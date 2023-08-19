Physical Therapists Say These Are The Cheapest, Most Comfortable Walking Shoes On Amazon

In a world marked by constant motion and being on your feet all day, comfortable footwear is a must. Rachel Stinson, PT, DPT, and Regional Director at FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, says, “Selecting a comfortable walking shoe is crucial for maintaining overall foot health and functional ability throughout a lifetime.” The good thing is that today’s shoe tech affords loads of footwear that merges style with functionality at shockingly affordable prices. From supportive soles and cushioned insoles to breathable materials and ergonomic designs, footwear has come a long way.

I consulted with seven experts to learn what they look for in choosing a walking shoe, and you’ll find their guidance below. Know that all of the kicks here check the boxes in terms of providing support, comfy cushioning, and superior stability.

That said, it’s important to remember there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. “[Finding] a comfortable shoe is highly dependent on the individual’s needs,” Dr. Stinson shares, adding, “It's essential to try on different brands and models, and ideally utilize the expertise of a physical therapist to assess your foot mechanics.”

Whether you’re looking to replace your old favorites or try a totally new style, there are plenty of brands and model options available here — and I daresay they’re the most comfortable shoes you can get your hands on. And best of all, none of them break the bank.

1 These Athletic Sneakers With Superior Shock Absorption Lamincoa Air Sneakers Amazon $42 See on Amazon Dr. Stinson says, “There are many factors to consider when selecting a comfortable shoe. [One is] shock absorption and cushioning in the midsole and heel.” These sneakers help cushion any impact, which makes them great for activities from walking to HIIT class. They have durable rubber soles with anti-skid outsoles. And, the insoles are removable in case you need to air dry them after a workout or slip in your own. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

Available colors: 9

2 A Walking Shoe With Great Arch Support Cestfini Arch Support Walking Shoes Amazon $37 See on Amazon If arch support is what you’re looking for — look no further. These comfortable, orthopedic shoes are designed to hug your arches, and the soft insoles are removable. Stinson confirms, “[A]dequate arch support [...] helps maintain proper foot alignment and reduces strain on the arches and plantar fascia.” This sleek pair of slip-on kicks features lightweight, mesh material that feels flexible on the foot. They’re nonslip to help provide serious traction, plus the pull tab at the ankle makes getting them on and off easy. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 6

3 These Workout-Ready Pink Sneakers With Great Traction Avia Verge Sneakers Amazon $38 See on Amazon These sneakers are not only adorably dusty rose, but they’re also designed with stabilizing insoles and durable outsoles — so they’re fashionable and functional. Stinson emphasizes that “a durable outsole ensures stability and traction while walking,” which make these a great select thanks to the sturdy, grippy bottoms. They’re dependable walking and cross-training shoes because they help stabilize the heel, and if you prefer a more rigid sole, the memory foam inner lining is removable. Available sizes: 6 — 12

Available colors: 4

4 A Shock-Absorbing Boat Shoe Made Of Breathable Canvas OrthoComfoot Canvas Boat Shoes Amazon $40 See on Amazon If you prefer a preppy look, opt for this boat shoe. Stinson suggests looking for “shoes with breathable materials and ventilation ... mesh, knit, canvas, hemp, genuine leather, and cork.” These comfy classics are made from easy-to-maintain canvas which Stinson confirms “helps keep feet cool and dry, preventing discomfort from excess moisture.” They also feature orthotic inserts that help provide great arch support and superior cushioning. There’s even velvet lining to help keep your feet comfy all wear long. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 5

5 These Leather New Balances In Narrow & Wide Sizes New Balance 577 V1 Lace-up Walking Shoe Amazon $55 See on Amazon In my opinion, no shoe collection is complete without a trusty pair of New Balances. These are crafted in 100% leather, which can comfortably “conform to your foot over time,” says Stinson, along with providing superior durability. They have a cushioned heel design that helps provide exceptional shock absorption, and even feature reflective accents for nighttime walks. Offered in standard, as well as narrow, wide, and extra wide offerings, you’re sure to find the perfect fit. Available sizes: 5 — 12 (Select wide, extra-wide, and narrow sizes available)

Available colors: 2

6 These Breathable Running Sneakers With A Wide Toe Box BRONAX Wide Toe Box Road Running Shoes Amazon $47 See on Amazon There’s nothing worse than a pair of shoes that pinch your feet. The wide toe box of these sneakers offers a comfortable fit and ample room for movement. Stinson confirms that “a spacious toe box provides enough room for toes to splay comfortably, preventing issues like bunions or blisters.” These also feature durable rubber outsoles and a chunkier platform paired with a breathable mesh upper. Available sizes: 5.5 wide — 11 wide

Available colors: 8

7 A Fashion-Forward, Lightweight Sneaker For Your Next Afternoon Stroll Akk Lightweight Walking Shoe Amazon $46 See on Amazon Your afternoon jaunts just got way better thanks to these lightweight kicks. Stinson shares, “Lightweight shoes can reduce fatigue and make walking more comfortable, especially during long-distance walks.” You can easily slip on these airy sneakers using the extended pull-tab and they’re designed with a layer of memory foam, so they literally mold to your foot with each step you take. They also feature a flexible outsole — another Stinson tip — along with moisture-wicking insoles. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 37

8 These Tennis Shoes That Feel Ultra-Secure STQ Lace-Up Tennis Shoes Amazon $39 See on Amazon Take on the world (or your block) feeling solid with these tennis shoes. They’re designed with an adjustable lace-up system that still allows you to slide them on and go. Stinson says that this kind of lacing system “helps to keep the shoes firmly in place and prevents shoes from slipping or rubbing.” This pair is lightweight enough to wear all day without worry, yet sturdy enough for lots of movement because of the arch and heel support. There’s a convenient pull-tab at the back of the ankle to help you put them on and a breathable upper and inner liner. Available sizes: 5.5 — 9.5

Available colors: 25

9 A Zero-Drop Sneaker With A Barefoot Feel WHITIN Zero Drop Sole Trail Runner Amazon $0 See on Amazon Stinson recommends looking for a “low heel-to-toe drop.” She explains, “This is the minimal difference in height between the heel and toe which can promote a more natural walking motion.” These sneakers are flexible with a low-profile design that helps support the foot from heel to toe. They have great ventilation because of the mesh lining, plus the elastic upper with laces makes them equally as secure as they are stretchy. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 15

10 The Snazzy Sneaker That’ll Help Support Your Arches Mishansha Running Walking Shoes Amazon $40 See on Amazon Landon Uetz, DPT, and expert pickleball instructor at TeachMe.To, tells Bustle, “The most common shoe component to identify when searching for a comfortable athletic shoe would be arch support.” And this pair of highly rated sneakers comes with a removable pair of arch support insoles that offer shock-absorbing comfort. They’re made with a knitted fabric to encourage all the air flow; plus, a soft and spongy inner lining helps reduce friction. These activity-approved sneakers are slip-resistant, too. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 20

11 A Walking Sneaker With A Rigid Sole Ideal For Flatter Feet Reebok Walk Ultra 7 DMX Max Shoe Amazon $40 See on Amazon “For someone who [has] flatter feet, a more rigid sole may be more comfortable,” says Uetz. With that in mind, these Reebok sneakers are made with a durable rubber outsole for a firmer feeling. They’re also made with memory foam insoles and cushioning designed to move the air from the heel to the front of your foot and back for futuristic-level comfort while walking. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 6

12 These Ventilated Slip-On Shoes With Memory Foam Arch Support STQ Walking Shoes with Arch Support Memory Foam Amazon $43 See on Amazon Designed with a removable memory foam insole, these well-ventilated sneakers are designed for ultimate all-day comfort. Uetz reinforces the idea that “someone with a high arch may benefit from a shoe known to have good arch support — things such as memory foam or an EVA (ethyl vinyl acetate) insole.” In addition to the cushy insoles, these comfy kits feature mesh uppers for ultimate breathability. If you have very high arches, you can even slip in these more serious arch support insoles. Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

Available colors: 10

13 The Skechers With Nearly 60,000 Five-Star Ratings Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoe Sneaker Amazon $40 See on Amazon If you’re looking for a solid shoe that won’t break the bank, Uetz advises, “Skechers and ASICS generally have a variety of budget-friendly walking and activity shoes available.” Breathable, flexible, and lightweight, these wildly popular walking sneakers from Skechers are a massive fan-favorite for a reason. They feature a super-simple design and an insole that’s been compared to the likes of a yoga mat. Made with 100% vegan materials, you can strut around knowing these are animal-friendly — and can also be tossed in the wash for easy cleaning. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 31

14 These Cushy ASICS That Use Gel Technology ASICS Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoes Amazon $47 See on Amazon “The ASICS Gel-Contend 7 has excellent Amazon reviews and stood out the most to me,” says Uetz. “More expensive brands such as Brooks and HOKA are great for performance, but not always required for recreational use.” Consider that your cue to try these trusted ASICS. They use proprietary gel technology to cushion shock and the mesh material is designed to improve airflow during high-intensity movement. The best part? You can keep sweat at bay with the sock liner that helps manage excessive moisture. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 18

15 The Sneakers That Give Your Toes All The Space They Need JACKSHIBO Wide Toe Box Cloud Sneakers Amazon $44 See on Amazon When choosing shoes, Sami Ahmed, DPT and physical therapist with The Centers for Advanced Orthopedics, asks, “Does the shoe offer ample support? Is there enough room for the foot to move?” He continues, “People often choose shoes that are too tight, but I actually recommend a shoe with some space.” If you need some extra-spacious kicks, these sneakers feature a wide toe box that practically guarantees your feet won’t feel squished. They feature a low heel drop for a supportive fit, an ultra-thick midsole that helps absorb shock, and lightweight, traction-ready outsoles. Available sizes: 5.5 — 15.5

Available colors: 5

16 These Wide Walking Shoes With A Secure Closure FitVille Wide Walking Shoes Amazon $40 See on Amazon Another option with a roomy toe box, these wide-fitting sneakers with a strap closure aren’t your grandparents’ walking shoes (though they may be “grandpa-chic”). Between the cushy, memory foam insoles and the high-rebound outsoles, you won’t have to question their support. The unique, adjustable strap has a handy hook-and-eye closure for a secure fit, plus the tread pattern on the bottom makes them slip-resistant. Available sizes: 6 Wide — 11 Wide

Available colors: 3

17 A Cute, Supportive Sneaker For Everyday Wear Vionic Pismo Casual Supportive Sneaker Amazon $43 See on Amazon Ahmed recommends to “look for a style that has padding or cushioning in the heel and structure throughout. You want materials that absorb reaction force and allow you to move in another direction quickly.” These cotton canvas kicks provide all the cushion (and color) you need in your shoe collection. The stretch laces mimic the look of a lace-up closure, but maintain the ease of a slip-on sneaker. There’s a slight curvature to the insole that provides support in every step, not to mention the orthotic insoles can be easily removed (and should be when machine washing). Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 42

18 A Cute Slip-On With A Flexible Feel Hey Dude Misty Chambray Amazon $30 See on Amazon As a general tip, Dr. Jasmine Marcus, PT, DPT, and CSCS, recommends “that people try on several pairs and give them a test run (or walk) ... before taking off the tags or wearing them outside.” As for specifics, she tells Bustle that she “noticed a bunch of people with active jobs all recommending Hey Dudes so I bought myself a pair.” If you want to pick yourself up a pair too, try out these cute slip-ons. They feature a soft canvas upper made of cotton, and are ultra lightweight. Outsoles that flex and fold give your feet the freedom to move while maintaining a secure fit. Available sizes: 7 — 11

Available colors: 1

19 A Supremely Comfy Loafer That Won’t Squish Your Toes Hey Dude Wendy Basic Amazon $36 See on Amazon Of her Hey Dude shoes, Marcus says, “They're comfortable and have a large toe box, which is important to prevent your toes from squishing together, which can contribute to bunions.” On the days or nights you need a bit of an elevated shoe but refuse to sacrifice comfort, these loafers are a great choice. Side-step the unwanted bunions with the roomy, rounded-toe design and padded insole. They feel featherlight — each shoe actually weighs only 5 ounces — and the brand says the removable memory foam insoles help reduce sweat and odor. Available sizes: 6 — 12

Available colors: 1

20 An Aerated Shoe That’ll Be An Instant Favorite SK·TRIP Breathable Lightweight Sneakers Amazon $37 See on Amazon Sandra Gail Frayna, PT and founder of Hudson Premier Physical Therapy & Sports, is big on breathability, telling Bustle that it’s “an important quality to look for as good air circulation will prevent excessive sweating and [encourage] better performance. It will also prevent ... discomfort and possibility of bacteria or infection.” The lightweight, fly-woven fabric these sneakers are crafted with encourages maximum breathability as the increased airflow helps keep the foot cool and dry. There’s a groove pattern on the bottom to enhance traction and you can adjust the tightness with the lace-up design. Available sizes: 5.5 — 13

Available colors: 19

21 These Exercise-Approved Memory Foam Sneakers SDolphin Memory Foam Sneakers Amazon $43 See on Amazon Frayna says, “[H]aving a solid padding in the shoe will help absorb a lot of shock ... which is important as it will protect your ankles and knees from injury.” With a memory foam padding designed to amply cushion impact, these sneakers are the perfect pick for walking as well as all kinds of exercise. The soles are soft, but bend-resistant to hold shape. These fashion-forward sneaks come in options ranging from neutrals and pastels to statement-making neons. Available sizes: 6 — 12.5

Available colors: 28

22 A Lightweight Tennis Shoe Ideal For Long Days On Your Feet AOE Lightweight Mesh Tennis Shoes Amazon $24 See on Amazon Step into these tennis shoes for the breathable, stretchy, fly-woven uppers, and ultra lightweight feel. Frayna confirms “having heavy or uncomfortable shoes can cause more strain on your feet and legs, especially if you are training or walking for long periods of time.” These have mesh material that makes for an airy fit — and stretches with your foot while it moves — while the soft and skin-friendly inner lining is designed to reduce friction, helping you walk for miles without worry. Available sizes: 4.5 — 13.5

Available colors: 27

23 These Chunky, Rounded-Toe Skechers With Rave Reviews Skechers D'Lites-Life Saver Sneaker Amazon $48 See on Amazon Brianna Craigie, director at Prosper Exercise Physiology, tells Bustle, “The shoe shape should mirror the foot’s anatomy [and] accommodate the natural spread of the toes. She adds that “a rounded or oblique toe box is optimal” while “tapering designs ... can lead to forefoot compression and related pathologies.” The circular toe on these platform Skechers provides ample room while the flexible soles contribute to a comfy step. Plus, a chunky sneaker is always a yes in my book — and I’m not alone if the 8,000+ five-star ratings are any indication. These measure just over an inch tall for a little lift, and the durable rubber sole means these will be in your rotation for years to come. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 10

24 The Sporty Sneakers With A Memory Foam Liner adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Sneakers Amazon $45 See on Amazon These are the ultimate ‘wear-everywhere to everything sneakers.’ The memory foam sockliner is both convenient and comfortable, while the fabrication uses recycled material without any virgin polyester (eco-friendlier, FTW). Most importantly, the midsoles are made with EVA which Craigie confirms, “offers lightness and flexibility.” The running-inspired design makes for a sporty look and the pull-tab positioned at the heel comes in handy if you’re used to throwing your shoes on as you head out the door. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 39

25 The Classic Keds That’ll Never Fail You Keds Women's Champion Canvas Sneaker Amazon $34 See on Amazon There’s a reason canvas Keds are a classic. Craigie states that “synthetic mesh or natural fabrics, such as canvas ... regulate temperature and reduce friction.” Here, the 100% canvas uppers promote lightweight breathability, while the textured rubber outsole offers a steady fit. Ortholite insoles help cushion while directing moisture away from your feet, encouraging a drier and cooler feel inside the shoes. Available sizes: 4.5 — 13

Available colors: 2

26 A Suede-Lined Sandal With A Cork Footbed CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $30 See on Amazon “For sandals, consider designs with lined leather,” says Craigie. “[They] conform to the foot over time and mitigate chafing.” These comfy sandals are a great pick because they feature a flexible cork footbed that’s lined with 100% genuine suede the brand says perfectly contours to your foot. The straps are adjustable to customize fit. There are grips on the bottom for added traction and stability, and the EVA outsole is long-lasting. Available sizes: 6 — 12

Available colors: 20

27 A Minimalist Sneaker For Natural Movement WHITIN Wide Canvas Barefoot Shoes Amazon $42 See on Amazon Jenifer Perez, DC and Vice President at holistic foot-care clinic Gait Happens, vouches, “[We] need a shoe that can move, that can allow us to interact with our surroundings — a shoe that protects but doesn’t interfere.” With a wide toe box that encourages movement and a nonelevated heel that encourages pristine posture, these shoes just may revolutionize your footwear life. They have a minimalist canvas design that gives you a barefoot-like feel and a removable sockliner if you prefer more of a natural fit. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

Available colors: 8

28 A Quick-Dry Water Shoe For Outdoor Activities XIHALOOK Quick-Dry Training Shoes Amazon $32 See on Amazon If you’re a lover of the great outdoors, this is the barefoot-style shoe for you. They have superior ventilation because they’re crafted from stretchy, fast-draining mesh and the anti-slip rubber sole is ideal for hiking trails and slippery slopes alike. They feature a wide toe box with an anti-collision cap to help protect feet, and they dry quickly so you can wear them in water if needed. Perez says for our feet to function naturally you should look for “a wide toe box (different than a wide shoe), a totally flat sole, and flexibility that allows your foot to MOVE!” These shoes have just that. Available sizes: 5.5 — 13

Available colors: 32