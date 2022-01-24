Reviewers Say These 40 Pieces Look So Good On & They Wear Them Constantly

Most people want their clothes and accessories to look good on them, but many of us define “good” in different ways. It can mean the quality of the fabric, the fit of the garment, the saturation of the color, the sophistication of the finishing touches, or any other details that make you feel confident and happy when you’re wearing something.

When shopping for clothes online, all of the above are why reviews matter. They help you get a sense of the pivotal question: Will this look good on me? Luckily, this list of carefully selected and highly reviewed items can help put that query to bed for good.

Below, you’ll find 40 products that reviewers raved about. Whether it’s a dramatic top with statement sleeves, some sunglasses with a vintage vibe, a sports bra you can work as a top, or yoga pants you can actually wear to the office, you’ll find tons of shopping ideas with glowing reviews. In fact, these reviewers are making these picks their new wardrobe staples and scooping up multiples in tons of colors so they can wear them constantly. And what’s more, these items start at just $9, so you can score some great-looking gear without blowing up your budget. Go ahead, take a peek.

1 These Comfortable Joggers That Are Durable Enough For Working Out AJISAI Drawstring Joggers Amazon $32 See On Amazon Reviewers are obsessed with these joggers and consider them just as good as sweatpants from much pricier brands. They feature a drawstring closure, four-way stretch fabric that won’t pill, and an ankle cuff for structure and shape. Many customers explain they’ve taken over their wardrobe, and they use them for running, traveling, and even just lounging. One enthusiastic reviewer wrote: “I rarely take the time to write a review, but these are amazinggggggg joggers! I’ve been searching for a long time, and I finally found the perfect ones. Great cut and fit. Surprised by the quality of the fabric...thick enough to where they hold their shape, but not too thick so that they make me uncomfortably hot; not thin and cheap feeling at all.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

2 A Stretchy Long Sleeve Mockneck That Can Be Styled Up Or Down Verdusa Mock Neck Slim Fitted Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Featuring a mock neck and a ribbed, stretchy fabric, this stretchy long-sleeve tee is beloved by Amazon reviewers for its versatility. This soft, lightweight shirt is something buyers reach for over and over again; some enjoy styling it with jeans, while others use it as a base for layering. “Wear to work all the time, perfect for layering,” one reviewer wrote. “Not too tight and not see through! Great overall shirt!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

3 This Luxe-Feeling Pashmina That Users Say Doesn’t Wrinkle RIIQIICHY Pashmina Scarf Amazon $11 See On Amazon Users are snapping up this pashmina scarf in tons of colors, which is the bestselling accessory of its kind on Amazon. It’s large enough to wear as either a scarf or a shawl, buttery soft, and remarkably warm. The best part? Many reviewers report it doesn’t wrinkle. One summed up the appeal quite simply, writing, “They’re beautifully made and great quality.” Available colors: 17

4 A Chic Sweater That Wears Like A Cozy Hoodie Caracilia Turtleneck Knit Tops Amazon $40 See On Amazon Amazon users can’t get enough of this turtleneck sweater. It features a cozy high neck cut that they describe as not too loose but not at all constricting, plus a trendy asymmetrical hem. They also love the feel of the fabric. One writes, “This is a top quality sweater and for such a reasonable price! It is so very soft, and so comfortable. Like wearing a favorite hoodie!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

5 These Cute Metal Frame Glasses That Filter Out Blue Light SOJOS Blue Light Blocking Metal Frame Eyeglasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon Many people spend longer than they’d like each day staring at screens, which is perhaps why these blue light blocking glasses get so much love from Amazon users. They’re made from lightweight metal and feature a subtle of cateye shape for a bit of extra style, all while reducing eye strain. One of the 11,000 five-star reviewers wrote, “They definitely block blue light, and they are high quality... I can tell my eyes strain less when I wear them and I fall asleep better at night.” Available styles: 9

6 The Stretchy Skinny Jeans That Have 46,000 Five-Star Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Amazon users love the support and shaping quality of these skinny jeans from Levi — so much so that they have over 46,000 five-star reviews. These super stretchy pull on jeans won’t lose their shape and sag throughout the day, and there’s no need to mess with zippers or buttons. One enthusiastic reviewer wrote, “Literally ditching every other pair of jeans I have and stocking my entire wardrobe with these.” Plus, they come in three different inseam lengths to suit those of different heights. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 10

7 These Trendy, Delicate Hoops That Hug Your Earlobes PAVOICubic Zirconia Huggie Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon When it comes to the sensitive skin on your ears, quality matters, which is why Amazon users love these cuff earrings made from hypoallergenic surgical steel. They feature a delicate cubic zirconia pave decoration and are plated in yellow, rose, or white gold for a glam touch. Reviewers love how unobtrusive they are, like this one who wrote, “I wanted earrings I could put in and forget about them, and these little hoops are perfect. They are small but beautiful, and have no sharp edges to catch on anything.” Available colors: 3

8 The A-Line T-Shirt Dress That You Can Wear Anywhere Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon When you have no idea what to toss on in the morning, take a page from the book of thousands of Amazon reviewers who love to grab this short-sleeve dress and go. It’s made from rayon and elastane, so it features a healthy amount of stretch while the clean lines of the silhouette offer up some polish. Users adore how versatile it is, with one reviewer noting, “I really love this dress! I can dress it up with jewelry, or wear it with a jean jacket! It’s cute, and SUPER comfy [and] stretchy. I want to get another one in a different color!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

9 A Classic, Comfy Cardigan That Comes In 28 Different Colors Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon As one reviewer gushed about this cardigan, “I tried it on when it arrived with the jeans and boots I’m already wearing and I’m amazed at how stylish and put together I now look.” It’s made from a lightweight cotton blend with a crew neck and a button closure. Lots of reviewers hail it as the perfect office sweater to have on the back of your chair when things get a bit chilly, and with over 25 different colors, you’ll be able to match this sweater with anything. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

10 This Six-Pack Of Cotton Bikini Briefs With A 4.6-Star Rating Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon After over 93,000 users have weighed in, this six-pack of bikini briefs has earned an impressive 4.6-star rating on Amazon. They’re made from 95% cotton but still offer a bit of stretch, and there are no irritating tags to bother you. Users love how secure they feel on, with one adding, “The stitching looks like good quality and I love that they don’t ride up, which means these will work nicely when I exercise!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 20

11 This Strappy Sports Bra With Customizable Padding RUNNING GIRL Crisscross Back Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon When it comes to a reliable sports bra, can you really get higher praise than what this reviewer had to say? “The quality is great, super thick material, and it really holds everything in a very flattering way.” This moisture-wicking, spandex-nylon blend bra offers medium support with cute double crisscross detailing in the back. Bonus: It has removable padding so you can customize your support level. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 29

12 These Stretchy Jeans That Don’t Gap At The Waist Riders by Lee Stretch No Gap Waist Bootcut Jean Amazon $28 See On Amazon These button closure, no gap jeans from Lee feature a bootcut fit and construction that, you guessed it, prevents excess gapping at the back of the waist. Reviewers have raved about how long their pairs have lasted and how happy they are with how they look in them. One wrote, “These are the best fitting jeans I have bought in years. The wide elastic on the inside help them to stay up comfortable around my waist.” Available sizes: 18-26

Available colors: 4

13 This Flutter Sleeve Faux-Wrap Dress That’s So Comfortable Pinup Fashion Faux Wrap Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon You won’t spend all day adjusting this faux wrap dress, because the layered V-neck is actually stitched in place. Despite looking so polished, the polyester-spandex blend fabric provides tons of comfort and just a touch of stretch. Reviewers love the ease of the A-line shape, with one noting, “It was like it was tailored to fit me.” Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 6

14 These Dainty Gold Plated Necklaces That Are Perfect For Layering Aisansty Dainty Layered Choker Necklaces Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made from hypoallergenic, nickel- and lead-free metal and plated in gold, this layered necklace can be separated into multiple components. You can wear it on its own, or even under longer chains for an even more textured jewelry look. Reviewers love the contrast of the solid bar with the delicate pendant and how easy it is to wear these together or on their own, with one noting, “I didn’t realize these were three separate necklaces! Super nice because then you can not wear them all at once and gives you more options.” Available styles: 12

15 This Lightweight Top With Dramatic, Statement Sleeves Floerns Ruffle Bell Sleeve Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re looking for statement pieces that really elevate a look, this top with oversized frilly bell sleeves definitely fits the bill. It can be left out for a looser fit or tucked into pants for a more casual feel. Reviewers can’t get enough of the garment’s drama. One wrote, “No matter how you stand, move, or sit, these sleeves drape beautifully.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

16 These Denim-Looking Leggings That Are *So* Stretchy No Nonsense Stretch Denim Legging Amazon $16 See On Amazon There are a few things users love about these stretchy denim leggings. One: They’re super soft. Two: They’re not see-through but still breathable. And three: They’re so affordable that reviewers are loading up so they can wear them all the time. One wrote, “These are medium weight and don’t feel thin or flimsy. Color is classy dark denim. Comfortable!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

17 The Work-Friendly Sheath Dress That Takes Comfort To A New Level PRETTYGARDEN Casual Long Sleeve Sheath Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This cotton-blend belted dress has a classic, office-ready sheath silhouette. The addition of the belt in front means you can customize the fit for just the amount of waist-cinching you prefer. Oh, and reviewers can’t get over how comfortable it is. One wrote, “If I ever wore this dress out and was too tired to change when I went to bed I’d be OK sleeping in the dress. It’s that comfortable.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 25

18 These Twisted Hoops That Are Lightweight Yet Sturdy PAVOI Twisted Rope Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Featuring a subtle twist design, the posts of these hoop earrings are made from sterling silver and the hoops are plated with 14k gold, making them a budget-friendly way to bling out. Amazon users especially love the size, with one noting, “I wear them with everything. The size is perfect (about the size between a quarter and a nickel) and lightweight.” Available colors: 3

19 This Cottagecore Button Down Dress With Pockets OUGES Button Down Skater Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Giving you Little House on the Prairie vibes without any of the wood cutting or sock darning, this button-down dress features a classic A-line silhouette. And you can’t go wrong with the oversized front pockets. One reviewer sums it up like this: “The length is perfect, the buttons are perfect, it’s flattering, it’s a nice substantial material without being heavy, IT HAS POCKETS...seriously, buy this dress! Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

20 These Soft Yoga Shorts That Won’t Roll Up During Your Workout TomTiger High Waist Yoga Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon These yoga shorts have a cult following and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, due in part to the four-way stretch material, the moisture-wicking properties, and the comfortable fit. One reviewer wrote, “The softest material I’ve ever worn. They fit true to size with great stretch. They didn’t move my entire workout so I had no adjusting or rolling issues! They’re 100% squat proof and the most comfortable shorts EVER.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

21 The Wire-Free Bra That’s Supportive, Lightweight, And Breathable Hanes Oh So Light Foam ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from an ultra-lightweight nylon blend, this bra features flexible cups that offer just a bit of stretch. The best part about this bra is that it supports without digging or compressing. Users love the way they look and feel in this wireless bra, with one writing, “The cup material is super soft and breathable, and the band is made of a mesh-like material. I feel like I’m not even wearing a bra.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 5

22 An Asymmetrical Shirt Dress That You Can Style With The Seasons olrain Irregular Hem Shirt Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon One thing many reviewers noted about this shirt dress is how much use they were able to get out of it throughout the year just by styling it differently. One wrote, “In the beginning of spring or fall might wear solo but I’ve also worn with leggings underneath as it gets colder. The sleeves can be rolled or not. ... I’m more curvaceous so a belt is optional. It’s cute either way.” Constructed with a cozy, loose fit, this dress and its asymmetrical hem are sure to please. Available sizes: S — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

23 A Relaxed Pair Of Bootcut Jeans Fit For Everyday Wear Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Bootcut Jean Amazon $15 See On Amazon These bootcut jeans made from a cotton-elastane blend feature a mid-rise that’s supportive but not constricting. They have a “worn in” feel that makes them perfect for everyday wear and are available two washed, a wide range of sizes, and three different lengths. One user raves, “They are super comfortable and have just enough stretch to be a little bit fitted without looking or feeling tight.” Available sizes: 2-28

Available colors: 2

24 A Bestselling Sports Bra That Doubles As A Crop Top The Gym People Longline Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This longline sports bra features a racerback, removable padding, and a wide V-neckline. Because it has a decent amount of coverage, you can even use it as a crop top with a built in bra, which helps make it the best-selling sports bra on Amazon. Reviewers appreciate how well it’s made. One wrote: “The material is great, it reminds me of swimsuit material and it’s nice and thick. The padding is the best part, it covers .... without being noticeable and adding bulk.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

25 A Soft, Stretchy Tie-Front Dress That You Can Dress Up Or Down PRETTYGARDEN Tie Waist, Lantern Sleeve Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon One thing users really love about this bell-sleeved, tie-waist dress is how versatile it is. With boots it’s casual, with heels it’s dressier. As one reviewer wrote, “I received many compliments in my dress... You can pair this dress with so many different types of shoes based on the look you are going for. You won’t regret the purchase!” Plus, it’s soft, stretchy fabric is machine washable. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

26 A Versatile Wool Fedora With A 4.7-Star Rating Lisianthus Wide Brim Belt Buckle Fedora Hat Amazon $19 See On Amazon According to Amazon reviewers, there’s lots to love about this leather trimmed fedora. Many appreciated the wool material, some praised the internal size adjusting mechanism that allows this to perfectly fit your head, and others just liked the quality. One reviewer wrote, “This hat is sturdy and well made. It is absolutely beautiful and looks just like the picture described.” Available colors: 24

27 The Dress That’s As Comfy As Your Favorite Tee MOLERANI Casual Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon When it comes to this T-shirt dress, lots of reviewers liked it enough to buy it in multiples and wear it constantly, which is easy to do because it comes in over 25 different styles. One reviewer wrote, “Will definitely wear again and purchase in other colors... easy to dress up or dress causal.” With its loose fitting shift silhouette and soft T-shirt-like material, it’s no wonder so many people felt super comfortable in this dress. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 27

28 These Leggings With A Perfect, Extra-Wide, No-Dig Waistband HUE Cotton Ultra Legging with Wide Waistband Amazon $28 See On Amazon One of the most important things about leggings is that they don’t dig into your waist, and these wide waistband leggings, which feature an extra wide elastic waistband, fit the bill. They’re made from extra thick cotton and lycra, so they won’t be see through. Reviewers also appreciate their durability and how good they look after multiple uses, with one commenting, “No pilling yet and I’ve worn them maybe 10 times. Washed them several times too. The waistband is perfect!! Not too tight and not too flimsy.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 7

29 This Two-Pack Of Sunglasses That Are So Retro BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These retro-inspired sunglasses is beloved by reviewers who admire the thick and sturdy construction of the frame. Made with 100% UV400 protection, they’re available in a pack of two so you can change your look with your mood. Plus, they’re shatterproof. Beyond everything else, reviewers are obsessed with the value. One reviewer writes: “Two sunglasses for $15 that feel nice and look nice. I am so impressed! I usually buy $60 sunglasses and these can compete head to head with the more expensive brands.” Available styles: 33

30 These Workout Tanks That Look Just As Good Outside The Gym Joviren Racerback Yoga Tank Tops (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This four-pack of tagless tank tops has an impressive 4.5-star rating on Amazon, with many shoppers stocking up on the breathable, spandex-infused racerbacks so they can wear them constantly, and not just to work out. One reviewer wrote: “I bought them to wear at the gym but they feel so soft I’m buying another set so I can wear with PJ pants as well.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

31 A Crisscross Hemmed Dress With Gorgeous Layered Ruching BTFBM Long Sleeve Wrap Front Dresses Amazon $33 See On Amazon Amazon users are obsessed with the strategically placed ruching on this body con dress. The pseudo-wrap front hem offers a bit of visual interest, while the ruching creates an engaging pattern so you don’t have to worry if the dress is laying perfectly flat. They also appreciate the quality of the fabric, with one noting, “Love love love this dress! The material is good quality and not see through. There’s a good stretch to it, especially with the ruching...” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 35

32 This Fun, High-Waisted Skirt With Hidden Pockets EXLURA High-Waist Midi Swing Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a chic midi skirt (or, as users point out, a maxi skirt if you’re on the shorter side), look no further than this high-waist, elastic band option. Made from lightweight materials and available in a host of super fun polka dot or floral patterned options, reviewers adore the fit of this skirt. As one raves, “This skirt is so cute! It’s not too thin, not too thick. And isn’t see through!” They also love the addition of hidden pockets to store small items. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

33 These Roomy Lounge Pants With An Adorable Ruched Waist DIBAOLONG Loose Lounge Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers love the roomy fit of these drop-crotch lounge pants. Featuring a drawstring elastic waist and a cute ruched band at the top, these will be your new favorite lounging or workout pants. Reviewers are stocking up so they can wear them all the time, with one writing, “Incredibly soft!! I threw them on right away!!! And oh my goodness, I'm buying more colors because they are so comfortable.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 24

34 This Racerback Tank That’s Stretchy And Thick VICHYIE Ribbed Racerback Tank Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers love this basic racerback tanks that they use both on their own and for layering. Made from a ribbed spandex blend, this shirt is super stretchy and lightweight without being sheer, so you can wear whatever you want underneath. Snag this in one (or more!) of 16 bold shades and you’ll always have a matching basic in your drawer you can count on, just like this reviewer: “Love the colors of these tops. I ordered six. The feel is gorgeous. They are so versatile! They can be layered with each other or under anything. Vibrant enough to be worn alone.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

35 A Sweet Tunic Top That Comes In Tons Of Colors And Patterns ALLEGRACE V-Neck Tunic Amazon $21 See On Amazon This tunic top is a wardrobe staple for many Amazon users because it checks all the boxes. As one reviewer sums it up: “Very pleased with this purchase. Great price, material, and fit. It looks really cute and can be dressed up or down.” Affordable, well made, good fit, versatile: check, check, check, check. Made from a poly-blend, this top features a faux wrap top with delicate pleating across the front. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 22

36 These Seamless Yoga Leggings With Shape-Smoothing Ribbing SUUKSESS Ribbed Seamless Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon These ribbed leggings are lauded by customers for being squat-proof and super comfortable. They also love how secure their mid-section feels and looks due to the wide, compressive waistband. The ribbing, while adding a bit of visual interest, also helps deliver a smooth-looking silhouette. One reviewer wrote, “They are so sturdy and thick when off. Yet once you put them on, they fit perfectly ... I am so happy I found my new holy grail of leggings at such a solid price.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

37 This Vintage-Inspired Swing Dress With A Fun, Full Skirt oxiuly Vintage Half Sleeve O-Neck Swing Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon This stretchy swing dress is just full of sweet details, from the O-shaped neckline that is perfect for accessorizing to the full skirt that has — you guessed it — pockets! The high waist, full skirt, and half-sleeve give this dress a decidedly retro feel that reviewers love for work, weddings, and everything in between. “I love this dress! It’s cute, comfortable, and looks professional. And the pockets! It has them, they are sturdy enough for phone or keys without pulling the garment, and they also don’t bulge when you use them (shape of the skirt hides pocket items),” one happy wearer wrote. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 34

38 The Dress Pants That Are Secretly Yoga Pants Bamans Slim-Fit Stretch Yoga Dress Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon As one reviewer writes, “Yoga pants, but actually work pants? Yes Please!” These slim fit stretchy pants mimic the look of dress pants you’d wear for work or special occasions with the feel of athletic wear. Reviewers love the way they look in these pants, which feature a compression front that prevents the waist from rolling down, as well as four-way stretch fabric and functional pockets. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

39 A Crisp, Classic Button-Down That Won’t Gap Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long Sleeve Button Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon One key feature that makes this a constantly-worn staple in many reviewers’ wardrobes is that this button down shirt doesn’t gap once the buttons are fastened, especially at the bust. This shirt is made from 100% cotton and features a cut that’s close to the body without being tight. One reviewer wrote, “...they are made to fit a figure with hips (which means it fits all the way down without buttons straining to the bottom of the shirt). Bonus: great price.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13