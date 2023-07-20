A truth: These days, dressing for a wedding can be downright confusing with so many dress codes (and themes) to navigate. How formal is too formal? Is a romper too casual? And what does “ethical desert chic” even mean? The solution: Petal & Pup. A brand known for their chic and delightfully affordable designs, Petal & Pup has a roster of dresses to suit a variety of dress codes and concepts, from black-tie affairs to casual daytime weddings. In addition to a dedicated Wedding Guest Collection curated specifically for the big day, you can also shop by occasion — including formal, casual, and even vacation styles for a destination wedding — so you can arrive on the big day confident in the knowledge that your outfit is both in line with your personal style and the dress code requirements.

From matching floral sets that channel the mood of a tropical destination to long, sleek, black-tie-worthy dresses — along with some chic pants sets and rompers — more than one option on this list is bound to find its way into your cart.

The best part? Every item featured below is $100 or less, so you can keep your bank account feeling comfy — even if you’ve got more than one wedding to shop for.

1. This Best-Selling Midi Dress With A Spicy Lace Cutout

If you love the underwear-as-outerwear look trending of late, you’d do well to consider the best-selling Ariel dress. It features the most gorgeous lingerie-inspired cutout lace bodice and trim. Ideal for semiformal weddings and cocktail receptions, the eye-catching lace takes center stage when paired with the luminous satin fabric, V neckline, and tasteful midi length. Meanwhile, the adjustable shoulder straps allow you to ensure a perfect fit. Paired with a fitted blazer and strappy stilettos, this is a wedding look you’ll return to season after season.

Sizes: 0 — 16 | Colors: 3

2. A Chic Pleated Halter Dress For Cocktail & Semi-Formal Ceremonies

With gorgeous pleating, an asymmetrical handkerchief hem, and a halter neckline, this dress can’t promise you won’t take eyes away from the bride — it can, however, guarantee you’ll be dress code-appropriate for cocktail and semiformal weddings. A key-hole cutout at the neck is a subtle, suggestive detail; the elasticized waistband adds unrestrictive structure.

Sizes: 0 — 16 | Colors: 5

3. This Popular Satin Slip Dress Offered In Gorgeous Colors

A satin slip dress like the Cypress makes a stunning choice for semiformal or cocktail weddings. The midi length prevents it from feeling overly formal while the shimmery satin fabric, delicate spaghetti straps, and asymmetrical hemline combined with a curve-clinging silhouette are thoroughly elegant and just the right amount of dressy. All you’ll need is a strappy pair of heels and some jewelry — draw attention to the cowl neckline by adding a pendant necklace.

Sizes: 0 — 16 | Colors: 4

4. The Matching Set To Pack For Destination Weddings

If a beach wedding is in your future, consider this matching set. The floral print and breezy, tiered maxi skirt manage to be laidback and cheerful, and the one-shouldered top is structured and adorable. This set can be split up and worn separately, so when the wedding is over, don’t send it to the back of your closet — try wearing the top with denim, or pair the skirt with a silk tank.

Sizes: XS — XL | Colors: 1

5. An LBD That’s Giving ‘90s Supermodel

Even if you weren’t shopping for a cocktail wedding, you’d want to buy this dress. The definition of timeless, it features surprising, chic details like an asymmetrical neckline and daring thigh-high slit. With whisper-thin spaghetti straps and a midi length that’s ideal for cocktail and semiformal weddings, this is a little black dress you’ll keep coming back to. (Good thing it comes in plenty of colors, so you can scoop up more than one.)

Sizes: 0 — 12 | Colors: 5

6. The Satiny Trouser Set You’ll Wear For More Than Just Weddings

You’ll wear this satiny matching pantsuit for more than just weddings. Not only are the halter-neck top and wide-leg pants structured enough for semiformal and cocktail weddings, they can be worn as separates, too. You’ll want to be comfortable enough to dance while still making a statement, which is no problem at all for the flow-y fit and shimmery satin fabric. And select colors are currently on sale — snap up this bargain while you still can.

Sizes: 2 — 10 | Colors: 5

7. An Ethereal Pleated Midi That Doesn’t Cling

If you want an event-worthy dress with serious comfort, the Vikki is well worth considering. Shimmery pleated satin and a gossamer midi-length hem makes a gorgeous option for cocktail and semi-formal weddings that practically floats on the breeze. The relaxed cut gives you plenty of room to move on the dance floor while its shirred back guarantees an elastic yet secure fit through the bodice. (In fact, the company actually recommends sizing down if you’re unsure because it’s so roomy.) Partially lined for opacity with adjustable spaghetti straps to ensure everything lands just right, pair her with strappy sandals for a goddess-inspired look.

Sizes: 0 — 16 | Colors: 3

8. The Adorable Tie-Front Dress That’s Secretly Convertible

Depending on the color you select, the Amanda dress can work for either a daytime or a cocktail wedding. (No wonder it’s beloved by shoppers.) For day, choose the blue — the midi length and pale hue won’t be overly intense, while the emerald shade is moody and deep enough to hold court during evening hours. Fluttery short sleeves echo the skirt’s floaty drape; a deep V-neckline is punctuated by a bow-tie and saucy cutouts at the waist, and you can even fashion it into a wrap dress.

Sizes: XS — XL | Colors: 2

9. A Cottagecore Midi Dress That Works In So Many Settings

You’ll be amazed by the versatility of the fan-favorite Claire dress. The bodycon fit and puffed, off-the-shoulder sleeves are dramatic enough so as to prevent it from feeling too casual for a wedding, while the cheerful floral print and midi length match the mood of a casual, daytime, or even a destination wedding. And that ruffled hem? Perfection.

Sizes: XS — XL | Colors: 2

10. A Timeless Long Dress For Black-Tie & Formal Weddings

The answer to “what to wear to a black-tie wedding” lies in this chic black dress, which meets the length requirement for black tie and formal events. Minimalist yet eye-catching, the sleeveless body-con sheath features a square neckline with wide bra-friendly tank straps and a thigh-high slit; it’s also got a touch of spandex blended into the fabric so you can get as wild as you like on the dance floor. You’ll wear this timeless dress for years to come.

Sizes: 0 — 16 | Colors: 1

11. This Chic Romper For Daytime & Casual Ceremonies

With a name like “playsuit,” you know you’ll have a good time in this chic romper. The short, kicky frilled hem and bow-tie waist would be adorable worn to a daytime or casual wedding. A deep V-neckline and long, bloused sleeves add just enough polish and structure to prevent the romper from feeling overly casual. Pop on a pair of strappy heels with some statement jewelry and a clutch, and you’re wedding-ready.

Sizes: 0 — 12 | Colors: 1

12. This Modest Midi Dress In A Floral Print

If you’ve got a daytime wedding coming up and you prefer a dress with a little more coverage, the Edwina is a sophisticated choice. Long sleeves and a high neck are delicately demure, while the fitted waist and bloused sleeves combine with a fluttery skirt to add pretty detail. The floaty material and floral print ensure that, despite the long sleeves and high neck, this dress won’t ever feel stuffy. Pair with a high, strappy heel — gold would be a stunning choice — add a statement earring, and consider yourself wedding-ready.

Sizes: XS — XL | Colors: 4

13. A Trio Of Gold Knot Earrings That’ll Take You From Day To Night

Accessorize your wedding guest look with this three-pack of gold-plated hoop earrings. The knotted design is intricate enough to add interest while remaining classic and versatile. Made of gold plated over sturdy iron, the set includes multiple sizes so you can make a statement that’s bold or subtle, as your outfit demands.

Styles: 1 | Colors: 1

14. This Gold-Sequined Bucket Bag

Not only is this stunning bag surprisingly wallet-friendly, it also happens to be quite versatile. The shimmery gold sequined material (it’s available in a silver version as well) makes enough of a statement for evening weddings from cocktail to formal or even black tie, while the bucket bag silhouette can work with less formal wedding attire, such as daytime or casual. It’s a wedding guest wardrobe essential you’ll return to over and over again.

Styles: 1 | Colors: 2

Happily Ever After

Once you’ve found the ideal wedding guest dress, be sure to peruse the rest of the Petal & Pup site — they’ve got shoes and jewelry to accessorize your look (not to mention dresses and outfits for so many other occasions) and each piece is chic and affordable, like all of the options on this list.