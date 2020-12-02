Even though some of us are still processing March — *raises hand* — the holiday season is now in full swing. The tree is up, the Christmas playlists are on repeat, and chances are you’ve got a shopping list that could use a little attention. And the one thing you need to shop in advance is personalized gift ideas for your friends and family.

The reality of gifting in 2020 is that the whole experience is going to be quite different this year. Holiday soirées are cancelled and family gatherings are happening virtually. With gift exchanges mostly being done from a distance, why not go the extra mile (figuratively speaking) and opt for gifts that feature the added touch of personalization?

Now, before your mind starts wandering toward tackier pieces — think those namesake keychains from a gas station off the highway — know that personalized gifts have really evolved in recent years. These days, you can get just about anything tailored to your specifications and preferences, from a toasty pair of mittens to made-to-order headwear.

Going the personalized route means that each gift is something that’s literally one-of-a-kind. Making someone feel that much more special during the holidays has never been easier or more fun. But with so many options out there, you might be unsure about where to start.

Ahead, you’ll discover the best personalized options this season. There’s inspiration for every single person on your list, so if you’ve been stuck in a gift giving rut, you’ve definitely come to the right place.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 For The Friend Who Is Always On The Go The Big Bag Parker Thatch One size $97 See On Parker Thatch For the friend who manages to always look pulled together, consider a classic monogrammed tote. This natural canvas option is oh-so chic and endlessly versatile — it can work as a beach bag or an everyday carryall.

2 For The Denim Lover 721 High Rise Skinny Women's Jeans Levi's Size 24-34 $150 See On Levi's Think the perfect pair of jeans doesn’t exist? Levi’s is here to take you up on that challenge with its Tailor Shop, where you can dream up just about anything dealing with denim.

3 For The Tiger King Fan Fanny Pack Clare V. One size $347 See On Clare V. Remember the Tiger King stage of quarantine? What a time. This playful fanny pack can be monogrammed in a handful of different ways, making it an obvious choice for all the animal print lovers in your life.

4 For The Jewelry Collector Classic Old English Nameplate Necklace VibeSzn Lengths: 16" to 22" $68 See On VibeSzn The gold nameplate necklace has been a staple in the jewelry boxes of Black and brown women for decades, and now the style is going mainstream. This version comes in several different lengths, so you can find just the right fit.

5 For The Friend Who Loved Emily In Paris Beret Monrowe NYC Size S-XL $332.75 See On Monrowe NYC Calling all Francophiles. We’ve found it: the perfect beret. This Black-owned brand creates made-to-order hats out of lush velour. The beret is currently offered in two shades, midnight navy and light camel, so you can customize accordingly.

6 For The Jet-Setter The Medium: Aluminum Edition Away One size $623 See On Away For the jet-setter who’s been grounded for most of the year and having serious airport withdrawals, give the gift of thinking ahead to the future. Travel will resume one day, and when that glorious day comes, they’ll be strutting through the terminal in style with monogrammed luggage that’s trendy yet functional.

7 For The Professional Card Holder Cartier One size $339 See On Cartier For the no-nonsense personalities, this timeless card holder is an ideal gift. It’s practical and discreet, and the stainless steel edges add just the right amount of modernity. Cartier offers several embossing options, including foil and non-foil finishes.

8 For The Friend Who Loves The Outdoors Women’s HyBridge Mitts Canada Goose Size XS-L $225 See On Canada Goose We all know at least one person who’s perpetually cold. Winter gloves that actually keep your hands warm and toasty is a gift they’ll use season after season. At Canada Goose, you can personalize one of their signature pairs with your recipient’s initials or even GPS coordinates, if you want to do something a little unexpected.

9 For The Astrology-Obsessed Friend Astrological Collection Stubbs & Wootton Size 5-13 $650 See On Stubbs & Wootton Know someone who’s all about astrology? Show them how much you care about their birth chart with these stylish loafers embroidered with their sign.

10 For The Brunch Enthusiast Specially Yours customizable gift boxes Moët & Chandon $10 See On Moët & Chandon If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that champagne doesn’t just have to be reserved for celebrations and special occasions. Feel like popping a bottle on Tuesday morning for a mimosa? Go for it. Send some bubbly to a loved one who could use it, and be sure to get a personalized box for that extra bit of, “You deserve this.”

11 For The Boho Friend EDAS x Cameron Tea Handbag EDAS One size $298 See On EDAS This handcrafted bag uses hand painted wood beads to create a striking design that we can’t get enough of. Every piece is made-to-order, and this style is currently available in two colors, cream and black.

12 For Your Best-Dressed Friend Mini Zip Bucket Bag Mansur Gavriel One size $555 See On Mansur Gavriel Did you know that everyone’s favorite bucket bag can be monogrammed? We especially love this sunny yellow hue for a pop of brightness during these dreary winter months.

13 For A Stocking Stuffer Initials Pack Parade Size XS-3XL $34 See On Parade Parade, known for its kaleidoscopic array of underwear choices, put together this pack of its most requested colors, including one embroidered brief with the letter of your choice. Its size makes it a great stocking stuffer option, too.

14 For The Friend Who Makes Lounging A Lifestyle Green Palm Leaves Pajama Set Etsy Size XS-3XL $40.45 See On Etsy How many cute PJs is too many? Obviously, the limit does not exist. These are giving us serious tropical vacation vibes, but they’ll look just as cute lounging on the couch and ordering takeout.