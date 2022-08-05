I’m totally on board with swapping out some of my fitted pieces for comfier options. In fact, the clothes on this list make this wardrobe change even easier. That’s because they aren’t way too baggy, they’re just fashionable. As it turns out, I’m not the only one searching for pieces that are better than constricting T-shirts and tight trousers. In fact, I found that a bunch of people are ditching their tight clothes for these loose-fitting pieces that are so much chicer.

What could possibly be loose-fitting and look super polished? How about a pair of wide-leg trousers that feel super stretchy. The wide leg obviously is nice and flowy, and they’re complete with a pull-on design, so the top isn’t constricting either. The chic vibes come in with the medium-weight fabric that’s elevated enough for all of your trendy tops.

Plus, I rarely think about loungewear feeling tight and uncomfortable, but it totally can be. This list proves that we should all grab loose-fitting loungewear that’s actually worth wearing on the couch. These knit sweater pants are really the go-to for changing it up. I mean, they’re complete with a loose wide-leg that still feels super loungey yet looks much dressier than joggers.

Honestly, we all deserve to ditch a few of those constricting and tight-fitting pieces. This list is definitely the easiest way to do it, thanks to all of these chic clothing swaps.

1 This Crewneck Tee That's Long & Comfy Daily Ritual Short-Sleeve Open Crewneck Tunic Amazon $20 See On Amazon The length isn't the only part of this crewneck tee that's super comfy. I mean, the entire machine-washable tee has 5% spandex, which adds some nice stretch to the fabric. The long scoop hemline that's longer in the back is definitely a big deal, though, and adds some style to this piece. Best of all, the loose-fitting sleeves are also a little long, so they won't get bunched up.

2 A Maxi Dress That Feels Like A Super Long & Loose T-Shirt HUSKARY Casual T Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This stretchy maxi dress basically makes it appropriate to wear a long and loose T-shirt all day, and I'm here for it. The hemline scoops in the front and back to make it a comfy length. Meanwhile, on the sides, it has casual slits and two pockets. to add to the cute yet casual feel.

3 A Loose-Fitting Cami With Cute & Functional Buttons BLENCOT Button Down Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This spaghetti strap cami already has a loose fit, but you also get adjustable buttons on the front, so you can easily make the hemline looser. This breathable tank is also complete with a scooping V-neck and a simple back that will look chic both tucked in and worn loose over your jeans.

4 These High-Rise Drawstring Pants With Adorable Pleats All Over Lock and Love Drawstring Pleated Wide Leg Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon Obviously, these high-rise pants are comfy with their loose-fitting, wide-leg design and elastic waist. Those elements are only amplified thanks to the stretchy fabric and a casual drawstring that makes them feel secure. These super cute pants are also complete with adorable pleats, yet the polyester and spandex blend pants are still perfectly flowy, even with the polished feature.

5 A Tiered Midi Dress With A Classic T-Shirt Neckline & Pretty Puffed Sleeves PRETTYGARDEN Puff Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon If you're feeling like sleeves, this midi dress actually gives you the trendy ruffle tiered skirt and subtle puff sleeves at the same time. The 3% spandex makes it stretchy enough for the sleeves to be comfortable. Plus, the tiered ruffles on the A-line skirt add to the relaxed, loose, and flowy vibes.

6 A Pair Of Lightweight Trousers With A Cute Bow Tie Waist SySea Leopard Print Trousers Amazon $36 See On Amazon These high-waisted trousers are actually flowy, unlike the stiff trousers we're all used to. These elastic-waist trousers still give you plenty of dressy details like a tie belt, a dainty ruffle on the waistband, and trendy prints and colorways. With two pockets, they're also as functional as your other trousers.

7 A Cap Sleeve Blouse With Pretty Ruffle Details KIRUNDO Ruffle Neck Cap Sleeve Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon This is the lightweight babydoll blouse to grab if you hate tight-fitting cap sleeves. It gives that cap sleeve vibe, but they're ruffled, and they won't spend all day irritating your upper arm. There are also no worries about that high neckline being too tight, thanks to the loose ruffles and keyhole back that keep this look cute and casual.

8 These Cotton Shorts With Casual, Oversized Pockets KISSMODA Elastic Waist Pocketed Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made of 100% cotton, these shorts have a loose fit throughout the leg, which gives them a breezy feel and relaxed look. Those elements are only amplified by the comfy yet adorable details of these bottoms, which include an adjustable tie waist, elastic waistband, and oversized pockets. Combined, these things give these shorts a sporty, utilitarian vibe that's perfect for days spent adventuring outdoors.

9 A One-Shoulder Dress That's Dressy Enough For Weddings Yet *So* Comfy PRETTYGARDEN One Shoulder Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon The simple one-shoulder top on this dress really elevates it, and the adorable tie detail on the shoulder makes it dressy enough to go with the flowy, tiered ruffle skirt. Reviewers note that this dress is elegant enough to wear to summer weddings, even. Best of all, the elastic waistband lets this chic top puff out a little — so it's not too tight.

10 A Short-Sleeve Button-Up With Chic Sleeve Accents Daily Ritual Oversized Short-Sleeve Button Shirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon This chicness of this short sleeve button-up is really all about the sleeve accents. It has cuffs on the relaxed sleeves, so it looks super elevated and you never have to worry about making sure your sleeves are evenly rolled up. Plus, the longer hemline at the back pairs perfectly with this sleeve detail. This trendy oversized look is also complete with a small and minimalist collar.

11 A Loose T-Shirt Dress That's Comfy & Cute MOLERANI Swing T-Shirt Loose Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon The tank top style isn't the only part of this mini swing dress that's comfy and unique. Instead of a fitted tee look, the skirt is loose-fitting with plenty of movement. This stretchy dress also has a scoop neck with a matching scoop on the back to keep you cool and cute.

12 A Jumpsuit With A Flowy & Secure Tube Top ZESICA Strapless Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit See On Amazon $38 See On Amazon This jumpsuit is complete with a tube top neckline that's flowy and super secure at the same time. You pull it on, and it stays in place with the elastic bands on the top and on the belted waistline. Below this loose-fitting top, the wide leg cut of the bottoms makes this look effortless yet so structured.

13 These Comfy Pants With Super Fun Floral Patterns ECOWISH Floral High Waist Wide Leg Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon These high-waisted pants are a comfy look covered in seriously cute and playful florals. The wide leg design is there to make them breathable, but it also adds to how expensive these machine-washable pants look. With the flowy polyester and cotton-blend fabric, it almost looks like a maxi skirt. They're also complete with a tie belt, which makes them ideal for pairing with your favorite tucked-in tank or bodysuit.

14 A T-Shirt Maxi Dress With A Unique Waistband Amazon Essentials Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This T-shirt maxi dress actually has a seam at the waist, unlike a lot of T-shirt dresses. It's a simple seam that breaks up the dress and gives it a super flowy and slightly pleated skirt. Plus, it means the top of this short-sleeve dress can be a little more fitted for a classic tee look.

15 A 100% Cotton Button Down Shirt That's Loose Yet Crisp Amazon Essentials Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon This single pocket button-down gives you just enough of those loose-fitting vibes, but it's still clean and crisp. Other than the fit, this classic shirt has the comfy 100% cotton fabric going for it that's a breathable feel and classic look. This machine-washable fabric even has a tumbled poplin vibe that makes it trendy in addition to being so comfy.

16 This Long Sleeveless Sundress That Still Feels Casual Poetsky Maxi Beach Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This sleeveless sundress has a maxi-length, but it still feels super casual. This dress keeps things cool thanks to those minimalist spaghetti straps and secret pockets. Plus, the scooping V-neck prevents this loose-fitting dress from looking too baggy up top. You could also easily tie up the lightweight and breathable fabric at the hemline if you want a particularly beachy look for this vacay-worthy dress.

17 A Tie-Up Blouse With Super Flowy Bell Sleeves Ecrocoo Bell Sleeve V Neck Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon The super loose sleeves on this V-neck blouse are actually a stylish detail, I promise. They have a bell cut that gives them a stylish and flowy ruffle vibe without too much extra fabric. This top is also complete with an alluring deep V, buttons, and 5% spandex, so it's easy to adjust and tie up.

18 This Dramatic Maxi Dress With Buttons To Loosen The Flowy Skirt Milumia Button Up Split Maxi Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon The flowy skirt on this machine-washable maxi dress is complete with buttons that are super helpful and let you control how high you want the front slit to be and ultimately dictate how loose the skirt is. This dramatic, event-worthy dress also has these adjustable buttons on the V-neck, making this a pretty customizable garment.

19 This Pleated, High-Waisted Skirt With Oversized Side Pockets SweatyRocks High Waist Pleated Midi Skirt with Pockets Amazon $33 See On Amazon This skirt may have a classic A-line cut at its core, but it's made of a soft, breathable fabric that moves with you, which makes it an easy comfy go-to. With a billowy skirt and an elastic waist with an adjustable tie, this skirt is surprisingly loose-fitting and casual for everyday wear. The oversized side pockets add to the carefree feel of this garment.

20 This Wrap Blouse With Chic Sleeves & A Flowy Hem Romwe Peplum Wrap Blouse Amazon $30 See On Amazon Just because this short-sleeve blouse has a wrap style doesn't mean it feels constricting. The hemline is actually super flowy — even when you tie the adorable belt with a hidden elastic band. Plus, this V-neck top is complete with loose bell sleeves to match the hemline, giving it a hippie chic vibe.

21 These Wide-Leg Pants With Extra-Breathable Slits BerryGo Split Flowy Stripe Wide Leg Pants Amazon $31 See On Amazon The wide-leg design isn't the only loose-fitting detail on these high-waisted pants. They're also complete with low-profile slits in the front to make them move with you as you walk and show just a little bit of skin. Even with all of the pleating and drapey viscose fabric, these pants still feel secure with the elastic tie-waist.

22 A Tank With A Loose & Swingy Ruffled Bottom Cutiefox Sleeveless Ruffle Tiered Tank Amazon $24 See On Amazon This tiered tank top proves that a loose top can totally be chic. It's so stylish thanks to the loose and swingy ruffle at the hemline that makes it look polished, especially when paired with the right skinny jeans or leggings. It's even slightly longer in the back, but it doesn't look too much like a tunic, keeping this look so luxe. On top, this breathable tank is a simple crewneck with wide straps, which are ultimate comfy #goals.

23 A Gingham Dress With A Trendy Smocked Top ZESICA Square Neck Puff Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon The gingham pattern isn't the only trendy detail on this midi dress. It has those oversized puff sleeves, square neck top, and stylish smocked fabric that give this a sweet cottagecore vibe. Plus, this loose-fitting dress has that tiered ruffle skirt that everyone's wearing and that's oh-so comfy

24 These Wide-Leg Pants With A Chic Waistband Eteviolet High Waisted Wide Leg Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon These wide-leg pants are complete with such a chic waistband that has a dressy little ruffle accent. Below the adorable ruffle, is a stretchy elastic to really keep things comfy and moveable. These billowy, ankle-length pants also feature two pockets tucked into the flowy viscose fabric, which gives this machine-washable pair extra versatility.

25 A Lingerie-Style Lace Tank That's Not Super Tight ROSKIKI Sleeveless Eyelash Lace Tank Amazon $23 See On Amazon This V-neck tank has just enough lace on the sleeves and neckline to give it that trendy lingerie look — but it's still a classic tank with a relaxed fit. Even though it has a flowy fit, this tank top still has stretchy spandex, which just amps up the comfort levels of this pretty top. Plus, the loose hemline looks super luxe because this top has a chiffon-like finish.

26 A Loose Maxi Dress With A Bottom Ruffle That Gives It Shape ANRABESS Spaghetti Strap Ruffle Maxi Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon This pull-on maxi dress doesn't need anything except that bold ruffle at the bottom to add shape, which gives it a super simple high-

27 A Halter Top That Doesn’t Have To Be Tight On Your Neck BTFBM Sleeveless Mock Neck Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon Don’t let the mock neck on this halter top confuse you — this flowy blouse doesn’t have to be tight on your neck because it has an adjustable tie at the back, which also adds a totally sweet touch. Plus, this sleeveless top is stretchy thanks to elastane and has a satiny feel, so it’s comfy all over. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 These Ribbed Sweater Pants That Don’t Look Or Feel Like Sweats The Drop Catalina Pull-On Rib Sweater Pant Amazon $40 See On Amazon These pull-on sweater pants prove that knit pants don’t have to be tight like leggings. They have a loose wide-leg design that makes them way more wearable than tight sweater pants, while looking way chicer than your everyday sweats or joggers. Plus, these elastic-waist pants can totally go in the washing machine — even with their cozy, warming 5% wool. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

29 A Popover Top With A Dramatic, Long & Flowy Back Ecrocoo High Low Kimono Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This popover top is the one to grab if you hate the boxy look. It has the classic popover neckline, but it’s also made of stretchy chiffon-like fabric to make it nice and airy. Plus, this lightweight top has loose-fitting sleeves and is complete with a super billowing back that adds a touch of drama to any otherwise normal outfit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 A Pair Of Soft Palazzo Pants That Have Tiers In The Legs GRACEVINES Palazzo Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon These soft palazzo pants are easy to relax in, but they’re also overflowing with dressy details. It’s really all about the side panels on the extra-wide legs that are complete with tiered ruffles that make this look almost like a hippie chic maxi skirt. Plus, the waistband matches this detail with stretchy and smocked accents on the side, which makes this piece so fashion-forward. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31 A Babydoll Dress With Ruffle Cap Sleeves That Are Super Comfy Floerns Ruffle Sleeve Short Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This mini dress has a loose fit, thanks to the babydoll style fit that’s super flowy without looking boxy. The top is slightly fitted, but it’s complete with a deep V-neck and fluttery cap sleeves, so it won’t feel constricting, making this an easy, breezy option for everyday wear. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

32 A Drapey Top That Feels Like A Wrap Around Cardigan Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Wrap Knit Top Amazon $30 See On Amazon This long-sleeve wrap top feels like you’re wearing a cardigan wrapped around you — but it actually stays in place, and you don’t need to awkwardly wrap it around your waist. It’s complete with stretchy knit fabric and a design that’s a little longer in the back. In the front, this machine-washable top looks like it’s wrapped and tucked in the coziest way. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

33 This Cotton & Linen Shirt With A Chic Texture SEMARO Casual Button Down Amazon $25 See On Amazon The cotton and linen blend fabric of this button-down isn’t just about making it comfier — this breathable fabric also adds a chic, subtle lined texture to this top. Plus, the buttons and front pockets are super low-profile, so they won’t ruin the look of the breezy, coastal grandma vibes of this lightweight garment. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 A Mini Dress That Looks Way Dressy On Top Tiksawon Swing Mini Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon The top of this super sweet mini dress has the structured neckline of a formal dress — but it’s way more relaxed. Instead of buttons, there’s a tiered ruffle skirt below this classic top. Plus, this stretchy dress is complete with a dainty tie that creates a strappy back detail. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 A Pair Of Sleek Wide-Leg Trousers That Feel Like PJs MISS MOLY Stretch Trousers Amazon $41 See On Amazon These wide-leg trousers feel breezy instead of constricting — even with their structured shape and breathable medium-weight fabric. They keep things comfy as pajamas with 5% elastic and a pull-on design that makes these an effortless choice. The elastic waist is there to feel comfy and to create a look that’s more seamless than a button waist. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

36 A Tie-Up Maxi Dress With A Trendy Square Neckline BTFBM Loose Tiered Ruffle Cami Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon This fully-lined maxi dress is complete with a straight across, smocked neckline, which is so trendy right now. Add on the tie-up straps, and the top of this dress is undeniably chic (and adjustable). . This neckline also lets the dress flow into that ruffled and tiered skirt that’s so undeniably comfortable, cute, and stylish. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 These Stretchy-Waist Pants With The Breeziest Texture Sidefeel Drawstring Elastic Waist Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon These elastic waist pants are complete with the breeziest crinkle texture. It elevates these wide-leg pants that would usually look a little too loungey with the drawstring waist. With the lightweight fabric, you can still totally lounge them if you want, but the deep pockets also help make these high-waisted pants feel more structured enough for a day out on the town or at the office. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 A Button-Up With A Drapey Tie-Up Front Milumia Button Down Rolled Cuff Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon This button-up has a drapey fit that’s basically asking you to pair it with some high-waisted trousers and tie it up at the front. The good thing is — this machine-washable piece has functional buttons that allow you to wear it open, closed, tied up, or loose — it’s all up to how you choose to style it. It’s also complete with pre-cuffed sleeves for a stylish touch, as well as a simple pocket accent isn’t too bulky. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

39 A Maxi Dress With A Loose Top That’s Super Dressy Meenew High Slit Loose Maxi Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon The loose-fitting top on this maxi dress actually looks super dressy thanks to the bell sleeves and plunging neckline. The delicate tie at the back gives it a adds a touch of detail and keeps this garment secure on your shoulders. Plus, it means you get a backless detail that matches the front V-neck. The comfy smocked waistband also helps out with the draped fit, and the side slits keep this dress nice and breezy. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

