It's December, it's cold, we are approaching day 2,716 of lockdown, and I have recently discovered a further 18 ways to style an oversized shirt, bralette, and running leggings. To whomever reads this first, please send supplies, water, and a piece of clothing with just a scrap of sequin.*

This year has easily been the slowest-fastest period of time in all of human history, with all of us going through a whole host of different emotions, understandably.

It’s hard to believe that we are already at the cusp of the festive holiday season. In a year that has graced us with many ups, downs and bouts of unpredictability, it’s only right that we try and see this year off with a bang, in however shape that may take in the forthcoming weeks.

Although this years’ festivities may be unlike previous ones, adorning yourself in a bit of glitz and glam for the festive period can help our socially distanced (and Zoom-influenced!) celebrations feel a bit more merry and bright.

Whether you’re spending this season chilling at home alone, with your family bubble, or at a virtual NYE rave, I’ve got some awesome plus size outfit suggestions below that’ll take you from a relaxed Christmas day, through to a festive Zoom party (countdown timer pending) until the crescendo that is the dazzling New Years’ Eve (because who amongst us isn’t glad to see the back of this year?!)

A Relaxing Christmas Day I think it’s safe to assume that one of the key trends this year has been the ever-dependable loungewear set. From neutral co-ords to casual athleisure, there’s no denying the monumental impact the current climate has had on the popularity of these comfortable threads, so come Christmas day, why not indulge yourself with some warm and cozy threads?

Plush Grey Hoodie & Joggers River Island If you’re looking for a co-ord that screams warmth then this River Island set is right up your street. The cosy plush fabric is sure to guarantee you designated hug-giver status on the day (COVID rules allowing, of course). (NB: The hoodie (£34) and joggers (£30) are sold separately, so make sure to add both to your basket for the full look.) £64 See on River Island

Virtual Shindig With Friends Or Colleagues Oh Zoom. How easily you’ve been incorporated into our New Normal. Work meetings, ‘pub’ quiz nights, and video dates, you’ve seen us through them all, and firmly cemented yourself within our everyday life. Below are five fab pieces to get you Zoom-party ready and help you stand out on screen whatever the occasion!

Lace & Beads Bardot Ruffle Top ASOS If you’re wanting to stand out during virtual drinks, this bardot top should certainly do the trick. Dramatic yet chic, team the piece with some leather or PU skinny jeans. £40 £30 See on ASOS