If you’re a TV aficionado, you’ve likely already seen Ottoman Hands. The brand’s sustainably made, heirloom-quality pieces have shown up in some of the most-watched series of late, including “Sex Education,” “House of the Dragon,” and the ever-stylish “Emily in Paris.” Small wonder the brand is so popular. The female-founded, London-based brand crafts its jewelry by hand with the help of local artisans in Istanbul, using gold plating over recycled metals. The shows in which Ottoman Hands’ pieces have been featured are proof of the brand’s versatility — you can pair them with everything from a gown that’d make the Mother of Dragons proud to a sailor hat and belted blazer à la Emily Cooper. Better yet? Every piece featured here costs less than $200, so you don’t need to have a Netflix-sized budget to get the look.

Shop Emily Cooper’s Favorite Hoop Earrings & More Pieces As Seen On TV

Discover More Stylish & Sustainable Jewelry From Ottoman Hands

Other than the pieces that’ve graced the screens, Ottoman Hands is best known for its signature Evil Eye collection. Each piece features the centuries-old symbol of protection in designs ranging from subtle to bold, in a variety of tones and textures, from delicately beaded necklaces to chunky signet rings. Their latest collection, Turquoise Mountain X OH, is equally gorgeous. Turquoise Mountain was founded in 2006 by His Majesty King Charles III to bring new life to crafts and historic areas in Afghanistan, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan. Available only online, Ottoman Hands’ collaboration with the organization is handmade in Kabul using traditional techniques and consists of 15 pieces made of semi-precious gemstones in saturated, vibrant hues and graphic shapes.

Below, shop a handful of the most exciting pieces from both of these stunning collections.

A Gold Signet Ring You’ll Never Take Off

From Ottoman Hands’ signature Evil Eye Collection, this gold signet ring (shown here on the model’s pinky finger) features the iconic evil eye design in 21-carat gold over recycled brass. The chunky style makes a bold statement on its own but would look incredible stacked with other more delicate pieces. It’s adjustable, so you can switch up the way you wear it, too.

This Evil Eye Choker That’s Perfect For Layering

This delicate choker features an evil eye design made from navy, white, and black rainbow organic glass in a 21-carat gold setting for a subtle and versatile look that can be layered into so many different outfits — navy is a neutral, after all. The chain is made from 21-carat gold over recycled brass and can be adjusted to three different lengths for even more versatility.

A Pair Of Bold, Sculptural Evil Eye Earrings

A bold, unique take on the evil eye symbol, these sculptural earrings feature the classic evil eye, hand-painted in vibrant orange onto ceramic set in 18-carat gold-plated sterling silver and punctuated by red glass beads. They’re the perfect way to punch up outfits ranging from casual to dressy.

A Rectangular Pendant With Gorgeous Gold Flecks

This pendant from the new Turquoise Mountain X OH collection features semi-precious lapis lazuli speckled with the most gorgeous tiny gold flecks, rendered in a unique rectangular shape. It’s suspended from a chain made of 18-carat gold-plated sterling silver, but it comes with a 5-centimeter extender for added versatility; try layering this with chains of varying lengths and textures.

An Adjustable Teardrop-Shaped Ring

This gorgeous Turquoise Mountain X OH ring is made of 18-carat gold-plated sterling silver, with a teardrop-shaped semi-precious lapis lazuli. Thanks to its adjustable design, this delicate ring can be switched from finger to finger. It would also make for an easy and thoughtful gift — no need to worry about getting the sizing right.

A Unique Pair Of Mismatched Earrings

These graceful yet statement-making mismatched earrings from the Turquoise Mountain X OH line are crafted from 18-carat gold-plated sterling silver and lapis lazuli (though they’re also available in green chrysocalla, which is equally gorgeous). The set comes with one tiny, circular stud, and another with a long, squiggle-shaped drop. How gorgeous would they be paired with a slip dress and heels?

This Minimalist Square Pendant Necklace

The square shape of the semi-precious lapis lazuli stone in this Turquoise Mountain X OH pendant necklace is an effortless way to add dimension to your layering game. The pendant is affixed to an 18-carat gold-plated sterling silver chain that includes a 5-centimeter extender, so you can perfectly curate your collection of chains.

A Solid Evil Eye Pendant Necklace For Good Luck

For a minimal take on the evil eye design, try out this solid eye pendant from the Turquoise Mountain X OH line; the geometric-shaped lapis lazuli features tiny flecks of gold so gorgeous, it’s difficult to imagine its use bringing anything but good luck. Made of 18-carat gold-plated sterling silver, the chain comes with a 7-centimeter extender. It’s a celestial piece sure to add beauty to any of your ensembles.

This Pendant Necklace With A Stunning Lapis Lazuli Bar

Whether you’re layering this Turquoise Mountain X OH necklace with other chains or wearing it solo, the lapis lazuli bar makes a stunning statement; the vibrant color and bold, sculptural shape are sure to make any outfit feel a little more special. The long, 59-centimeter chain is made from 18-carat gold-plated brass secured by an S-hook clasp and comes with a 7-centimeter extender so you can adjust it according to your preference. Pair it with a simple slip dress and let this bold pendant do the talking.