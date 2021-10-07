Beauty

12 Immaculate Beauty Looks From Paris Fashion Week

The City of Light always delivers.

A model walks the runway during the Givenchy Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show as part o...
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
By Hilary Shepherd

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The last leg of fashion month never fails to bring forth seriously show-stopping beauty looks. From painterly eyes at Givenchy to choppy, asymmetrical hair at Dries Van Noten, see all the best moments from Paris Fashion Week.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Razor-Sharp Eyeliner

At Koché, makeup artist Cécile Paravina crafted razor-sharp liner on models’ eyes, extending beyond the inner and outer corners for a graphic effect.

