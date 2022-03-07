Every season, there are one or two colors that reign supreme, but Valentino’s Fall 2022 Paris Fashion Week show made an unapologetic statement: there’s only one color on the menu for spring/summer 2022. That is, of course, pink. And not just any pink. The fashion house’s creative vision dictated that the coming season is going to be all about dayglo fuchsia.

Aptly named the “Valentino Pink PP Collection,” designer Pierpaolo Piccioli debuted a head-turning, monochromatic dream of a show. Even the venue matched the apparel, as the models marched down a glossy pink runway. According to Vogue, the designer chose to show all of his pieces in a single color “to remove distractions and concentrate the viewers’ eyes on distinguishing the differences between silhouette and detail.”

All in the same shade of fiery pink, Valentino presented a range of looks, from embellished off-the-shoulder mini dresses to oversized tailored suiting, duster coats, bralette tops, and the like. This season, Piccioli showed menswear and womenswear simultaneously, so said brights were also applied to button-downs, hoodies, and more masculine staples.

After 40 electric pink ensembles, in walked models wearing all-black, proving not only a respite from the intense color, but a stark contrast to both what came before. Those looks, too, ran the gamut from sun-up to sun-down, with with Piccioli creating cocktail dresses, sheer lace tops, and bomber jackets—all in inky black. Pink returned again for the finale, with a slew of black-tie gowns that wowed.

In short, if Pierpaolo Piccioli has anything to say for it, we’re all going to be wearing a lot of pink for fall. But, just for the record, you don’t have to wait until then—shop affordable pink styles. Ahead, shop some more affordable pink styles to get into the Valentino mood.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

