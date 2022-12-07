Celebrity Beauty

The 8 Best Beauty Looks At The 2022 People’s Choice Awards

From pastel pink hair to classic winged eyeliner.

Shania Twain debuted pink hair at the 2022 People's Choice Awards.
With a few exceptions, the 2022 People’s Choice Awards was all about celebrating classic beauty looks. Beach waves, smokey eyes, and winged eyeliner — everyone’s favorite celebs rocked timeless makeup and hair. Click through to see the eight best looks of the night.

Olivia Wilde’s Boho Waves

Wilde went for an effortlessly chic look and wore her hair down in long boho waves and a smokey eye to make her eyes pop.

