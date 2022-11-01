Reviewers Are Obsessed With These Cheap, Comfy Clothes Trending On Amazon

Thanks to Amazon’s review section, it’s easy to get a true sense of how an item fits, feels, and looks on customers that are just like you. Lately, reviewers have been raving about pieces that are as affordable as they are fashionable so I thought everyone should know about these gems.

You can know if they withstand the dreaded washing machine, like these joggers do, or if they’re really as warm as they look (spoiler alert: this sherpa jacket definitely is).

There are super comfy pull-on dress pants that’ll change how you think about having to go into the office and even wool socks with a 4.6-star rating so you don’t have to go searching for a pair that’ll actually last. And before you check out, don’t forget about these cotton undies. With over 130,00 reviews, they’re an essential you won’t want to miss out on — and they’re just one of the many clothes people are loving lately.

1 An Extra-Long Casual Tee With A Rounded Hem Allegrace V Neck T Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Everyone should have a few colors of this scoop-neck T-shirt in their closet. Its loose fit beautifully drapes on the body and falls into a rounded hem to make it an everyday essential with a stylish twist. The sleeves are longer than usual to add to the laidback vibe. Throw it on with a pair of leggings for a lazy day or tuck it in your jeans for a casual lunch date. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

Available styles: 38 One reviewer raved: “Favorite shirt by far very soft easy to wash on the light setting flowy but still shows off well I have this shirt in a few colors now and they are holding up well they go a little long so I love to wear it with leggings its great I really cant say enough good things about the shirt and it's a little thin but not enough to see through like some are so I'm very happy with it and it really is true to size”

2 These Comfy Cotton Undies With Over 95,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These cotton undies are the most comfortable things that you’ll own, and they’re so cheap too. The lightweight jersey blend is breathable and has a ton of stretch so you never feel too restricted. Each pair is also tag-free to avoid an annoying itchiness or embarrassing mishaps. Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X

Available styles: 37 One reviewer raved: “When I received them, I had to double check the fabric contents to confirm that they’re cotton. That 5% of elastane makes them look and feel much more like nylon/spandex and they don’t have the slight bulk you get with 100% cotton. They are thin, a bit silky, very stretchy, and although they are 95% cotton, they add virtually zero thickness under your clothing. They fit perfectly, do not ride up, and are very comfortable.”

3 A Crewneck Sweater That’s Warm But Lightweight Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon This lightweight crewneck is the perfect layering piece. Pair it with a puffy vest on top or rock it over a button down for a preppy look. The soft yarn material forms a close but comfortable fit that’s easy to move around in. The ribbing at the collar, cuffs, and hem keep in the warmth so that you’re cozy all night. Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X

Available styles: 39 One reviewer raved: “I was a little unsure when ordering this because of the price point. It pleased me to discover that Amazon Basics is a good product line. I was afraid it would be cheap but the material is pleasant without being scratchy or hot, the colors are true to description, the size is accurate and relaxed. I would recommend giving this pretty, basic, sweater-shirt a try. You may be just as pleasantly surprised as I was!”

4 This Soft Full-Zip Fleece Jacket With Zippered Pockets Amazon Essentials Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket Amazon $32 See On Amazon A fleece zip-up like this one is a necessity for the colder months. The mid-weight material feels like you’re wearing a hug, and the stand-up collar even keeps you a bit more protected from cold wind. The subtly exposed side seams create a contour for a fitted look that stays close to your body. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available styles: 40 One reviewer raved: “I'm a nurse and needed something cozy and professional for the winter months at work and this exceeded my expectations. The only problem is it's so soft and cozy I find myself washing it after my work week so I can wear it at home (so far no noticeable shrinkage). I bought two additional colors so I stay cozy and stylish all Winter.”

5 These Stretchy Jeggings That You Can Pull Right On Amazon Essentials Stretch Pull-On Jegging Amazon $32 See On Amazon These jeggings have even more comfort than they usually do thanks to the elastic waistband that lets you pull them right on as though they’re your oldest pair of pajamas. The smooth and stretchy fabric molds to your body for the best possible fit. They even have real back pockets, unlike a lot of other jegging options. Available sizes: 0 — 30 Plus

Available colors: 23 One reviewer raved: “I love the form and fit! The rear pockets are normal-sized which is nice, unlike the tiny toys pockets on some other brands. The front pockets are only for shoe, with no depth, but I’m fine with that and prefer the sleek look. A really nice feature of these pants is that the bottom hem easily slides over my heels and then shrinks back down to fit my ankles, unlike a few other brands.”

6 An Oversized Turtleneck With Roomy Batwing Sleeves ANRABESS Turtleneck Pullover Top Amazon $41 See On Amazon The asymmetrical hem on this turtleneck turns a classic into some real eye candy. The high-low design makes it perfect to worn over leggings or tucked into some leather pants to mix texture and really have fun. The batwing sleeves flow into extra long ribbed cuffs that’ll keep the cold out. The piece is warm enough to be worn on its own but still lightweight enough to be layered and accessorized. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 33 One reviewer raved: “The fit is very loose and the shorter front is cute. go with your regular size, it stretches out as you wear it. I am 5'2". It totally covers my butt and is ok with leggings in the front. The material is soft, no tank top is needed but that will keep you warmer in the winter. I got the dark green because i needed more color in my sweater collection! I like it.”

7 These Knit Joggers With An Extra-Wide Waistband Amazon Essentials Brushed Tech Stretch Jogger Pants Amazon $31 See On Amazon For a cozy pair of joggers that aren’t too thick, you’re gonna want this knit pair. The fabric is super stretchy and breathable, giving you the complete range of motion you would need if you chose to wear them for your next workout. The wide waistband sits comfortably at the belly button, and the tighter ankle cuffs pull it all together. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 15 One reviewer raved: “Quality is good; they're a soft dri-fit material, not a heavier cotton blend. However, they're not paper-thin. Purchased these for a trip where the weather varied from low 80s and sunny/humid during the day, with 50s and 60s at night. They were light enough in the heat (although it's easy to push them up below the knee if you want), but warm enough when the air cooled down. Most importantly, you could lounge in these forever.”

8 A Cozy Sweater Dress With Elegant Lantern Sleeves ANRABESS Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon This sweater dress comes in a bunch of gorgeous and trendy colors (including baby blue and lilac) that are perfect for any season. Rock the long turtleneck with heels in the spring and some boots with tights in the winter. The ribbing is continuous throughout the entire dress, but the pattern is changed around the cuffs and hem to add a bit of dimension. The lantern shape of the sleeves also add an elegant touch. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 21 One reviewer raved: “If you’re contemplating getting this dress, DO IT!! It’s SO cute!! The fit is incredible, it’s very soft and it’s just *chef’s kiss* perfect!! It’s a wonderful deal!! I was honestly worried about the quality, but I think this is one of the best quality clothing items I’ve received from amazon thus far! If you’re looking for a cute sweater dress to keep you cozy in the fall and winter months, this is the dress for you! (Maybe wear warm tights though only bc it doesn’t cover your legs lol)”

9 This Warm Sherpa Cardigan With 2 Large Front Pockets MEROKEETY Fuzzy Sherpa Cardigan Amazon $42 See On Amazon You’ll feel like you’re walking around in the warmest blanket when you put on this sherpa cardigan. It reaches well below the hips and will keep you warm without overheating because of its open front. The fleece is made into a chunky popcorn design that adds a ton of texture and fun to any outfit. So if you’re looking for a finishing touch on top of your plain tee and old jeans, choose between one of the many colors available. Put your phone in one of the large front pockets, and you’re good to go. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26 One reviewer raved: “I've been looking for a cozy sweater that also looks great on zoom meetings. This sweater completely fits the bill! It's so incredibly soft. No shedding. The popcorn fabric gives it such a nice texture and look. The batwing sleeves makes it flattering on the arms. Obviously the pockets are 100. I sized up because I wanted it oversize but it's tts.”

10 This Scoop-Neck Long Sleeve Tee That’s Tagless & Itch-Free JUST MY SIZE Plus Size Long Sleeve Tee Amazon $10 See On Amazon This long-sleeve tee is actually 30 inches long for a tunic-type length that’s great to wear over a pair of leggings or effortlessly tuck into some jeans for a cool but casual look. The contoured shirttail hem actually moves with your body too. It’s made of 100% cotton and is completely tag-free, therefore making it itch-free as well. Available sizes: 1X— 5X

Available colors: 7 One reviewer raved: “These shirts are my go-to undershirts when it starts to get cold. They are comfortable, don't stretch out so you wished you had bought a different size, and while there is nothing special about them, there is nothing negative about them either. They are a basic go-to comfy shirt, which is how I like my clothes to be.”

11 The Ankle-Length Dress Pants That Are Stretchy Enough For The Gym Bamans Pull on Slim Stretch Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon These pull-on dress pants will be the most comfortable thing you wear to the office. The ankle-length pair look as professional as any other pants but are as soft as a pair of leggings. They have two functional front pockets and a wide waistband that won’t harshly push into your stomach while sitting at your desk. If you don’t have time to change after work for your yoga class, feel free to stay in these for the same free movement you get from your usual gym outfits. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3 One reviewer raved: “I love these pants! Being the pear-shaped girl that I am, I struggle with pants that are fitted at the ankle. They are almost always too small, however, these pants fit just right. They are stretchy in all the right places. Overall they are very flattering. And due to the material, I can dress them up with a pair of pumps and a cute shirt, or slum it in some tenni's and a tank top.”

12 A Pack Of Thick Knit Socks That Won’t Pill Or Fray Loritta Thick Knit Socks (5 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you’re lounging at home or looking for some cushioning under boots, these knit socks are sure to complete any outfit. The thick blend of cotton and wool is as breathable as it is warm. Their fabric has just the right amount of elastic and resists any pilling so that they can last a long time. Choose between a bunch of funky color combinations, all with ribbed cuffs that’ll look adorable peaking out from under your shoes. Available sizes: One size

Available styles: 17 One reviewer raved: “I love these socks!! This is the 2nd package that I have bought. They are so comfortable, not to thick or thin. The thickness is just right. You can wear them as boot socks or with tennis shoes. They DO NOT have that problem with having 6 million strings inside that get stuck when you put them on. I definitely enjoy the different designs on the socks. Every single time I wear them people compliment me on them and say that they like them. You cannot beat the price! I will definitely be stocking up on more throughout the Winter and possibly buying them as Christmas gifts.”

13 These Flared Palazzo Pants That Are Long Enough To Wear With Heels SATINA High Waisted Flare Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon These palazzo pants are super stretchy and have wide legs so that you’ll really feel as though you’re wearing a better version of your yoga pants. Let the bottoms scrunch up a bit while wearing sneakers for a laidback look or let the long inseam flow in a pair of heels. The breezy construction would be great for a late night walk on the beach, and the fun patterns that are available would make a stylish festival outfit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 16 One reviewer raved: “These are literally the perfect pair of pants. They’re ridiculously soft, thick and not see-through, so freaking comfortable(you feel like you’re wearing nothing), perfect length, fits like a glove(not too tight, not too loose) and sits in the perfect spot above the hips. You can also dress them up for work with heels and a business shirt, dress them casual with literally any shirt or pair of shoes(sandals, boots, heels, etc.), or dress them down with a sweatshirt or t-shirt and tennis shoes. You can even work out in them if want to. I will be wearing these pretty much every day and buying almost every pair/design.”

14 This Half-Zip Sherpa Pullover With A Stand-Up Collar ZESICA Plaid Long Sleeve Sherpa Pullover Amazon $48 See On Amazon Something about the fuzzy sherpa and neutral colors of this pullover will get you excited for cool days. In addition to the half-zip’s stand-up collar, many reviewers loved the length of the sleeves. They’re a bit longer and wider than a typical sleeve, so you have plenty of room to layer underneath and even have a tighter sleeve peek out. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10 One reviewer raved: “The absolute best Amazon find I have bought this season. This sherpa pullover is incredible!!! It’s sooooo soft and warm - perfect for the cold Chicago weather. So many Instagram influencers have promoted similar items which I have bought only to be disappointed by the quality of the item. I’m 1000% honest when I tell you this is a staple piece actually worth it. The material is great, soft on the inside and outside. What I love too is the inside soft material lining is different than the outer soft sherpa material. Again, the quality is here people. The zipper actually works and the sewing/stitching is on point with the zipper aligning straight down and not in the middle of the plaid.”

15 A Chunky Off-The-Shoulder Sweater With A V-Neck In The Front & Back Ecrocoo Off Shoulder V Neck Sweater Amazon $39 See On Amazon The quality of this cable knit sweater will have you reaching for it time and time again. The chunky pullover has a relaxed fit that brings an effortlessly cool look to any outfit. The V-neck is in both the front and back so make sure to have your hair up or to the side to show off its unique detailing. Plus, you can choose to wear it off-the-shoulder to really switch up the style. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 29 One reviewer raved: “Usually when I buy a “slouchy” sweater it looks weirdly baggy in some spots and tight in others...the finished product resembling a poor stuffing job on an old and worn out stuffed animal. NOT THIS ONE! It is perfectly slouchy and flattering on my curvy figure and when I tell you it’s soft, I mean I would have slept in it except...well...who wears clothes to bed? Anyway, I digress. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect baggy sweater and happen to be plus sized, buy this.”

16 This Fuzzy Bodycon Sweater Dress With A Chic Mock Neck EXLURA Mock Neck Bodycon Sweater Dress Amazon $45 See On Amazon For a warm outfit that’s still fun enough to wear on a night out on the town, you’ll want to make sure this mini sweater dress is in your closet. The bodycon piece has puff sleeves and a mock neck that make it cozy while still being alluring. Pair it with some thigh-high boots or throw on a vest over top to dress it down. It’s a quick and easy outfit that’s appropriate for holiday parties and date nights. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16 One reviewer raved: “This dress is incredibly soft, has amazing stretch and is perfect in every way. The color was exactly what was expected, the neck doesn’t go too high and the sleeves aren’t so poofy that it’s awkward.”

17 A Silky Smooth Top With A Ruffled Bottom Half Romwe Ruffle Hem Top Amazon $30 See On Amazon This ruffled top is a step up from an ordinary T-shirt. The long, roomy sleeves and the silky smooth fabric may very well be similar to your favorite tees, but this is much more stylish. The adorable ruffled bottom half creates a high-low hem and a bit of a peplum shape. It’s the perfect thing to wear over an eye-catching belt buckle or underneath a blazer to balance out the professionalism with some fun. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 30 One reviewer raved: “Warm weather has me putting comfort over couture, reaching for plain t-shirts and feeling frumpy. I was so happy to find this oh so light and soft t-shirt upgrade with a high-low peplum hem and bell sleeves for a trendy twist on a basic tee.”

18 This Breezy T-Shirt Dress With Just The Right Amount Of Stretch POPYOUNG Tshirt Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon The subtle A-line shape of this T-shirt dress takes it up a notch and make it a bit more appropriate for nicer events. The O-neck dips a bit down in the back as it does in the front, and the longer sleeves help you avoid that discomfort that comes with fabric that digs into your underarms. The light knit fabric can be worn on its own with some sandals or with tights and some booties for a chillier day. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 45 One reviewer raved: “I love this dress. The neckline is perfect. Fabric is soft and wrinkle free. Length is perfect.”

19 These Stretchy, Soft Joggers That Are Easy To Workout In AJISAI Casual Jogger Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon These joggers have a four-way stretch that make them perfect for your days in the gym. The flexible and smooth fabric make it easy to complete any move, and these bottoms will retain their shape even after the sweatiest sets. Plus, each color is opaque so you can focus on your progress instead of worrying about if your outfit is see-through. The deep front pockets give you space to store your phone or headphones. Available sizes: X-Small Petite— XX-Large

Available colors: 10 One reviewer raved: “Don’t sleep on theseThey are the perfect blend of lounge and style. I wanted something I could wear to the office but still be comfortable in. These are a nice thick smooth material, no panty lines and super soft & breathable.”

20 A Pair Of Fluffy Slippers With A Memory Foam Insole Donpapa Memory Foam Plush Slippers Amazon $25 See On Amazon The memory foam that forms the insole of these slippers will make it hard to take them off to put real shoes on. The exterior has a chic faux suede while the interior and lining that touches the ankle is covered in super thick, soft fleece. In addition to the supportive foam, their sole is also made of anti-slip rubber to keep you from having any dangerous falls. Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

Available colors: One reviewer raved: “Love, love, love these house shoes. They have the hard rubber bottom and the fuzzy inside is SO SOFT and WARM!!!”

21 A Waffle Knit Cardigan With An Extra-Long Length YIBOCK Open Front Cardigan Amazon $37 See On Amazon This super long waffle knit cardigan is just the thing to reach for when you know it’s too warm for a coat but too cold to go out with just a T-shirt. The thick knit will give you just the right amount of warmth while still not being too much of a hassle to carry if you decide to take it off — but once you see how it completes any outfit, you probably won’t want to. Reaching nearly to your knees, the cozy piece easily becomes the star of the show. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24 One reviewer raved: “This sweater is everything! I love cozy, oversized sweaters that can be good for different weather. I love the huge pockets that held my phone and how well it went with my girls night out outfit. I normally don’t write reviews but looks are a big deal for me when it comes to clothes. It also fit as expected. It wasn’t too thick or too thin but just right. It’s also not itchy feeling like some sweaters of this type can be so that was a big plus. Comfort is a huge deal. I may get one in cream and black as well since they can go with multiple types of outfits.”

22 These Sculpting Jeans That Have A Comfy Elastic Wasitband Lee Sculpting Skinny Leg Pull on Jean Amazon $40 See On Amazon These skinny jeans will reignite your love for the slim-fitting leg. Their quality fabric stretches to mold to your unique shape and holds its shape all day long. The elastic waistband makes that all easier to do. The mid-rise waist has a faux zipper cover but there’s actually no zippers or hook closures involved. Just pull them on, and you’ll be ready to take on the day. Available sizes: 16 — 30 Long

Available colors: 5 One reviewer raved: “If it's possible to fall in love with a pair of jeans, then these are my SOUL-MATE. I normally hate, hate jeans. Give me yoga pants, any day, but I can't wear those to work so I had to find some nice-looking blue jeans. I hate trying on clothes at the store so I gave these a chance (though totally expecting to return them since they would suck). I soon as I slid this on I actually said out loud ‘Holy sh*t!’ They slide on smoothly and perfectly hug your butt, gut and hips in ALL the right ways. These are SO comfortable that I wear them around the house in place of my old exercise pants. They have slight stretch in them that make them move easily in all positions- walking, sitting, squatting.”

23 This Trendy 2-Piece Sweatsuit That’s The Perfect Lounging Outfit PPRETTYGARDEN Two Piece Crewneck Sweatsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon This two-piece sweatsuit will save you so much time in the mornings — no need to look for two pieces that match anymore. This crewneck and pair of drawstring joggers come together for a trendy monochromatic look. The top has dolman sleeves that look just as cute when pulled up as they do when left all the way down, and the high-waisted pants come in at the ankle to make it look more put-together. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 26 One reviewer raved: “This is so cute and so comfortable the second I put it on my body I didn't want to take it off that's how much I absolutely love this. It's casual and chic and wonderful.”

24 An Effortlessly Stylish Maxi Dress With Pleats Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This sweet-looking maxi dress is a great choice for when you want to wear something other than pants. The calf-length piece is fitted throughout the top and then flares out at the waist to the bottom hem. The bottom half ruches at the top to create gorgeous pleats that elegantly drape the body. The breathable material will keep you cool even when having your legs covered. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available styles: 19 One reviewer raved: “I am in love with this dress. It is incredibly soft and super comfortable. I ordered the black and liked it so much that I ordered another one in black with the blue and yellow flowers. It is dressy enough for me to wear to work and it is casual enough for around the house. My only complaint is that I wish it came in more colors and prints.”

25 A Cozy Cable Knit Turtleneck That You’ll Want To Snuggle Up In Dokotoo Turtleneck Pullover Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon Bundle up with this super chunky turtleneck the next time you have to go out and brave the cold. The top sits right at the hips, so the adorable skirt you pair with it won’t be covered. The batwing sleeves allow you to layer underneath for even more warmth without everything feeling too tight, because this sweater is roomy. The entire piece has a cable knit design, with a different knit on the sleeves and cuffs for a variety of textured looks. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 64 One reviewer raved: “I am obsessed with this! It’s the perfect fall/winter cozy oversized cable knit sweater. Perfect length or high or mid waisted jeans and true to size. I normally wear an 8, but wanted one size up for a looser fit... the Medium would have been perfect for a more fitted look. Material is SO soft. Can’t wait to wear this over the holidays, looks and feels like an expensive designer one!”

26 These Cropped Yoga Pants That Wick Away Sweat THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capri Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon For an airy feel and less material clinging to your body during an intense workout, grab these stretchy cropped yoga pants. The capris are made of a moisture-wicking material that stay dry even during hot yoga. Their soft and flexible lining create a naked-feeling effect for complete range of motion and comfort. They are also made to be thicker so as not to be see-through. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6 One reviewer raved: “These pants are my favorite piece of clothing! Comfort us off the charts. They translate well for workout or casual wear (going to dinner, social event, ballgame, etc.). Easing is a breeze & after many many washings they keep their fit & color. They make laundry day great - I wear these almost every day & plop they in the quick cycle & done in a flash. I could not be happier with my purchase.”

27 A Classic Crewneck With Reinforced Stitching That Keeps It Looking New Hanes EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt Amazon $13 See On Amazon A crewneck is simply a versatile piece that everyone needs. But instead of buying a new one every year after your old one wears away, add this fleece one to your cart. The top is made of cotton sourced from American farms and reinforced with a high-stitch density so that it lasts. You won’t find a tag on the neckline, so no need to worry about any itchiness. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11 One reviewer raved: “I really like this sweatshirt! It's exactly how I imagined it to be. It's lightweight but still keeps you warm. I'm usually an extra small, but since that size wasn't offered, I got a small, and it gives me the perfect oversized look. I imagine that this is true to size, since it's slightly bigger than what I should be wearing.The inside is nice and soft. The sleeves are the perfect length, where they go just past my wrists, but don't look like I'm trying to hide my hands (although I could still do that if I wanted to).”

28 This Laidback Jumpsuit With Adjustable Spaghetti Straps Happy Sailed Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon This roomy adjustable jumpsuit comes in two different options, both of which you’ll want to immediately grab. The first is a very loose-fit design that flows straight to the ankles. The other has a button-up top half and a drawstring waist for a more structured shape. Both have two side pockets and are made of breathable knit that’ll be comfortable to be in all day. Choose between solids, florals, and tie-dye prints. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available styles: 44 One reviewer raved: “LOVE this jumper! It’s super cute and so comfy. I originally bought it for something comfy for postpartum, but I have been wearing it nonstop. It’s easy and cute to throw on and look out together. It’s lightweight and stretchy too!”

29 This Adorable Tennis Dress With A Built-In Bra & Pair Of Shorts IUGA Workout Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This workout dress is so cute that you’ll want to wear it even when you’re not breaking a sweat. The top part is A-line mini dress with criss-cross straps, while underneath it’s a full stretchy romper. The built-in bra has removable pads, and the shorts have two side pockets fit to hold extra tennis balls when it’s your turn to serve. Even if you’re not playing sports, you’ll feel much more comfortable not having to worry about your underwear showing since you’ll have instant support underneath. Plus, the nylon and spandex material stays wrinkle-free so you can pull it right out the drawer and head to the courts. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 8 One reviewer raved: “It’s such a staple in my wardrobe. I love how this fits. This tennis dress is so cute, comfy & looks incredibly flattering on my body. I like the built-in bra because it's not too restricting. Perfect for hiking, walking around cities, traveling, getting groceries, lounging around. I truly could not be more obsessed with this dress.”

30 These Cushioned Slippers With An Anti-Slip Sole Joomra Pillow Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon These cushioned slippers are here to fight the bad reputation slides sometimes receive when it comes to stability. They’re made with a deep cup and concave vamp to cover around the whole foot and absorb any impact so you don’t end up with stubbed toes. But in case that’s not enough, their anti-slip textured sole will also keep you from slipping out of them. The sole is also composed of 1.7 inches of plush cushioning that make it feel like you’re walking on a cloud. The skin-friendly rubber is completely waterproof so feel free to wear them outside too. Available sizes: 4 — 14

Available styles: 17 One reviewer raved: “Do not hesitate to get these, they are literally heaven!! I needed a good house slipper with lots of cushion, due to my healing broken ankle needing lots of support and comfort while I’m not wearing the boot. These are PHENOMENAL! (And they can be worn outside, I just can’t while I’m wearing my ankle boot!) I went out of town to visit fam, and literally every person in my family wanted them, I already am planning on buying everyone a pair for Christmas gifts!”

31 A Pair Of Cotton Pull-On Jeans That Sit At Your Natural Waistline JUST MY SIZE Stretch Pull On Jean Amazon $29 See On Amazon These pull-on jeans take the style of denim and the comfort of spandex and combine them for the ultimate pair of pants. The legs are a relaxed-fit straight style that can be dressed up or down but the real fun is at the waist. Instead of zippers and buttons, there’s only a comfy elastic band. The band stretches for a customized fit that won’t feel too tight throughout the day. Available sizes: 1X — 5X Tall

Available styles: 10 One reviewer raved: “I have ordered several pair since I ordered the first pair of these jeans. I love that they wash well and retain shape without shrinking. Colors are true to description. Comfortable for every day all day!”

32 A Stretchy Bodysuit With A Cute Square Neckline MANGOPOP Square Neck Bodysuit $25 See On Amazon When you need a basic piece to layer under a vest or to tuck into a flowy skirt, this bodysuit is the way to go. The square-neck makes even the most plain outfits seems a bit more sophisticated, and it creates a beautiful outline to put the attention on a statement necklace you may want to wear with it. The piece comes in both long and short sleeve options and has a two-button closure at the bottom. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 30 One reviewer raved: “I absolutely love this bodysuit! The fabric is very soft and it fits very nicely. There is a snap enclosure on the crotch and it looks great with shorts and skirts.”

33 These Opaque Leggings With A Criss-Cross Waistband ODODOS Cross Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon For a cute switch-up of your workout uniform, rock this pair of cross-waist leggings to your next class. The shape and width of the waistband prevent the pants from rolling down so you don’t have to constantly adjust in the middle of an exercise. Made with tons of elastane and spandex, the pair is super stretchy and breathable. It also removes moisture from the body and dries quickly so sweat is just wicked away. Plus, they have a hidden interior pocket where you can keep your keys or some chapstick. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 130 One reviewer raved: “I’ll absolutely love these leggings. As a plus size girl it’s hard to find really nice leggings on Amazon, but these are so great! They did not move much during my work out, they are squat proof, they compliment my shape, and they are so comfortable.”

34 A Soft Shearling Jacket With A Cozy Ovesized Collar PRETTYGARDEN Zip Up Faux Shearling Jacket Amazon $40 See On Amazon This shaggy sherpa jacket is made with a double fleece construction that is just as warm on the inside as it looks on the outside. Zip it up all the way to be cocooned in its bubble and have the oversized collar stand up for some extra protection against the wind. The oversize hem and cuffs go with the overall look of the piece, as do the two side pockets that have enough room to hold your phone. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 39 One reviewer raved: “This is the perfect oversized jacket for this style. Must have. I tried on tons of in store jackets like this one & none fit this well. I’m 5’6, 135lbs, with a medium build & thick stems. (Arms & legs) I normally wear a medium but really wanted the oversized look. This could have been a medium & still looked like the picture but with the large it’s perfect. Highly recommend. Comfy, no weird seams or tags. The green color is true to an olive look & doesn’t look cheap, at all. I feel like I’m being cuddled. Worth every penny!”

35 This Work-Appropriate Knit Dress With A Front Tie PRETTYGARDEN Tie Waist Knit Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon This knit tie-waist dress will be your go-to for any special occasion and is appropriate for a work event without being boring. You can tie the center as you please, making it into a cute bow or a tight knot to create a more structured shape. Meanwhile the long sleeves that’ll keep you warm fall into a lantern shape at the cuff. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25 One reviewer raved: “The dress is a good material and the perfect length. I love that you can adjust the tie to be as tight or loose as needed. Since the ends of the sleeves are super stretchy you can tuck them up like I did OR wear them all the way down too. Got soo many compliments on the dress and even had a girlfriend ask for the link to buy. It says dry clean recommended, but I washed it alone on gentle cycle and then air dried it and it did just fine”

36 These Cotton Blend Pull-On Jeans That Won’t Lose Their Shape Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $29 See On Amazon Although these skinny jeans may look as though they have a zipper hiding under that panel, they actually have nothing but a super comfy elastic band to keep them up. The band is midrise and creates a snug fit that doesn’t lose its shape no matter how long you have them on for. They come in some fun washes and patterns, including a few with a beautiful sheen. Available sizes: 2 — 28 Plus

Available styles: 15 One reviewer raved: “These are perfect! They are pull on, so no buttons or zippers. And they somehow stay up, yet are not too tight in the waist. No muffin top, and no falling down. The legs are snug but very comfy.”

37 This Long T-Shirt Dress With 2 Side Pockets Naggoo Short Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This short sleeve maxi dress will be your saving grace on days when you really only have the energy to wear pajamas. Its soft cotton, polyester, and spandex blend will make it feel as though you are, when in actuality, you’ll be wearing an entire outfit that’s cute enough to go to lunch in. The dress has two side slits so you can play around with tying it up or leaving it as is for some more freedom as you move. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 22 One reviewer raved: “This maxi look cute on. It's not a see through dress either. Nice weight to the fabric which adds body it does look frumpy or droopy. It's still soft fabric and I appreciate that. The fit is flattering and a cute style for summer. Nice and well worth the price!”

38 These Fit & Flare Knit Pants That Won’t Wrinkle Star Vixen Knit Wide-Leg Palazzo Pant Amazon $18 See On Amazon These palazzo pants are made of a knit material but are so lightweight that they actually feel like silk. They hug the body at the waist and thighs before flowing into a wide leg on the bottom. The stretchy material will retain its shape and stay wrinkle free so you don’t have to think twice before throwing them on. Available sizes: 1X — 3X

Available colors: 2 One reviewer raved: “Bought these pants to take on a cruise. They fit well, packed without wrinkling, easy to wear. The fabric is thin, but I live in a warm climate so that works for me.”

39 A Pack Of Seamless Racerback Crop Tops That Are Super Stretchy ODODOS Crop Rib-Knit Tank Top (3-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon This cropped tank top are made with a seamless ribbed material that is comfy to wear while still being form-fitting, and the racerback will easily hide under workout tanks. It comes in a pack of three so you have different colors to choose from when you want to wear one to the gym and another under your flannel on a shopping day. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 6 One reviewer raved: “I cannot sing high enough praises for these tank tops, which to be honest, I was a little skeptical of. The material is much thicker than I imagined so there is zero see through. The material was so soft and extremely comfortable. I am a bit smaller chested (36B) and wear these without a bra because there was no need with the great coverage and the perfect stretch of the material. They held me in place similar to a sports bra.”

40 These Buttery Soft Yoga Pants With Flowy Wide Legs TARSEWide Leg Lounge Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’ll want to lay on your couch after your workout because of how comfy these buttery soft yoga pants are. The wide legs form a nice contrast with the form-fitting shirt or tank top you may choose to wear and give you a wide range of movement. On the sides, you’ll find pockets and a cute shirring detail that differentiates them from others. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available styles: 17 One reviewer raved: “If I had the money, I would have a pair in every single color!!! They are so soft and comfortable! I suffer from neuropathy & psoriatic arthritis and these are the ONLY pants I’ve found that don’t irritate my psoriasis! They have pockets, the band at the waist doesn’t bind, the fit is flattering, and they are versatile! These can be worn to work, casual errands, or even as sleep pants! Cannot recommend highly enough!!!”

41 This Pack Of Lace-Trimmed Panties That Are Made Of Bamboo Viscose KNITLORD Bikini Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon This pack of cotton undies are super breathable but they still have the cute design that I can’t help but be drawn to with the lace lining. The lining is also the reason they won’t cause any panty lines or cut into the skin. The hipster pairs have a double lining at the crotch and won’t lose their color after washes. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2 One reviewer raved: “These undies are insanely comfortable, very lightweight and you can almost completely forget you're wearing underwear. They are adorable and very feminine looking as well, and flattering on the bum. The best part though? I have struggled with itchiness and not feeling the freshest down there for a while, and after reading about how changing to breathable underwear can make a difference and that bamboo is the best since it's also antimicrobial I purchased these panties. All of my issues are completely gone.”

42 A Loose-Fit Jumpsuit With Stretch & A Keyhole Back Nfsion Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon The wide straps and keyhole back closure on this jumpsuit will keep everything in place so you won’t have to keep readjusting it to make sure it’s not sliding off your shoulder. The one-piece falls straight down into wide legs that would look great with a pair of boots tucked underneath or some strappy sandals. It’s also a great way to layer a funky long sleeve underneath to balance out its neutral colors. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12 One reviewer raved: “This jumper is perfect! I work from home and got tired of wearing sweats everyday and wanted something I could wear that’s cute but comfy. So lightweight, soft, comfortable and flattering. You can wear it around the house or dress it up. The pockets are an added bonus.”

43 A Pair Of Plush Slippers With An Anti-Skid Sole Comwarm Cross Band Plush Slippers Amazon $17 See On Amazon Just because these slippers are primarily meant to be worn in the privacy of your own home doesn’t mean they can’t still be stylish. This fluffy pair has criss-cross bands that add a bit of glamour to any sweatsuit and keep your feet all warm and cozy at the same time. They have a thick padding with arch support and actually can be worn outside too thanks to their anti-skid bottom that’s made of waterproof EVA. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available styles: 21 One reviewer raved: “Just what I was wanting! They’re very fluffy and full which has kept my feet surprisingly warm during this Midwest winter. They have a very supportive/thick sole, very similar to a sturdy house shoe. You’d be fine to run out to the garage, etc. without getting wet/cold feet. They have a bit of a bulk to them so be aware that that is what you’ll be getting with these. They are firm and comfortable. I would definitely recommend!”

44 These Thick Terrycloth Joggers That Won’t Shrink In The Wash Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant Amazon $22 See On Amazon Even though you wouldn’t guess it by their affordable price, these terrycloth joggers are made of high-quality fleece that reviewers appreciate. Customers commented on their fade-resistance and how the cotton doesn’t shrink even after multiple washes. Plus, they’re super comfy and their thick build is sure to keep you warm whether you wear them while working from home or stepping out to run errands. Available sizes: X-Small – 6X

Available styles: 39 One reviewer raved: “I love these so much that I got a second pair. I bought them to wear over my workout clothes to and from the gym all winter in MN. The burgundy pair is size small and great for wearing by themselves without feeling frumpy but are tough for me to get on and off when I have workout capris underneath. The gray camo ones are size medium and work great for to and from the gym. These are warm and made of traditional sweatpants material.”