There’s nothing worse than dry, damaged hair. But if you’re looking for a treatment that will keep your hair looking healthy and shiny, and deliver flawless results, Olaplex is usually your first port of all. The brand first launched in 2014 as an in-salon treatment only, but when Olaplex dropped its first at-home bond-building treatment, No. 3 Hair Perfector, it was hailed as a gamechanger for maintenance between salon visits. Since then, the legendary haircare brand has become known for its bestselling at-home range of shampoos, conditioners, treatments, and masks. Now, the brand is adding a ninth product to its collection.

What Can You Expect From Olaplex’s No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum?

On Mar. 31, Olaplex will be launching No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum, its first-ever leave-in product. Similar to the cult No. 3 product, No. 9 contains the same breakthrough haircare technology that works to revive dry, damaged and lifeless hair by reconnecting broken bonds in the hair shaft.

Designed to be the first step of your styling routine, the serum can be worked through towel-dried hair from ends to roots and either blow-dried, diffused or air-dried. To add an extra layer of shine and protection, the No. 9 can be used to tame frizz and static flyaways.

Dubbed the “anti-damage hair shield” the No. 9 promises to protect your hair from daily external damage, such as pollution or heat damage, for up to 48 hours. The formula contains antioxidant red algae extract, which works to build an invisible bond to block pollutants, nourish hair and neutralise free radicals before they cause any damage to your hair, as well as the Olaplex Bond Building Technology. A bonus? The serum also provides heat protection up to 232 degrees. We love a do-it-all product.

Like its predecessors, No. 9 is suitable for all hair types, is free from silicones, formaldehyde, parabens, and phthalates, and is vegan-friendly and cruelty-free.

How To Buy Olaplex’s No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum In The UK?

The new Olaplex No. 9 is launching exclusively at Cult Beauty on Mar. 31 and will cost £26, so you only have a few days to wait. You can join the waiting list to get your hands on it first when it lands.