty patterns so you can have a fun little surprise underneath your clothes. Available sizes: 5 – 10

18 A Flowy High-Waisted Skirt With Elegant Pleating Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon This flowy high-waisted skirt has pretty pleats that are elegant enough to wear to a wedding or fancy restaurant but can also be styled casually. The flowing, airy design is really quite romantic, and with five distinctive styles (colorblock, gradient, solid, printed, and above-the-knee) to choose from, there’s certainly an A-line skirt that will fit your personal aesthetic. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

19 A 2-Pack Of Tuckable Tanks With A Trendy Neckline Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These simple tank tops with a slim-fit cut fit like your favorite bodysuit but are as comfortable as your favorite tee. They’re complete with rib-knit fabric, and the scoop neckline is a little wider than most and way more fashion-forward. The best part is — this machine-washable two-pack comes in 37 color combos, so you can really stock up. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

20 This One-Shoulder Swimsuit With Ruching & Ruffle Details Hilor One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon This one-shoulder swimsuit has ruffles and ruching details that makes this super sweet and chic, whether you go for classic black or blue or a tropical-inspired floral pattern. This moderate-coverage suit is also complete with built-in padding, a shelf bra, and it's even fully lined so you have support while you’re splashing or sunbathing. Available sizes: 6 — 16

21 This Adorable Pack Of Socks With A Lettuce Trim Ruffle Mcool Mary Ruffle Turn-Cuff Casual Ankle Socks Amazon $15 See On Amazon This adorable pack of ruffled lettuce trim socks have fairytale feels for sure. You can wear them with the ruffle at the top or fold them down for different vintage vibes. These socks are also complete with a simple and cozy rib-knit texture, and reviewers note this sweet socks are incredibly soft. Available styles: 20

22 These Stretchy Bike Shorts That Are Made Of Durable Fabric Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $11 See On Amazon These machine-washable bike shorts have over 22,000 five-star ratings, and it’s probably thanks to the fabric. They’re made of a heavyweight material, so they’re durable and totally opaque. Plus, unlike compression workout fabrics, this cotton-blend stretchy fabric is way comfier for everyday wear. They’re complete with a 7-inch inseam and come in black or heathered gray. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23 These Matte Claw Clips With A Massive Cult Following TOCESS Big Hair Claw Clips (4 Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon This four-pack of trendy matte acrylic claw clips are extra-large (they’re actually classified as jumbo), so they even work with long hair. The metal springs on these non-slip clips are rust-resistant, while the grips themselves are soft, making them comfortable to wear and less likely to cause hair breakage than other clips. This is a winning accessory, so it’s no wonder why these have a remarkable 4.8-star rating on Amazon. Available styles: 19

24 A Faux-Leather Belt Pack With Chic Buckles SANSTHS Faux Leather Belts with Double O-Ring Buckle (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Each one of the faux leather belts in this two-pack is complete with super trendy gold-tone double-O ring buckles. Possibly the best part — these belts come with a hole punch, so the size is customizable, meaning you can wear these around your waist or belt loops. They come in classic faux-leather colors or faux-crocodile, leopard print, and white. Available sizes: Small – XXXL

25 This Off-The-Shoulder Tunic That’s Built For Lounging Lacozy Off Shoulder Pullover Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon Swap out your tired ol’ sweatshirt for this trendy off-the-shoulder tunic because I’m convinced it was designed for lounging. Why? The cotton-polyester blend fabric has a stretchy fit thanks to 5% spandex that just begs to be paired with pullover flared leggings. It has a cozy, fashion-forward batwing sleeve, and it comes in 33 colors to perfectly match your favorite wide-leg sweatpants. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

26 This Set Of Chunky Chain Bracelets That You Can Mix & Match fxmimior Chain Bracelets (Set of 4) Amazon $9 See On Amazon All four of these chunky chain bracelets are completely adjustable to fit your wrist. Each set of gold or silver bracelets comes with three different vintage-inspired chains and, of course, a classic glossy band to balance it all out. Layer them up for a real in vogue look or wear them on their own — they’re just as pretty either way. Available colors: 2

27 These 3-Pocket Leggings With A 4.7-Star Rating Ewedoos High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon $20 See On Amazon Obviously, these super soft leggings made the list because they have three pockets — two on the sides, plus a hidden one. They come in two lengths and so many colorful options, including a trendy heathered look. The polyester and spandex blend isn’t see-through, and each pair is complete with contrasting seams and an extra-high waist. These leggings have over 22,000 five-star ratings, so you know they’re worthy of adding to your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

28 A Go-To V-Neck With Ruched Sides & Flowy Sleeves Made By Johnny Short Sleeve V Neck Amazon $19 See On Amazon This V-neck top will be your new go-to tee because it has elevated ruched details on the sides that make this much more interesting than a plain T-shirt. The hidden elastics help the sides stay perfectly ruched and in place all day. Plus, the length will pair perfectly with the low-rise jeans trend. Despite all the fancy details, this lightweight top still keeps things casual with the v-neck and flowy dolman sleeves. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

29 This 3-Piece Bag Set That Is Super Functional & Fashionable LOVEVOOK Handbags (3 Pieces) Amazon $36 See On Amazon You get a small bag, a tote, and a clutch in this three-piece bag set that comes in tons of neutral finishes and colors including back-in-style faux-crocodile options. Each bag is perfect for different occasions, whether you’re out for an evening or going to work, and these bags all have front zippers for extra storage. Available styles: 25

30 This Easy-To-Layer Turtleneck Bodysuit That’s Still Breathable MANGOPOP Turtle Neck Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Go ahead and layer up this mock neck bodysuit with sweaters or jerseys. Yes, it has long sleeves but is still super breathable. The modal and spandex blend fabric comes together with a snap closure for easy removal, and this bodysuit tucks seamlessly into jeans and skirts, giving you a sleek, chic look. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

31 A Dainty Gold-Plated Necklace That Looks Really Glam PAVOI 14K Gold Plated CZ Dainty Choker Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon This classic necklace is complete with a Swarovski cubic zirconia crystal and a 14K gold plated chain, so it looks really expensive while being really budget-friendly. It, of course, comes in silver, gold, or rose gold tones so you can pick your preference (or buy all three — no judgment). But no matter which metal color is your go-to, this dainty necklace always comes with a 2-inch adjustable extender so you can make it fit your neckline. Available colors: 3

32 These Leggings That Have Over 50,000 Five-Star Reviews SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon Simple leggings are a go-to for a reason: they’re the perfect base for layering up a bunch of other trends. This beloved pair of leggings are high-waisted, 100% super opaque, and super soft, so you can feel comfy in them no matter what you chose to pair them with. Black is a classic choice, but if you’re looking to be a bit more adventurous, these leggings come in over 50 different styles and colors. Available sizes: One Size – One Size Plus

33 These Criss-Cross Slippers That Are Extra Fluffy Parlovable Open Toe Plush Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Don’t let the plushiness fool you — these super fluffy criss-cross style slippers still have an anti-slip rubber sole, so you can wear them around the house in peave. The added memory foam sole also adds a little shock absorption. They come in 10 seriously chic colors, like camel, pastel pink, and a few two-tone options. Basically, everything about these slippers gives you that perfect fluffy and comfy fit. Available sizes: 5 – 10

34 A Pack Of Pad-Free Bras With Two Layers Of 100% Cotton Fabric Fruit of the Loom Spaghetti Strap Cotton Pullover Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re not into padding or wires — this machine-washable pack of three sports bras is ideal. Instead of padding, these spaghetti strap sports bras have two layers of 100% cotton for modest coverage and support. They have a small elastic band that’s way less annoying than most, making these a comfy and cute under garments option. Available sizes: 32 – 44

35 This Rib-Knit Tank With An Effortlessly Cool Halter Neckline VICHYIE Basic Racerback Tank Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon This simple rib-knit racerback tank top is perfect to pair with layered necklaces and dark wash jeans. It’s complete with a halter neckline with chunky seams, which draws the eyes upward. The polyester and spandex blend fabric is everything you could want in a go-to tank because it’s lightweight and totally breathable. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

36 A Silky Slip Dress That’s Elegant Enough For Weddings xxxiticat Sleeveless Cowl Neck Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon This silky slip dress has a cowl neck, which makes you look like a super cool rockstar while simultaneously being elegant AF. Reviewers note wearing this to weddings and other dressy events, and report that it’s breathable, thick, and looks much, much more expensive than it actually is, which is a win-win-win in my book. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available styles: 38

37 A V-Neck Sports Bra With A Crop Top-Style Fit Dragon Fit Padded Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This padded sports bra has a longline crop top-style fit, so it’s totally worth wearing out as a classic crop top in addition to under other athletic wear. The V-neck front and back lets your back breathe, while the removable cups give you medium support when you want it. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

38 A Knit Sweater With Chunky Rib-Knit Accents ZESICA Oversized Chunky Knit Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon This oversized knit sweater has over 11,000 five-star ratings. It’s probably that popular because this it has chunky rib-knit accents on the mock neck and hem to make it the ultimate hygge trendy piece. When paired with ankle boots and a hat, this sweater is the definition of cozy cute comfort. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

39 These Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses That Are So ‘90s KUGUAOK Rectangle Sunglasses (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These sunglasses have a trendy rectangle design that you’re seeing everywhere, but they are a practical choice too, since they have a UV protective coating to block 100% of UVA and UVB (always important). All of the 20 colors are seriously so fun, but if you want to add on another trend, grab the pastel green, pink, or orange with matching colorful lenses. Available colors: 20

40 These Levi’s With A Pull-On, Zipper-Free Style Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $26 See On Amazon These pull-on Levi’s have a zipper-free, button-free design, making them as easy to wear as your favorite leggings. They come in all of the trendy denim colors, including light denim and a soft lilac option. They might have a stretchy pull-on style, but they’re still made of a machine-washable cotton blend that keeps its shape throughout the day. Available sizes: 2 – 28

41 This Pack Of Breathable Thongs That Are Totally Seamless VOENXE Seamless Thong Underwear (5 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon You get five different trendy styles in this pack of seamless thong underwear. What makes this five-pack such a bargain is the subtle mesh fabric that’s breathable and super stretchy, making these a great option to wear under thicker pants. The most important part — the lining is still 100% cotton to keep you as comfortable as possible. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

42 These Super Flexible Flats With A Pointy Toe HEAWISH Suede Ballet Flats Amazon $21 See On Amazon Why does it matter that these suede flats are super flexible? Their bendy sole means you can fold them up in your suitcase or purse. Don’t worry — the sole is still extremely durable, and it’s even complete with slip-resistant rubber. The pointed-toe style is also designed so it’s not too narrow or constricting. One reviewer even raved, “These are by far the most comfy (and well made!) flats I have purchased in years.” Available sizes: 6 – 11

43 A Pack Of Cushioned Crew Socks With Reinforced Seams Hanes Value Pack Crew Socks (10-Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Pull these classic cushioned crew socks over your favorite pair of leggings to put a modern spin on your activewear looks without breaking the bank. They come in basic black or white, and there are 10 in a pack, so these socks are also a great way to do less laundry. With a 4.7-star rating on Amazon with over 20,000 reviews, these Hanes socks are a tried and true favorite for a reason. Available sizes: 5 — 12

