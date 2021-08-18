Old Navy is taking a revolutionary step toward greater size inclusivity with the launch of their new Bodequality program. Now, every single style available at Old Navy will be offered in their full size range. And what’s more, there will be price parity, so you won’t see a cost increase for plus-size items like you do at many other retailers.

Beginning on Aug. 20, every style in Old Navy’s collection will be offered in sizes 0-30 and XS-4X. This change will coincide with a revamp of all 1,200 of their stores, where plus and straight sizes will no longer be separated into two different sections. Instead, the entire store will be a fully integrated shopping experience with all sizes merchandised together. The store will also feature models and mannequins of various sizes: size 4, 12, and 18 specifically. E-commerce will also follow suit.

Impressively, the brand also paid attention to fit. While most retailers just scale up from smaller sizes, not paying attention to the various ways plus size women hold their weight, Old Navy ran fit clinics with models in sizes 20 to 28. They even administered body scans to create avatars based on actual bodies for use online.

Courtesy of Old Navy

“We saw an opportunity to meaningfully change the women’s shopping experience by making it more inclusive regardless of size,” Old Navy President and CEO Nancy Green said in a press release. “Bodequality is not a one-time campaign, but a full transformation of our business in service to our customers based on years of working closely with them to research their needs.”

To kick off the initiative, Old Navy is launching a TV campaign with Shrill star Aidy Bryant alongside a diverse group of women. In the clip, the cast is filmed dancing to “I Am 100%” by Jarina De Marco, capturing the “fun, easy, and comfortable” vibe of the clothing, Bryant tells Bustle. The campaign will be rolled out on TikTok and Instagram as well in the coming weeks.