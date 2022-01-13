The perfect tattoo is meaningful, beautiful, and timeless. It can be a lot of pressure to choose one creation – it is permanent addition to your body — but florals are always a classic. If you’re stumped at what design fits the bill, consider one of the most popular ideas: a peony tattoo.

Roses will forever bc great (Selena Gomez’s latest addition is a beautiful watercolor rose that’s major tattoo inspo), but they’re pretty common. Peonies, however, are an elegant and modern choice that looks incredible on your canvas. And the design has become more and more popular in recent years.

“Peonies are the new rose,” tattoo artist Gianna Caranfa tells Bustle via email. “They are delicate, feminine and soft.” According to flower delivery service Urban Stems, peonies symbolize love, honor, happiness, romance, and beauty. No wonder so many people are interested in floral tattoos.

There are so many designs considering, and even more styles to ponder. Not sure which style you want to opt for? Whether you prefer the delicacy of fine lines, the simplicity of minimalist looks, or the realistic aesthetic, here are seven peony tattoo designs that will get you hyped to make your next tattoo appointment.

1 Realistic Realistic peony tattoos capture the flower as it is in real life, full pink or purple petals with vibrant, green leaves. This design is one of Caranfa’s favorites.

2 Fine Line Fine line tattoos have been rising in popularity for a few years now, and the technique looks beautiful paired with a peony tattoo. Vargas tells Bustle that while some think fine line tattoos don’t hold up because of how light they look, that isn’t the case. “If the artist knows what they’re doing, it will heal perfectly,” she says. Definitely do your research finding a fine line artist, as these tattoos can require maintenance if not taken care of properly (ex: sunscreen, moisturizing). “Although everyone’s skin is different, the most this tattoo would need is just a second touch up.”

3 Japanese Peony Want your peony tattoo to stand out? Japanese-inspired designs take an animated and colorful approach to the flower. This design is perfect for a stand alone tattoo.

4 Watercolor Watercolor tattoos will make your body look like a literal canvas, and the technique looks effortless and beautiful on a peony tattoo. Show the flower’s beauty as it transforms from a bud to full bloom.

5 Black & White Though peonies are packed with rich shades, the flower looks great inked in black and white. This version is bold and pops. Plus, it’s a great design to incorporate into a sleeve.

6 Minimalist If you’re looking for dainty tattoo, this peony tattoo is for you. It’s a great way to subtlety work in a pop of color.