Beauty
The City of Light always delivers.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
The last leg of fashion month never fails to bring forth seriously show-stopping beauty looks. From painterly eyes at Givenchy to choppy, asymmetrical hair at Dries Van Noten, see all the best moments from Paris Fashion Week.
Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Koché, makeup artist Cécile Paravina crafted razor-sharp liner on models’ eyes, extending beyond the inner and outer corners for a graphic effect.