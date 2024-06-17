Rachel McAdams falls into the category of actors who prefer to keep a low profile, which means her red-carpet appearances these days are far and few between. However, on Sunday night, she re-emerged to attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards, looking as radiant as ever.

Starring alongside Jessica Lange and Sarah Paulson in the play Mary Jane, McAdams’ Broadway debut earned her a Best Performance by a Leading Actress nomination — her first ever.

“Broadway was something I'd always wanted to do but felt really intimidated by,” she told People in an interview back in April. “So to be standing on that stage feels like the completion of a longtime dream.”

Considering the actor has been itching to make the switch from the silver screen, it’s only right that she got all dolled up to commemorate the occasion.

Rachel’s ’90s-Inspired Maxi Dress

Joined on the red carpet by her parents Lance and Sandra McAdams, the actor arrived at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City wearing slinky LBD. Thanks to the sheer body and simple spaghetti strap design, her gown felt like it was plucked straight from the 1990s.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Cut along the bias, McAdams’ LBD was suspended by two barely-there spaghetti straps. The minimal design had an asymmetric neckline with silver satin trim.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

The back of the dress was just as striking as the front, though a bit more daring. Designed with a plunging detail, McAdams’s gown was also unlined throughout, which brought a cheeky touch to an already gorgeous look.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

The actor accessorized with more than $200,000 worth of diamond jewelry from Tiffany & Co. According to a press release from the brand, McAdams wore a grand total of eight pieces on the red carpet.

Shop Her Diamond Jewelry

In her ears were three pairs of Tiffany’s platinum diamond studs, as well as platinum drop earrings not listed on the website — though a similar understate style is available for $35,300. On her wrist, she so casually sported the Tiffany Lock bangle in white gold with full pavé diamonds ($42,000).

She stacked the opulent piece with Tiffany’s Edge Multi-Row By Pass Bracelet in platinum and yellow gold with 10.87carats of diamonds, ($75,900), along with two sparkling banded rings on her fingers.

The Paloma’s Melody ring ($15,075) features a twisted, five band design set with nearly a carat of white diamonds cast in a pave setting. She paired the ornate piece with an equally luxurious tubular diamond ring from Tiffany’s Soleste collection ($22,300).

McAdams may like to go under the radar, but when the actor shows up she most definitely show’s out.