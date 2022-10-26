Beauty
The Best Retinol Alternative & 6 More Anti-Aging Ingredients For Sensitive Skin
Straight from dermatologists.
When it comes to skin care ingredients that can effectively tackle multiple concerns at once, nothing compares to retinol. It can treat acne, boost collagen production, protect your complexion from environmental aggressors, and reduce the appearance of fine lines — it’s truly a powerhouse. But as with all good things, it’s not perfect; there are some downsides to the hero ingredient.
Dr. Jessica Labadie, M.D., a board-certified and fellowship-trained cosmetic, surgical, and general dermatologist at Mount Sinai Health System and assistant professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, tells Bustle that retinol can easily cause irritation such as redness and dryness if it’s not used properly or if you happen to have sensitive skin, have rosacea, or are pregnant. That’s where turning to retinol alternatives may come in handy.
While Labadie advises that it’s possible for any new skin care ingredient to cause irritation and it is always best to see your own dermatologist for personalized expertise, she explains that there are alternative anti-agers that have been shown to deliver retinol-like benefits.
Below, Labadie and Dr. Marisa Garshick, M.D., board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology, break down the best retinol alternatives.
