10 Puffer Coats You'll See Everywhere This Winter

Take one step outside and the inevitable gust of wind and goosebumps on your arms will remind you: it’s time to start thinking about outerwear. And not just any old outerwear... the warm kind. Everything from pea coats to floral jackets are trending for the coming season, but it’s puffer coats that will reign supreme when it comes to Winter 2020 outerwear.

Sure, it’s a cold-weather staple, but this season’s high-fashion runways brought puffers in all shapes and sizes as well. Versace showed cropped colors, Prada introduced puffed leather styles, and Moncler went classic with a puffer for your mood. Even Rick Owens got in on the action with statement-making puffer capes in silver, black, and bright blue.

Though designers have crafted plenty of splurge-worthy toppers, brands like Uniqlo and Aritzia have affordable versions that will wow just as much. Shop the best puffers in time for the 2020 Winter season, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Compact Jacket Uniqlo Sizes XXS-XXL $50 See on Uniqlo If you're looking for something lightweight and collarless, try this Uniqlo options. It's perfect for layering over or under any other outerwear you might choose.

2 Holzweiler Besseggen Hooded Quilted Shell Down Jacket Net-a-Porter Sizes XS-L $615 See on Net-a-Porter Pale blue isn't only for Spring — try out a pastel this Winter when it comes to your puffers to add some levity to your Winter wardrobe.

3 Tna The Super Puff Shorty Aritzia Sizes 3XS-1X $275 See on Aritzia Go shiny with your classic black puffers with this cult-favorite Aritzia coat that's beloved by many an Instagram influencer.

4 Moncler Genius + 1 JW Anderson Stonory Hooded Quilted Wool and Shell Down Jacket Net-a-Porter Sizes 0-3 $1,985 See on Net-a-Porter Splurge on a must-have collaboration between Moncler and JW Anderson in a timeless shade of camel.

5 Madewell Plus Size Chevron Packable Puffer Jacket Madewell Sizes XXS-3X $138 See on Madewell A classic black that can work for any wardrobe and goes up to Size 3X.

6 L.L. Bean Mountain Classic Down Jacket L.L. Bean Sizes XXS-XL $159 See on L.L. Bean The more casual option from a tried-and-true brand, this L.L. Bean coat is functional and instantly recognizable.

7 Coach Leather Puffer Blouson Coach Sizes 00-12 $995 See on Coach Opt for a warmer version of your leather jacket this Winter with Coach's chic puffer jacket.

8 Gap Midweight Cropped Corduroy Puffer Jacket Gap Sizes XS-XXL $148 See on Gap Consider going rogue and shopping for a colorful corduroy style that has you channeling major '70s vibes.

9 Canada Goose Shelburne Genuine Coyote Fur Trim Down Parka Nordstrom $995 See on Nordstrom The style that will likely keep you warmer than all the rest, the Canada Goose parka comes replete with fleece-lined pockets with one opening for headphone access.