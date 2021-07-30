The OUAI x Byredo Leave-In Conditioner Is Haircare At Its Most Chic

Jen Atkin’s haircare, body & fragrance brand OUAI is the epitome of cool. Atkin is hairstylist to the stars, with a list of clients that includes the Kardashians, the Hadids, Chrissy Teigen, and Jennifer Lopez. In 2020, the New York Times named her “the most influential hair stylist in the world.” She’s also written a book and developed a makeup line with e.l.f. In short, anything Atkin creates is an instant must-have.

But Atkin reached new levels of chic last year when OUAI teamed out with Byredo, the fragrance brand by Ben Gorham that graces the dressing tables of the world’s most stylish women (think Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Sienna Miller). And now, following on the launch of their dry shampoo, OUAI and Byredo are bringing out a leave-in conditioner in a move that Elle is calling “2021’s coolest collab.”

As well as this much-talked-about leave in conditioner (which you must buy simply for the Instagram prestige, if for nothing else), there are six other brilliant beauty buys this week that are deserving of attention. First, Fenty has brought us a new Gloss Bomb hue that’s ideal for hot summer nights. Also in makeup is Urban Decay’s latest Naked palette offering and KVD’s 15 shade-strong lipstick line.

Plus there are some brilliant new skincare, body, and home fragrance options out from Garnier, Frank Body, and new brand Never Go Alone, respectively. Keep reading to find out the details.