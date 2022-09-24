Reviewers Are Obsessed With These Stylish Shoes Under $35 On Amazon Because They Are SO Comfortable

Remember when shoe shopping required actually going to a shoe store and trying on pair after pair until you found the right ones? It was a whole process, to say the least. But thanks to Amazon, you can skip that step. Why? Because thousands of customers have already bought the shoes you’re looking at, and they left reviews to help make your shopping decisions easier. (And based on those reviews, it seems like many of them are obsessed with the pairs on this list.)

Below, you’ll find footwear that’s comfy, stylish, and suitable for any occasion at a good price. Some pairs follow the latest fashion trends, whereas others have a classic appeal and will last for years to come. Whether you need some basic everyday sneakers, strappy going-out sandals, or flats for work, you’ll find them here — all for under $35.

1 These Breathable Slip-On Sneakers Feethit Breathable Lightweight Sneakers Amazon $31 See On Amazon It’s always good to have a pair of running shoes for activities that demand a lot of standing and walking. These lightweight sneakers are ideal for any situation, and they look terrific with casual and athleisure outfits alike. Their mesh material not only looks good — it also provides optimal ventilation. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 6 — 10

2 These Flexible Flats For Dressier Outfits HEAWISH Mesh Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon Greet the return of the mid-to-late aughts with this mesh pair of ballet flats, which fits firmly against the foot without chafing. And if you like wearing heels to work but not during your commute, these are convenient because they bend to take up less space in your bag when you get to the office. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5 — 11

3 A Pair Of Chic Leather Loafers That Are Available In Over 40 Colors VenusCelia Flat Walking Loafers Amazon $30 See On Amazon Loafers are another wardrobe staple for times when you want to look formal but not flashy. These demure flat walking shoes come in solid leather or with leaf cutouts that are perfect for spring. Not only are they sophisticated, but these loafers also have durable non-slip soles for added balance. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: 5 — 12

4 These Simple Ballet Flats Designed For Almost Any Occasion Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flats Amazon $22 See On Amazon Working at the office? Going for a stroll? Meeting a friend? You can’t go wrong with wearing these simple but chic ballet flats to all of these activities, or really any event short of a black tie. More than 34,300 five-star reviewers agree on the flats’ extraordinary versatility. “I needed a comfortable pair of shoes for a wedding, and these were perfect,” one shared. “They felt as if I had already broken them in, but they were brand new. Soft and comfortable.” Available colors: 36

Available sizes: 5 — 15 Wide

5 A Pair Of Floral Eyelet Flats That Look Oh-So Dainty FRACORA Round Toe Eyelet Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon Pull out your favorite sundress because we’ve found the perfect companions for it. These ballet flats combine scalloped edges and floral eyelet cutouts for a design that’s downright adorable. And although they look stylish, the flats have memory foam insoles, so they won’t make your feet ache the way other archless shoes will. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 5 — 11

6 These Spotless White Sneakers That Give “Basic” A Positive Meaning PUMA Carina Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon You can wear this PUMA pair with just about anything: jeans, athleticwear, dresses. In fact, if you’re ever worried that your fit looks a little too dressy, these sneakers will instantly tone it down while maintaining a fashionable vibe. Their slightly retro and laid-back style exudes effortless appeal. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

7 These Cushioned Slides To Wear While Showering Joomra Pillow Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Those living in dorms and other buildings with communal showers are probably aware of the importance of shower shoes — and these pillow slippers are a great choice. Despite their blocky design, these slides are lightweight and also good for walking even outside the showers. And they’re more supportive than the conventional flat slide. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 4-5.5 — 13.5-14

8 Some Standard Chucks For Your Daily Activities ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneakers Amazon $21 See On Amazon Some days, you just don’t have the energy to put together a creative fit. Take a page out of the off-duty model’s book and opt for some black jeans, a T-shirt, and these refreshingly simple low-top sneakers. Despite their strong rubber soles, these shoes are flexible and allow you to move quickly when needed. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: 5 — 11

9 These Running Sneakers That Don’t Weight Down Your Feet TIOSEBON Lightweight Running Sneakers Amazon $34 See On Amazon Joggers of both beginner and veteran status will enjoy these no-tie running shoes, which have insoles made of memory foam for maximal comfort. They also look light and elegant on the feet and aren’t pricey. “I didn’t expect such a good quality product at such a reasonable price, but these immediately became my go-to pair for when I’m out running errands, going for a walk, etc.” one reviewer noted. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 5 — 13

10 These Athletic Shoes That Spare You From Unnecessary Frills konhill Lightweight Athletic Sneakers Amazon $26 See On Amazon When you’ve got a busy day ahead of you, even a task as simple as tying your shoelaces can feel obstructive. With these zero-fuss athletic sneakers, all you have to do is slide them on, and you’re out the door. Hundreds of customers confirm that you can walk all day in these without feeling any discomfort thanks to the shoes’ breathable and elastic mesh material. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 5 — 13

11 A Pair Of Low Top Casual Sneakers That Look Cute With Any Attire FRACORA PU Leather Casual Sneakers Amazon $25 See On Amazon In recent years, it’s been all about the chunky sneaker. But something a little more low-key, like these PU leather kicks, brings a sense of understated coolness. These sneakers are more comfortable than they look thanks to their soft insoles, and they’d pair amazingly with wide-legged pants and flowy skirts. In essence, casual doesn’t have to mean uninteresting. Available sizes: 5 — 11

12 These Trendy Heeled Slides For A Night On The Town Amazon Essentials Two Strap Heeled Sandals Amazon $33 See On Amazon Maybe you want to elevate a dressy outfit, but you’re not keen on stilettos. Take a look at these two-strap-heeled slides by Amazon Essentials. They’re current, and their short block heel won’t give you the urge to stumble home barefoot after a long night. These sandals also look like they’re made of leather, but they won’t cost you a fortune. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 — 13

13 This Pair Of Slip-On Canvas Flats For Casual Wear Skechers Bobs Plush-Peace & Love Ballet Flats Amazon $30 See On Amazon Bring the 2010s nostalgia with these uncomplicated canvas flats. They have an antimicrobial memory foam insole, meaning even if you wear them a lot (and you’ll want to), they won’t smell. Plus, they stretch to accommodate wide feet. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 5 — 11

14 Some Laidback Slip-On Sneakers With Over 20,000 Five-Star Ratings Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneakers Amazon $32 See On Amazon Even if you don’t live near the beach, you’ll appreciate these lightweight slip-on sneakers made from textured canvas material. They might feel a little tight at first, but customers affirm that the kicks loosen with regular wear. Plus, they’re washer-safe. Available colors: 75

Available sizes: 5 — 11

15 These Skater-Style Slip-Ons You Can Chill Out In Lugz Clipper Sneakers Amazon $34 See On Amazon Some shoes are in one year and out the next, but plain skateboarding sneakers will never go out of style, regardless of whether you can nail a kickflip. This pair resembles similar ones from a popular brand but for just half the price. They’re basically the perfect mix of casual and athletic wear. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: 5.5 — 12 Wide

16 A Pair Of Jelly Flats That’ll Bring You Back To The ‘90s Domucos Slip On Jelly Flats Amazon $16 See On Amazon You might assume jelly shoes are painful, but if that were the case, they wouldn’t have been such a huge trend two decades ago. Bring forth your inner ‘90s kid with these glittery jelly flats, whose swirly foundation calls to mind the hard fudge shell on a sundae. Sweet all around. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

17 These Knit Sneakers That You Can Slip On With The Pull Of A Tab Santiro Slip On Athletic Sneakers Amazon $30 See On Amazon You might hear the word “knit” and think of warm, fuzzy sweaters that keep you insulated during the colder months. But these slip-on athletic sneakers prove just how stretchy and breathable a knit fabric can be. Depending on which color you get, you can rock a fully monochrome look, and you can also choose between a high or low ankle cut. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: 5 — 10.5

18 These Pointed Toe Flats That’ll Dress Up Any Business Casual Look Shupua Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon Office wear doesn’t have to be boring. Elevate your work fit with these knit leopard print ballet flats that have a mesh fabric that’ll prevent your feet from feeling stuffy. One of the trickiest parts of wearing simple flats is that they have a tendency to slide off, but these have an elastic collar that keeps them flush against your skin. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: 5 — 11

19 A Pair Of Slip-On Walking Shoes That Give A Bit Of A Lift STQ Slip On Walking Sneakers Amazon $30.39 See On Amazon Spending all day on your feet can be taxing on your body, so make sure you have the right footwear. Amazon shoppers highly recommend these slip-on walking sneakers, which feature a thick sole with shock absorption. Almost 37,000 five-star ratings speak to their comfortability. “My feet did not hurt even [while] breaking the shoes in,” one reviewer noted. “I wear these nine hours a day at work.” Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

20 These Eye-Catching Platform Oxfords For All-Day Comfort DADAWEN Fashion Tassels Square-Toe Lace-up Platform Wedge Oxford Amazon $28 See On Amazon Add some height without breaking the bank or your back. These wedge Oxfords have a comfortable platform, as well as tassels and cut-out details for a charming retro appearance. The wedges are also made of real leather, but they’re durable and won’t get damaged by rain. So what are you waiting for? The twee resurgence wants you. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 — 9

21 More Platform Oxfords That Work For Casual & Formal Occasions Alike YING LAN Platform Lace-Up Wingtips Square Toe Oxfords Amazon $34 See On Amazon Whereas some dressy shoes require you to be cautious so as not to damage them, these lace-up Oxfords can be worn all day, rain or shine. For added interest, get one of the pairs with a metallic or vinyl-like sheen. Regardless of the color you choose, these shoes are made from abrasion-resistant leather, meaning they’ll last an impressively long time. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 4.5 — 10

22 These Cushy Slides For Around The House BRONAX Pillow Slides Amazon $26 See On Amazon A nearly 2” sole makes these shock-absorbing slides more supportive than any other house shoes you’ve owned. Glide to the mailbox or around the patio, and revel in their cloud-like comfort. They come in a range of aesthetically pleasing colors, too, and feature adjustable buckles for a custom fit. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 4-5.5 — 12-13

23 Some Bubble Slides That Definitely Leave An Impression BRONAX Bubble Slides Amazon $23 See On Amazon These intriguing bubble slides will add some pizzazz to your lounging getup. They might not look super comfy at first glance, but each bubble acts like a cushion, massaging your feet with every step. They also have air holes in the top to help prevent sweaty feet. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 4-5.5 — 15-16

24 A Pair Of Ankle Strap Sandals That Match With Everything Amazon Essentials Two Strap Heeled Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon Even if most of your outfits are casual, you should have a pair of heeled sandals for the occasional formal event. These black ones are so easy to wear that it wouldn’t be surprising if they became one of your go-to's for every day. Their heel is a little over 2” tall, so they’re not difficult to walk in. And for under $30, this staple pair is well worth the money. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 — 15

25 These Elastic Strap Wedges That Can Withstand Bumpy Terrain DREAM PAIRS Elastic Ankle Strap Low Wedge Sandals Amazon $32 See On Amazon When packing for a trip, you need fashionable options, but you also need to be prepared for lots of walking and unexpected locations. These low wedges have your back. They give you some height while maintaining easy walkability, and their stretchy criss-cross straps don’t confine your feet to a stiff position. Plus, they go with a variety of ensembles. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5 — 11

26 These Chunky Ankle Boots That Are Perfect For Fall DREAM PAIRS Low Heel Ankle Boots Amazon $28 See On Amazon Greet the new season with these low ankle booties, which are super easy to walk in thanks to their 3” block heel. You can add an autumnal twist to any outfit by pairing these with some knit socks, plus they’ll keep your feet warm on chilly days. They’re also appropriate for dressier attire and feature zippers on the sides. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5 — 11

27 These Elegantly Simple Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon Essentials Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $25 See On Amazon Make any outfit look put-together with these modest yet stylish ballet flats. Their pointed toe differentiates them from the basic flat, but they remain appropriate for corporate environments. You can get these in faux leather or in suede to add some texture to your look. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 5 — 15

28 These Flat Pointed-Toe Mules With Bows MUSSHOE Pointed Toe Mules Amazon $33 See On Amazon These pointed-toe mules are just right, prioritizing both comfort and style. Besides their bow embellishment, they’re simple, sleek, and suitable for a wide range of occasions. Their backless design saves you from any zipping or buckling, too. One customer wrote, “I’m super happy with this purchase! [...] They go well with jeans [and] slacks, which was the selling point for me!” Available colors: 29

Available sizes: 6 — 11

29 A Pair Of Faux Leather Flats That Are Comfortable & Flexible hash bubbie Ballet Black Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon Somewhat of a mix between a loafer and a ballet flat, these flexible faux leather shoes exude a studious vibe. And although they’re flat, these flats aren’t too rigid. “The most comfortable flats I have ever placed on my feet,” one reviewer exulted. “Always scary to buy shoes online, especially flats, but these are worth it!” Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 5 — 11

30 These Canvas Sneakers With Distressed Detailing Waluzs Slip on Canvas Sneakers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Sometimes, you want something cuter than a basic tennis shoe for stepping out. When that’s the case, just put on these distressed canvas sneakers. For less than $25, they emit an effortlessly cool appeal thanks to their lack of laces, fun print, and contrasting soles. And you can slip them on in seconds when you’re in a pinch. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5 — 11

31 A Classic Ankle Boot For Every Season Anne Klein Wedge Ankle Boot Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add an instant edge to jeans, a mini skirt, or a dress with these ankle boots. These shoes are made of fabric and have a soft jersey lining for extra comfort. They’re lightweight and have a low wedge, which one customer states is “not too high, just right.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 — 11

32 Some Cozy Faux Fur Slippers For The House Parlovable Plush Open Toe Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you have hard floors throughout your home, you’re familiar with the unwelcome shock of planting your bare feet on cold ground right after waking up. Instead, you can sink your feet into these inviting faux fur slippers, which have a trendy criss-cross design. Whereas closed-toe slippers can cause your feet to overheat, these will keep you simultaneously toasty and ventilated. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 5-6 — 9-10

33 These Fluffy House Slippers That Are Excellent For Winter Donpapa Plush Slip On House Slippers Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’ve probably seen some similar fur-lined slippers that cost over $100, but for only a fourth of the price, these plush slip-ons will keep your feet just as snug. They sport a clog-like design that encases the entire foot, which is great for when temperatures drop below freezing. After a day out in the cold, you’ll look forward to coming home and sinking into these. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

34 These Durable Hiking Sandals With Braided Straps MEGNYA Athletic Hiking Sandals Amazon $32 See On Amazon Hiking gear can often look unfashionably practical, especially when it comes to footwear. These hiking sandals might just be the exception, though. They retain a sense of utility thanks to a sturdy rubber sole, but the braided straps add a modish flair. A high arch also provides plenty of support. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 5 — 11