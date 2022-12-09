To say that Pat McGrath has had a legendary career is putting it quite lightly. The makeup artist is the most sought-after beauty brain for runway shows and editorials, and her own line — Pat McGrath Labs — consistently releases the most coveted products on the makeup market. Whether you realized it or not, McGrath is the creative force behind *the* most popular makeup trends of all time.

Now, just in time for the holidays, Pat McGrath Labs is releasing its second STAR WARS™ collection. The futuristic collab includes dreamy eyeshadow palettes, electrifying neon mascaras, metallic lip colors, and multi-use chromatic pigments. To use one of Dame McGrath’s favorite phrases, it’s major.

Below, Pat McGrath tells Bustle more about the inspiration behind the collection, the makeup trends that will be everywhere in 2023, and more.

You're known for unexpected collaborations, and I'm sure you get presented with many opportunities. What is it that attracts you to a partnership like this?

For me, I am obsessed with pop culture — from movies to TV to fashion. I love to partner with brands and franchises that inspire me and that I truly love as a fan. From Bridgerton, Supreme, to now STAR WARS™, it's so fun for me to translate these fantastic universes into makeup. I also always look to do something that hasn’t been done before in a way that is different from the way others have done it. My brand is about breaking boundaries. That’s what “use without caution” really means to me.

What is your connection to the STAR WARS™ franchise? How long have you been a fan?

I was really young, and I remember a book came out based on the script for 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, which came out six months before the film did in the UK. I loved the excitement then and couldn’t wait to see what would happen next. I have been watching and rewatching the films ever since! I love futuristic beauty and STAR WARS™ has even been a source of inspiration for some of my past runway looks and editorials.

When dreaming up the collection’s colors and textures, were there specific scenes or imagery from the movies that you referenced?

In general, when dreaming of this collection I thought about the richness of colors, the fantasy, the use of light, and metallics. The STAR WARS™ franchise also makes me think about the characters — what they wear, their personalities, their experiences — all of that influences the products. The whole galaxy is an inspiration. All of the products feature unique artwork from the original trilogy, from Darth Vader’s helmet on the Sith Seduction 5-pan, to The Empire Strikes Back artwork on the collector's edition Mothership VI: Midnight Sun. I hope my fellow STAR WARS™ fans will collect and cherish this collection as much as I do.

Can you tell me a bit more about the new metallic foil pots and the formulation process?

We are all totally obsessed with the ChromaLuxe Artistry Pigments. The multi-use formula is so amazing! Fun to use on the eyes, lips, and face. They can be used alone, blended with other palettes, and even blended together. The formula adheres so easily and smoothly and lasts so long with very rich pigments. This is a first-of-its kind formula for us, so it’s a major moment! These pigments are packaged in special edition cartons celebrating the Millennium Falcon, and the colors and shade names are inspired by the STAR WARS™ galaxy.

What makeup trends do you predict will be huge in 2023?

Bold, statement eyes will be major! We are seeing so much color, graphic lines, metallic lids, bejeweled eyes using crystals… so many gorgeous possibilities! I think we’ll see new interpretations of the bold statement eye as we get into 2023, and I am already fantasizing about the fun graphic moments I’ll create next fashion week. I am also a longtime fan of gorgeous, glowing, and dewy skin. I have always been obsessed with creating the perfect glowing canvas for all my looks, whether it’s bronzed like you just returned from a holiday; or just natural healthy, clean skin; or futuristic, “alien-gelic” skin. The lit-from-within glow always works!

The STAR WARS™ x Pat McGrath Labs collection ($32-125) launches on Dec 16, 2022 exclusively at patmcgrath.com.