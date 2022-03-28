Beauty

The 10 Best Hairstyles From The 2022 Oscars

Updos won the red carpet this season.

On the Oscars 2022 red carpet, Lupita Nyong'o had one of the best hairstyles.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
By Audrey Noble

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The Oscars ceremony is the Olympics of glam during red carpet season — and the 94th Academy Awards did not disappoint. From intricate updos to ’90s-inspired blowouts, here are the best hairstyles spotted on the 2022 Oscars red carpet.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain’s High Ponytail

Hairstylist Renato Campora swept Chastain’s hair up in a high ponytail with a few tendrils peeking out. A slight pouf at the top added some subtle volume.

