Reviewers Are Obsessed With These Loose-Fitting Pieces That Look Good On Everyone & Are So Damn Cheap

Being comfortable is important. If you can’t be comfortable in your clothes, you might not be confident in your clothes — so it’s important to make sure you have plenty of pieces in your wardrobe that make you feel more relaxed.

From deceptively roomy pieces you can wear at work to cozy home essentials made from the softest materials, Bustle has compiled this list of loose-fitting pieces that are total game-changers when it comes to comfortable style. These items won’t press, squeeze or dig — so you’ll look just as good as you feel.

1 A Long-Sleeve Blouse With A Mock-Neck Detail Avanova Ruffle Hem Long Sleeve Mock Neck Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon Update your work wardrobe with this long sleeve blouse, which features a ruffled hem and an elegant mock neck detail. Its soft and lightweight material makes it a great year-round choice since it's breathable enough for the summer and warm enough for the winter. Choose between 44 gorgeous colors and patterns, from hot pink to green with metallic gold dots. Available colors: 49

2 An Oversized Sweater Vest With Pockets YESNO Oversized Sweater Vest With Pockets Amazon $37 See On Amazon Not only is this oversized sweater vest incredibly cozy, but it also has pockets. (Seriously, what else could you want?) It's made of breathable cotton that won't cling when you wear it or shrink when you wash it. Pair it with your favorite flared jeans for a Gilmore Girls-inspired cold-weather look. Available colors: 10

3 These Wide-Leg Pants With An Elastic Waist & Tie-Front Belt NIMIN Wide Leg Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon You can take these wide-leg pants from the office to the beach to the couch; they’re versatile enough to wear anywhere. Designed with side pockets big enough to hold your essentials, their elastic waist and tie-front belt move with you for maximum comfort. As one reviewer said, they're “very comfortable.” They continued, “I get compliments every time I wear them!" Available colors: 12

4 A Super Sleek Lounge Set That Never Goes Out Of Style PRETTYGARDEN Two Piece Sweatsuit Amazon $40 See On Amazon Stay chic and cozy with this super sleek lounge set that’s not likely to go out of style anytime soon. The long-sleeved top keeps you warm, and you can adjust the drawstring sweatpants to fit you like a glove. Pair this with a cute pair of heeled booties. Even if you’ve just rolled out of bed, you definitely won’t look like it. Available colors: 26

5 This Hooded Sweatshirt Dress For A Sporty Vibe The Drop Women's Iona Hooded Mini Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a sporty alternative to your usual leggings or yoga pants, give this hooded sweatshirt dress a try. Dress it down with sneakers or dress it up with boots; either way, you’ll be ready for wherever the day takes you. One reviewer said they “love love love this” and that it “fits exactly as expected.” Available colors: 13

6 This Plus-Size, Cold-Shoulder Tee That's Lightweight & Breathable ALLEGRACE Plus Size Cold Shoulder T Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon You'll be shocked by how lightweight and breathable this cold shoulder tee feels. It's machine washable for easy cleaning, and the material is unbelievably soft. You can choose between 20 gorgeous color options, from rose red to violet. (Princess vibes, anyone?) Available colors: 20

7 This Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt Straight Out Of The Country Club Daily Ritual Terry Cotton & Modal Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon You don’t need to be a member at the Lava Springs Country Club to dress like one — exhibit A: this quarter-zip sweatshirt. Made with a terry cotton and modal fabric that's as soft as can be, it features a relaxed fit that’ll match your favorite jeans, shorts, or sweatpants. It's available in six gorgeous neutral colors, such as black, white, and baby pink. Available colors: 6

8 These Wide-Legged Pants With Cheeky Side Slits Simplee Split Wide-Legged Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon These wide-legged pants aren’t your average flowy staple — one swoosh of fabric reveals a cheeky slit on each side. Available in solid colors, stripes, and patterns, they're a unique option you can throw in your beach bag and go. Pair them with your favorite bikini top or bodysuit, or match them with a flowy blouse for a look that screams after-sun chic. Available colors: 18

9 This Plus-Size Chemise That's Beyond Dreamy IN'VOLAND Shirred Sleep Chemise Amazon $22 See On Amazon Take your Sunday morning coffee to the next level with this chemise. Available in a ton of cute colors and patterns, it's made with a stretchy polyester fabric that fits comfortably and moves with you while you sleep. One reviewer called it "very comfortable" and said she "would buy this item again in several colors." Available colors: 36

10 A Plus-Size, Cold-Shoulder Dress With Pockets HBEYYTO Loose Cold Shoulder T-Shirt Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Store your essentials in the pockets of this cold shoulder dress; they’re roomy enough for all your favorites. Its stretchy rayon/spandex blend fabric lets you move however you like, and you can wear it all day without experiencing discomfort. Pair it with black tights and a cozy cardigan for a dressy cold-weather look you'll love. Available colors: 25

11 This Color Block Knit Sweater With A Glam Detail PRETTYGARDEN Striped Color Block Sweater Amazon $38 See On Amazon This color block knit sweater isn’t your average piece; its gorgeous sequin detailing pairs perfectly with the gold thread woven throughout. “I love this sweater! It's very cute, and I love the colors and gold detail,” wrote one reviewer. Wear it with your favorite pair of jeans for an effortless vibe, or pair it with your favorite black skirt and boots for a night out. Available colors: 25

12 This Denim Trench Coat That Goes With Basically Everything Jofemuho Long Jean Jacket Amazon $49 See On Amazon This denim trench coat puts an exciting spin on a classic fabric, and it’s versatile enough to wear all year round. Pair it with a cute dress, a white button-down, or even (dare I say) your favorite jeans. Its four-pocket design is super convenient, and it features a button-down closure to keep you warm. Available colors: 6

13 This Stretchy Midi Skirt With Roomy Pockets STRETCH IS COMFORT Scoop Hem Flare Mid-Length Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made with a rayon/spandex fabric blend, this stretchy midi skirt is super soft and breathable. Wear it all day long, and you're sure to stay cozy no matter where the day takes you, from brunch to work to the airport. It's available in many different sizes, and the gathered side detail is a gorgeous touch. Available colors: 6

14 This Gorgeous Plus-Size Satin Pajama Set Milumia Plus Size Satin Pajama Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you love to lounge, look no further than these gorgeous satin pajamas. Whether it's spa night with the besties or a cozy solo night at home, you'll feel like royalty in this luxurious set. Choose from 17 stunning colors and patterns, from solid pink and blue to eye-catching florals. Available colors: 18

15 A Puff-Sleeve Jumpsuit With A Drawstring Waist Amazon Aware Modal Puff Sleeve Tie Waist Jumpsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon This puff-sleeve jumpsuit is a perfect choice for days when you want to put some effort into looking cute while staying comfortable. Its main fabric is a Tencel Modal blend, which is made with renewable beech wood and produced with sustainable energy, so you can feel good about your purchase. One reviewer called it "excellent quality" and said they "love the elastic design on the short arm sleeve." Available colors: 6

16 This Dolman Top With A Cute One-Shoulder Neckline Simlu Dolman Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you need an alternative to the classic long-sleeved tee or sweatshirt, check out this dolman top. Made from a lightweight rayon/spandex blend, its cute one-shoulder neckline, and three-quarter-length sleeves will look great with your favorite sweatpants or jeans. You can choose from 30 colors, from heather gray to leopard print. Available colors: 30

17 This Floral Kimono Top Perfect For Layering Chicgal Kimono Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This floral kimono top is made with a breezy polyester chiffon fabric that has a little bit of stretch — and it can be worn over a white T-shirt and jeans for a dressed-up version of a casual favorite look. You can also pair it with a tunic and leggings to look breezy and Insta-ready. One reviewer "bought two of these, and I love them both. They're so light and cool, and they fit so loose and easy. I just put on a black dress or pants and top, throw on one of these, and the effect is almost dressy!" Available colors: 44

18 These Comfy & Cozy Set Of PJ Pants ALLEGRACE Plus Size Drawstring Lounge Pants Amazon $21 See On Amazon When you’re choosing what to wear to bed, the last thing you want is an uncomfortable waistband that digs in while you sleep. That’s why these comfy and cozy PJ pants are such a great choice; they’re made with a soft fiber blend fabric that feels light and breathable all night long. You can even pair them with a sports bra and flowy tank top for a trip to the yoga studio. Available colors: 7

19 A Short Satin Robe That's A Lifesaver In The Morning Mignon Cromwell Short Satin Robe Amazon $12 See On Amazon When you wake up feeling a bit disheveled, reach for this short satin robe and you’ll instantly feel stylish and sophisticated. Its timeless design features two roomy side pockets, an inside closure that prevents wardrobe malfunctions, and an adjustable belt you can tie in a bow. Give them as a gift to your bridal party or best friends. Available colors: 15

20 This Oversized Crewneck Sweater Dress ANRABESS Oversized Crewneck Cable Knit Sweater Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon For a classic cold-weather outfit that will help keep you warm, reach for this oversized crewneck sweater dress. Its slouchy fit and cozy material will keep you feeling comfortable, even when you're all dressed up, and you can easily take it from day to night. Pair it with tall brown boots and a cute winter hat for a look you can be proud of. Available colors: 23

21 This Plus-Size Tie Neck Blouse With An Adorable Bow Detail Hanna Nikole Chiffon Tie Neck Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can always find a way to express your personal style, even in the office. Exhibit A: this tie-neck blouse. Its lightweight chiffon fabric is wearable all day long, and its adorable bow detail adds a pop of personality. Pair it with a pencil skirt for a professional vibe or a pair of plaid pants for a winter look that's perfect for brunch. Available colors: 8

22 A Plus-Size Adidas Hoodie For Everyday Wear adidas Originals Trefoil Hoodie Amazon $33 See On Amazon This Adidas hoodie is beloved for a reason; it fits like a glove and goes with everything. Its hood features an adjustable drawstring that gives you the perfect fit, and its kangaroo pocket lets you warm your hands on colder days. Specifically designed to be roomy but not overly loose, you'll love its classic and cozy fit, not to mention the iconic trefoil design. Available colors: 7

23 These Wide-Leg Jeans With A High Waist HDLTE Baggy Denim Amazon $43 See On Amazon Buying denim can feel like a neverending uphill battle —but not so with these wide-leg jeans. Their high-waisted design pairs beautifully with so many pieces you already own, from crop tops to oversized sweatshirts, and the larger hem looks adorable over sneakers and heels alike. So many reviewers were obsessed, sharing that they “LOVE these pants” and “the denim is exquisite.” Available colors: 5

24 This Plus-Size, Short-Sleeve Lounge Set That's Really Breathable Celkuser Plus Size Short Sleeve Pajama Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether you live in Colorado or California, this short sleeve lounge set is breathable enough to keep you cool and cozy enough to keep you warm. One reviewer said they "tried this PJ set on and it was instant love,” not to mention that they've been "recommending them to everyone who has asked." Choose from 15 adorable colors and patterns, like a rainbow tie-dye and a blue floral. Available colors: 15

25 A V-Neck Maxi Dress Straight From Pinterest GRECERELLE Loose V-Neck T-Shirt Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Pinterest lovers, rejoice: This V-neck maxi dress might as well be straight off your “cute clothes” board. Designed with a slit detail that elevates its classic silhouette, it's made from a rayon/spandex blend that's super soft and moves with you. Pair it with strappy sandals in the summer or ankle booties in the fall; you can rock this piece year-round. Available colors: 45

26 This Classic & Comfortable V-Neck Tee MIHOLL V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon When you’re building a closet you love, the first step is finding basics you’ll wear over and over, like this classic and comfortable v-neck tee. You can wear it with almost anything, from flowy maxi skirts to tailored trousers, and its breathable fabric is fully opaque. One reviewer called it a "great T-shirt for the price” and shared that they have since bought a few colors now. Available colors: 39

27 This Flannel Shacket That's Great For Any Season ZOLUCKY Plaid Flannel Shacket Amazon $36 See On Amazon This flannel shacket (yes, that’s a combo of a shirt and a jacket) is the cutest staple when the weather drops — whether it’s during a chilly summer night or a cold winter day. With two chest pockets, you can store your essentials without lugging around a bulky bag, and you can roll up the sleeves to a trendy three-quarter length or leave them long for maximum warmth. Available colors: 45

28 A Skater Skirt With Built-In Shorts DJT FASHION Skater Skirt With Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon Run, jump, and dance to your heart’s content while you wear this skater skirt; its built-in shorts will keep you covered while you go about your day. It's available in a ton of cute colors and patterns, from red and black plaid to forest green, and it's versatile enough to wear with all your favorite tops. With over 9,000 five-star reviews, its buyers are definitely satisfied: “I love the material on both the shorts and the skirt, and think this will last a long time... I love the length of them too!” Available colors: 30

29 A Button-Down Nightgown With A Timeless Midi Length Ekouaer Short Sleeve Button Down Nightshirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This button-down nightgown will have you dreaming of the next time you get to wear it. Made from a soft and stretchy modal fabric, its timeless midi length will never go out of style. Thanks to its button design, it's a great choice for breastfeeding parents, who can wear this nightgown with a nursing bra underneath and simply unbutton the top whenever they like. Available colors: 36

30 This Artsy Wide Leg Overall Jumpsuit YESNO Long Bib Wide Leg Jumpsuit with Pockets Amazon $26 See On Amazon Wear this artsy wide-leg overall jumpsuit in the studio to work on a new piece or with sneakers to run errands all day. Available in 13 stunning colors, from burgundy to navy blue, its two roomy pockets have enough room to hold all your essentials. As one reviewer said, "they can be as dressy or casual as you make them and I get multitudes of compliments every time I wear them." Available colors: 13

31 This Cable-Knit Turtleneck That Shouldn’t Shrink Or Pill Amazon Essentials Women's Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon Wash and wear this cable knit turtleneck to your heart’s content; it’ll stay as good as new without ever shrinking or pilling. Made with a midweight natural fiber yarn, it's incredibly soft, and its loose fit lets you move and breathe. “This is a perfect fall or winter sweater,” one reviewer said. “This sweater is even better once you hold it in your hands." Available colors: 22

32 An Oversized Jean Jacket With 6 Pockets Omoone Women's Oversized Mid Long Denim Jacket Amazon $39 See On Amazon With two chest pockets, two side pockets, and two huge inside pockets, this oversized jean jacket features enough storage for your wallet, lip gloss, and other necessary essentials. Its relaxed fit looks amazing over a summery dress or a knit sweater, and its front button closure will keep you warm and cozy. Choose a classic denim color or go for a pop of pink. Available colors: 4

33 These Wide-Leg Capris That Are Buttery Soft DIBAOLONG Capri Pants Amazon $24 See On Amazon When you can’t decide between your favorite shorts or flowy pants, wear these wide-leg capris for the perfect balance of warmth and breathability. Designed with pockets big enough for your phone, wallet, and keys, you won't have to bring a tote bag when you leave the house wearing these. Wear them while you lounge at home, or at the yoga studio for a cozy fit. Available colors: 15

34 These Satin Pajamas With A Cute Back Detail Ekouaer Satin Pajamas Amazon $23 See On Amazon The keyhole back detail on these satin pajamas elevates them above your standard lounge set. Its shimmering color options include champagne, rose, and navy blue, and its soft material will probably never go out of style. One reviewer called the set "extremely comfy to sleep or lounge around in while still cute," and said they "highly suggest!" Available colors: 25

35 A Versatile Button-Down With Built-In Sun Protection Jessie Kidden UPF 50 Long Sleeve Sun Protection Shirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon In addition to style, this versatile button-down shirt features built-in sun protection. It's made with a sun-blocking fabric that boasts a UPF of 50, which keeps you safe and cool while you hike, camp, or travel. Roll up the sleeves and hold them in place with the adorable button detail, or keep them long when you get chilly at night. Available colors: 7

36 A Long Cardigan With A Cute Cable Knit Detail Shiaili Classic Plus Size Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon The cable knit detail on this long cardigan adds a little flair to a beloved staple piece. Its mid-thigh length looks elegant and stylish while it keeps you cozy, and its patch pockets are functional and roomy. One reviewer called it "soft and cozy," sharing that "I am very happy!" Available colors: 5

37 These Drawstring Sweatpants That Are A Loungewear Necessity VINMEN Cinch Bottom Sweatpants Amazon $33 See On Amazon These drawstring sweatpants are an absolute necessity for coziness. They're made of a warm and durable cotton blend — and you can wear them while you show off your favorite kicks, thanks to the cinched bottoms. Pair them with a cute crop top and oversized hoodie for a slightly tailored loungewear look. Available colors: 10

38 A 2-Piece Lounge Set With Long Lantern Sleeves ANRABESS Two Piece Outfit Amazon $51 See On Amazon This two-piece lounge set features a lantern sleeve detail that's deceptively cozy. It's made with a super soft viscose fabric blend that'll keep you warm all winter long, and a drawstring waist that's adjustable to your body. One reviewer said it was "so soft, comfy, and flattering," calling it a "staple piece in my closet this winter." Available colors: 17

39 An Off-The-Shoulder Waffle-Knit Top Available In So Many Colors ReachMe Oversized Off The Shoulder Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon Mix and match this waffle-knit top with your favorite bottoms; it’s available in so many colors that you seriously can’t go wrong. Its cute off-the-shoulder neckline is always in style and won't fall down all day long. Plus, its polyester/spandex blend fabric is so soft and lightweight that you'll want to buy it in multiple colors so you always have one available. Available colors: 24

