Beauty
It was all about the eyes.
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The 2022 Oscars served many inspiring beauty looks. The makeup game in particular was all about the glam and sparkle. From metallic shimmer shadows to the classic red lips, scroll through to see some of the best makeup looks of the night.
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Zendaya wore a glossy bare lip and subtle silver eyeshadow in the corner of her eyes for a soft, but striking makeup look.