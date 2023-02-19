Professional Organizers Say You Can Declutter So Much Crap With Any Of These Genius Tricks

When it comes to decluttering advice, professional declutterer and owner of The Simplicity Habit, Julianna Poplin says, “One of the very best decluttering tips I have is to set a timer and get to work on one cabinet, drawer, or shelf in your home.” To follow her advice, get this stylish cube timer that you can set by simply placing your chosen time face up. Poplin explains more about the benefits of using this method, adding, “Using a timer will help to gamify the process and motivate you to stay focused on the task at hand. If you finish that area and want to keep going, reset the timer and work on a different defined area.”