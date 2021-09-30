Phoebe Dynevor Just Landed Her First Major Post-Bridgerton Gig

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor has secured her first major beauty gig: being a brand ambassador for Charlotte Tilbury. The beloved makeup brand is now working with Dynevor to promote its bestselling goodies, in a move that marks its first ever celebrity partnership.

In fact, makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury’s namesake brand has never worked with a famous face until now, so Dynevor’s appointment is a historic moment in beauty.

Her first project with the brand is the 2021 holiday campaign, which is all about high glamour and going all out with your festive makeup. As well as imagery for the ‘Hollywood starlet’ persona (which centres around new launch Limitless Lucky Lips in Red Wishes), she has also become the face of Pillow Talk, a collection that now features everything from its original lip liner and lipstick, to eyeshadow palettes, blushers, and even a mascara.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dynevor told Harper’s Bazaar: “When I think of beautiful make-up I think of Charlotte Tilbury. When the opportunity came to partner with Charlotte it was an easy one – she’s British, she’s a leading entrepreneur, and she makes the best make-up out there. I cannot wait to share what’s to come, and I am thrilled to be part of Charlotte’s team.”

She continued, explaining that her motives for joining the brand were partly due to her dedication to advocating for important causes: “Charlotte’s purpose-based, and thoughtful about how the brand can have a positive impact through efforts such as cruelty-free approval and introducing products that are sustainable.”

The collaboration especially makes sense when considering that in her role as Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix series, Dynevor wore Tilbury’s iconic Pillow Talk lipstick.

I’m just off to re-watch the entire series and assess the makeup looks in detail once more...