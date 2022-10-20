People Of Different Shapes & Sizes Say These Cheap Clothes On Amazon Look SO Great On

If you’re looking to refresh and update your closet this season, it’s no secret that Amazon is a one-stop shop for nailing down an entire new wardrobe with the click of a button. From outerwear to shoes, accessories, and the basics, you’ll find everything you need to rebuild your style. Whether you’re searching for office attire, loungewear, or tops for social events, there’s no shortage of incredible pieces that you’ll feel confident wearing.

The best part? Thousands of shoppers have already vetted the best styles for you, so you can navigate your shopping by leaning on trusty reviews and star ratings. (Spoiler alert: there’s a $30 cardigan sweater that one shopper “immediately ordered” in two more colors.)

Ahead, we’ve curated a list of 40 different wardrobe staples and statement pieces you can snag on Amazon. You might just meet your new favorite pair of sweatpants.

1 This Puff-Sleeved T-Shirt That Will Take You From Desk To Drinks The Drop Mariko Puff-Sleeve Crew-Neck Stretch Jersey T-Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon This elevated T-shirt with puff sleeves is worth adding to your rotation of shirts. Made from stretchy cotton and designed with a crew neckline, this top comes highly recommended by shoppers. One reviewer wrote, “I love this tee! It is elegant yet casual, simple yet dynamic and so versatile! The fabric is durable. It is well made and does not look or feel cheap or flimsy. It looks, fits, and feels like a much more expensive designer top.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 7

2 A Pair of Pull-On Jeggings You Can Buy In Multiple Colors Amazon Essentials Stretch Pull-On Jegging Amazon $22 See On Amazon These high-rise leggings that double as jeans are super stretchy and shaped from smooth fabric with a curve-hugging fit. The jeggings also have two front pockets and two patch back pockets. “I couldn't be happier or more satisfied with a purchase than I am happy and satisfied with my new jeggings. I am wearing them now and they are so soft and comfortable,” one reviewer proclaimed. The best part? This pair is available in an assortment of inseams that will work no matter your height. Available sizes: 0 – 30 Plus

Available colors: 23

3 This Cozy Oversized Cardigan With Front Pockets The Drop Brigitte Chunky Button Front Pocket Ribbed Cardigan Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you’re looking to refresh your sweater collection for the season, this oversized knit cardigan checks every box. Designed with the perfect slouchy silhouette, this classic sweater gives an effortless but cool approach to any look. It’s complete with horn accent buttons and a V-neck closure. Wear it open over a shirt or buttoned up on its own — you can’t go wrong. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 5

4 This Ultra-Comfortable And Casual Boat Neck Dress Amazon Essentials 3/4 Sleeve Boat-Neck Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Designed for comfort and ease, this simple boat-neck dress features three-quarter sleeves to keep you cool. It comes in minimalistic shades like black, charcoal, and burgundy, or you can snag it in french stripes. “It’s a staple piece that is modest and comfortable. Lightweight material with some stretch. Pair it with leggings or bike shorts to avoid any issues when strong winds come your way,” one five-star shopper wrote. Available sizes: Small — 6X

Available colors: 7

5 A Moisture-Wicking Bra With High Compression RUNNING GIRL Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon This sweat-wicking criss-cross strap bra is perfect for any medium-impact workout. The maximum support and high compression helped this bra rack over 22,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. One shopper wrote, “My suggestion is if you border on sizes, order down. I wear a solid medium and it works for me, the small would definitely be too small.” Another five star-reviewer said, “This is my favorite sports bra out of 5-6 I've tried recently. It's got good compression.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 39

6 These Cozy Joggers That Come In A Variety of Colors Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant Amazon $24 See On Amazon You’ll love these cozy and comfortable joggers for everyday wear. Whether you're catching a flight or just lounging around, you can’t go wrong with these sweatpants. They are made of soft-terry fleece and have a drawstring waistband. “You cannot get joggers this well-fitting and comfortable without paying 3x the price at a store!” one shopper stated. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 39

7 A Classic Wide Brim Hat That’s Great For Any Season Lanzom Wide Brim Floppy Panama Hat Amazon $18 See On Amazon Dubbed a best seller on Amazon, this wide-brim Panama hat will make the best finishing touch to any outfit. It’s made from a breathable, lightweight, and comfortable fabric for all-day wear. With almost 17,000 five-star reviews, shoppers can’t get enough of this staple accessory. Adding a bit of flair is the buckle design, making it great for everything from hiking to brunch. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 31

8 This Dainty Lace Bra That Has Convertible Straps Bali Lace Desire Wireless Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t be fooled by this dainty little number — this lace wireless bra is packed with full coverage support that is made to shape and lift your chest. It features adjustable straps that convert from traditional straight to crisscross style. It’s also wireless, making it more comfortable. Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

Available colors: 7

9 This Elegant Puff-Sleeved Tee That’ll Update Your Entire Look Romwe Puff Short Sleeve Mock Neck Tee Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’ll bring the wow factor wherever you go in this puff short sleeve mock neck tee. The elevated design features soft and lightweight fabric and a stylish mesh sleeve perfect to wear for any occasion. “Nice fitted feeling. Not too tight, not too loose,” one reviewer wrote. Snag it in bright yellow or purple, or keep it classic with black. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 47

10 This High-Waisted Mini Skirt That’d Look Great With Boots Floerns Plaid High Waist Bodycon Mini Skirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Mini skirts like this plaid high-waist bodycon style are never a bad investment because they never go out of style. Designed with a zipper closure and an array of different plaid prints, this curve-hugging skirt is great for a night out or to wear during the day with a chunky knit and sneakers. “What I love most, is it doesn't ride up as I walk,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large

Available colors: 11

11 A Longline Plaid Shacket That’s Perfect For Fall PUWEI Lapel Button Down Long Plaid Shirt Jacket Amazon $36 See On Amazon If there’s one thing to add to your cart this season, it’s this long plaid shirt jacket — otherwise known as a shacket. With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, it’s no secret why this piece of outerwear has become a favorite amongst thousands of shoppers. It has a loose fit with a turndown collar and two side and chest pockets. Available in all different color plaids, your new go-to fall jacket awaits. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 9

12 This Easy And Stylish Jumpsuit That Comes With A Belt Happy Sailed Short Sleeve Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $39 See On Amazon Jumpsuits are a surefire way to get you out of any style rut. This short-sleeve-belted wide-leg jumpsuit is worth having on hand for when you don’t know what to wear. It requires minimal effort while looking put together. Wear it to the office, out to dinner, or to your next holiday party. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 27

13 This Cropped T-Shirt That’s Ultra Lightweight Core 10 Soft Pima Cotton Knot Front Cropped Yoga T-Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon I’m a firm believer that you can never own too many T-shirts and this knot-front cropped style is one you should absolutely have in your closet. Crafted from a lightweight jersey cotton blend, shoppers love how stretchy and comfortable this tee is. It’s perfect for yoga, or just to wear around the house. “Nice fit and comfortable on a hot summer day! Highly recommend. I’ve already purchased in another color,” one shopper wrote. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X

Available colors: 14

14 A Cozy Pajama Set That You’ll Never Want To Take Off Amazon Essentials Cotton Modal Long-Sleeve and Pant Pajama Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon Give your pajama wardrobe a refresh with this long-sleeve PJ set. Crafted from a cotton-modal blend, these pajamas are incredibly soft and smooth. It’s no wonder why these pajamas scored a 4.6-star rating. Not to mention, this set also makes the perfect gift. Snag them in neutral hues like beige, white, or grey. Available sizes: X-Small – 6X

Available colors: 9

15 A Pair of Blue Light Blocking Sunglasses That Are Also Stylish livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Help protect your eyes in style with these blue light-blocking glasses. These stylish glasses work to reduce eye strain and alleviate visual fatigue from staring at our computer screens all day. This pair has racked up over 68,000 five-star reviews thanks to its chic style and affordable price tag. “These glasses are perfect in all ways, the fit, size, and design!” one shopper wrote. Another said, “My eyes aren’t blurry after a workday of staring at excel sheets and emails. I should [have gotten] these years ago...” Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 11

16 This Pack of Assorted Panties That Over 42,000 People Raved About Warner's Blissful Benefits No Muffin Top Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Say goodbye to unwanted underwear lines with these smooth and seamless panties. They are made from a breathable, soft, and lightweight fabric with a thick waistband. “I have switched to this brand and style because it fits me better and doesn't stretch out at the waist by the end of the day. They are very comfortable and stay in place fairly well,” one of the many five-star reviewers wrote. Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

Available colors: 30

17 This Peplum Blouse That Cinches At The Waist Romwe Plus Size Floral Print Short Sleeve Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a blouse that does it all, we’ve got you covered. This long sleeve peplum blouse works for any and every occasion. Complete with a belt for cinching and a V-neckline, you can shop this top in multiple solid colors or floral prints. Available sizes: X-Large- 4X-Large

Available colors: 12

18 A Pair of Paperbag Trousers With An Elastic Waist GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon These slim-fit high-waisted paper bag pants make the case for affordable style. They’re high-rise with an elastic waistband and have a tapered crop leg. Reviewers say they’re great for all-day wear. “I work in the medical field so I need pants that are able to move with me and can stand up to an active day and so far these have been absolutely perfect. Now excuse me while I go buy these in every color!” one stated. Available sizes: X-Small– 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

19 This Long Cardigan That’s Super Lightweight Amazon Essentials Lightweight Longer Length Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon This knee-length lightweight cardigan from Amazon is a perfect addition to your closet and especially great to keep at your desk when the office gets chilly. Made from cotton, modal, and polyester, it currently has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. “It has great coverage, it’s lightweight, it doesn’t cling it feels like a real quality sweater,” one reviewer noted. Available sizes: X-Small– 6X-Large

Available colors: 19

20 This High Neck Sweater Dress That Looks Chic With Sneakers The Drop Gabriela High Neck Side Slit Maxi Sweater Dress Amazon $50 See On Amazon This easy-to-wear maxi sweater dress is the perfect outfit for its versatility. Wear it with sneakers during the day or pair it with a strap sandal for a more elevated look. It’s made from an ultra-flattering medium-weight viscose and has a side slit for easy movement. While every color looks great, the olive oil option is especially enchanting. Available sizes: XXS– 5X-Large

Available colors: 8

21 This Lightweight Athletic Jacket That Shoppers Are Comparing to Designer Brands 90 Degree By Reflex Lightweight Track Jacket Amazon $35 See On Amazon This lightweight full-zip running jacket is meant to provide warmth without overheating. Reviewers report that it's super comfortable and is equal to more expensive designer brands on the market. “Super comfortable and looks almost identical to the Lululemon jacket for not as much money,” one wrote. Another said, “If this had a Lulu symbol on it, I wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between this and the real one. This has the same quality, same style, and everything.” Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 14

22 These Perfect Leggings Designed With Ultra-Soft Stretch Leggings Depot High Waisted Leggings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Is there really ever such a thing as owning too many leggings? This high-waisted pair comes highly recommended with well over 25,000 five-star reviews. They’re available in full or capri-length and are made from ultra-soft four-way stretch fabric that is designed to fit like a second skin. Available sizes: S– 5X-Large

Available colors: 45

23 A Plaid Fringe Wrap That Will Keep You Cozy Goodthreads Fringe Ruanna Wrap Scarf Amazon $26 See On Amazon Lean into fall vibes in this plaid fringe wrap scarf. This simple and classic wrap is as cozy as it is stylish — and since it’s machine washable, it’s also easy to take care of. One shopper wrote, “Amazing warm material! Gorgeous, fits perfect,” while another said, “It will be perfect in the fall with a pair of boots.” Snag it in navy, yellow or black plaid. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available styles: OS

24 This T-Shirt Bra That May Become Your Daily Go-To Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon This convertible T-shirt bra from Amazon is so comfortable, you won’t even notice the smooth underwire. It has full coverage with inner side support to lift and shape your chest. “This is one of few underwire bras that hasn't been poky and required the wire to be removed,” one five-star shopper wrote. Available sizes: 34B – 42DD

Available styles: 20

25 This Color Blocked Boat Neck Sweater That’s Great To Grab And Go Ckikiou Lightweight Oversized Boat Neck Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon A cozy and relaxed-fitting sweater is usually the first piece we reach for when getting dressed for fall. This acrylic boat neck sweater features an oversized loose pullover style and dolman sleeves to wear all season long. Grab it in a solid shade or go bold with a color-blocked style. Available sizes: OS

Available styles: 42

26 This Vintage Style A-Line Skirt That Has Pockets Girstunm Pleated Vintage Skirt Floral Print A-line Midi Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon This vintage-style A-line skirt will have you feeling like you just stepped out of a 1950s movie set. Available in an assortment of printed patterns like floral, animal prints, and fruits, there’s a style for any retro aesthetic. Plus, the pockets are an added bonus. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available styles: 27

27 This Asymmetrical Cardigan Vest That’s Perfect For Fall Inorin Sleeveless Plaid Asymmetrical Flannel Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon This cardigan vest is here to instantly change any outfit. Throw on your comfiest pair of leggings and a basic white shirt and layer it with this statement flannel and voilà — your outfit is complete. The silhouette easily drapes over your body and is complete with fringe detailing. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available styles: 10

28 This Ultra-Comfortable Jumpsuit That You Can Wear Everywhere PRETTYGARDEN Casual Long Sleeve Crewneck Amazon $35 See On Amazon Speaking from personal experience, I can confidently attest to this crewneck cotton jumpsuit. This piece has become my go-to airport outfit. From the airplane straight to dinner and to running casual daily errands, there are endless possibilities for this jumpsuit. It features an elastic waist and a tapered leg that can be styled with any type of shoe. One shopper wrote, “I got compliments everywhere I wore it. Bought another one for a more dressy look in all black. Then purchased the tie-dyed one. Then the hot pink and now the camouflaged one.” Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

Available styles: 17

29 These Best-Selling Yoga Pants With A Thick High Waist THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon Dubbed a top seller by Amazon, these high-waisted yoga pants are crafted from a moisture-wicking fabric for an ultra-stretch fit. Shoppers love them since they’re not prone to rolling down. Made from polyester and spandex, these come in so many styles that you might find yourself putting a couple in your cart at once. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

Available styles: 40

30 This Super Soft Slip Dress You Can Wear To Bed Ekouaer Jersey Chemise with Lace Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking to mix up your pajama selection, try this sleeveless nightgown. Cozy and super soft, this jersey slip dress is complete with lace trim and wide shoulder straps, making it sleek and comfortable. It serves a few purposes, as it can also double as a slip dress to wear under your clothes. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

Available styles: 31

31 A Set of Subtle Statement Faux Leather Belts That Come With A Hole Puncher SANSTHS Faux Leather Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This set of faux leather belts is not only a functional way to secure the waist of your pants, but it also makes for a stylish accessory. You can even wear it over a dress to cinch the waistline. The best part? The belts come with a hole puncher to easily add more holes if necessary. Available sizes: 24”- 54”

Available styles: 18

32 A Pack of Fresh Lace Underwear Delcroix Lace Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Stock up on fresh undies with this super affordable pack of lace thongs. The V-shape design is lacy and ideal for avoiding panty lines. These have a low rise and are made from 100% cotton for added comfort. You get five pairs per pack, but they also sell in eight or 10-piece packs if you’re already a fan. Available sizes: X-Small - 4X-Large

Available styles: 12

33 This Ultra-Chic Luxe Silk Tank Top Miqieer Silk Tank Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Have an upcoming trip planned? Then don’t let this silk tank top be the shirt that got away. This comfy silk cami top tank is detailed with a cowl neckline for the best fit that compliments any chest type. It has adjustable straps and is available in an array of colors and prints, all of which will look great in your vacation selfies. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

Available styles: 42

34 These Leather Leggings That Give An Edge MCEDAR Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $34 See On Amazon Invest in these faux-leather leggings that will dress up even the most casual outfits. Made from polyester and spandex, they’re soft with a stretch that makes them easy to wear. They have a fitted and wide waistband, along with functional pockets to hold your phone. We love that this style is also available in tall sizes. Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large

Available styles: 7

35 A Lightweight Puffer To Brave Any Storm Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Amazon $45 See On Amazon Nearly 9,000 five-star reviewers are in love with this water-resistant hooded puffer, which is an essential outerwear style for your wardrobe. The longline silhouette is the perfect in-between length and is complete with zip closure and a drawstring hood. One shopper wrote, “I was searching for a coat to wear on the colder fall morning and days and this coat is it. It’s lightweight and kept me warm and toasty on a walk where it was 45 out and gusty winds.” Available sizes: X-Small – 6X

Available styles: 17

36 A Classic Wrap Dress That Is Super Versatile Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Classic Wrap Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Transition your style from day to night with this essential classic wrap dress. Available in a variety of sizes and colors to choose from, you’ll be happy you bought this the next time you’re running late for the office or have an event to attend. It’s a long-sleeve and knee-length silhouette with a V-neck and has a cinched tie at the waist. Available sizes: X-Small – 6X

Available styles: 9

37 These Bootcut Yoga Pants With A Tummy Control Waistband IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon It will be hard to find one person who isn’t totally in love with these bootcut yoga pants. Over 17,000 shoppers can’t get enough of the super stylish and comfortable pants, making them a best seller on Amazon. One shopper wrote, “The fabric is thick enough that it almost doesn't feel like a yoga/workout pant. It doesn't show any unwanted panty lines but also isn't going to wear out in the thigh friction zone.” Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available styles: 16

38 A Luxury Satin Robe That Will Make Your Bathroom Feel Like A Spa BABEYOND Satin Kimono Robe Amazon $30 See On Amazon This highly coveted satin robe is a favorite amongst shoppers due to its super soft luxe fabric and delicate lace trim. Slipping into this gorgeous robe will make you feel like your bathroom is a day spa. Take it from this happy shopper: “I don’t even want to wear clothes anymore. I just want to roll around in this robe all day like I’m in a music video and have a pool boy feed me grapes.” Available sizes: OS - OS Plus

Available styles: 13

39 A Crossbody Purse To Wear Every Single Day DELUXITY Lightweight Medium Crossbody Bag with Tassel Amazon $18 See On Amazon This lightweight bag features two pockets and is complete with a fringe tassel detailing on the zipper. If you’re someone who always needs their hands free, then this bag is the best style for you. “I have mobility issues and use a cane, so a good crossbody bag is much easier for me to use than a bag with handles. This bag was perfect for the airport,” one shopper explained. Available sizes: OS

Available styles: 37