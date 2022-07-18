Reviewers Say These Pieces Are So Comfy & Chic, They Wish They'd Bought Them Sooner

In a world of online shopping, customers are left to rely on the comments section. Since you can’t touch and feel the product in your hands before clicking “Add to Cart,” there’s a bit of mystery involved. That’s why I’ve scoured the review section of Amazon’s most stunning looks to find the true standouts. These pieces are so comfy and chic that reviewers say they wish they’d bought them sooner.

There’s a little bit of everything for everyone on this list — from chic slacks that feel like sweatpants to a show-stopping dress that you won’t have to adjust all night. I’ve added shoes, accessories, tops, skirts, and jeans that perfectly toe the line between cozy and fashion-forward.

You’ll feel so comfy and confident in these pieces that you might just find yourself running back to order them in every color.

1 A Printed Wrap Dress That’s Lightweight And Stylish ZESICA Floral Printed Wrap Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon This wrap dress is chic and packed with so many romantic touches that reviewers love. From the ruffled hemline to the tie at the waist, there’s so much to love about this breathable floral dress. The wrap design is classic and has short sleeves, and a V-neckline, and comes in a variety of colors to wow on your vacay, date night, or girls' night. It’s earned 22,000 reviews. One review: “This dress is easy to wear and lightweight so it’s perfect for the summer time!” • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 29

2 This Chic High-Neck Bodysuit To Elevate Basics ReoRia Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon This bodysuit offers an easy way to elevate any outfit and turn up basics like jeans, trousers, and high-waisted skirts. The nylon-spandex blend is super soft and stretchy and the chest is lined, so it’s not only opaque but also makes the fabric look more luxe. If you think the pictures look too good to be true, don’t worry: it comes backed by thousands of glowing reviews and is an Amazon best-seller that has earned more than 20,000 reviews. One review: “I liked the style and quality so much I purchased it in every color.” • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 18

3 The Bodycon Dress That Is The Perfect Thickness Wenrine Crew Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon You may be surprised to find how comfortable this fitted bodycon dress is — and that it’s under $30. The casual crew neck and ruched bodice hug your body without making you feel restricted. It’s fully lined and sleeveless to keep you covered, yet cool. Pair it with boots or heels depending on your mood — you won’t be disappointed. One review: “It's super comfortable and looks great. You can dress it up with some heels or put some vans on and kick it chill. Either way, it works and I love it.” •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 30

4 This Super Soft Jumpsuit That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down LAINAB Wide Leg Short Sleeve Jumpsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon This wide-legged jumpsuit slips on like a maxi dress for an easy outfit that’s loaded with style. The relaxed short sleeve top is oh so soft, and features elastic at the waist and a drawstring closure to hold it up and create a bit of shape. These flowy palazzo pants with a jacket and heels make for an effortless dinner outfit or a cozy look to wear on repeat at home with the kids. One review: “They fit GREAT and are soooooo freaking comfy!!! I want every color now.” •Available sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available colors: 31

5 These Baggy Jeans That Are Roomy And Chic Ugerlov High Waisted Baggy Jeans Amazon $32 See On Amazon These baggy jeans are back in style and the relaxed fit is a welcomed change after years of uncomfortable skinny jeans. This wide-leg pair is high-waisted and has a classic five-button design. Dress them up or down depending on your mood and the occasion. This pair comes in several shades for you to stock up on. One review: “[They're] so comfortable and so nice for the price! Very well made and should last a long time!” •Available sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available colors: 5

6 A Classic Button-Down That Feels Lived In Yet Professional Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon This classic button-down shirt is ultra-chic and comes with a thrifty price tag. It’s 100% cotton, with long sleeves that can be cuffed for a casual look. Tucked into jeans and skirts or worn loose and casual over denim cut-offs, you’ll find a million ways to rock this versatile piece. Plus it comes in more than 20 colors. One review: “I love this shirt! Wore today for the first time. It is so soft and comfy.” •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 22

7 This Split-Hem Mini Skirt That’s Versatile And Stretchy WDIRARA Split Hem Zip Back Mini Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon This chic mini skirt is your year-round go-to classic. The split hem is a modern spin on this structured skirt. Wear it with sneakers and a crop top to your favorite concert or flats and a button-down for work. The stretchy skirt is soft and high-waisted with a zipper closure in the back. One review: “Wore this skirt for NYE! Super comfortable and material was of high quality.” •Available Sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large •Available Colors: 38

8 The Tiered Midi Dress That’s Worth Every Penny The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress Amazon $60 See On Amazon Midi dresses are a closet must-have because they can be dressed up or down — and keep you super comfortable all day long. This ultra-soft Tencel Lyocell dress is flowy and has wide straps and an empire waist with a tiered skirt that moves with you. Wear it with sneakers or dress it up with platform sandals to make an impression without spending too much. One review: “The fabric is the perfect weight. This dress is so comfortable and super cute! Will look great with heels or sandals and a jean jacket when the need arises.” •Available Sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large •Available Colors: 7

9 This Soft, Romantic Maxi Dress With Puffy Sleeves R.YIposha Ruffle Maxi Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Amazon is home to plenty of “wedding guest” dresses, but this one is surprisingly comfortable — which is why reviewers love it. The romantic maxi dress makes a statement with an A-line silhouette, adorable ruffle details, and an elasticized bodice. It has puffy sleeves and a stunning square neckline that carries through to the back of the dress or can be worn off the shoulder. One review: “The material is so nice, it’s so comfortable and beautiful. I feel like a fairy!” • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 36

10 A Stretchy 100% Cotton Dress With Elegant Details Amazon Aware Fit and Flare Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a comfy dress that you’ll never want to take off — this is the one. It’s made of 100% cotton and is fitted through the chest and waist and then flares out. It features a tiered design, as well as elbow-length sleeves. The smooth and stretchy jersey material is luxurious and feels like a giant T-shirt, with a bit more style. Best of all? It has pockets. One review: “Absolutely loved this dress. The quality, color and fit was just perfect.” • Available Sizes: XX-Small — 7X-Large • Available Colors: 6

11 This Cinderella-Inspired Mini Dress That’s Flowy EXLURA Tie Back Summer Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Looking for a modern Cinderella look? This tie-back dress is giving major fairy tale vibes. The mini dress has a thick waistband and a stretchy, square neckline that can be worn on or off the shoulder. The ruched bust and long, lantern sleeves are made of a lightweight fabric that keeps you cool and breezy. It hits above the knee with a ruffled hem that adds to the romantic look. One review: “The back is adorable and I received so many compliments on the style of this dress!” • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 14

12 An A-Line Printed Maxi Skirt That’s Lightweight Bluetime Maxi Leopard Print Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon While this long skirt offers plenty of protection from the sun, you won’t overheat either. It’s made of lightweight chiffon that’s stretchy and skin-friendly. The A-line skirt has a drawstring closure and elastic waistband that sits high on your natural waist. Choose from a variety of floral or animal prints. One review: “I absolutely love this skirt. It's flowy and comfortable.” • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 21

13 The Cargo Joggers That Wick Moisture And Look Cool Libin Cargo Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon These best-selling hiking pants are more versatile than you might imagine, according to reviewers. The lightweight, quick-drying pants provide UV protection and include five functional pockets, including two side zippers, two cargo pockets, and one back pocket. They have an elastic waistband and drawstring closure, as well as a stretchy ankle cuff to create a tapered silhouette. One review: “Bought these pants to work in, needed something lightweight, with ample and secure pockets. They have exceeded my expectations so much so that after I received my first pair, went back to order 3 more.” • Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 12

14 A Roomy Jumpsuit That’s Trendy And Comfortable ZESICA Strapless Tie Waist Jumpsuit Amazon $42 See On Amazon This wide-legged strapless jumpsuit combines all the style of a maxi dress with the coziness of loungewear. The relaxed tube-style top stays put thanks to elastic at the bust and waist, as well as an elegant sash to round out the look. Add your favorite accessories, or wear it as is, for an outfit that will impress time and time again (all without compromising comfort.) One review: “BEST JUMPSUIT EVER!! The material is so comfy and soft like butter! It’s stretchy too which is great! Color is beautiful in person too!” •Available sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available colors: 18

15 The Unique Cutaway Tank That Looks Expensive The Drop Cutaway Racer Tank Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon Looking for an elevated tank that’s comfy and edgy? This fitted cutaway racer tank is made of luxurious viscose and nylon so it’s ultra soft and sweater-like with a snug fit you’ll love. The long tank can be tucked into high-waisted jeans or worn over your favorite shorts. It has a racerback design that’s cut more narrow in the front to create a unique look that’s ultra-chic. One review: “Looks expensive, so chic, so in style!!” •Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large •Available colors: 7

16 A Trendy Pleated Athletic Skirt With Built-In Shorts WERENA Pleated Tennis Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon This adorable pleated athletic skirt with more than 10,000 reviews is a hot-weather must-have. You can wear it from the gym to brunch. The high-waisted skirt is fitted in the front and features a pleated cheerleader back, as well as reviewers’ favorite part — built-in shorts for extra coverage. From the golf course to the tennis court to lunch with friends, you’ll be comfortable and stylish in this athletic favorite. One review: “I love this skirt. it is cute and super comfortable. It also has a zipper pocket on the back and a side pocket on the built-in shorts. The material is heavier than other athletic skorts I have, but that is not a game-changer for me. I would highly recommend.” •Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large •Available colors: 24

17 The Comfiest Pants Ever That Look Good Too The Drop Pull-On Loose-Fit Cropped Sweater Pant Amazon $45 See On Amazon Think about the comfiest pants you’ve ever worn, add a stylish spin, and you get this pair of fabulous pants. The pull-on, cropped pants are a rayon sweater material that feels luxurious but can be machine washed. The thick waistband and high waist are elegant and easy to dress up. One review: “COMFY! Love the loungewear the drop has been putting in their staples. Incredibly soft! I paired with the sweater and am in love. Going to snag the gray pair as well.” •Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large •Available colors: 8

18 A Lightweight Shoulder Bag That’s Retro JW PEI Eva Shoulder Handbag Amazon $39 See On Amazon No one likes to lug around a huge purse, especially if there’s barely anything in it. If you’re just heading out for drinks, this trendy ‘90s-style shoulder bag is for you. It’s designed from vegan leather made from recycled plastic bottles and is effortlessly chic and perfect for holding your phone, keys, and cards. Replace your bulky bags with this smaller version that’s easier to keep track of and easier on your shoulder. It’s available in 13 fun colors. One review: “[...] It's a classic style, somewhat reminiscent of the early aughts. I bought a green one, just to cheer things up a bit.”

19 The Cozy Joggers Chic Enough To Wear To Work AJISAI Everyday Straight Leg Pants Amazon $31 See On Amazon These work-friendly jogger pants are versatile and comfy you’ll want to wear them on repeat. They’re made of a nylon blend and feature a drawstring closure at the waist and roomy side pockets for your phone, wallet, or keys. The material is opaque so you can feel confident wearing them to the gym, work, while running errands, or to meet friends for lunch. These ankle-length joggers are soft, won’t pill, and are available in petite sizes, as well as 24-inch and 27-inch inseams. One review: “I wear these to work and lounge around. They’re stretchy and comfy. They don’t get lint on them and are easy to clean off the mess. The length is perfect on me.” •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (petite sizes available) •Available Colors: 8

20 These Sturdy And Chic Block Heels That Make A Statement The Drop Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal Amazon $50 See On Amazon Any and every outfit will be instantly elevated by pairing it with these block heel mule sandals. The slip-on shoe is comfortable and supportive thanks to its wide sturdy heel. It gives you an extra 3.5-inches without worrying about falling over. The band across the foot is elegant and features a high-end faux snakeskin material. These shoes are also available in a quilted design. One review: “I love these! They aren’t too high, they go with everything and they are very comfortable. I have pretty wide feet and they fit nicely.” •Available Sizes: 5 — 13 •Available Colors: 9

21 This Tunic Dress With Loose-Fitting Tiers For Major Comfort FANCYINN Cute Shift Tunic Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This trendy chiffon dress with more than 11,000 reviews has a V-neckline, fitted bodice, and adorable flutter sleeves that add a delicate detail without the restrictiveness of traditional sleeves. But from the empire waist down, it’s all flow, with soft tiers that look and feel good. It comes in a variety of solid colors and prints as the foundation for a beautiful look that won't get uncomfortable throughout the day. One review: “I bought a second [because] it’s just the best. I have the apricot and just purchased the black. You can dress it up or down but it’s effortlessly chic however you wear it. Fully-lined and well-proportioned.” • Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 42

22 A Puff Sleeve Mini Dress With A Square Neckline EXLURA Square Neck Puff Sleeve Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon This bold dress is admired by many shoppers who are surprised by how comfortable it is. The soft and lightweight fabric keeps you cool and the hem above the knee is ideal for hot days. It has a vintage-inspired square neckline, elastic-cuffed sleeves, a smocked back, and invisible zipper closure. Dress it up for a night out or keep it casual for lunch with the in-laws. One review: “The dress is double lined so no issues with it being see-through. It has a zip-up smocked back which allows for some stretch. I will wear it on the shoulder, but the elastic also allows you to wear it off the shoulder. I had the sleeves pushed up, but they were long enough to reach my wrists.” • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 13

23 The Strand Of Pearls For Instant Elegance BABEYOND Round Imitation Pearl Necklace Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get the beauty of pearls without the paranoia about losing them since these are so affordable. This best-selling strand is made of handmade imitation pearls and alloy hooks and is the perfect elegant accessory for casual or formal looks. They’re available in a variety of pearl diameters. One review: “I am a huge fan of Harry Styles and wanted a string of pearls to wear. These work perfectly! They’re comfortable to wear, super cute, and very affordable. Very happy with this purchase.”

24 An Oversized Sweater Vest That’s Chic HOTAPEI Sweater Vest Amazon $36 See On Amazon This oversized sweater vest is an effortless look when paired with a classic button-down and boots. Wear it as a dress or over trousers with heels. The soft sweater fabric hangs off the shoulder and has a ribbed V-neck and split hem. Layer it all year round for a comfortable look that will impress. One review: “LOVE these vests so much that I ordered more after washing and wearing the first one. The knit is thick and soft with well-defined cables on both front and back.” • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 27

25 This Elegant Puff Sleeve Blouse That Fits Like A Tee SheIn Puff Sleeve Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon This puff sleeve blouse with more than 12,000 reviews is elegant, fashion-forward, and looks good on everyone. The balloon sleeve top adds a little high fashion to your wardrobe, without breaking the bank. The round neckline, half sleeves, and keyhole back detail are perfect for a conservative business look or a trendy weekend outfit. Choose from bold colors like yellow, green, and orange, or a print like a cheetah or plaid. One review: “Made me look chic. Got lots of compliments. Love it. Want in other colors now.” •Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 44

26 An Adjustable Baseball Hat That’s Iconic Polo Washed Twill Cotton Adjustable Baseball Hat Amazon $24 See On Amazon Everyone needs a go-to baseball hat for dirty hair days or to keep the sun off their face. This classic Ralph Lauren hat is made of 100% twill cotton and is fully adjustable. The curved brim looks great with your hair down or pulled back. The beloved Polo player logo is stitched in the middle — a status symbol and traditional preppy icon. It’s available in five colors. One review: “Love this cap! Brilliant blue color which I love. So glad I got this. Well made. Very comfortable. I always reach for this cap!”

27 The Crowd-Favorite Bike Shorts That Are Trending BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re not willing to sacrifice comfort, but still want to be stylish, do not sleep on the bike shorts trend. This high-waisted pair has nearly 80,000 reviews and is a modern update on the classically comfortable and retro shorts. They fit just like leggings and are made of a nylon and spandex blend that is breathable and stretchy, plus they have generous side pockets to fit your phone and wallet. One review: “They are buttery soft, squat proof, don’t show sweat. I seriously won’t even bother buying the Lululemon bike shorts I was planning on buying because these ones are just as great! If you’re on the fence JUST BUY THEM!” •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 44

28 These Flared Yoga Pants That Are Elevated And Versatile ODODOS Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re working out or knocking things off your to-do list, these well-tailored leggings will keep you looking and feeling good. They’re made of a polyester blend with a four-way stretch, bootcut design, and a V-shaped, wide waistband you’ll love. The waistband even features a small hidden pocket where you can tuck in a key. One review: “I bought these to wear to work, as part of my business casual wardrobe. As long as I am wearing a longer top, nobody knows they are yoga pants, and I am super comfortable! Win-win! The seaming was exactly as I hoped it would be, looks like a normal seam, not a locked ‘athletic’ apparel seam.” •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 44

29 An Expensive-Looking Wrap Top That’s Stretchy IN'VOLAND V Neck Wrap Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon The details of this wrap shirt make it look and feel much more expensive than it really is. The V-neckline, draped hem, and wrap front have shoppers swooning, especially since it’s less than $30. The smooth, buttery-soft fabric is beautiful in fancier or casual settings. One review: “This is such an awesome shirt! It's almost pajama soft and stretchy all over. [...] The wrap front gives good cleavage, and you can adjust for more modesty if you like. I plan to layer a cami under for color pop and variation. I was looking for something that would be comfy to travel in and this is it. Plus it looks awesome with jeans or with a skirt for work.” •Available Sizes: 14 Plus — 32 Plus •Available Colors: 42

30 A Pajama-Inspired Sweater Set That’s Fashionable SYZRI Knit Cropped Sweater and Shorts Set (2-Piece) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whether you’re working at home or hanging out with the kids, you can still serve serious looks. This two-piece sweater set has long sleeves that are flowy and cuffed at the wrists, and the top is cropped as well. The shorts have a drawstring closure and feel like soft loungewear. Pair it with sandals to look stylish without compromising comfort. One review: “I will never take this off! Fits perfectly. So comfy and cozy. The fabric is so silky and soft. Just what I needed!” •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 16

31 The Cowl Neck Tank That’s Super Smooth TOUTOUAI Cowl Neck Satin Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon This satin tank with nearly 4,000 reviews looks elegant and expensive and it’s ultra-soft, too. The silky cami has a cowl neck and spaghetti straps that are adjustable. Wear it under a suit or paired with jeans for happy hour. You’ll love the feel of this top and how it boosts your confidence. One review: “[...] The material is super silky and comfortable. I will probably order it in a couple [of] other colors!” •Available Sizes: 4-6 — 18-20 •Available Colors: 12

32 These Classic Mary Janes That Support Your Feet Rekayla Mary Jane Slip on Round Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $33 See On Amazon Snag this classic pair of Mary Jane flats that you and your feet will love. They’re made of soft leather and have high-quality rubber soles that are slip-resistant. These retro shoes pair well with dresses and pants while keeping your feet happy. They have a slight heel, buckle element, and rounded toe that never goes out of style. One review: “These are great Mary Janes. Comfortable and classy, also timeless.” •Available Sizes: 5—11 •Available Colors: 5

33 The High-Fashion Paper Bag Shorts For Summer GRACE KARIN Bowknot Tie Waist Shorts Amazon $28 See On Amazon Command attention in these fashion-forward paper bag shorts that are astonishingly comfortable. They’re cut at mid-thigh and have a unique cinched high waist and a tie belt. The legs are slightly tapered and feature roomy side pockets. They’ve earned more than 4,000 reviews and a 4.2-star rating. One review: “The fabric is comfortable and stretchy, made of a thick material so it’s not see-through. I love the style, very casual yet elegant.” •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 37

34 A Faux Leather Shirt That Elevates The Shacket Trend Bellivera Faux Leather Casual Jacket Amazon $52 See On Amazon The shacket (shirt jacket) trend is a casual and comfortable look for any occasion. This faux leather jacket is a must-have in your closet. The fully button-down shirt has two front pockets and a strong collar. It’s long and perfect for pairing with leggings or other comfortable pants and a crop top. It feels like real leather but is not as heavy or hot and has earned nearly 6,000 reviews. One review: “The faux leather is buttery soft and looks real. It’s comfortable- feels like a soft glove enveloping my upper body.” •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 4

35 The Silky Midi Skirt That Turns Heads Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon A silky midi skirt is a staple for any fashion-forward closet. It’s actually made of satin silk — which is less expensive, easier to care for, and machine washable than real silk. But it feels just as soft and smooth. It’s lightweight, breathable, and turns heads whenever you walk into a room. One review: “This skirt literally looks good with everything. I styled it with a white T-shirt (also from Amazon, I have a problem), denim jacket and wedges for a casual look for work. Pair it with a graphic band T-shirt and Vans for a trendier look. Throw on a black tank top with this skirt and put on a pair of strappy black, heeled sandals and you've got yourself a look for a night out on the town.” • Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 1

36 This Trendy Bomber Jacket That Isn’t Bulky Dickies Plus Size Quilted Bomber Jacket Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you need a jacket that’s warm without being bulky, this quilted bomber jacket is for you. It’s made of 100% polyester and has a zipper closure and two front slip pockets. The ribbed collar, cuffs, and waist are vintage details that make this piece a wardrobe staple. One review: “It is very comfortable, lightweight, but still keeps you nice and warm.” • Available Sizes: 1X—3PS • Available Colors: 6

37 A Classic T-Shirt Dress That Feels Good On Your Skin MOLERANI Loose T-Shirt Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon A classic T-shirt dress is a go-to piece everyone can count on and this option is incredibly soft, lightweight, and versatile enough to wear in the summer or winter. With more than 24,000 reviews, it has a flowy fit with short sleeves and a round collar. The material is a soft and stretchy cotton and spandex blend and it comes in plenty of colors and patterns like florals and snake print. Dress it up with heels and a leather jacket or keep it casual with a denim jacket and sneakers. One review: “I love the softness, the weight of the fabric, and the cut of this dress.” • Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 43

38 This Sleeveless Dress With Loads Of Personality ECOWISH Plaid Mini Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This sleeveless summer dress is the perfect little number for hot summer days at the beach, around the bonfire, or at a park picnic, plus, it’s a total bargain. The cotton-blend A-line dress is lightweight and features a rounded neck, loose waistband, and two slightly ruffled tiers that will make you want to twirl. This budget-friendly option comes in a handful of preppy gingham prints, as well as polka dots and bold solid colors. One review: “It is stylish and quite comfortable to wear throughout the day! The pockets and the cotton lining are two of my favorite “bonus” features!!!” •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 27

39 The Stylish Three-Quarter-Sleeve You’ll Love MEROKEETY 3/4 Sleeve Striped High Waist Midi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This three-quarter-sleeve dress is stylish and shockingly stretchy. It’s so comfy, you’ll want to wear it everywhere, and guess what? You can! Just pair this striped, T-shirt dress with white sneakers for something a bit more casual, or throw on heels for drinks with friends. It has two side pockets, a crew neck, and a self-tie belted waist that feels refined. The dress is knee-length and it’s available in long and short sleeves, as well as solids and patterns. One review: “I love this dress and received many compliments wearing it to school!” •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 28