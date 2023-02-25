Craving A Closet Overhaul? These Are The Elevated Basics Worth Stocking Up On

The start of the year is the perfect time to engage in a little wardrobe revamp, taking stock of your current clothing inventory, retiring items that no longer fit — whether physically or vibe-wise — and looking for ways your wardrobe can match your updated aesthetic. With that “new year, new outfits” ethos in mind, the London-based atelier Reiss created its Wardrobe Refresh collection. The line is stocked with elevated basics that replace or support pieces in your existing wardrobe, all designed with the brand’s signature eye toward timeless modernity: Think day-to-night knits, polished lounge pants, classic trenches, and modern coordinated sets. There are myriad options to choose from, but below, you can shop a few of my favorite pieces from the collection.

1. This Timeless Jersey Tank You’ll Wear With Everything

If you only choose one item for your wardrobe update, make it the Violet Scoop Neck Jersey Vest Top, an elegant replacement for those layering tanks in your closet that have gone dingy. It’s versatile enough to wear with everything from jeans to skirts, and crafted from subtly ribbed cotton blended with a hint of elastane to guarantee it’ll keep its shape. For an effortless evening ensemble, pair it with wide-leg trousers, strappy sandals, and a statement necklace.

Sizes: XS — XL | Colors: 6 | Material: 98% Cotton, 2% Elastane

2. A Chic Leather Clutch With A Removable Chain

Minimal enough to pair with denim and sneakers, elevated enough to bring along to weddings and cocktail parties, this nappa leather purse is a no-brainer addition to your year-round wardrobe. Let the gold-toned shoulder strap add gleaming texture to your ensemble, or remove it if you prefer a sleek clutch. This lined bag features a magnetic closure and an inner pocket to keep valuables secure, in a size small enough for dressy occasions but large enough to stash essentials.

Colors: 2 | Material: 100% Leather

3. An Effortlessly Sophisticated Jumpsuit With Utilitarian Details

For those evenings when your plans might be fancy but you still want to feel comfortable, consider the Brigitta Safari Jumpsuit. The wide legs with thigh-high slits and slinky fabric are sophisticated, but the relaxed fit is anything but restrictive. Featuring a belted waist, classic collar, two chest pockets, and two side pockets, this utilitarian-inflected jumpsuit is the definition of stylish ease. Pop on a pair of strappy heels and head out for cocktails.

Sizes: 0 — 10 | Colors: 1 | Material: 100% Viscose

4. These Elegant Tailored Shorts With So Many Styling Possibilities

Whether you style these tailored shorts with a classic tank, a slouchy silk shirt, or cozy sweater, you really can’t go wrong. Available in two colors — cream and teal — they brim with elegant structural details, like a pleated front, a high waist punctuated by two buttons, two side pockets, and an of-the-moment mid-thigh hem. Top them off with one of Reiss’s tailored blazers in a matching shade, as the model shows above: Instant monochrome magic.

Sizes: 0 — 14 | Colors: 2 | Material: 67% Viscose, 33% Polyester

5. This Cozy Pullover Sweater That’s Perfect For Layering

Now’s the perfect time to update your sweater collection. Featuring a funnel neck and long, split-hem sleeves, the fit of this pullover sweater is relaxed enough to layer over tees and turtlenecks, in a cropped length that looks modern and chic when worn over longer button-down shirts. A thick ribbed knit and dropped shoulder seams further the relaxed feel of this sweater. Choose from two classic colors: cream and navy.

Sizes: XS — L | Colors: 2 | Material: 100% Cotton

6. The Classic Trench Coat You’ll Keep Forever

Every elevated wardrobe needs a trench coat, and Reiss’s version is the epitome of timeless. Crafted from a wool blend with a full lining, it features a classic double-breasted silhouette, large lapels, epaulettes, and a belted waist, and the fit is roomy enough to accommodate chunky sweaters in cold weather. It’d look just as chic over some lounge pants and sneakers when you’re dashing out to run errands as it would a cocktail dress if you’re heading to a special occasion. You’ll keep this investment-worthy piece in rotation for years to come.

Sizes: 0 — 14 | Colors: 1 | Material: 60% Polyester, 40% Wool; Lining: 54% Cotton, 46% Polyester

7. Your New Go-To Dress For Special Occasions

Whether you’re dressing up for a wedding, business dinner, or cocktails, the Eleni Cap Sleeve Maxi Dress is the right answer — fluttery cap sleeves, a delicate chest pleat, and a cinched waist edge into semi-formal territory without ever feeling fussy. The fabric drapes just right, and the addition of side pockets and delicate criss-cross back give it a modern feel. The cream shade pictured is pure elegance, but if you prefer a pop of color, opt for robin’s egg blue or punchy coral.

Sizes: 0 — 14 (available in petite) | Colors: 3 | Material: 100% Polyester

8. This Bodycon Midi Skirt With A Daring Front Slit...

You’ll find this pull-on, high-waisted bodycon midi skirt remarkably versatile. It’s made of a stretchy and substantial knit blend that pairs well with chunky knits and boots, but that thigh-high front slit brings the day-to-night drama; all you need is the matching crop top below and some strappy heels, and you’re ready for drinks and dancing.

Sizes: XS — L | Colors: 2 | Material: 52% Viscose, 46% Nylon, 2% Elastane

9. ...& The Coordinating Crop Top With The Coolest Sculptural Details

At once sculptural and simple, you’ll reach for this long-sleeve crop top anytime your ensemble is in need of a subtle yet impactful statement. Made of a skintight stretch knit, the split shawl collar is proof positive that a high neckline can be low-key sexy. It pairs perfectly with the matching midi skirt above, but don’t let that limit this top’s styling potential; it would look just as chic with a pair of jeans, tailored trousers, or even luxe lounge pants in a coordinating color.

Sizes: XS — L | Colors: 3 | Material: 52% Viscose, 46% Nylon, 2% Elastane

10. This Essential Pair Of Strappy Black Heels

If your go-to strappy heels are wearing down after last year’s wedding circuit, replace them with the Kate sandals. They’re made from super-soft suede and feature delicate ankle straps and a statement-making 3.9-inch heel that’ll pair equally well with your wedding guest dresses as they will your favorite jeans for date night dinners. With subtle details like gold hardware and heel cap cutouts, this classic black stiletto makes accessorizing a snap.

Sizes: 5.5 — 10.5 | Colors: 1 | Material: 100% Leather

11. A Statement-Print Blouse In A Luxe Fabric

A bold scarf print is balanced by sophisticated hues of coral and cobalt in this statement blouse. Crafted from satiny, shimmery viscose, with long sleeves and a button front, the high, collarless neck adds subtle contrast to wide, exaggerated cuffs. A shirt with a little something for every sartorial taste, you can play up the eye-catching print by pairing it with a skirt or pants in a similarly bold color, or dress it down with simple denim.

Sizes: 0 — 14 | Colors: 1 | Material: 100% Viscose