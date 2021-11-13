A Masterclass In Cosy Dressing, Courtesy Of Princess Diana

Fashion
From her iconic "Black Sheep" jumper to layered knits, the Princess of Wales was a master of elevated cosy chic.
Princess Diana was known for her glamorous ‘80s and ‘90s style. But, when she wasn’t demonstrating exactly how to do power dressing, it was her knack for comfortable ‘fits that made her so relatable. Her cosy looks – like this chic navy jumper and baggy chinos – continue to inspire today.
Diana wore camp and colourful grandma knits like no one else. From the Muir & Osborne 'Black Sheep' sweater (which spoke volumes about her perceived place in the royal family), to the Fair Isle llama-motif jumper, pictured at Balmoral, Diana’s cosy knitwear collection was consistent and classic.
