With holiday travel upon us, I’m on the hunt for outfits that look polished and don’t get in the way of my plans to breeze through airport security. Shoes are one of the most efficient ways of punctuating an outfit — and such an important feature when it comes to feeling comfortable and secure when you travel — so when I discovered The Pacific by the Los Angeles-based brand Ponto Footwear, a minimalist, gender-free sneaker/shoe hybrid, my interest was immediately piqued.

Even better? The brand prides themselves on their sustainability practices, from creating their products with recycled and earth-based materials (sugarcane-based foam soles, anyone?) to using completely carbon-neutral shipping. They also partner with Soles4Souls, the largest not-for-profit shoe and apparel social enterprise in the country. Once you’ve worn your pair of Pontos into the ground, you can send your old pair to a regional Soles4Souls distribution center; for every pair you send, Ponto will give you a $20 credit to put toward your next pair. Just a few more reasons to consider purchasing a pair of Pontos, beyond the aesthetic.

Read on to discover all the good stuff that Ponto has to offer, this holiday season and beyond.

Shop The Best Of Ponto Footwear

The Shoe

The Pacific is a combination of a sneaker and a loafer, the silhouette channeling the structure of a classic Oxford yet relaxed enough to wear daily. The uppers are constructed of water-repellent recycled leather that can stand up to iffy weather, while the slip-resistant soles are made of sugarcane-based foam. Overall, they’re surprisingly lightweight and flexible, clocking in at just 8 ounces — ideal for dashing to your next destination, or stashing in your carry-on — and they fully support a sockless lifestyle, if you so choose, thanks to their breathable, sweat- and odor-resistant recycled Tencel lining. A contoured insole offers structural support, so whether you’re stepping out for a winter walk or braving the city streets for some marathon holiday shopping, you’ll feel comfortable.

The nine-color range increases the versatility of this shoe. If neutral polish is your thing, consider ‘Camel,’ ‘Nimbus Grey,’ or either of their two black versions on offer — one with black soles, and the other with contrasting camel soles. Mod enthusiasts will no doubt appreciate ‘Citrine,’ a pure white accented with pale yellow piping. And if you love a pop of color, they offer delightful brights, as well; perhaps their ‘Desert Orange’ would be the perfect shade to greet your feet.

Colors: 9 | Sizes: 6 — 10 | Material: Recycled Leather Composite, Sugarcane-Based Foam, Regenerated Tencel Fiber

The Shoelaces

Whether you favor monochromatic blending or a striking pop of color, Ponto offers 10 shades of shoelaces to tap into your vibe, all made of 100% organic cotton and available in three sizes. Try pairing the brightly acidic ‘Citrine’ shade with their pale gray shoe; or, if you prefer muted colors but still crave a contrast, a pair of camel-colored shoelaces would look elegant against Ponto’s ‘Slate Blue’ shoe. At $5 a pop, why not pick up a few pairs so you can have more than one option?

Colors: 10 | Sizes: S — L | Material: Organic Cotton

The T-Shirt

This unisex T-shirt is garment-dyed so it’ll resist shrinking, and it’s made from a slightly heavier-weight 100% cotton, sturdy enough to stand up to years’ worth of washing and wearing — and it’ll only look better as you wear it in. Ethically made in Los Angeles (hooray for supporting locally made goods), it’s available in three versatile neutral shades you can pop on with pretty much any outfit, stress-free. Clean and simple, the only accent is a subtly embroidered slogan on the left chest pocket. A heads up: It’s limited edition, so be sure to snag yours as soon as possible.

Colors: 3 | Sizes: S — 2XL | Material: Cotton

The E-Gift Card

Gift-giving season has officially arrived. Ponto offers digital gift cards ranging from $50 to $250, so once you’ve found your perfect pair of Pontos, go ahead and share the love.

As a bonus, if you sign up for SMS or email notifications, you’ll get 10% off free shipping and late returns through December.