Style
People On A Budget Who Transformed Their Dated Homes Swear By These Genius, Cheap Upgrades
A beautiful home on a budget is a possibility.
Written by Bimini Wright
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
I have champagne tastes and a tap water budget. Like any other self-respecting millennial, I want to live in a chic, effortlessly Instagrammable apartment. The only problem is, I can’t afford it... or so I thought. As it turns out, there are a ton of tried-and-tested genius and cheap upgrades you can make around your home that won’t break the bank.
This list has a ton of useful suggestions, from brand-new bedding that makes your bedroom feel like a five-star hotel, to products that help wrangle unnecessary clutter off your surfaces. They’re all supported by customers who’ve provided glowing feedback.