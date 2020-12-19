Fashion
The Best Fatshion Looks For This Festive Season
From comfy loungewear to all-out glamour, these looks will see you through to 2021.
*Dear reader,
It's December, it's cold, we are approaching day 2,716 of lockdown, and I have recently discovered a further 18 ways to style an oversized shirt, bralette, and running leggings. To whomever reads this first, please send supplies, water, and a piece of clothing with just a scrap of sequin.*
This year has easily been the slowest-fastest period of time in all of human history, with all of us going through a whole host of different emotions, understandably.
It’s hard to believe that we are already at the cusp of the festive holiday season. In a year that has graced us with many ups, downs and bouts of unpredictability, it’s only right that we try and see this year off with a bang, in however shape that may take in the forthcoming weeks.
Although this years’ festivities may be unlike previous ones, adorning yourself in a bit of glitz and glam for the festive period can help our socially distanced (and Zoom-influenced!) celebrations feel a bit more merry and bright.
Whether you’re spending this season chilling at home alone, with your family bubble, or at a virtual NYE rave, I’ve got some awesome plus size outfit suggestions below that’ll take you from a relaxed Christmas day, through to a festive Zoom party (countdown timer pending) until the crescendo that is the dazzling New Years’ Eve (because who amongst us isn’t glad to see the back of this year?!)
