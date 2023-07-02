Sale

The Best Prime Day Deals On Fashion & Beauty
Amazon is the one-stop shop for all of your fashion and beauty needs — and right now, you can snatch up some of the site’s most popular products for a fraction of the cost during the annual Prime Day sales event. Here, our shopping editors have curated a list of the sale’s very best fashion and beauty deals, from best-selling apparel to viral makeup products and highly rated accessories. Grab these deals now before they sell out.

51% Off This Lightweight Ionic Hair Dryer With 3 Heat Settings

This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.

20% Off This Cult-Fave Mascara

Reviewers are obsessed with this under-$5 volumizing mascara and right now it's even cheaper. Having garnered over 200,000 five-star reviews gushing about the lengthening, volumizing, smudge-proof formula, this is one of the best-selling mascaras on Amazon and now is a great time to stock up on it.

31% Off This Trio Of Active-Rich Skin Serums

This three-piece serum set takes the guesswork out of developing an effective skin care regimen. Included are three active-rich serums that everyone can (and likely will) benefit from: a hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, perfect for plumping up your skin and prepping it for makeup; a brightening serum with vitamin C and ferulic acid to promote a brighter, more even complexion over time; and a retinol serum to use a few times a week to maintain smooth skin and clear pores.

20% Off A Travel-Friendly Electric Toothbrush

Up your brushing game with this Quip rechargeable electric toothbrush with sonic vibrations that are gentle enough for sensitive teeth. It links up via Bluetooth to an app, and the 2 minute and 30 second timers help keep you on track. Since it can last for up to 3 months on a single charge and comes with a lid, it's a great travel option. No matter where you use it, it's been accepted by the American Dental Association, so you know that you're getting a quality clean.

58% Off This Bali T-Shirt Bra

This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.

50% Off This Seamless Warner’s Bra

"Easy breezy" are the best words to describe this bra from Warner's — it's seamless, lightly lined for support, has smoothing side panels, and is made from a super-stretchy nylon blend. Over 4,800 reviewers have given it a five-star review, writing that it's the "most comfortable bra" and causes "no poking, no squeezing, no pinching."

33% Off This Cordless Water Flosser With 6 Tips & 4 Cleaning Modes

Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

20% Off A Cordless, Rechargeable Water Flosser

This USB-rechargeable water flosser from quip has two pressure modes, along with a 360-degree floss tip that ensures no spot is out of reach. It has an incredibly compact, lightweight design, and you can easily control the amount of water flow based on your needs. One fan called it “compact but powerful," and you can snag it for a major discount while this deal lasts.

20% Off This Antioxidant-Rich Serum With Vitamin C

A good vitamin C serum is a powerful ingredient to have in your skincare collection — it can brighten dull skin and balance out uneven texture. This serum gives you luxury brand quality at a more affordable price point, with 15% pure vitamin C, 0.5% ferulic acid, and vitamin E protecting your skin from environmental damage. The formula also soothes inflammation and possesses antioxidant properties as the vitamin C helps neutralize the damage caused by UV rays and air pollution. 

39% Off These Adjustable Waterproof Slides With Drainage Holes

These waterproof sandals have two adjustable buckles on top to ensure the best fit. They're a great choice to wear poolside since they have small "drainage holes" in the soles to help any trapped water escape. That feature doesn't take away from the overall design and comfort level of these sandals, which come in 17 fun patterns and colors. Since they have a 1.57-inch heel, they can also subtly add a bit of height to your overall look.

24% Off This Cult-Favorite Serum Reviewers Say Works Like Magic

This vitamin C serum is a certified hit, with over 12,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it’s “magic in a bottle” and that they can “feel the lifting and tightening after [it’s] applied”. Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C, this facial serum is made to give you glowing skin — and some reviewers report it even clears up acne scarring. “My scars are also gone after 2years of using and even if I have a new breakout that gives me a pigmentation this serum with get rid off it in less than two weeks,” one shopper wrote.

25% Off This Cult-Favorite Electric Toothbrush

67% Off This Wireless Playtex Bra

Available in a range of shades and sizes, this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex will provide you comfort and support all day long. Made from nylon and spandex, it's designed with high sides and fuller cups to prevent any spillage. Plus, the wide straps and a smooth back help lift and support.

30% Off This Fan-Favorite Brightening Turmeric Scrub Set

Pamper your skin with this skin-brightening turmeric face scrub that comes with a cleverly designed heart-shaped applicator. The formula is enriched with skin-friendly ingredients including lemon extract, organic cinnamon, chamomile extract, and raw manuka honey. This face scrub will leave skin feeling soft without leaving any greasy residue behind, and it comes backed by nearly 1,500 glowing reviews.

10% Off This Whitening Gel For Your Teeth

Brighten your smile with ease using this whitening gel that you simply add to your toothpaste when you brush each night — no trays, strips, or trips to the dentist necessary. Noticeable results can be seen in just seven days and it can be used for 30 days for even more dramatic whitening. The clinically tested gel penetrates the pores in your enamel to lift stains, making your teeth up to eight shades whiter.

47% Off This 50-Pack Of KN95 Masks

You can never have enough masks around. This value pack of 50 disposable KN95 masks makes it easy to have one around whenever you need it. The three-ply design won't irritate your skin, and feels lightweight despite offering great protection. It's a great deal any day, but while the sale lasts you can get it super discounted.

45% Off This Flowy Cardigan That Comes In Tons Of Great Prints

This lightweight and airy chiffon cardigan is perfect to bring with you on vacation. With an open front, it's great to layer on top of tanks, tees, and even bathing suits for a little extra coverage. Over 34,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating, with many noting that it always gets them compliments. Available in sizes up to 5X, this versatile piece comes in over 40 gorgeous patterns.

44% Off This Volumizing L’Oreal Mascara

For full and glamorous-looking lashes, try the L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara. It has an impressive cult following with more than 75,000 five-star ratings and many reviewers often compare this popular drugstore pick to pricy higher-end mascaras. The best part? No flaking, smudging, or clumping here!

33% Off This Belt Bag That Comes In Over 30 Colors

Not only does this ODODOS belt bag have more than 8,000 perfect five-star ratings, it's also drawn tons of comparisons to the popular Lulu Everywhere Bag with its clean lines and supreme versatility. The strap is adjustable, so you can wear it crossbody or as a true fanny pack. And since it's marked down now for Prime Day, you might just want to nab it in a few colors.

42% Off This Snail Mucin Serum With A 4.6-Star Overall Rating

This hydrating serum from COSRX has earned more than 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has gone viral many times over for its ability to hydrate and repair skin. Packaged in a convenient pump bottle, the rich formula features a hydrating combination of snail mucin and sodium hyaluronate. And now is your chance to stock up on this Korean skin care favorite for cheap.

27% Off This Lip Balm Rich In Hydrating Collagen

It’s hard to beat a lip balm with three types of collagen, peptides, and plant stem cells as a way to add hydration and plumpness to your lips. The collagen helps fill in lip lines and smooth lips, serving also a healer of dry, cracked lips. “I’ve gotten lip filler in the past, and this collagen lip balm seems to work like, almost as well!” a reviewer shared. “My lips look so pretty and plump.”

44% Off This Magnetic Makeup Brush Holder

This cleverly designed travel makeup brush holder features a squeeze-to-open slot that has magnets to keep your brushes safely inside until you need them. It's nearly 8 inches long and can securely contain two to four brushes depending on their sizes. It can be soaped and rinsed clean and comes in 23 styles in the listing.

35% Off These Flyaway-Taming Sticks Made From Plant Extracts

Say goodbye to unwanted flyaways and hello to smooth, shiny hair with this two-pack of Samnyte hair wax sticks. Made with beeswax, avocado oil, castor oil, and vitamin E, this cult-favorite beauty buy won't just give you a sleek, slicked-back look, it'll also nourish and soften your locks without a greasy finish.

15% Off These High-Waisted Shorts That Come In Over 40 Colors

With over 40 colors to choose from, these high-waisted workout shorts are a comfy yet functional staple. They feature a loose fit with a stretchy layer of spandex underneath to keep you comfy. And, best of all, there’s a discrete zippered pocket so you have a place to stash your phone, keys, or cash.

41% Off This Breathable Tank Top Available In 45+ Colors & Prints

This soft and loose-fitting sleeveless tank top is the perfect summer top, and it's on super sale during Prime Day. Not only is this cotton and polyester blend breathable and lightweight, but it also comes in more than 45 different prints and styles to pair perfectly with your style. Snatch it up while the sale lasts.

53% Off This High-Waisted Underwear With 58,000+ 5-Star Reviews

Stocking up on basics like socks and underwear is a great way to take advantage of a sale like Prime Day. While the sale lasts, this four-pack of full-coverage (and high-waisted) cotton underwear is on sale for only a few dollars per pair. And while black is a classic color, this underwear also comes in a variety of multi-colored options.

42% Off This Cult-Favorite L’Oreal Mascara

With over 65,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is a fan favorite for one simple reason: It makes your lashes look five times thicker. Despite giving you a full look, it has a clump-proof formula that only gets better as you build.

50% Off These Levi’s Shorts Reviewers Say Are The Best They’ve Ever Bought

In the market for new denim shorts? This pair from Levi's is a number-one best-seller with over 14,000 reviews because it's well-made from 99% cotton. The iconic straight fit and signature button fly have buyers calling them the "best jean shorts [they] ever bought."

