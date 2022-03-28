Beauty
Updos won the red carpet this season.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
The Oscars ceremony is the Olympics of glam during red carpet season — and the 94th Academy Awards did not disappoint. From intricate updos to ’90s-inspired blowouts, here are the best hairstyles spotted on the 2022 Oscars red carpet.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Hairstylist Renato Campora swept Chastain’s hair up in a high ponytail with a few tendrils peeking out. A slight pouf at the top added some subtle volume.