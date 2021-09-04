50 Popular Outfits & Accessories Under $30 That Look Really Good On Everyone

Shopping for clothes on Amazon is no longer a novelty, nor is it strictly done for convenience. Amazon is bursting with affordable, high-quality pieces, so more and more, smart and stylish shoppers are actually opting for the global marketplace over other retailers. Though no matter how well-versed you are in shopping digitally, it can admittedly feel a bit overwhelming to sift through the hundreds of thousands of things on offer, not to mention a bit of a crapshoot — so consider this list of 50 popular clothes and accessories that look good on everyone to be your personal cheat sheet.

The pieces on this list are backed by thousands of cult followers who attest to their impeccable fits, whether that’s a pair of butt-shaping jeans, a timeless fit-and-flare LBD, or a pair of retro-chic sunnies that look good on all face shapes and sizes. But for a little extra security, every single piece has been picked and vetted by our savvy editors, so you can rest assured that they’re well and truly worth the purchase. (Trust us: It’s literally our job to shop online.) Another important note? Everything costs $30 or under, but looks downright expensive.

Ready for some low-risk, high-reward retail therapy? These cult-favorite clothes and accessories are guaranteed to make you look amazing, without breaking the bank.

1 These Wildly Popular Skinny Jeans That Fit Like A Dream Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon Are these skinny jeans one of the most beloved pairs of all time? Its 42,000 five-star ratings say yes. These look like classic skinnies but pull on like leggings (no zippers or buttons to be found), and the wide, secure, slightly compressive waistband keeps them from constantly slipping down. And for what it’s worth, reviewers across the board report that these make your bum look amazing. Available sizes: 2 — 28 (available in 28-, 30-, and 32-inch inseams

Available colors: 8

2 The Most Popular Bike Shorts Of All Time (Yes, They’re *That* Good) BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon Having earned over 66,000 Amazon ratings to date, these BALEAF biker shorts are the definition of a cult-favorite. And our obsessed editors can attest to the hype — they’re truly the most comfortable, breathable bike shorts many of us have ever worn. The wide, high-rise waist and medium-weight material has a bit of compression, but you never feel suffocated, just gently held in. The same feel continues through the legs, whether you opt for the classic 8-inch cut (linked above), or the shorter 5-inch cut. These look just as streamlined at the gym as they do out for lunch, or even to cocktails (yup, dressy bike shorts is a thing). Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 39

3 A Pair Of Timeless Ballet Flats You Can Style In Endless Ways Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make like Brigitte Bardot, Audrey Hepburn, Angelina Jolie, and virtually every other style icon throughout history and get yourself a pair of ballet flats. This timeless style pairs naturally with classic pieces like cropped trousers and romantic tea-length dresses; but you’d be surprised by how cool they look with modern garments like leather pants or distressed jeans. Choose from darks, nudes, brights, metallics, and even a few prints, like leopard and gingham. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (wide sizes available)

Available styles: 28

4 The Perfect Crewneck Sweater To Wear All Year Round Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon Consider this your perfect crewneck sweater, found. It’s made of a cotton, modal, and polyester blend that’s soft and silky to the touch, and it strikes the right balance between cozy and breathable, so it’s ideal for year-round wear. Plus, the material tucks (and French tucks) beautifully into your bottoms. Hard to believe this luxurious-feeling staple costs just $23 on Amazon — so go ahead and pick up a few colors and prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 47

5 This Ridiculously Versatile Jersey Swing Dress Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless Racerback Swing Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Show us a more versatile dress than this buttery-soft jersey number, and we’ll show you 12 more ways to style it. How about: A cropped denim jacket and buckled slide sandals? Belted, with heels? Paired with textured knit tights, a chunky turtleneck sweater, and combat boots? Seriously, we can go on. Pick it up in a few shades for even more styling opportunities. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 9

6 A Chic, Roomy Tote That Looks Expensive, But Costs Under $25 Dreuba Faux Leather Shoulder Bag Amazon $23 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs a simple roomy tote. Even better if that tote can pass for designer, but costs under $25 — a tall order that this tote happily fulfills. The soft leather construction, chic tassel detail, and rich colors (there are well over 50 of them!) belie its low price tag, and the spacious interior is big enough to fit all your daily essentials, like a tablet, wallet, water bottle, and cosmetics bag, making it an ideal work-to-cocktails piece. Tie a silk scarf around the strap for an elevated touch. Available colors: 50+

7 This Classic Calvin Klein Bra That All The Cool Girls Own Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you don’t already have a Calvin Klein bralette in your top drawer, what are you waiting for? Not only is this racerback, logo-band bra a calling card of coolness, but it really is that comfortable, since the cotton-elastane blend is equal parts soft and stretchy. The low-to-medium support is a great complement to low-impact workouts, like yoga and Pilates. Otherwise, it’s a great complement to lounging around whilst channeling Bella Hadid. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 28

8 A Straw Hat That’s Equal Parts Stylish & Functional Lanzom Wide Brim Straw Panama Hat Amazon $23 See On Amazon This straw hat is the chicest way to protect yourself from the sun, guaranteed. The classic style is made of a blend of polyester and straw for a classic look, but with lots of breathability, comfort, and UPF50+ protection. It can also fold or roll without losing its shape, so it’ll pack nicely for your next beach vacation. Available colors: 35

9 A Twist On Your Classic Black Tank Top BLENCOT Button Down Tank Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you have more plain black tanks than you can count, mix it up just a bit with this top. The buttons down the front offer a twist on the standard style, and the adjustable straps let you cinch or loosen the fit to your liking. The flowy, drapey silhouette works well either tucked or untucked; or, you can unbutton the bottom and tie the hem in a knot. And if you have enough black tanks in your wardrobe, thank you very much, you have 15 other hues to choose from. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

10 This Wrap-Style Top That Makes You Look Instantly Polished Romwe Plus Size Wrap Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ever a classic, this wrap-style top is perfect for when you want to look polished with very little effort. As the model shows above, this makes a basic pair of jeans feel a little dressier (slip on a pair of black heels and earrings, and you’re good to go for date night), but it’s honestly comfortable enough to wear very casually, too — imagine it with a pair of denim cutoffs and flip-flops in the summertime. The dark floral print pictured is a gorgeous pick for fall and winter, but you also have lots of pastel and neutral florals to choose from, in addition to a couple of long-sleeved versions. Available sizes: 0X — 4X

Available styles: 30

11 A Pretty Pleated Midi Skirt In An Edgy Leopard Print CHARTOU Elastic High Waisted Leopard Print Midi Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon This pleated midi skirt looks so much more expensive than it really is. It’s super versatile, too — pair it with a sleek bodysuit, a crossbody bag, and heeled booties for dinners out, or cool white sneakers and a knotted band T-shirt for daytime. We love how the leopard print adds a modern edge to an otherwise timeless style, but you have plenty of solid shades (like lipstick red, black, and white) to choose from, as well. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 10

12 These Classic Tortoiseshell Sunglasses That Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of SOJOS Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon There is no outfit a pair of great sunglasses won’t make look better. And while it can be a bit of a gamble to order sunglasses online, tens of thousands of Amazon reviewers confirm that the classic, slightly squared-off shape looks good on all types of face shapes and sizes, and the quality far exceeds its minimal price tag. The lenses are polarized and offer UV400 protection, so they’re plenty functional, too. Available colors: 10

13 A Cute Romper You Can Wear For Work And Play Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Romper Amazon $28 See On Amazon You know those steamy summer days when you can’t stomach the thought of putting on “real” clothes, but you still want to look polished? This romper is basically made to solve that problem. It feels supremely comfortable, thanks to its soft, stretchy material, but the fit is pretty impeccable — the drapey top hangs beautifully on all figures, and the drawstring waist offers a bit of customization. Unlike pant jumpsuits, the shorts easily fit most heights (including shorter frames). Slip on a pair of slide sandals and a cute bag to head out for lunch when you’re done lounging. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 11

14 The Sophisticated-Yet-Cool Button-Down Shirt Every Wardrobe Should Have Runcati Button Down Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Look in any chic woman’s wardrobe, and you’ll find at least one relaxed-fit button-down shirt. This one is made of an airy, linen-like material that’s naturally rumpled for a sexy-cool look. Wear it half-tucked into shorts with a rattan bag for summertime, or as a cover-up over your bathing suit. Come fall and winter, layer it under a cashmere sweater with leather trousers and a slick of vampy lipstick. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

15 This Romantic Maxi Dress With A Sexy Side Slit AM CLOTHES Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This gorgeous maxi dress can be worn for so many occasions, depending on how you style it. See: With heels and dainty layered necklaces to upscale events, like engagement parties; with flip flops over a bikini for the pool or beach. Plus, the stretchy smocked bodice and off-the-shoulder sleeves can accommodate so many body shapes and sizes, and the high slit looks gorgeous on both taller and petite frames. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 9

16 An Easy-Breezy T-Shirt Dress You’ll Live In Over The Summer Alaster T-Shirt Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Is there such a thing as owning too many T-shirt dresses? (We think not.) This one hits all the benchmarks of a really good one: It’s made of a soft, stretchy material, has a relaxed fit with a flirty, slightly swing hem, and it has pockets. This particular style comes in lots of fun prints, including florals, camo, and the tie-dye stripes pictured above. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 30

17 These Stone-Encrusted Huggie Hoops That Elevate Any Outfit PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Huggie Stud Amazon $14 See On Amazon Elegant, understated, with just a flash of sparkle, these huggie studs are the ideal complement to any outfit: They’ll elevate simple pieces, like jeans and a T-shirt, but they’re a natural pairing to refined ensembles, too. You can choose from yellow gold-, white gold-, or rose-gold plating, all with hypoallergenic, lead-free posts that won’t irritate sensitive ears (or turn them green).

18 A Flowy Midi Skirt In A Sweet Polka-Dot Print EXLURA High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Here’s a versatile midi skirt worth adding to your collection, this time printed in dainty polka dots that are surprisingly neutral (pair it with a striped or gingham top in a similar colorway to dip your toe in the mixed-print world). The lightweight fabric is breezy enough for scorching summer days, but you can easily slip on a pair of tights, knee-high boots, and a chunky sweater to cozy it up for winter. Don’t love polka dots? There’s a floral print, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available prints: 9

19 These Paper Bag Waist Pants That Look Polished In The Office (& Beyond) GRACE KARIN Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon Meet your new favorite not-boring office pants. The paper bag waist is so chic and playful, and the relaxed yet fitted, ankle-grazing pant looks gorgeous on every figure — plus, it’s comfortable enough to sit in all day long. Put that slightly cropped hem to good use and show off your favorite strappy sandals or booties. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 32

20 The Coolest Sports Bra You’ll Ever Own Core 10 Standard All Around Sports Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon You’ll be the coolest person at the gym in this sports bra, hands down. The oil-slick body and glossy, darkly shimmering straps give this a bit of a health goth vibe, and the compression fit and moisture-wicking fabric keeps you supported through your toughest workouts (whether you’re blasting Iron Maiden or Dua Lipa). It comes in a few additional colors and styles, like outdoorsy evergreen and a pretty blush pink with a slightly different strap design in back. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available styles: 9

21 A Pair Of Round Sunnies With A Retro-Chic Vibe WearMe Pro Reflective Round Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon Is it just us, or are these retro-inspired sunnies a dead ringer for the pair Kate Hudson wears as Penny Lane in Almost Famous? Whether you don yours with a shearling coat and a peasant top or not (we think you should, FWIW), these sunglasses will make any outfit look that much cooler, while their polarized lenses protect your eyes from glare. As a nice bonus, the order comes with a sturdy hard case and cleaning cloth. Available colors: 5

22 This Jumpsuit That Looks Stylish, But Feels Like Pajamas Alelly Loose Fit Jumpsuit with Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon This jumpsuit is ideal for working from home comfortably and stylishly — and an appropriate alternative to the business-on-top, no-pants-on-bottom situation a lot of us have adopted purely for the benefit of Zoom calls. You’ll want to wear this relaxed jumpsuit on the weekends, too (you can rearrange the neckline to show off some shoulder after hours), so you may consider picking it up in more than one color. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8

23 A Versatile Satin Scarf That Makes Your Outfit Look So Much Chicer FONYVE Square Satin Scarf Amazon $10 See On Amazon A silk or satin scarf is one of the chicest accessories in existence, as well as the most versatile: Tie it in your hair like a headband or a kerchief, toss it around your neck, knot it around a purse strap, wear it as a top (in myriad variations, no less)...the options are endless. No need to splurge on an Hermes piece, either — though it’s not real silk, this $10 scarf delivers the same aesthetic, and it still feels divinely smooth. Choose from 45 painterly prints. Available prints: 45

24 This Essential LBD With A Refined Silhouette Amazon Essentials Plus Size 3/4 Sleeve Boatneck Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Here’s an LBD worth adding to your collection. The boatneck and 3/4-sleeve length look quite polished, but the shorter hemline keeps the look fresh and modern, not staid. The viscose and elastane blend drapes so nicely over your figure, as well, without compromising comfort. But it’s not too dressy, so you can wear this day or night, depending on how you accessorize it. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors/prints: 5

25 A Built-In Bra Tank With A Cool Criss-Cross Back icyzone Criss Cross Open Back Workout Tank Amazon $25 See On Amazon The very best kind of athleisure, you can easily wear this workout tank with a built-in bra beyond the gym while still feeling stylish. Reviewers with larger busts in particular praise the support and mobility the bra offers without feeling constrictive, and reviewers of all shapes and sizes love the top’s airy, drapey fit. This comes in so many cool colors beyond basic black, like heather gray, an eighties-inspired graphic print, and a moody marble print. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 18

26 A Pack Of 100 Black Face Masks That Go With Every Outfit You Own NNPCBT Black Disposable Face Masks (100-Count) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Face masks are less “accessory” than “necessity,” but since they’re highly visible, you may as well choose the chicest ones you can find. You truly can’t go wrong with these simple black ones that complement every outfit you own. Fans rave about the comfortable fit, soft feel, and how lightweight they are, though the three-ply construction offers ample protection. Disposables aren’t the most environmentally friendly option, granted, but they’re always good to have on hand in your purse or car; and this box of 100 will keep you (literally) covered for a while.

27 These Paperclip-Chain Necklaces With Your Initial On The Charm M MOOHAM 14K Gold Plated Layered Initial Necklaces Amazon $15 See On Amazon These gold-plated necklaces strike the right balance between delicate and edgy, so they’ll suit pretty much every aesthetic. That, plus the sweet initial on the charm, makes this the ideal gift for a friend or loved one (including yourself). This order comes with two paperclip-chain necklaces designed to be layered perfectly together, but they’re not attached, so you can mix and match them with other pieces you own.

28 A Drapey Short-Sleeved Top With Mesh Panel Accents LookbookStore V Neck Mesh Panel Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon The mesh panel accents on the sleeves makes this blouse feel a bit special. But, as the model shows above, it looks equally good tucked into a pair of denim cutoffs as it would, say, a pair of trousers and loafers for the office. The juxtaposition between the V-neck, slightly roomy fit, and oversized sleeves gives this top an effortlessly cool vibe, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 31

29 These Timeless Straight Leg Jeans That Are *Actually* Comfortable Lee Plus Size Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean Amazon $22 See On Amazon We know where the fashion set currently stands on skinny jeans, but straight leg jeans will always be cool. With its mid-rise waist and relaxed fit throughout the leg, this pair is about as classic (and cool!) as it gets. It’s made with 1% elastane for some comfortable stretch, but not so much stretch that they lose their shape over time. In addition to the black linked above, this pair comes in several washes, like medium and dark, as well as solid shades like eggplant and white. Available sizes: 14 — 30 (available in long and petite sizes)

Available colors: 14

30 A Wildly Popular Fedora That’ll Convince You To Start Wearing Hats Lisianthus Belt Buckle Fedora Hat Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you think you’re not a hat person, the 25,600+ people who gave this one a five-star rating may convince you otherwise. As one reviewer wrote: “Seriously love this hat. It came as expected, and it fit great! I am not one to wear hats, as in they never fit my small head, and when they do they look ridiculous. This hat gave me all the [...] vibes I was looking for, and it stayed snug. I got so many compliments and will be returning to buy a black one soon!” And at just $16, you’re getting a lot of look for a little bit of money. Available colors: 24

31 This Relaxed, Racerback Tank Top You’ll Reach For Constantly LouKeith Racerback Tank Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon Stock up on these tank tops before next summer rolls around. The drapey fabric tucks perfectly into any bottoms you wear it with, and the racerback and high neck are sophisticated touches. It feels a little more upscale than your typical tank, so it wouldn’t look at all out of place paired with trousers or a skirt and your favorite jewelry at dinner. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 17

32 A Pair Of Tailored Shorts That Can Pass For Dressy GRACE KARIN Tie Waist Shorts Amazon $27 See On Amazon Shorts that are nice enough to wear to dinner are something of a Great White Whale for many shoppers, but you can end your search right here, right now. (You’re welcome.) The tied, paper bag waist takes these shorts to truly evening-appropriate proportions, but the spandex-polyester fabric is no less airy and comfortable than, say, your favorite gym shorts. Unlike gym shorts, these would look great with a pair of heels and a silky camisole. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 31

33 This 2-Pack Of Faux-Leather Belts That’ll Instantly Transform Your Dresses & Pants SANSTHS O-Ring Leather Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Belts are an oft-overlooked accessory, unless you’re a self-identified Belt Person, but these simple pieces can do so much to shape, highlight, and add texture to an outfit. And if you’re not an aforementioned Belt Person, this two-pack is a seamless entree to the accessory. Their supple faux leather construction and double-O ring accents are designer-inspired, but the under-$20 price tag is decidedly not. Take your pick among pairs in classic neutrals, like camel, black, cream and faux snakeskin; or, opt for a three-pack in similarly wear-with-everything shades. Available sizes: S — XXXL

Available styles: 11

34 This Romantic Floral Skirt That Can Look Surprisingly Edgy MEROKEETY Floral Print High Waist Midi Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon With its floral print, ruffled hem, and swingy silhouette, this midi skirt is pure romance, but pockets and a smocked tie waist are distinctly modern touches. Wear it with a vintage T-shirt and platform boots to tone down the sweetness; or, pair it with a corset-style top to go full Regencycore. (Elbow-length gloves optional.) Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available prints: 15

35 A Cult-Favorite Maxi Dress That Couldn’t Be Easier To Wear GRECERELLE Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon On those days when you can’t be bothered to pull together a full outfit, you’ll be so happy to have this maxi dress to hand. It has a racerback bodice and a subtle pleated skirt for a hint of elegance, while pockets offer a cool, relaxed touch. Try knotting the hem if it’s too long, or just to change up the way you wear it — though it’s 40 available prints and colors also give you tons of optionality. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available prints: 40

36 The Perfect Short-Sleeved T-Shirt MIHOLL Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Longtime shoppers know that the perfect T-shirt is deceptively hard to find; but with close to 17,000 perfect ratings, this one may very well be it. It’s relaxed without being shapeless, soft but not sloppy, and the quality looks and feels so much more expensive than its price tag would suggest. This one’s worth stocking up on. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 45

37 A Pair Of Can’t-Go-Wrong Straight Leg Jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Straight Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon “AMAZING pair of jeans. Super soft. Super comfortable. Really stretchy so it hugs you in all the right places!” one shopper wrote of these cult-favorite Levi’s. What else makes these jeans so great? They have a classic mid-rise waist, a straight yet figure-hugging fit throughout the leg, and even though they’re blended with 2% elastane, they’re made to hold their shape — even after wearing them consistently, which you’ll certainly do. They’re also available in short, medium, and long lengths, so even petite and tall shoppers will find their perfect fit. Available sizes: 2 — 28 (available in short, medium, and long)

Available colors/prints: 8

38 This Elegant LBD With A Twirly, Fit-And-Flare Silhouette Nemidor Plus Size Fit and Flare Midi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon You’ll reach for this quintessential little black dress for all your semi-formal occasions, like upscale dinners and even casual weddings. The fit-and-flare silhouette and demure short sleeves are particularly classic, but the stretchy material and pockets also make this appropriate for wearing in more casual settings, like the office (this would look great with ballet flats for that). You’re certainly not beholden to an LBD, though — this comes in a total of 39 colors and patterns. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors/prints: 39

39 A Pair Of Stylish Blue Light Glasses That Prevent Eye Strain TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon The perfect marriage between style and function, these glasses protect your eyes from blue light that can cause headaches and eye strain, but look like your classic, nerd-chic specs. They come in packs of one or two, so you can keep one pair at your desk and one in your bedside table. “LOVE these!! I plan on buying these again in a different color because I love them so much. I keep them at work and wear them to prevent headaches while staring at the computer all day,” one reviewer raved. “I have not gotten a single headache since starting to wear these. They also look great and I have gotten a bunch of compliments.” Available styles: 20

40 These Cotton Leggings That Are Perfect For Working From Home No Nonsense Cotton Legging Amazon $13 See On Amazon If the past year-and-change has taught us anything, it’s the value of cute loungewear. These leggings perfectly fit that bill: They’re super-stretchy (of course) yet substantial, so they never look sloppy. And since they’re made mostly of cotton, they lean more toward “streetwear” than “performance wear,” but they’re still quite breathable. Wear them with a roomy poplin shirt for the ultimate comfy-yet-polished WFH outfit. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 8

41 A Versatile T-Shirt Dress That’ll Keep You Cozy In The Fall POPYOUNG Long Sleeve T Shirt Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon When the weather turns chilly, swap your short-sleeved T-shirt dress for this long-sleeved one, made of a soft, swingy jersey. It looks so cute with knee-high socks, boots, and piled-on jewelry, as the model wears here, but of course you can style this simple piece however you wish. It’s available in several cozy, autumnal shades, like burgundy, evergreen, and dark gray, as well as playful prints like leopard and polka dots. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 27

42 These Boyfriend Jeans That Look Relaxed Yet Polished Riders by Lee Indigo Fringe Cuff Boyfriend Jean Amazon $28 See On Amazon For a slightly more relaxed take on a straight-leg jean, consider these boyfriend jeans from Riders by Lee Indigo. The fit is looser than usual, but not so loose that they’re entirely shapeless — rather, they’re designed to conform to your bum and thighs. You could absolutely get away with wearing these to the office or out to dinner when paired with a chunky heel and dressy top. Otherwise, you’ll reach for these each and every weekend for a low-key vibe. Available sizes: 6 — 18

Available colors: 4

43 The Ultimate Fashion Girl Accessory, On The Cheap wowshow 14K Gold Plated Gold Hoops Amazon $13 See On Amazon Hoop earrings are the ultimate fashion girl accessory, and these thick gold-plated ones feel especially au courant. The 30-millimeter size linked here is just big enough to make a statement, but won’t overpower your outfit or other jewelry; though you can go as small as 25 or as big as 50 millimeters, if you prefer, in addition to your choice of a white gold- or rose-plated finish.

44 An Elevated Take On A Classic T-Shirt Dress YUNDAI Pleated Midi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon With a swipe of red lipstick and a shoe swap, this cute midi dress will take you straight from daytime errands to date night. Reviewers can’t get enough of the comfy fit — there’s an elasticated waist for some structure without constriction, plus that wonderfully swingy hem — and the jersey-like material is lightweight yet substantial. Bonus points for the pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 17

45 This Tunic Top With A Cool, Twisted Hem SAMPEEL Twist Tunic Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon The twist detail along the hem gives this top a (literal) twist on your everyday T-shirt, and offers the long tunic style a bit more shape than usual — though it’s still designed to have a loose, relaxed fit, so you can size down one or two sizes if you prefer something more fitted. Among its 8,400+ five-star ratings, reviewers praise its impeccable fit and soft, comfy feel, as well as the length that work with all kinds of bottoms, including leggings. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available prints: 19

46 Your New Favorite Going-Out Dress LAGSHIAN Bodycon Midi Dress Amazon $18 See On Amazon In the market for a going-out dress? You can’t go wrong with this black bodycon dress. It has a scoop neck, a midi length, and a total lack of adornments, so it’s the perfect blank canvas for accessorizing however you want, whether that’s with sky-high stilettos and big earrings, or even dressed down with lug sole boots and a leather jacket. It can double as a slip dress or layering piece, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 45

47 A Lace-Trimmed Cardigan That Feels As Comfy As A Bathrobe Tickled Teal Women's 3/4 Sleeve Wrap Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon This longline cardigan feels as comfy as your favorite bathrobe, but a lace trim and elegant bracelet-length sleeves make it a tad more streetwear-appropriate. It’s a great topper for chilly summer evenings; then, when fall rolls around, wear it over jeans, a T-shirt, and boots for an easy, stylish look. Choose from five rich colors: charcoal (pictured), mustard, olive, cranberry, and trusty black. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 5

48 This Soft, Stretchy T-Shirt That Reviewers Call “Absolutely Perfect” POPYOUNG V-Neck Short Sleeve Tunic Amazon $23 See On Amazon “It was everything I wanted it to be! This is absolutely the perfect shirt for summer paired with leggings. I've already bought two colors, and I'll be buying more. They're a great price for a great fit and I couldn't imagine a better shirt!” one shopper wrote of this V-neck tunic. Other customers are obsessed with its buttery-soft feel and perfect drape. Also good to know? It stands up quite well in the wash, so you won’t need to worry about fading or shrinkage. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 42

49 A Tiered Maxi Dress That Makes A Statement YESNO Casual Loose Swing Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Make a statement (without any fuss on your part) in this graphic-print maxi dress. The multi-tiered skirt keeps the oversized silhouette from looking shapeless, and adjustable straps let you customize the fit; though you can always belt it at the waist if you prefer more structure. Wear it with understated accessories, like delicate necklaces, hoop earrings, and barely-there heels. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available styles: 45