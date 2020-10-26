Shopping
10 Puffer Coats You'll See Everywhere This Winter
The warmest trend of the season.
Take one step outside and the inevitable gust of wind and goosebumps on your arms will remind you: it’s time to start thinking about outerwear. And not just any old outerwear... the warm kind. Everything from pea coats to floral jackets are trending for the coming season, but it’s puffer coats that will reign supreme when it comes to Winter 2020 outerwear.
Sure, it’s a cold-weather staple, but this season’s high-fashion runways brought puffers in all shapes and sizes as well. Versace showed cropped colors, Prada introduced puffed leather styles, and Moncler went classic with a puffer for your mood. Even Rick Owens got in on the action with statement-making puffer capes in silver, black, and bright blue.
Though designers have crafted plenty of splurge-worthy toppers, brands like Uniqlo and Aritzia have affordable versions that will wow just as much. Shop the best puffers in time for the 2020 Winter season, ahead.
