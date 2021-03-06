People Who Have Thinning Hair Swear By These 23 Products That Actually Work

Let's be honest — tons of products promise the world and never deliver. This goes double for hair-thickening or hair-growth products. Luckily, reviewer feedback is an invaluable tool when you're shopping on the internet, and Amazon has plenty of it. In other words, if you have thinning hair, reviewers swear these products actually work.

As opposed to expert-approved hair-thickening products and tools, these ones are chosen because of their glowing customer feedback. Real Amazon buyers have given them thousands of five-star ratings and tons of praise so you can make a more informed purchase without wasting your money or months of your life. The best news? Because of Amazon's huge selection of shampoos, serums, conditioners, brushes, accessories, concealers, and treatments, you can find the thicker-hair solution that best suits your specific hair type, routine, and preferences.

Of course, bald is beautiful — but if you're looking to promote thicker hair or more growth, reviewers swear these 23 products actually get the job done. However, it's always a good idea to consult an expert since different products work differently for different people.

1 This Shampoo With 30,000+ Reviews PURA D'OR Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo Amazon $30 See On Amazon With over 30,000 reviews and a 4.3-star overall rating, it's hard to ignore PURA D'OR's anti-thinning shampoo. It's packed with protective, strengthening ingredients like biotin, nettle extract, cumin seed oil, and pumpkin seed — and according to reviewers, it does the trick: "So far I have been using this shampoo for the past two years and I have seen amazing improvements over time," wrote one buyer whose hair was thinning.

2 Or This Affordable Densifying Shampoo Viciscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Shampoo Amazon $9 See On Amazon If density and volume are your top priorities, reviewers swear by this Viciscal Gorgeous Growth shampoo, designed to clean the scalp of weighty residues. Finally, it nourishes existing strands with biotin, zinc, and keratin to promote thicker-looking hair. At less than $10 a bottle, it's also much more affordable than many competing brands — despite its 6,000-plus five-star ratings.

3 These Spiral Hair Ties That Won't Snag Strands Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (8-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon As someone with especially thin hair, I'm obsessed with these spiral hair ties, and I don't think I'll ever go back to the elastic kind. Since they're made from stretchy, coiled plastic without obvious seams, they tie hair back without tangling or creating creases. In addition to minimizing breakage, they're also way less likely to break themselves meaning they last a really long time.

4 This Award-Winning Hair-Growth Supplement Nutrafol Hair Growth Supplement Amazon $88 See On Amazon "I’ve taken it consistently for a month and a half," one reviewer wrote about this Nutrafol growth supplement. "I can tell you that I see more volume, dramatically less shedding and hair loss." Each capsule is packed with more than 20 medical-grade ingredients designed to target hair loss caused by a range of factors including stress, hormones, nutrition, metabolism, and the environment. The brand also performed a clinical study and won Allure's Best Of Beauty Breakthrough Award.

5 This Scalp Brush Reviewers Are Obsessed With Maxsoft Hair & Scalp Massager Amazon $9 See On Amazon Just about everyone who tries the Maxsoft scalp massager is obsessed with it — hence the 45,000 and counting five-star reviews — but those with thinning hair in report that it "stimulates the scalp" and results in "new hair growth." Simply incorporate it into your daily shampooing routine (it's fully waterproof), and its soft bristles will help remove buildup, improve circulation, and get a more thorough clean, all while providing a soothing scalp massage that "feels incredible." Choose from three colors: green, pink, or purple.

6 This Concealing Powder In 12 Different Shades SEVICH Hair Line Powder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Reviewers swear that the hair-growth solutions in this article actually work — but in the meantime, SEVICH's Hair Shadow helps you cover up unwanted spots. It's available in a dozen different hair shades, each with an included application puff and for no more than $10 a jar. According to one reviewer who's thinning on their part line: "I am very impressed! [...] I just dab this stuff and its sooo forgiving and easy."

7 A Shampoo That Promotes Growth With Castor Oil SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen Shampoo (2-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Castor oil is rich in anti-inflammatory acids, which may improve the health of hair follicles and promote faster growth. This SheaMoisture shampoo is a popular option because it's packed with the stuff — not to mention shea butter which nourishes, rice proteins that thicken, peppermint oil which invigorates, and coconut oil which protects. Get two bottles for $21.

8 These Supplements That Buyers Can't Live Without OUAI Thinning Hair Supplements Amazon $28 See On Amazon Made with biotin, ashwagandha, and amino acids, these hair supplements from OUAI are designed to nourish and strengthen hair from the inside out. They also skip the unnecessary additives like parabens and sulfates, and only require that you take one a day with water. "One of my 'can't live without' products," one reviewer reported, while others called it "great stuff" and one wrote "skeptic turned believer. It works!"

9 This Heat-Protecting Serum That Encourages Growth Boldify 3x Biotin Hair Growth Serum Amazon $25 See On Amazon Serums can be overly oily, weigh hair down, and be difficult to apply — but not BOLDIFY 3X, according to reviewers, which comes in the form of a leave-in conditioner and thermal treatment in one. Even though it's non-greasy and sprays right on, it's packed with biotin to support longer, thicker hair. It even protects your strands against damaging hot tools. No wonder reviewers are in awe of their "amazing transformations."

10 These Satin Scrunchies That Minimize Breakage Kitsch Pro Satin Scrunchies (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Prevent breakage with these Kitsch scrunchies, which are specifically designed to minimize damage and frizz. How? They're coated in a soft, gentle satin material, which holds back hair of any type without creasing or pulling. "NO breakage or tangling with these!" raved one reviewer, who went on to call them "a must for curly hair."

11 This 4-Month Treatment From A Trusted Brand Rogaine Minoxidil Foam For Hair Loss Amazon $45 See On Amazon While most hair-growth products give you enough for about a month, Rogaine's minoxidil foam will last you four. This topical treatment applies directly to the head and contains 5% clinically backed minoxidil as well as botanical extracts, all of which help to create a healthy scalp environment for new growth. "Nothing seemed to make much difference," wrote one reviewer who tried tons of different vitamins and supplements prior. "I've been using this foam for two weeks and the widows peaks are ALREADY FILLING IN."

12 This Biotin-Packed Shampoo With 26,000+ Reviews Maple Holistics Volumizing Bioton Shampoo Amazon $10 See On Amazon Biotin is a B vitamin that's essential for converting food into energy, but it's also a must for healthy hair and nails. Biotin shampoo from Maple Holistics has over 26,000 reviews and a 4.3-star overall rating for that exact reason. According to buyers, it's super effective when it comes to promoting "thicker, fuller, better-looking" hair. It's also sulfate-free and safe for color-treated and extra-dry hair, especially because of the nourishing oils.

13 This Scalp Treatment For Dry Or Flaky Skin OGX Extra-Strength Scalp Treatment Amazon $9 See On Amazon For those whose scalps are dry and flaky, OGX scalp treatment is a "miracle" product, according to many of the 14,000-plus reviewers across the line. It removes buildup with tea tree and witch hazel while hydrating and invigorating with peppermint. Past buyers report that it has a "faint minty smell" that it's "wonderful" and "refreshing." Plus, it's easy to apply and doesn't weigh down your hair.

14 This Hair Fiber Thickener That's A "Game Changer" Boldify Hair Fibers For Thinning Hair Amazon $13 See On Amazon Build onto your existing strands to create the look of thicker hair with Boldify's hair fibers, which works in mere seconds. This cruelty-free solution has non-clumping ingredients that are easy to apply — without shedding in the presence of wind, sweat, or rain. At the end of the day, however, they rinse right off while shampooing. Reviewers call it a "game changer" and a "holy grail."

15 A Serum That Tackles Thinning At The Root PURA D'OR Hair Thinning Therapy Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon Healthy hair starts at the scalp. PURA D'OR's therapy serum contains 15 key ingredients to tackle the root cause of thinning: Coffee and cayenne extracts energize follicles, antioxidant-rich oils hydrate the scalp, DHT-blockers detoxify pores, and apple stem cells increase volume. Just apply a little to a damp or dry scalp, and reviewers report that their hair felt "stronger," "thicker," and "so full of life."

16 This All-In-One Kit For Under $30 Nioxin System Hair Care Kit Amazon $27 See On Amazon This Nioxin hair-care kit gives you multiple tools for a single great price. Each one comes with a cleansing shampoo, a revitalizing conditioner, and a scalp and hair treatment, all of which last a month and are designed specifically for thin hair. When used together, they aim to minimize loss and breakage for stronger, thicker results. "It works!" one reviewer wrote, while another reported: "Hair looks fuller and thicker with less fallout."

17 These Best-Selling Pillowcases For Less Breakage Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) Amazon $10 See On Amazon As opposed to cotton (which can be coarse and absorb oils), satin is much gentler on strands. These two pillowcases are a best-seller with over 130,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating. They come in four sizes and just about any color you could want, but most importantly, reviewers report that they preserve their hairstyles overnight and prevent damage to follicles: "I ordered these to help protect against hair-breakage and I've already noticed a huge difference."

18 A Shampoo That Exfoliates & Nourishes The Scalp Briogeo Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo Amazon $42 See On Amazon You've probably heard about facial exfoliation, but what about exfoliating your scalp? This Briogeo shampoo has vegetable-derived gentle exfoliators in addition to deep-cleansing ingredients like charcoal for a thorough clean. Together, they help to refresh your scalp and remove unwanted flakes and buildup. Reviewers wrote that it's "hydrating," "smells like chocolate chip mint ice cream," and "healed [their] hair after thinning and breakage."

19 A Leave-In Conditioner That's Personalised For Your Needs Nioxin Scalp & Hair Treatment Amazon $38 See On Amazon Whether your hair is natural, color-treated, chemically treated, lightly thinning, or heavily thinning, this hair and scalp treatment from Nioxin is designed to help. It's offered in six different systems which target all of the aforementioned styles so you can find the ideal formula for you. It comes in the form of a leave-in conditioner, so it's easy to apply, and as one reviewer raved, "This product really works!"

20 A Natural Conditioning Oil That Smells Incredible Weleda Rosemary Conditioning Hair Oil Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made with ingredients like arnica, wild rose, and sweet almond oil, this Weleda conditioning treatment is designed to nourish and hydrate hair by improving shine and softening split ends. It's also packed with ingredients meant to soothe and refresh the scalp including burdock root. It has reviewers reporting things like "totally transformed my hair" and "best immediate hair improver and it's natural!" One longtime fan wrote: "Been using this product for a few years now and if you are concerned like me about hair thinning as you get older, this product helps!"

21 This Laser Treatment With Astounding Reviews iRestore Laser Hair Growth Treatment Amazon $495 See On Amazon "I was very skeptical," one reviewer wrote about this iRestore laser growth treatment — at least until they saw "amazing results" after just a few months. In fact, the reviews section is packed with people who can't believe the new growth they've experienced because of this hands-free technology. The brand even offers a money-back guarantee if you don't see a change within six months.

22 A Top-Rated Brush That's Gentle On Hair BESTOOL Boar Bristle Hair Brush Amazon $13 See On Amazon The BESTOOL hair brush has a combination of rounded nylon pins and boar bristles, both embedded in a soft cushion. The result? A brush that both detangles and distributes your hair's natural oils from scalp to tip, all while remaining gentle on thinning strands. "Best brush ever," one reviewer wrote. "I have very fine thin hair so I am careful what I use to brush through my hair. As someone else said this glides through your hair like a knife through butter."