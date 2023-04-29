Peak Wedding Season Is Here & This Kate Middleton-Favorite Brand Has All The Dresses You Need To Celebrate

Peak wedding season has officially arrived. If your calendar is stacked with nuptials for the foreseeable future, here’s some good news: Reiss just dropped a spring/summer 2023 weddingwear collection. The London-based brand has been crafting covetable, heirloom-quality pieces since the ‘70s, so it’s no surprise that the collection is filled with effortless, modern designs perfect for the upcoming wedding and party season — and that you’ll keep for years to come.

Especially notable for its dresses, the collection features an array of styles ranging from classic to daring, all with the polish and sophistication that’s made it a favorite among style icons like Kate Middleton. You’ll find cocktail-ready halter dresses with plunging necklines, linen slip dresses ideal for casual beach weddings, and floaty one-shoulder maxi dresses that will feel like you’re lounging in your pajamas, even as you lunge for the bouquet. You’ll even find a few cream and ivory pieces you could wear to your own wedding. From black-tie to beachy, Reiss’ weddingwear collection has a design for the occasion.

Refresh Your Wedding-Season Wardrobe

This Elegant, ‘70s-Inspired One-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Perfect for those summer events where you want to look chic without overheating, this dress features a one-shoulder design and luxe, floaty fabric in a dramatic maxi length; the effect is nothing short of elegant, and the breezy silhouette will keep you cool, to boot. A silicone band at the neckline prevents slippage. This is the dress for your Jackie O. in Greece era; all you need is a statement earring and some strappy heels and your outfit is complete.

Sizes: 0 — 12 | Colors: 2 | Material: 100% Viscose; Lining: 100% Polyester

This Minimalist Black Maxi Dress That’ll Become Your New Go-To

A go-to black dress is a wardrobe essential regardless of the season, and the plunging, criss-cross halter neckline floaty skirt of this stunning maxi dress will fit right in (or stand out) at semi-formal and cocktail weddings this summer. The curve-clinging ruched bodice and waistline are accentuated by the delicate drape of the front-slit skirt.

Sizes: 0 — 12 | Colors: 1 | Material: 100% Viscose; Lining: 88% Polyester, 12% Elastane

A Color-Block Linen Midi Dress That’s Ideal For Beach Weddings

The delicate strappy halter neckline, midi length, and luxe linen fabric of this color-block dress make it a natural choice for summer beach weddings and parties; it has enough polished structure to be appropriate for events, while still feeling perfectly relaxed (and the fabric is famously breathable). A tiny cutout at the chest is a subtle surprise. You’ll wear this to so many summer soirées.

Sizes: 0 — 12 | Colors: 2 | Material: 100% Linen; Lining: 100% Cotton

This Halter-Neck Midi Dress In A Vibrant, On-Trend Hue

Not only does this dress feature gorgeous details like a plunging halter neckline and a cutout back, it’s rendered in a vibrant, on-trend Kelly green for an effect that’s nothing short of eye-catching. The midi skirt features a thigh-high front slit to accentuate the deep V of the neckline. Best of all, the bright color means your ensemble requires little more than a neutral heel to complete the look.

Sizes: 0 — 14 (available in petite) | Colors: 1 | Material: 81% Acetate, 19% Polyester; Lining: 100% Polyester

This Animal-Print Maxi Dress You Can Wear Day Or Night

Anyone with multiple summer weddings to attend would do well to consider this versatile maxi dress; the breezy fit and light, neutral animal print make it great choice for daytime weddings, while the deep V-neckline and low back with criss-cross straps would be equally chic worn at more formal or evening affairs. The tie waist adds casual yet elegant structure. Simply select a shoe that fits the formality of the occasion, and let the dress do the rest.

Sizes: 0 — 12 | Colors: 1 | Material: 100% Viscose; Lining: 100% Polyester

A Strappy Mini Dress That’s Perfect For Dancing

It’s hard to imagine an event that wouldn’t be improved by the addition of this color-block dress; the mini length, delicate criss-cross straps, and plunging halter neckline are the definition of fun, and the black and white color blocking offers a graphic, sophisticated touch. Add a pair of strappy heels and bring along a blazer in case temperatures dip.

Sizes: 0 — 14 | Colors: 1 | Material: 96% Viscose, 4% Elastane; Lining: 97% Polyester, 3% Elastane

This Wrap Midi Dress With Nautical Stripe Detailing

Luxe enough for events like daytime or beach weddings, this wrap dress features a slouchy fit, deep V-neckline, and wide, cuffed sleeves punctuated by a slightly nautical stripe; a belted waist adds a little understated structure. Pair with a wedge heel and before heading out for the night. Don’t put this dress away when the party’s over; worn with loafers, you can wear this dress to the office, too.

Sizes: 0 — 14 | Colors: 1 | Material: 100% Viscose; Lining: 100% Polyester

A Color-Block Midi Dress With Daring Cut-Outs

Fitted at the top, with a lingerie-inspired sweetheart neckline, the standout feature of this midi dress is its low, cut-out back; it would make such a polished choice for semi-formal and cocktail weddings. Let the sophisticated pink and black color-block design take center stage by selecting classic black accessories.

Sizes: 0 — 12 | Colors: 1 | Material: 96% Viscose, 4% Elastane

This Retro-Inspired Floral-Print Linen Dress

With a sweetheart neckline accented by a tie detail and a sweet yet sophisticated floral print, this midi dress is channeling vintage Hollywood glamour, while the thigh-high slit keeps the style up-to-date. The breezy linen fabric completes the summer-ready silhouette. This would be a chic choice for daytime parties and beach weddings.

Sizes: 0 — 12 (available in petite) | Colors: 1 | Material: 100% Linen; Lining: 100% Cotton

A Silk-Blend Jumpsuit In A Subtle Metallic Print

Made of a luxurious silk blend, this jumpsuit features a belted waist and subtle metallic print that’s polished enough for cocktail parties and semi-formal events, in a drapey fit that’s pajama-comfy. The deep V-neckline is accentuated by slender tank straps. Pair this with heels and add a sleek clutch for a look that’s both effortless and event-worthy.

Sizes: 0 — 10 | Colors: 1 | Material: 52% Viscose, 44% Silk, 4% Cotton

An Effortlessly Chic 3-Piece Summer Suit

Not only is this chic menswear-inspired suit an elegant choice for anyone who favors androgynous style, it’s also surprisingly versatile. Polished enough for semi-formal and cocktail weddings — including your own — the wide-leg, high-waisted trousers, V-neck waistcoat, and double-breasted blazer can also work for a beach wedding or daytime event when properly accessorized. They’re all rendered in a crepe fabric that’ll keep you surprisingly cool, and has lots of gorgeous drape and movement. You’ll get tons of wear out of all three pieces, worn either separately or together, well after the event is finished.

Sizes: Waistcoat: 0 —12; Blazer: 0 — 10 (available in petite); Trousers: 0 — 10 (available in petite) | Colors: 1 | Material: 70% Triacetate, 30% Polyester

A Textured Wedge Heel That Finishes Off All Your Special Occasion Outfits

If you’re going to buy just one shoe for the summer party season, make it the Daisey. Crafted from genuine leather, the delicate metallic bronze straps are a versatile neutral that can be worn with virtually any color, and the comfy wedge heel is perfect for dancing the night away. Whether you wear them with formal dresses, or with denim and a T-shirt, these heels will elevate pretty much everything in your closet. They’re available in two more neutral colors: classic black and cream, both with that textured heel.

Sizes: 5.5 — 10.5 | Colors: 3 | Material: 100% Leather

This Soft Leather Clutch With An Optional Shoulder Chain

Crafted from genuine, super-soft Nappa leather, this minimal leather purse is large enough to hold essentials like keys and a phone, and the gold-toned shoulder chain can be tucked inside the bag, so you can wear it either as a clutch or shoulder bag — ideal for both day and nighttime occasions. The subtle pleating will effortlessly pair with more formal attire, or elevate casual wear.

Colors: 2 | Material: 100% Leather; Lining: 100% Cotton

