Reviewers Are Obsessed With These 45 Cheap Beauty Products That Work So Damn Well

The world of beauty and skincare is vast, and sometimes intimidating. How do you know which facial cleanser actually works or which shampoo will really add volume to your hair? This is why it can be useful to try products that are already backed by other shoppers who have tried and tested the creams and serums. This list is full of Amazon products that actually work, but you don’t have to trust me — you can trust the reviewers who even post photos of their skin clearing up or hair getting shinier.

Oil blotting sheets are useful, but they are also wasteful, which is where this oil-absorbing roller comes in to play; it’s reusable and made from volcanic stone. If your makeup tools are getting old, this makeup brush set comes with 24 versatile pieces, and it’s under $15. And if you want to keep those brushes clean while doing your makeup, this color removal sponge makes it easy to wipe off the brush heads in between colors. If you just need a heavy-duty lotion to soothe your dry and cracked hands, you can’t go wrong with a tub of O’Keefe’s working hands cream.

Whether you’re looking for beauty products to help manage your hair, or are looking to hydrate your face, this list of beauty products has it all, and the best part is they’re affordable and backed by thousands of helpful, rave reviews.

1 These Easy-To-Use Patches That Help Clear Up Pimples Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch Amazon $6 See On Amazon There are some days when you just can’t deal with having a zit on your face. These pimple healing patches are a handy tool to have when you need to quickly minimize acne. Apply the patches to pimples or zits for four to eight hours (aka, while you sleep), and wake up after the hydrocolloid works its magic. “Definitely saw, and felt, results after a few hours. I’m not really sure how this sticky dot works but I only put two on for my worst pimples to test it out and it really drew out the nasty,” one former skeptic raved on Amazon.

2 A Pack Of Portable Facial Razors With Over 100,000 Five-Star Reviews Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool (3-Count) Amazon $5 See On Amazon The hair on your face is fine, so it’s best to use a gentle tool when grooming it, like this Schick dermaplaning razor that makes it easy to exfoliate your skin or trim brows with the use of a handy attachment. These facial razors are small but mighty, and have over 100,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with shoppers calling this product a “life-changer.”

3 A Best-Selling Facial Cleanser That Removes Makeup And Soothes Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Amazon $15 See On Amazon For an easy and cleansing makeup removal process, try this micellar water that has over 23,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. “It's super gentle and also does a great job of cleaning off my makeup,” wrote one shopper. You can add it to a cotton pad and wipe your face with it without having to rinse afterwards, since the gentle ingredient

4 An Eyebrow Pencil That Can Draw Super Fine Lines NYX Micro Brow Pencil Amazon $8 See On Amazon Likened to premium brands, this affordable eyebrow pencil is an Amazon shopper favorite with over 26,000 five-star reviews. A spoolie on one side can help get your brows on place, while the precision tip can fill in empty spaces with incredibly fine lines, mimicking the look of natural brows.

5 A Fan Favorite Matte Lipstick That Comes In Over 40 Colors Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon This Maybelline matte lipstick goes on smoothly and lasts up to 16 hours, and 42,000-plus five-star reviews on Amazon prove that this classic works well. Plus, it comes in over 40 colors, so you can grab a shade for all your different moods. “They stay on all day, last through meals, and they’re super affordable,” raved one shopper.

6 This Easy-To-Use Hair Cream Stick That Tames Flyaways BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $7 See On Amazon There are always those annoying baby hairs or broken strands that don’t want to cooperate when you’re styling. This hair cream stick helps tame flyaways and damaged hair so you can get a smooth look. It has over 16,000 positive reviews, with one shopper writing that “it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hair spray.”

7 A Hand Cream That Repairs Really Dry Skin O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you hands are dry and cracked, and regular hand lotion just won’t do, it might be time to whip out this Working Hands cream. Designed for people who work jobs that can be hard on their skin, this lotion helps heal and relieve peeling and cracked hands. Amazon shoppers love this hand cream; it has over 31,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating overall.

8 An Affordable Liquid Highlighter That Is *So* Shimmery Wet n Wild Megaglo Liquid Highlighter Amazon $6 See On Amazon The most expensive makeup isn’t always the best. Take this super affordable liquid highlighter for example, which one reviewer said is “by FAR is my favorite” even though she’s bought “SO many expensive highlighters” from beauty stores. The intensely pigmented product has a strong shimmer, so your look will stand out.

9 A Sponge That Cleans Your Makeup Brushes In Just 3 Seconds TailaiMei Color Removal Cleaner Sponge Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you do your makeup regularly, then you know how important it is to keep your brushes clean. This color removal sponge makes it easy to wipe off your brushes in between shades, so you can keep going with your look without stopping to rinse your brushes in the sink.

10 This Vitamin C Serum That Boosts Collagen Production Dr Song Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $13 See On Amazon This organic Vitamin C serum is formulated to help boost your skin’s collagen production and reduce wrinkles and dark spots. Unlike similar products, this serum also contains hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, and aloe vera, which help moisturize and repair skin. “I have been using this product as a part of my nighttime regiment and it has been working great! I usually have a slightly oily skin and this product helps control the usual oiliness I get in the morning. My skin has also started to look less blotchy/red. So far it's an inexpensive product that has helped me have a healthier skin!” wrote one shopper in a review.

11 A Genius Hairspray That Covers Up Grown-Out Roots L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Gray Concealer Spray Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you dye your hair, then you know the feeling of dread when your roots start growing in before you’re ready to go to the salon again. This fast-drying, water resistant root cover-up spray quickly covers up gray hair growing back in. It has over 31,000 five-star reviews and is the best-selling product of its kind on Amazon.

12 The Lightweight Setting Powder With 59,000 Five-Star Reviews Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder Amazon $6 See On Amazon No one likes the feeling of too-heavy makeup on their skin. This Airspun face powder is formulated to be extra lightweight for a natural look. “It’s lightweight, easy to apply and does not clump -- most importantly it works,” one reviewer said. And they’re backed up by nearly 60,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

13 A TikTok Famous Face Roller That Replaces Oil-Blotting Sheets REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your face gets oily throughout the day, try this oil-absorbing face roller made from a volcanic stone. The roller works similarly to oil blotting papers by collecting excess oil on your face. But unlike blotting papers, this roller is reusable, to you can keep it on your bathroom counter or in your purse to use repeatedly throughout the day. This TikTok favorite product really works, as the 17,500 five-star reviews show.

14 A Fragrance-Free Eye Cream That Is Packed With Moisturizers Cerave Eye Repair Cream Amazon $11 See On Amazon Some people get under eye circle due to a lack of sleep, and some people, like me, are just born with them. Whatever the origin of your under eye bags, this Cerave eye repair cream will help with the darkness and puffiness, while moisturizing your skin with a mixture of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides. This fragrance-free product is a fan favorite with over 16,000 five-star reviews.

15 These Press-One Nails That Are More Affordable Than The Salon KISS imPRESS Color Press-On Manicure Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you’re like me, and easily chip or break your nails, then paying to get them done at the salon isn’t worth it. These press-on nails make it way more affordable to make your nails look red carpet worthy, and you don’t even have to leave the house. The peel-off nails don’t require any glue and come in over a dozen shades.

16 This Pack Of Collagen Sheet Masks That Brighten Your Skin LAPCOS Collagen Sheet Mask, 5-Pack Amazon $17 See On Amazon These fan favorite sheet masks are infused with hydrolyzed collagen, which revives, nourishes and brightens your skin. “I got the collagen one and my face is noticeably firmer and skin looks smoother for a day or two after use. I've been using one every two to three days. There is a really generous amount of serum in the pouch that you can rub on your face/neck afterwards. Doesn't hurt that it smells great, too,” one happy buyer wrote in their review of this cruelty-free K-beauty product.

17 An Affordable Set Of 24 Makeup Brushes That Are Soft Yet Durable VANDER LIFE Premium Cosmetic Makeup Brush Set (24-Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a new set of makeup brushes with this 24-piece set that won’t hurt your wallet. This comes with everything you need to complete your makeup looks, from foundation and blending brushes, to eyelash and lip brushes. These brushes have over 12,000 five-star ratings, with one shopper describing them as “soft, full, and durable.”

18 A Conditioning Hair Mask That Temporarily Dyes Your Locks Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask Packette Amazon $7 See On Amazon Temporarily change up your hair color with this color depositing mask. With colors ranging from natural-ish shades like Champagne and cocoa brown to funky lilac and aquamarine hues, this provides a deep conditioning while changing shades. The color washes out gradually over time, and can be be mixed with other colors for a custom look.

19 This Moisturizing Lotion That Isn’t Sticky Or Greasy NIVEA Breathable Nourishing Body Lotion Amazon $6 See On Amazon Use this Nivea body lotion on your hands, legs, arms, and anywhere else on your body that gets especially dry. Made with shea butter and Vitamins E and C, this lotion is designed to hydrate your skin without leaving a sticky or greasy feeling behind. Plus, it has a fruity tropical breeze scent. “I am very lazy when it comes to applying body lotion as I hate to have to wait for it to absorb! So, a lot of time I just skip it, but this one gets absorbed so quickly and my skin feels soft and moisturized,” one happy shopper raved. “Love it! And the scent is just so nice, not too strong but delicate and pampering.”

20 These Reusable Makeup Wipes That Are So Soft Erase Your Face Make-up Removing Cloths (4-Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Instead of using disposable pads to wipe off your makeup at the end of the day, try these reusable face cloths that easily clean off your face and can be thrown in the washing machine. Just add water and these soft, gentle cloths are ready to to their job — no makeup remover needed. It’s hard to believe these work, but the 13,000-plus five-star reviews don’t lie.

21 A Mascara That Has Over 48,000 Five-Star Reviews Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara Amazon $12 See On Amazon Add more volume and length to your eyelashes with this Maybelline Sky High mascara. With over 48,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this mascara is a bona fide favorite that shoppers keep coming back for its lightweight formula that rivals (and beats) pricier products. “This will be my new holy grail mascara at such an affordable price,” wrote one shopper.

22 The “Miracle Product” That Moisturizes Cracked & Chapped Skin La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5 Amazon $15 See On Amazon Having a good moisturizer is important, but it’s doubly important in the colder months when skin is more likely to become dry and cracked. This La Roche-Posay balm contains Vitamin B5, shea butter, and glycerin, which help soothe and hydrate skin without being sticky. “I cannot praise this miracle product enough,” wrote one reviewer.

23 A 3-In-1 Silicone Beauty Brush That Happens To Be Totally Adorable ETUDE HOUSE My Beauty Tool Jellyfish Silicon Brush Amazon $6 See On Amazon This super cute silicone beauty brush can be used to cleanse, exfoliate, and massage your face. With soft bristles that help clean skin and remove makeup, and thicker bristles that can massage cleanser into your face, this little tool will boost your skin routine. Plus it’s small enough that it can be easily packed up for travel.

24 A Highly Pigmented Eyeshadow Stick That Is Very Easy To Apply Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick Amazon $15 See On Amazon Available in 28 different shades, this eyeshadow stick is pure brilliance. This highly pigmented product has over 13,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, thanks to its ability to glide right on your lids and stay there all day — no brushes required. As a bonus, this is formulated with vitamins C and E for an extra dose of nourishment.

25 This Dandruff Shampoo That 44,000 Reviewers Swear By Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Amazon $15 See On Amazon Manage your daily dandruff with this anti-dandruff shampoo that helps alleviate flaking and itching on the scalp. This shampoo contains ketoconazole, a clinically-proven ingredient that helps clear dandruff. “I have to literally say that this product is perfection. I followed the directions and in less than a month I had no dandruff at all,” raved one shopper. And 44,000 other five-star reviewers agree that this stuff really works.

26 This Cuticle Cream That Strengthens Your Nail Beds Onsen Secret Cuticle Cream Amazon $9 See On Amazon This cuticle cream helps condition your nail beds and even gives a boost to slow-growing nails. The cream includes unique ingredients like rice bran oil as well as tried-and-true favorites like shea butter, aloe vera, and Vitamin E to strengthen your nails and make them look fabulous.

27 This Black Sugar Scrub That Exfoliates And Softens Your Face SKIN FOOD Black Sugar Mask Wash Off Amazon $10 See On Amazon Exfoliate your skin and scrub off build-up with this black sugar mask. The mask helps with blackheads, dead skin cells, and uneven skin tones, while keeping your skin looking fresh. This scrub is made with simply ingredients like black sugar, shea butter, macadamia nut oil, and meadow foam seed oil to nourish, moisturize, and soften skin.

28 These Affordable Makeup Sponges With A 4.7-Star Rating BEAKEY Makeup Sponge Set (5-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These makeup sponges work for both dry and liquid cosmetics, and according to over 53,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, they work just as well — if not better — than much pricier alternatives. The precision tip, rounded middle, and flat bottom mean you can use these all over your face for all types of pro

29 An Exfoliating Facial Cleanser That Is A Skincare Enthusiast Favorite CeraVe SA Cleanser Salicylic Acid Face Wash with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you have dry, oily, or combination skin, this CeraVe cleanser will help soften and exfoliate skin. This cleanser uses salicylic acid, which is a gentle chemical exfoliant. With over 24,000 five-star reviews, this cleanser is a favorite among skincare enthusiasts.

30 A Contour Palette That Is Great For Beginners Black Radiance True Complexion Creme Contour Palette Amazon $8 See On Amazon Add some definition and shine to your makeup look with this contour palette, which comes in two varieties — one with light to medium shades and another with medium to dark shades. The palette comes with three colors, meant for contouring, sculpting, and adding shimmer to your skin. Reviewers particularly note this is a good contour palette for those new to the game. “I bought this product because I wanted to learn how to contour. This set was awesome way to start. My best friend is a makeup artist and she said that it looks very natural with just a slight glow. Will order again soon,” one reviewer explained.

31 An Argan Oil-Infused Hair Serum That Helps Manage Frizz Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Anti-Frizz Serum Amazon $5 See On Amazon Frizzy hair can be tricky to keep under control, but this Garnier Fructis anti-frizz serum can help. The product helps makes frizzy hair shiny and smooth thanks to Moroccan argan oil. This serum has over 12,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with one reviewer writing “It adds such a nice shine I haven't seen on my hair in years.”

32 This Dreamy Highlighter With A Super Smooth Texture Physicians Formula Butter Highlighter Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you want to add a streak of shine to your makeup look, try this Physician’s Formula highlighter with a super smooth texture. This highlighter is made from various butters, including murumuru butter and tucuma butter, so it applies to the skin easily. One reviewer even called this the “highlighter or my dreams.”

33 This Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse That Removes Product Buildup Girl and Hair Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse Amazon $13 See On Amazon Styling and conditioning products can sometimes leave buildup in your hair, but this apple cider vinegar hair rinse helps remove all of that product. The sulfate-free, paraben-free, silicon-free formula can be used on all types of hair and contains Vitamin E to help moisturize your locks while restoring your natural pH and repairing damage. One reviewer raved: “I was having issues with dry scalp, and my hair was just lifeless and limp and just not healthy looking or feeling. Let me tell you, you need this in your life! It is so invigorating, and it makes your hair so unbelievably silky, soft, and it just makes your hair feel so clean!”

34 A Hairbrush That Glides Through Your Locks Without Breaking Them Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $15 See On Amazon Some brushes just aren’t designed to handle wet hair, but this detangling brush has smooth bristles designed to glide through both wet and try hair, so you don’t have to worry about knots or tangles. This brush has over 35,000 five-star reviews, with one reviewer saying this is the only brush that can detangle their hair after decades of searching.

35 This Bentonite Clay Mask That Helps Clear Pores And Exfoliate Sky Organics Bentonite Clay Amazon $10 See On Amazon Skin blemishes are a fact of life, but this bentonite clay mask can help manage them and produce clear skin. Made from 100% bentonite clay, this mask can be mixed with water or apple cider vinegar to create a mask that helps clear pores and exfoliate dry spots. Unlike other masks, this one lasts a long time, according to reviewers. “I bought this because I love face masks, but I hate when they go bad, or when they have added stuff in it to preserve it from going bad. This one is just the powder so it will last for four or five years. All you have to do is mix a little bit of it with water or apple cider vinegar when you are ready to use it,” one reviewer noted.

36 This Moisturizing Skin Oil That Has 20,000 Five-Star Reviews Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Moisturizing Skin Therapy Oil Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep your skin smooth and moisturized with this Palmer’s skin therapy oil. Made from cocoa butter, Vitamin C, and other nourishing ingredients, this oil can help with dark spots, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone. It has over 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with one shopper writing: “I notice immediate change with using it. My skin retains moisture and softness.”

37 This Cute Skin Scrubbing Stick That Helps Extract Blackheads TONYMOLY Tako Amazon $13 See On Amazon Use this exfoliating stick to help extract blackheads and whiteheads. Made with ingredients derived from the ocean, including marine plant extracts, black mud, and taurine, this super cute skin stick is most effective after opening up with pores with steam from a shower or warm wash cloth.

38 A Pack Of 7 Matte Lipsticks That Last All Day Long QiBest 7Pcs Matte Liquid Lipstick + 1Pcs Lip Plumper Makeup Set Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re looking to build out your lipstick collection, this seven pack of matte red shades is hard to beat, especially for the price point. “These are the most long lasting, inexpensive everyday wear lipsticks that I have purchased! I am so grateful for this purchase! One of the best investments I’ve made to my makeup collection! These come out looking matte, but not uncomfortable or too dry. They are amazing! Price range is awesome too,” one reviewer raved. These classic, creamy, highly pigmented lipsticks also come with a glossy lip plumper, so you can have some shine to your look if you prefer.

39 A Self Tanner That Doubles As A Moisturizer Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk Amazon $12 See On Amazon Get a glowing, even-looking tan glow while also hydrating your skin with this gradual tanning moisturizer. The cream includes moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera and Vitamin E, so your skin won’t dry out as you gradually get a light tan. This streak-free self tanner is also vegan and cruelty-free, so you can feel good and golden.

40 A Classic Curling Iron That Won’t Break The Bank Conair Double Ceramic 1-Inch Curling Iron Amazon $15 See On Amazon You don’t have to break the bank to get quality hair styling tools, like this Conair ceramic curling iron that costs less than $20. The curling iron has 30 heat settings, a cool tip, and an automatic turn off feature. This iron has more than 20,000 positive reviews on Amazon. It’s a basic that gets the job done, as this reviewer pointed out: “Heats up fast, has swivel end for the cord, easy to use, and is very lightweight. Not to mention the price is fantastic! Well worth the money. Who doesnt love rose gold?!?”

41 A Cream That Nourishes Your Skin After A Breakout Mighty Patch Rescue Balm Amazon $13 See On Amazon Even after you’ve used a pimple patch or popped a zit, you can still have some skin irritation or redness. Luckily, this pimple cream helps heal skin after a blemish has been decreased. The balm helps relieve and moisturize dry and flaky skin and can lessen the effect of scarring from blemishes. One reviewer called this their “favorite product they own” period, a truly glowing endorsement.

42 The Volumizing Hair Mousse That’s A Best Seller John Frieda Volume Lift Air Whipped Fine Hair Nourishing Mousse Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you want to give your hair a little extra volume, try this John Frieda hair mousse. Formulated for fine and flat hair, this mousse helps your hair hold its style. And with over 11,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this mousse is a favorite among shoppers. “My hair is fuller, shinier and feels amazing to the touch,” wrote one shopper.

43 A Purple Hair Mask That Helps Keep Blonde Hair Intact L'Oreal Paris EverPure Ultra Pigmented Anti Brass Purple Rinse-Out Mask Amazon $10 See On Amazon Purple shampoo can help keep the brass tones out of your blonde hair after dyeing, but you can add even more protection with this purple rinse-out hair mask. The sulfate-free mask works on color treated, bleached, and highlighted hair. It has over 28,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with one shopper writing: “This stuff is amazing. It smells amazing. My hair feels amazing. My hair looks even more amazing. I was worried that my hair would lose moisture because I’ve heard some purple shampoos can dry out your hair but definitely not the case with this one. It also reduces the frizz and my hair feels so incredibly soft.”

44 This Moisturizing Cream With Extract From Black Snails Mizon Black Snail All in One Cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon Sometimes the best beauty secrets involve the most surprising ingredients, like this moisturizing cream that contains black snail mucus. The moisturizing, brightening cream can help with a variety of skin issues, from acne scars to dry skin. “I'm almost done with my second jar. My skin keeps getting better,” praised one shopper.