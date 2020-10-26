Shopping

10 Puffer Coats You'll See Everywhere This Winter

The warmest trend of the season.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Avery Matera

Take one step outside and the inevitable gust of wind and goosebumps on your arms will remind you: it’s time to start thinking about outerwear. And not just any old outerwear... the warm kind. Everything from pea coats to floral jackets are trending for the coming season, but it’s puffer coats that will reign supreme when it comes to Winter 2020 outerwear.

Sure, it’s a cold-weather staple, but this season’s high-fashion runways brought puffers in all shapes and sizes as well. Versace showed cropped colors, Prada introduced puffed leather styles, and Moncler went classic with a puffer for your mood. Even Rick Owens got in on the action with statement-making puffer capes in silver, black, and bright blue.

Though designers have crafted plenty of splurge-worthy toppers, brands like Uniqlo and Aritzia have affordable versions that will wow just as much. Shop the best puffers in time for the 2020 Winter season, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1

If you're looking for something lightweight and collarless, try this Uniqlo options. It's perfect for layering over or under any other outerwear you might choose.

2

Pale blue isn't only for Spring — try out a pastel this Winter when it comes to your puffers to add some levity to your Winter wardrobe.

3

Go shiny with your classic black puffers with this cult-favorite Aritzia coat that's beloved by many an Instagram influencer.

4

Splurge on a must-have collaboration between Moncler and JW Anderson in a timeless shade of camel.

5

A classic black that can work for any wardrobe and goes up to Size 3X.

6

The more casual option from a tried-and-true brand, this L.L. Bean coat is functional and instantly recognizable.

7

Opt for a warmer version of your leather jacket this Winter with Coach's chic puffer jacket.

8

Consider going rogue and shopping for a colorful corduroy style that has you channeling major '70s vibes.

9

The style that will likely keep you warmer than all the rest, the Canada Goose parka comes replete with fleece-lined pockets with one opening for headphone access.

10

A sporty take on the cropped puffer favorite, this Adidas by Stella McCartney coat is perfect for sporty activities and morning coffee runs alike.