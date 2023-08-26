Whether you’re a fan of Petal & Pup’s chic yet affordable outfits — or of influencer Nena Evans’ infectious energy and approachable-yet-aspirational style — you’re bound to be a fan of their latest collaboration, The Luxe Edition. Created with Nena’s friends, family, and followers in mind, the collection features pieces designed for occasions ranging from office to formal and those tricky, how-dressy-do-I-need-to-be events, too.

Shoppers who favor pieces that can go from conference room to cocktail hour will find an effortless satin midi skirt and a button-down satin shirt, both of which will stun you with their versatility. If you’re on the hunt for a more formal occasion, you’ll appreciate the inclusion of a shimmering pleated maxi dress and a tailored strapless jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline. Whatever the occasion or your wardrobe requires, this collaboration has pieces made to elevate and inspire your personal style. Scroll on for a selection of the best from The Luxe Edition, available for purchase today.

1. A Pleated Maxi Dress That’s Begging To Attend Autumn Weddings

You might be amazed at how often you reach for the Naira maxi dress, but it makes sense when you consider the pleated satin, V-neckline, and dainty adjustable spaghetti straps, all in a dramatic ground-sweeping length. These eye-catching details make the dress an easy “yes” for occasions that call for getting a little fancy. Boost the glamour with some statement jewelry and heels — both of which the collection conveniently includes, by the way.

Sizes: 0 — 16 | Colors: 3

2. This Cropped Sweater With Bridgerton-Worthy Puffed Sleeves

Elevate your office attire with the Noah knit sweater. It features a high, round neckline and the most adorable short puffed sleeves. The length, while cropped, is still long enough to be office-appropriate, and to wear tucked or untucked. It’ll go with all your trousers and skirts, as well as denim and shorts when you’re OOO.

Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 2

3. This Chic Jumpsuit With A Sculptural Bodice

Never worry about what to wear to a party you’ve got coming up — the Nyla jumpsuit is the answer. The strapless design’s sweetheart neckline is effortlessly sophisticated while straight leg pants comfortably drape, and an invisible back zipper keeps the silhouette sleek yet seamless.

Sizes: 0 — 16 | Colors: 1

4. A Wear-With-Everything High-Necked Tank

If you’re dressing for a date, you could pair the Nissa top with denim and strappy heels, or a satin midi skirt and slides — or you could add it to your office wardrobe, and pair it with trousers and loafers. Either way, the high neckline and wide tank sleeves combine with a slim, ruched fit to make a top you’ll want to wear with everything.

Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 3

5. This Versatile Oversized Blazer

An oversized blazer like the Noelle can top off maxi dresses, balance out mini skirts, or layer over a T-shirt and jeans — and that’s when you’re not wearing it with the matching trousers, of course. Features include long sleeves with padded shoulders, a notch lapel collar, and a single-button closure in a scaled-up fit. It’s the versatile wardrobe must-have you’ve been looking for.

Sizes: 0 — 12 | Colors: 2

6. A 90s-Minimalist Dress With A Cutout Back

A little knit dress that’s both dramatic and as comfy as loungewear might sound like a tall order, but the Nita midi dress makes it look easy. With a bodycon fit and eye-catching cutaway back, this dress is nothing if not party-ready — while the midi length, high neckline, and soft ribbed knit are all perfectly relaxed.

Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 2

7. This Trendy Corset Top With A Sharp Scooped Neckline

Whether you’re adding to your collection of going-out tops or just getting in on the corset trend, the Nia top deserves your full attention. Fully lined, the boned bodice features an invisible side zipper and a sophisticated sweetheart neckline that’ll zhuzh skirts, trousers, and denim alike.

Sizes: 0 — 16 | Colors: 1

8. An Effortless Satin Midi Skirt

If there were a Venn diagram for office attire, party outfits, and everyday chic ensembles, the Nellie skirt would be right at the center. The pull-on style features an elasticized waist in shimmery midi-length satin that can be dressed down with tees and cozy knits, or dressed up with cropped tanks and corset tops. It’s the definition of effortless.

Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 3

9. These Essential Day-To-Night Trousers

These days, trousers are so much more than office attire — and the Noelle pant demonstrates why. High-waisted, these pants feature a front zipper and button fly closure, with a pleated front and a timeless straight leg that’s loose enough for movement without veering into wide-legged territory. Swap in the appropriate top and shoe to drive your chosen aesthetic, and let these simple, sophisticated pants do the rest.

Sizes: 0 — 16 | Colors: 2

10. Some Strappy Sandals With A Shaved Block Heel

No wardrobe is complete without a classic pair of strappy black sandals, and the Kamila heel includes modern updates like a square toe and three-inch shaved block heel. The minimal double strap design that won’t compete with your showier ensembles, while faux patent leather adds just a hint of outfit-enhancing gloss.

Sizes: 6 — 10 | Colors: 1

11. A Button-Down Satin Shirt You Can Dress Up Or Down

A secret weapon for any wardrobe, the Narissa satin shirt can easily be dressed up or down thanks to its combination of lustrous satin fabric and the classic long sleeve, button-down silhouette. Partially lined, it features a spread collar and rounded shirttail hemline. For the office, pair it with trousers and a leather loafer; for cocktails, leave a few buttons undone and knot the hem at your waist.

Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 1

12. This Femme Fatale Midi Dress

With a ruched, bodycon fit and a strip of peek-a-boo mesh at the knee-length hem, the Naomi midi dress is bound to win some admiring glances. Stretchy yet structured, it features a subtle sweetheart neckline accentuated by wide, non-adjustable tank straps. Pop on a pair of heels and you’re ready for date night.

Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 1

Fall Fashion Must-Haves

Once you’ve finished shopping The Luxe Edition, take a look at the rest of the Petal & Pup website. You can shop by occasion — they’ve even got sections dedicated to bridesmaids and, for the expectant, there’s a bump-friendly category as well. In addition to special-occasion wear and casual-chic styles, you’ll even find loungewear and intimates: Your new wardrobe favorites await.