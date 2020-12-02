Even though some of us are still processing March — *raises hand* — the holiday season is now in full swing. The tree is up, the Christmas playlists are on repeat, and chances are you’ve got a shopping list that could use a little attention. And the one thing you need to shop in advance is personalized gift ideas for your friends and family.
The reality of gifting in 2020 is that the whole experience is going to be quite different this year. Holiday soirées are cancelled and family gatherings are happening virtually. With gift exchanges mostly being done from a distance, why not go the extra mile (figuratively speaking) and opt for gifts that feature the added touch of personalization?
Now, before your mind starts wandering toward tackier pieces — think those namesake keychains from a gas station off the highway — know that personalized gifts have really evolved in recent years. These days, you can get just about anything tailored to your specifications and preferences, from a toasty pair of mittens to made-to-order headwear.
Going the personalized route means that each gift is something that’s literally one-of-a-kind. Making someone feel that much more special during the holidays has never been easier or more fun. But with so many options out there, you might be unsure about where to start.
Ahead, you’ll discover the best personalized options this season. There’s inspiration for every single person on your list, so if you’ve been stuck in a gift giving rut, you’ve definitely come to the right place.
