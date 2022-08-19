A quick search for box braids (plaits that are divided into square-shaped sections) on Instagram brings up an astounding 8.5 million posts and hundreds of accounts dedicated specifically to the style. They’re a great option for naturals who want to experiment with color, length, and texture without the commitment — and this season, the color of the moment is red. We’ve spotted red box braids spanning from true red to pink, burgundy, ginger, and orange-red all over Instagram, with celebrities like Keke Palmer and Rihanna embracing the fiery hue. You can opt for layering in red braided hihglights, or go full red by rocking a head full of red box braids — the options are endless. To help you narrow down the right color and style for you, Bustle scoured through Instagram for the top 20 red box braid looks. You’re welcome!

Pink Mermaid Braids

Go for length and make a statement with a reddish-pink box braid.

Tie It Up

To keep hair out of your face on busy days, tie some of your red box braids up.

Medium-Sized Box Braids

Add some volume with medium-sized box braids.

Glam It Up

For a fun iteration on red box braids, add in curled ends. This will also keep ends from fraying quickly.

Burgundy Party

For a deeper take on the trend, opt for burgundy red extensions.

Red Highlights

Add in a pop of red highlights throughout your box braids for an unexpected twist.

Orange Summer

If you have a darker skin tone, orangey-red will look amazing.

Bead Magic

Channel your inner Solange with orange braids and beaded ends.

Heart City

Liven up your look with heart-shaped scalp designs and magenta-red box braids.

Ying Yang

Can’t decide between full red or full black? Do both.

Curls Rule

Go bold and ginger this summer with medium-sized box braids.

Let It Hang

Opt for length and loose ends with these golden-red locks.

Micro Plaits

For more of a full look, ask your stylist to braid in micro plaits.

Fire It Up

Grab some edge control and a brush to make these fire engine red box braids really pop.

‘90s Bob

Although most box braids are seen with long extensions, go full ‘90s with this throwback bob length.

Ginger Spice

Show off your ginger braids with jumbo knotless box braids.

Pretty In Gold

For medium to dark skin tones, golden ginger is the way to go.

High Ponytail

For weekend brunches or important meetings, high ponytails are a great style.