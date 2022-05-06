Reviewers Are Obsessed With These Loose-Fitting Pieces That Look Good On Everyone & Are Under $35

Sure — tight crop tops and body-hugging bodycon dresses are good to have around, but you’ve gotta have a few flowy staples in your closet for days when you want to keep it cute and comfy. Yes, oversized is the style du jour, and Amazon Reviewers are obsessed with the loose-fitting pieces on this list that look good on everyone.

Just because these pieces are breezy, doesn’t mean they’re not on-trend. You know those workout dresses that are everywhere? They’re in style but sometimes they’re a little tight and constricting. If it’s a day that you just want to feel free and airy, grab the tank dress on this list. It has a swing style, pockets, and a stretchy fabric that’s so flowy, it stays away from your body.

You’ll also find all of the breezy tops you’ve been looking for to go with leggings and skinny jeans. There are even plenty of loose-fitting pajama sets that are definitely more breathable than a stiff cotton tee. This list is also complete with baggy joggers that are so chic, flowy cardigans, and more stylish and cozy loose-fitting garments.

So, we can all hang onto our trendy tight tops with puff sleeves. But — we can also grab a few loose-fitting pieces to feel a little comfier now and then.

1 This Oversized Denim-Like Shirt That’s Actually Breathable Daily Ritual Oversized Tencel Short Sleeve Shirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon Available in black, dark green, and two shades of denim, this oversized shirt will look like a jean shirt — but it’s actually breathable. The 100% lyocell fabric is durable while still being a lightweight option for warmer weather. It also has a length that’s ready to tie up at the waist or to wear it layered over a tank or tee. One reviewer raved: “This shirt is amazing. The fabric is very cool and keeps you from getting too hot. It’s also very soft and lightweight. I love it. I’m going to order it again in a different color. Recommend!” Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 4

2 These Relaxed Joggers With Over 61,000 Five-Star Reviews Leggings Depot Jogger Sweatpants Amazon $15 See On Amazon When you’re looking for a cozy sweatpants moment, these lightweight joggers are the ones to add to your loungewear drawer. They have over 61,000 five-star ratings, and they have three pockets, including the hidden waistband pocket we all love. These sweatpants also come in over 160 colors, patterns, and even different workout fabrics, so you can buy multiple pairs. One reviewer raved: “I ordered the black leggings. They fit perfectly. [...] They are wonderfully comfortable and can go for Yoga, a walk around the neighborhood, run errands, medical appointments, you name it. They are also very soft to the skin. I ordered 5 more pairs. The pockets are great, especially the one in the back to keep the cellphone.” Available sizes: Small – 3X

Available colors: 164

3 The *Most* Flowy Ruffle Top With A Little Sheer Moment DOROSE Summer Ruffle Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon This might be the most flowy ruffle top around, and it has such a playful design. It has a sheer Swiss dot pattern on one layer, and the neckline and ruffle sleeves have a little sheer moment. The rest of this machine-washable babydoll top is complete with a liner, so it isn’t see-through. If you’re not into the textured dots, this tiered top also comes in a satin-like finish. One reviewer raved: “Comfortable top, so cute and fun. I already have the same blouse in black, white and rose pink, now wine. Super fun causal blouse. Great with jeans AND with jean shorts. Love it.” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 12

4 A Classic Denim Shirt That You Can Wear On Its Own Or Layer With A Tank Levi's Ultimate Western Shirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Button-ups aren’t typically the most loose-fitting and comfortable tops, but this Western-style button-up with a pointed collar has plenty of room to breathe. This cotton-blend shirt is basically begging you to wear it loose and unbuttoned with a tank underneath. I promise the little pearl-like snap buttons will still shine even if it’s unbuttoned. One reviewer raved: “Honestly, I love this. Dress up, dress down, and replaces several cheap looking versions I have in my closet. It does stretch a bit which is nice for movement. For sure a wardrobe staple.” Available sizes: X-Small – 4X

Available colors: 5

5 A Pair Of Cotton-Blend Pajamas That Are So Soft & Smooth Amazon Essentials Cotton Modal Pajama Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon Sleeping in the first random gym shorts and T-shirt you come across in your dresser seems easy, but this pajama set is way comfier. The loose-fitting pants and long-sleeve top are made of cotton and modal fabric. This set might be stretchy with 7% elastane, but it’s still flowy, unlike those uncomfortable bike shorts. One reviewer raved: “They are so good I had to let y’all know. The color of the white is creamy and luxe. Love these four times as much as my expensive pajamas. Made with just the right weight and buttery soft. You want it in every color.” Available sizes: X-Small – 6X

Available colors: 9

6 A Ruffle Blouse That’s Just As Comfy As A T-Shirt Romwe Loose Ruffle Hem Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon Instead of the basic boxy cut of normal tees, this stretchy blouse has a breezy ruffle hemline design. This ruffle accent lets the bottom of this tee flow in the wind and keep you cool. It’s also complete with simple ruching at the waistline and matching ruffled sleeves for an added touch of breezy glam. You can also grab it in styles with tiered ruffles and button accents. One reviewer raved: “Let me just say after I bought the first one and tried it on I immediately purchased another one in a different color. This is a great alternative to a regular T-shirt. It’s comfy and flowy.” Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 39

7 This Lace-Trim Dress That Is Ready For Summer Parties Romwe Off The Shoulder Scallop Hem Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This breezy mini dress proves that a going-out dress doesn’t have to be an uncomfortable bodycon style. The flared skirt is complete with lace-style cutouts and scallop trim — details that make this budget-friendly dress look so expensive. Plus, it has an off-the-shoulder top with flowy short sleeves for added movement. There are even a few options with ruffle trim on the neckline. One reviewer raved: “Bought this dress to wear to a friend’s wedding. I honestly didn’t have high expectations after only paying only $33 for it, but let me tell you I loved everything about this dress from the color, to the material, to the way it fit. This definitely exceed my expectations.” Available sizes: X-Large – 4X

Available styles: 22

8 These Elastic Waist Shorts That Are As Comfy As A Skirt ROSKIKI Drawstring Elastic Waist Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon Grab these elastic waist drawstring shorts — because tight shorts simply aren’t comfortable — like ever. So, these flowy shorts come in to save the day. The lightweight, breathable cotton fabric is flowy, and these shorts even come with a drawstring waist so you can adjust them to be as tight or loose as you want. The cool baggy look extends to the oversized pockets in the front and back. One reviewer raved: “Love these shorts! I was skeptical because I hate shorts that suction everything. These are loose and flowing and allow you to breathe. There’s plenty of coverage, and I can’t wait to wear them again. Should have bought 2 pairs! Fit better than expected.” Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 30

9 A Loose-Fitting Flannel That Can Be Worn Tons Of Different Ways Blooming Jelly Button Down Flannel Amazon $30 See On Amazon This versatile flannel button-up can be as loose-fitting as you like depending on how you style it. For the flowiest look — wear this lightweight shirt unbuttoned over a bralette or even your swimsuit. With the oversized fit, you could also easily tuck it in, tie it, wrap it around your waist, or simply wear it loose and buttoned. One reviewer raved: “The perfect top to layer with a crop top. Thick material so keeps you warm in the fall or winter with a bralette or crop. Love it!!” Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large Plus

Available styles: 19

10 This Breathable Knit Halter Top With A Side Slit Imily Bela Loose Knit Halter Tank Amazon $28 See On Amazon This knit halter tank is perfect for those days when even your cotton tank top doesn’t feel cool enough for the weather. The woven fabric lets you feel those rare cool breezes on hot days, while adding some interesting visual texture to your outfit. It’s complete with small side slits, so it’s extra comfy on your hips. Plus, the knit fabric lets a little bit of your swimsuit or bralette peek through. One reviewer raved: “I have two of these tops and both came fit as expected. It falls nicely and not clingy. The arm holes don't hang too long that you would see a strapless bra. They are not see through and have stood up to washing and the dryer. The material is soft and lightweight. Great for summer.” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 21

11 This Airy Chiffon Maxi Skirt That’s Perfect For A Crop Top NASHALYLY Chiffon Maxi Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon This 100% chiffon maxi skirt is so airy and perfect with whatever crop top or tank is already hanging out in your closet. The stretchy elastic waist can be pulled as high-waisted as you want it, which is so helpful if you have a longer torso. The textured and tiered fabric also comes in over 40 colors and patterns. One reviewer raved: “It fits perfectly and the color is as rich as the picture! Lengthwise, it just brushes the top of my feet (in flipflops) it's very pretty, flowy, light and feminine, but simple in design not fussy/ frilly. It's also not bulky or poofy around the waist or hips, which is sometimes a problem with these types of skirts.” Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 48

12 An Oversized, Warm Crewneck In Vintage Colors Hanes Comfortwash Garment Dyed Sweatshirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon With over 13,000 five-star ratings and a 4.7-star rating overall, this is the perfect oversized crewneck we’ve all been looking for. Unlike most sweatshirts with over-saturated colors, this crewneck is garment dyed with totally wearable vintage-washed colors. It’s also a cotton and polyester blend fabric with a warm fleece inside, so the comfy oversized fit won’t shrink in the dryer. One reviewer raved: “I have bought one of these in every color. I have an unhealthy obsession with this sweater. It is the softest and coziest crew neck I have found. I have tried other crew necks, but most of them feel stiff to me. I bought this to be oversized to wear to the gym or around the house. 10/10 recommend (get one of every color).” Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 8

13 A Comfy Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit That Comes In So Many Drapey Styles Happy Sailed Casual Sleeveless Loose Jumpsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon This sleeveless jumpsuit comes in so many styles — you can find a drapey look for every occasion. There’s a button-front look for lounging or strappy wide leg options for running errands or casual hangs with friends. No matter what flowy style you grab, you get pockets with this flowy, stretchy jumpsuit — yay. One reviewer raved: “LOVE this jumper! It’s super cute and so comfy. I originally bought it for something comfy for postpartum, but I have been wearing it nonstop. It’s easy and cute to throw on and look out together. It’s lightweight and stretchy too!” Available sizes: Small – 4X-Large

Available styles: 44

14 A Ruffled Mock Neck Tank With A Longer Babydoll Style Angashion Ruffle Neck Loose Babydoll Shirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon This babydoll style tank isn’t only loose and comfy, but it’s also a longer length that’ll even work with trendy low-rise jeans. It comes in chic colors for work, like an abstract black and white print as well as casual pastel gingham options. With a drop waist and tiered look, this ruffled mockneck tank has total ‘60s vibes. One reviewer raved: “I absolutely love this top! Fun for a night out with friends… perfect with jeans or can be dressed up. I bought it in a second color I liked it so much! The arm holes are great (not too tight), it’s a great fit and it feels like good quality to me.” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 30

15 A 100% Cotton Button-Down With Place For Your Sunglasses Amazon Essentials Classic Button Down Amazon $14 See On Amazon This 100% cotton button-down is so loose and comfy, you might feel like styling a crisp button-down every single day. All of the pastel preppy colors are totally ‘90s and on-trend. Plus, there’s a white option that’s begging you to wear it open over a swimsuit. Just be sure to pop your sunglasses in the front pocket. One reviewer raved: “It's a lovely shirt, looks and feels good, and fits loose enough for me. The quality seems very good. Have been wearing it over a T-shirt.” Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 6

16 A V-Neck Mini Dress With A Drop Waist & Buttons Imysty Button Down Mini Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This drop-waist dress has buttons, which makes this comfortable garment a versatile option you can wear as a swimsuit coverup. You still get an adorable ruffle trim though, so there’s no sacrificing fun, flowy details for a comfy look. This adorable loose-fitting mini dress also comes in a few sleeveless options for a next-level breezy look and feel. One reviewer raved: “I loved this dress so much I got it in yellow too! This is perfect for vacation. You can button it up and it’s a cute dress or you can unbutton it and wear it as a cover. It is very versatile.” Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available styles: 24

17 A Loose Neckline Tee That’s Way Comfier Than A Crew Neck Langwyqu Cap Sleeve Loose T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon The loose neckline and cap sleeves of this lightweight tee make it way comfier (and cooler) than all of your crew necks with constricting sleeves. The scooping V-neck tee also comes in a few graphic prints if you want to add some fun or seasonality to your wardrobe. If you want to grab a size that’s a little more fitted, it has 5% spandex — so it’ll still be comfortable and stretchy. One reviewer raved: “I usually don't like to buy clothes online, since I like to try before I buy. I was pleasantly surprised by this, however! I purchased based on the size chart and it fit as expected. It's soft, comfortable, and can be paired with many other items.” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 24

18 These Breezy Linen Blend Shorts With A Longer Inseam Amazon Essentials Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sometimes a longer inseam is simply more comfortable, and that’s when you grab these linen-blend shorts. They have a 5-inch inseam and a looser fit that’s perfect for walking your pup or going to the beach. These breathable shorts have a convenient drawstring waist so you can get a cinched look or keep them loose. One reviewer raved: “I wanted a nice pair of shorts that I could wear at home or when going out. These are perfect. Nice length, I like the linen material and they are comfortable. I got the white and blue striped pair and they look exactly like the picture. I washed (in cold water) and dried (on medium heat) them and they did not shrink.” Available sizes: X-Small – 6X

Available styles: 12

19 A Buttery Soft Robe That Won’t Make You Sweat After Your Shower Hanna Nikole Lightweight Bathrobe Amazon $20 See On Amazon We all love a good fluffy robe, but sometimes they’re way too warm after a hot shower. This buttery soft rayon robe is the one to reach for right after those long showers on hair-washing day. The fabric is lightweight and breathable to cool you down, and it’s complete with shorter 3/4-length sleeves. Plus, this tie waist robe has deep pockets for the best kind of lounging. One reviewer raved: “Nice fitting, flowing rayon/spandex robe. Does have inside drawcord to keep it closed. Light- to mid-weight layer offers great substantial fabric coverage, down just below my knee length, also excellent packability.”

20 An Airy Asymmetrical Hem Cardigan With Easy-To-Wash Sheer Fabric Hotouch 3/4 Sleeve Lace Cardigan Amazon $29 See On Amazon This balloon-sleeve cardigan is the perfect match for your summer dresses and tanks. It’s made of lightweight, sheer polyester fabric with lace accents. Don’t worry — the soft fabric is machine-washable after an extra-humid (or sandy) beach day. The asymmetrical hem adds to the airy vibe, plus this coverup also comes in so many pretty patterns and colors. One reviewer raved: “I wore this over a black maxi dress to a wedding and I received so many compliments on it. It is beautiful as well as practical.” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 24

21 This Romantic, Draping Top With A Subtle Floral Print Dokotoo Lace Babydoll Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon With flowy bell sleeves and draping babydoll-style hemline, this dainty babydoll top will make you want to twirl around. The higher neckline is good for days when you want to layer a few necklaces over your blouse. Plus, this top is complete with a textured floral print that gives the illusion of lace without it being sheer. One reviewer raved: “Very pretty and lightweight and sheer. Definitely more of a dressy top I love it I love the way it looks on. It fits just as I thought it would. Sizing was very accurate and the design is absolutely beautiful.” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 13

22 These Joggers That Are Lightweight & Way More Practical UEU Joggers with Pockets Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a high waist, loose hip fit, and elastic cuffs at the ankles, these lounge-worthy joggers are also cool enough looking to wear out and about. Reviewers are obsessed with how soft and comfy these joggers are, and like the best pants on the market, these bottoms have roomy pockets to store your phone or other essentials. One reviewer raved: “I don't think I can adequately describe how comfortable these yoga joggers are. The material is the super soft cotton that just feels wonderful on. It has pockets and also cops around the ankle and a waistband up top. These are the most comfortable pants I own I am obsessed.” Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 17

23 This Relaxed Fit Top With A Pocket & Unique Design Blooming Jelly Short Sleeve Blouse with Pocket Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only does this V-neck tee give you an oversized fit, but it also lets you wear a toned-down patterned look. The back and front pocket have just enough print to make this top unique without being too much. This slouchy shirt comes with animal print, plaid, and floral accents, and all of the prints are perfect to pair with your classic black leggings. One reviewer raved: “I love this tshirt. It's very nice and very comfortable. The material is super soft and it's true to size. I have gotten a lot of compliments on it. One of my favs!” Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available styles: 30

24 A Chic Tunic Top With An Airy Chiffon Layer Timeson Sleeveless Chiffon Tunic Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon This roomy, flowy chiffon tunic has two layers of fabric, bringing tons of movement into this long top. With a stretchy under layer and a flowy outer layer, this lightweight top is suitable for the office when paired with slacks but is also airy enough to wear casually with skinny jeans and strappy heels. One reviewer raved: “The fabric layer on the bottom is soft and feels nice on the skin. The top chiffon layer is light and airy. Both types of fabric are really nice quality. It's a lightweight shirt, but it's not see through, because the double layers give you plenty of coverage. I really like how it fits. It's more fitted over the bust and then gradually flares out to mid-upper thigh.” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 18

25 This Ruched Midi-Skirt That You Can Easily Dress Up Or Down Stretch Is Comfort Mid Length Skirt with Pockets Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a comfortable ruches waistband and a flowy look and feel, this knee-length skirt is airy and breezy, making it great for warmer weather. The rounded hemline helps to give this skirt a sophisticated look that’s suitable for work or play, but the soft fabric is just as comfy as PJs. This delightful skirt is complete with pockets, an always appreciated detail. One reviewer raved: “I simply love this skirt! It is so versatile and I LOVE the pockets. [...] Looks cute with tank tops, crop tops, tied or tucked in tees. The fabric is a silky cotton bouncy stretchy type feeling material (?) but I think it could be dressed up very easily, with heels and fancier top. I’m going to order more colors!” Available sizes: Small – 5X

Available colors: 13

26 A Sleek Sleeveless Cardigan That Adds Drama To Any Summer Outfit IN'VOLAND Sleeveless Cardigan Duster Amazon $28 See On Amazon Go ahead and create a layered look, even in the summer, with this sleeveless knee-length cardigan. The lightweight fabric lays flat for a sleek look, unlike our favorite cold-weather knit cardigans. It also has an asymmetric hem that’s flowy enough to pair with your mini or midi dresses, but this piece can add a touch of drama to any outfit. One reviewer raved: “I love this piece, it is lightweight, can go with anything, jeans, capris, shorts and/or a dress. Looks elegant when you want it to and just comfy too. Easy to care for as well.” Available sizes: 16 Plus – 26 Plus

Available colors: 13

27 A Comfy Tank Top With Minimalist Scallop Trim Romwe Lace Criss Cross Tank Top Amazon $13 See On Amazon This flowy tank top is made of polyester and spandex fabric that’s dressier than your cotton camis but just as soft and comfy. It has a minimalist scallop trim for a simple but sweet detail that peeks out if you layer this tank under a structured jacket. For a more detailed moment, this tank also comes in a plunging lace neckline or criss-cross straps. One reviewer raved: “It’s so soft!! I love it, great for most occasions, cozy enough to be loungewear, but pretty enough to go out with somewhere nice or even the club! Love it, bought it in red and black and colors are accurate to the pictures. You should buy this!! Available sizes: Large Plus – 5X-Large Plus

Available styles: 20

28 This 100% Cotton Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress With A Dreamy Tiered Skirt YESNO Casual Loose Dress with Pockets Amazon $35 See On Amazon With a loose-fitting empire waist, this maxi dress is the definition of spring and summertime comfort. The multiple tiers in the skirt add shape to this dress and an absolutely ethereal, airy feel that begs for you to twirl in it. This breathable cotton dress also has another key feature in the skirt: pockets. One reviewer raved: “These dresses are so comfortable and beautiful. I own three of these in the sleeveless version and three in this version. I work from home and these cute dresses make me look good on camera, and at the same time they’re extremely comfortable. I also live in a very hot area and I only wear cotton. These are 100% cotton which is amazing. I recommend them!” Available sizes: XX-Small – 3X-Large

Available styles: 31

29 A Pleated PJ Set With A Bit Of Spandex In The Fabric Latuza Pleated Top and Capris Pajamas Amazon $34 See On Amazon This comfy pajama set is more breathable than a stiff cotton tee. The buttery soft fabric has 5% spandex and the entire look is pleated, which adds some extra stretch and room. The capri-length bottoms have an adjustable elastic waistband and pockets in the sides, which make this set incredibly cozy and practical for lounging around the house. One reviewer raved: “From the fit to the color to the feel, these pajamas are perfect for sleeping but for lounging as well (which is why I ordered the first pair). I loved the first set and I've ordered 3 more in different colors. The pleating in the front gives me a little bit of room and they are so soft. The pants don't bunch up when I'm sleeping and they wash and dry easily.” Available sizes: Small – 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 12

30 A Flowy Henley Blouse With Fluttery Sleeves ALLEGRACE Henley V Neck Short Sleeve T Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon This Henley shirt is dressier than your typical one, thanks to the fluttery hemline and sleeves, which give this otherwise sporty look a playful summer vibe. A touch of spandex in the fabric gives this shirt a comfortable amount of stretch, while the pleats in the front help keep this top breezy. One reviewer raved: “I liked the first top so much that I bought a second one in a different design. They are soft and very comfortable. They fit loosely. We travel a lot and these will be perfect to pack because they don’t wrinkle even when wadded into a ball.” Available sizes: 1X – 4X

Available styles: 43

31 These Comfy Pants That Are Breezier Than Joggers QIANXIZHAN Waist Yoga Trousers with Pockets Amazon $20 See On Amazon These comfy pants are like if you made your favorite joggers breezy and a little more fun. They have an elastic waist, stretchy ankle cuffs, and pockets, which makes them breathable, comfortable, and practical. They come in unique and colorful patterns but also simple black and gray if you’re looking to replace your lounging sweatpants. One reviewer raved: “These pants fit awesome! They are long which was perfect for me since I have such long legs. They are stretchy and very soft! Love the color. Even after washing and drying a handful of times, they did not shrink and they retained their softness!” Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available styles: 15

32 A T-Shirt Dress With A Loose Neckline & Scoop Back Detail Daily Ritual Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress Amazon $15 See On Amazon This jersey fabric T-shirt dress has a loose wide neckline that gives it a more relaxed draping fit. The best part about this unique neckline is the back detail. It’s complete with a scooping style that creates a chic yet relaxed open-back look. To balance out the elevated top — this mini dress comes in classic colors, like black and charcoal heather. One reviewer raved: “What a great dress! Love the scoop back - not too much. This fabric hangs beautifully! It’s the perfect blend for hot days and I felt great wearing it too! Absolutely perfect!” Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 15

33 These Wide-Leg Sweatpants You Can Easily Wear As Trousers Sarin Mathews Yoga Sweatpants Amazon $24 See On Amazon Grab these comfy sweatpants and style them with white sneakers or whatever your go-to trousers look is. The versatility of these bottoms is all thanks to their wide-leg style and functional pockets. The stretchy polyester fabric also works for lounging, obviously. Plus, these drawstring sweatpants come in few classic pajama-style plaids if you’re simply shopping for cozy PJs. One reviewer raved: “Let’s keep these adorable pants a secret. Don’t tell everyone else but they are the best. They go up high enough to wear a cute crop top to wear them out in public without making them look like pajama pants. So comfy. Worth the money.” Available sizes: Small – 4X-Large

Available colors: 42

34 This Tank Dress That’s Looser Than A Workout Dress (But Still On-Trend) MISFAY Spaghetti Strap Swing Dress with Pockets Amazon $26 See On Amazon This swing-style tank dress with pockets is one of those pieces that’s just so simple and easy. There are plenty of solid colors to wear over your trendy patterned swimsuit or lace bralette. But there are also a bunch of florals, tie-dye patterns, animal prints, and more for a bolder look you can wear all on its own. This breathable dress will also give you that on-trend workout dress look, but with a looser and comfier fit. One reviewer raved: “This will be your new favorite dress! its so versatile, dress it down with flip flops to the beach, put a belt and some wedged on and wear it for a night out, I purchased it in pink, and when it arrived I went right back and bought it in four other colors!” Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large

Available colors: 43

35 A Wide Leg Jumpsuit That’s Made Of 100% Breathable Cotton YESNO Long Bib Wide Leg Jumpsuit with Pockets Amazon $26 See On Amazon This wide leg jumpsuit is made of 100% cotton, so in addition to looking breezy and airy, it feels breezy and airy. The spaghetti straps make this jumper great for pairing with tanks, tees, and long sleeve tops, while the wide pockets give this a cool, casual feel great for days in the park. One reviewer raved: “I love these overalls/jumpers! They are quite comfortable and roomy. [...] I wanted that baggy feel to show when I would wear them. The material is just a little on thin side, thus making the overalls very light to move in. But still, that's not really a con either and only something to point out. I believe the material type is cotton. Overall, I love them and might purchase another color in them in the future!” Available sizes: X-Small – 5X-Large

Available styles: 25

36 A Simple T-Shirt Dress That’s As Comfy As Can Be HBEYYTO T Shirt Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon T-shirt dresses are supposed to be comfy, so why aren’t they all designed like this cotton-polyester blend swing-style T-shirt dress? The skirt doesn’t feel constricting, has hidden pockets, and it’s the perfect length if you love wearing bike shorts under your dresses (the best comfy move). It also comes in adorable prints like blue tie-dye or a sunflower print. One reviewer raved: “Simple but nice dress for summer or spring wear. Slips on and feels silky. Hand washes easily and will work well for traveling as it doesn't wrinkle.” Available sizes: XX-Large – 5X

Available styles: 20

37 A Breezy Take On Your Favorite Collared Shirt Newchoice Collared Blouse Amazon $30 See On Amazon This machine-washable blouse basically takes your favorite collared shirt and makes it a little breezier for casual days. The draped front is free of buttons or a stiff collar, making it incredibly comfortable. Plus, the stretchy 3/4-length sleeves make this breathable top have total coastal grandmother vibes. One reviewer raved: “Fits perfectly, and I love the material! I also love that it washed great, I put it in the dryer on low and it came out wrinkle free!!” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 14

38 A Babydoll-Style Dress That’s Ready To Twirl In MIHOLL Ruffle Babydoll Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Babydoll-style dresses are always a go-to for a loose-fitting look, and this mini dress option is even complete with an adorable smocked top. Unlike fit and flare dresses, the skirt of this dress starts above your waist for an extra-flowy moment. The tiered skirt is also absolutely begging for you to twirl in it, it has so much movement. One reviewer raved: “I can’t get over how cute this dress is. The fabric is thick and feels like it’s good quality. It feels a lot dressier than the ‘casual summer dress’ it’s advertised as. This feels like the perfect LBD for me.” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 4

39 These Comfy Wide Leg Pants That Almost Look Like A Maxi Skirt GRACEVINES Wide Leg Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon Thanks to the polished pleating on these palazzo pants, you could totally wear this comfy look out to dinner. The wide-leg style almost looks like a maxi skirt, so you could even get away with wearing these elastic-waist pants as a wedding guest and be way comfy. For casual days, these soft lightweight pants come in casual and hippie-inspired prints. One reviewer raved: “Got these for my vacation to the Caribbean and they were perfect! Very flowy so they kept me cool in the sunshine. Will be buying the other color.” Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 9