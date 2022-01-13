The perfect tattoo is meaningful, beautiful, and timeless. It can be a lot of pressure to choose one creation – it is permanent addition to your body — but florals are always a classic. If you’re stumped at what design fits the bill, consider one of the most popular ideas: a peony tattoo.
Roses will forever bc great (Selena Gomez’s latest addition is a beautiful watercolor rose that’s major tattoo inspo), but they’re pretty common. Peonies, however, are an elegant and modern choice that looks incredible on your canvas. And the design has become more and more popular in recent years.
“Peonies are the new rose,” tattoo artist Gianna Caranfa tells Bustle via email. “They are delicate, feminine and soft.” According to flower delivery service Urban Stems, peonies symbolize love, honor, happiness, romance, and beauty. No wonder so many people are interested in floral tattoos.
There are so many designs considering, and even more styles to ponder. Not sure which style you want to opt for? Whether you prefer the delicacy of fine lines, the simplicity of minimalist looks, or the realistic aesthetic, here are seven peony tattoo designs that will get you hyped to make your next tattoo appointment.