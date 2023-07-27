Media girlies know, it’s pretty hard to influence an editor. When you online shop for a living, it takes a lot to catch your eye — and even more to make you want to spend money. But every once in a while, a product is so good that it spreads through the office like the post-fashion week sniffles (IYKYK). Currently, within the walls of Bustle Digital Group, that product is Reformation’s Lindy Knit Top.

I first stumbled across it on one of my regularly scheduled trips to the Greene Street Reformation store. Among the hordes of sustainably made crop tops, the Lindy stood out. I was intrigued by the high mock neck and muscle tee-inspired cut — two details that give any outfit an instant air of cool, as fashion editors well know. As soon as I slipped into it, I was sold.

Before I knew it, two of my most stylish co-workers — Rachel Lapidos, Bustle’s Senior Lifestyle & Beauty Editor, and Abby Lebet, Editorial Operations Manager — had purchased the exact same top. Like me, they both gushed about the Lindy’s posh fit and unbelievable waist-cinching abilities. And every single one of us later bought more iterations of the beloved tank.

So what is it about the Lindy Top that wowed three impossible-to-impress editors? Our full reviews (plus, how each of us styled it), right ahead.

Fast Facts

Price: $68

Brand: Reformation

Best for: waist snatching and making literally anything look chic

Rating: 5 stars

The Design

Made with Reformation’s Cotton Cinch fabric (88% organic cotton, 12% Spandex), the Lindy is stretchy and ultra soft. It’s slightly thicker than your average tank top, which gives it a high-quality feel, without the see-through tendencies found in most tanks. The sleeveless top also boasts a quasi-mock turtleneck and, most notably, ruching down each side.

The Reviews

“I fell in love with this top the second I put it on. The combo of ruched sides, a subtle turtleneck, and sleeves that form a V shape from your shoulders to your waist is just chef’s kiss. It transforms a simple tank into one that’s super elegant. It goes with practically everything in my wardrobe: a midi skirt, vintage jeans, wide-leg trousers, shorts... the list goes on. It’s my favorite top of all time and I now own it in multiple colors. ” —Rachel Lapidos, Senior Lifestyle & Beauty Editor

“This tank is the most-worn top in my closet right now. The ruching hugs and highlights my curves, while the high neckline makes a basic cotton design feel dressy. I’ve styled it every way imaginable — from ‘quiet luxury’ slip skirts and pearls to western-inspired ‘fits, like the one pictured above. I love it so much that I ordered the mesh style and the dress version, too.” —Kelsey Stiegman, Senior Fashion Editor

“I originally got this top as a gift from Reformation, and I’ve since bought it in another color because I love it so much. I bring it with me on every trip I go on because it’s versatile enough to pair with anything in my suitcase. My favorite way to style it is with my olive-colored cargo skirt (also from Reformation), a statement belt, a pair of sandals, and a fun bag for some added texture.” —Abby Lebet, Editorial Operations Manager