9 Products To Help Combat "Maskne," According To A Dermatologist

At the beginning of April, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that people wear cloth face coverings in public. So if you've been one of the people who have taken the recommendation seriously, you're going on about three months of consistently wearing a mask whenever you go out. But while you're keeping yourself safe with masks, you might also want to consider what products might help you combat maskne, too.

Maskne (acne caused by wearing masks) is most likely caused by the sweat and oils that get trapped under your mask when you keep it on for a while. "When wearing a tight mask on the face, there is very little air flow and this creates a warm, moist environment, which is ideal for skin bacteria to flourish and cultivate," Dr. Rina Allawh, MD, board-certified dermatologist, tells Bustle. "As this skin bacteria grows, it starts to occlude or block the openings of hair follicles causing black heads, white heads, painful pimples and pus bumps." While she recommends keeping your mask sanitized to prevent new acne, she has a few ideas of what to do should you get maskne anyway.

Here are nine products that can help fight your maskne.

PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash with 10% BPO Target $10.59 When it comes to acne, benzoyl peroxide is usually the way to go. "Benzoyl peroxide reduces inflammation, kills acne-causing bacteria and helps open up pores… I call that a triple threat!" Dr. Allawh says. She recommends the PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash in the mornings and/or evenings.

Neutrogena On-The-Spot Acne Treatment Neutrogena On-The-Spot Acne Treatment Target $7.29 To treat any maskne that you've already gotten, Dr. Allawh suggests using Neutrogena On-The-Spot Acne Treatment, as the benzoyl peroxide within the cream will fight acne.

Replenix Acne Solution BPO Acne Gel Replenix Acne Solution BPO Acne Gel Lovely Skin $19.50 $15.60 Replenix Acne Solution BPO Acne Gel is another benzoyl peroxide product that Dr. Allawh suggests to use to fight already-existing acne. "Remember to wash the BPO wash off completely as it may bleach towels, sheets and clothing... nobody wants that!" she says.

Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash Neutrogena Oil-Free Salicylic Acid Acne Fighting Face Wash Walmart $6.47 Along with benzoyl peroxide washes, Dr. Allawh suggests using anti-bacterial washes as well. "I recommend gentle cleansers containing a salicylic acid-based cleanser," she says. "Salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid ... it dissolves the excess dirt, oily residue, and dead skin cells, which can build up in pores and are responsible for acne breakouts." She recommends the Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash, which is a salicylic, anti-bacterial wash.

CeraVe Renewing SA Face Cleanser for Normal Skin CeraVe Renewing SA Face Cleanser for Normal Skin Target $10.99 The CeraVe Renewing SA Face Cleanser is another salicylic acid-based product that Dr. Allawh recommends for fighting maskne. The anti-bacterial qualities of the wash will help keep your skin clean after wearing your mask all day long.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream Ulta $24 "Those with dry, sensitive skin may be concerned about drying out their skin even more with this frequent washing," Dr. Allawh says. "Over drying our skin may cause the oil-producing glands in our skin to work overtime and produce even more oil ... I strongly recommend using an oil-free facial moisturizer that is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t cause you to break out." She recommends Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream. It's specifically for dry skin so it'll help keep your skin hydrated.

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil Amazon $22.23 "For those who are experiencing more comedonal acne (i.e. black heads and white heads), a topical retinol at bedtime is recommended," Dr. Allawh says. "It is important to find a topical retinol that is lightweight, non-greasy that provides hydration with the benefits of a pure retinol." For this, she recommends the Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil.

CeraVe Renewing Retinol Serum CeraVe Renewing Retinol Serum ULTA Beauty $18.49 CeraVe Renewing Retinol Serum is another retinol product Dr. Allawh recommends. "Retinol creams are excellent in the treatment of acne with the caveat that they can be drying," she says. "In general, I recommend starting 2-3 times weekly with a pea-sized amount to the entire face and titrating up to nightly."