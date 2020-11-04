The festive season is almost upon us, but like many of the other parties you were due to have this year, it’s likely that Christmas celebrations are going to involve a video call element. That doesn’t mean you don’t get to wear something extra special, though. (Plus, you know, gifting season! If there was ever a year to treat yourself or a loved one to something sparkly, it's 2020.) Pandora's 2020 Christmas Collection is here – inspired by some of their ambassadors, including Nathalie Emmanuel and Georgia May Jagger – and ready to add the right amount of sparkle to your festive look.

With a celestial theme, Pandora's Christmas collection features charms, rings, earring, chains, and bracelets in rose gold, silver, and gold, as you'd expect. The new designs are hand-finished with cutting-edge craftsmanship techniques and designed to be stacked. Instead of going down the traditional 'Santa and his reindeer'-route, Pandora have created pieces with understated snowflakes and hearts which will shine long beyond Christmas. Blue accents add a frosty, wintery touch to some of their classic designs, too.

“This collection of classic, sparkling jewellery is perfectly suited for the frosted landscapes and festive events of the season," note VP Creative Directors Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli. "The pieces are all about effortless elegance and modern interpretations of timeless looks.” Couldn't agree more.

Whether you’re stuck for gifts this year or fancy something new for yourself, here are my top five picks from Pandora’s Christmas collection.

See the collection in full via pandora.net now.