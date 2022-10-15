It’s not often you stumble upon a fashion line that wants to help you make fewer purchases, but Ponto Footwear does. At the intersection of sustainable minimalism and attainable luxury, the brand offers just two items: A single hybrid shoe design in women’s and men’s sizes, plus an enzyme-washed tee with a unisex fit. The goal? To help you buy less with products that go farther in the name of conscious consumption.

Their shoes are the flagship — a streamlined shape that is intended to straddle dress codes and withstand fast fashion cycles. For all intents and purposes, they’re the perfect sporty Oxford-like kicks. You could pair them with just about anything and they wouldn’t look out of place. A sneaker-like sole plays well with leggings and jeans while the traditional leather upper is entirely office-appropriate. You don’t need a pair of casual sneakers and flat dress shoes, because now you have a pair that does both.

This commitment to a small carbon footprint plays out further through their materials, which include recycled leather uppers and plant-based foam to make up the slip-resistant outsoles as well as the interior cushioning. Antimicrobial linings absorb moisture, which they boast even eliminates the need for socks, and on top of it all they’re water-repellent. When it comes to shipping, the company employs carbon-neutral strategies and recycled packaging. You can also count on knowing that your purchase will help fund conservation efforts: The company publicly commits a percentage to multiple non-profits they partner with for environmental and social justice.

A Luxe, Eco-Friendly Dress Shoe Built For Versatility

The hallmark product of Ponto Footwear, their Pacific shoes were built to be long-term power players in any closet. Designed to go “from boardroom to bar,” their sleek uppers are the updated version of derby shoes, a slightly more casual dress shoe similar to the Oxford that hails from traditional menswear. Sneaker-inspired soles ground them with athletic appeal for a modern laidback element. They’re built from water-resistant recycled leather and their sugarcane-based outsoles are certified slip-resistant for safety. Just as much attention was paid to the interior: cushioned insoles made from plant-based and recycled foam, plus a breathable absorbent lining made from eucalyptus, oak, and birchwood that’s naturally antimicrobial and resists odors. (Go ahead: Skip the socks.) Available in a cast of neutrals and a dusty slate blue.

A glowing review: “Pontos have blown me away with their comfort--the first day I walked 2 miles in them with no issues. Also, they truly are non-slip--I stood in our dish pit in one of our restaurants trying to slip and despite my best efforts, they did not budge. These shoes have become my daily go-to pair for office work and restaurant meetings.”

Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 6 — 10

This Thick Cotton Embroidered Tee With A Vintage Wash

In heavyweight 100% cotton for built-to-last comfort with a straight cut and relaxed fit, the Everyday Tee is an easygoing basic meant to withstand years of wear. The tees are enzyme-washed to impart vintage softness and shrink resistance, then finished with minimalist quotes embroidered where a monogram would typically be for a modern twist. There are different sayings on each color, so be sure to check out the black (LINK) and beige (LINK) T-shirts before making your final choice. Limited-edition and ethically made in Los Angeles.