Reviewers Say These Trendy Clothes Are So Comfy, They Wear Them Constantly

When the days get shorter and the temperature starts to drop, I just want to wear comfortable clothes 24/7. But I also want to look cute while feeling cozy. Oh, and I don’t want to spend a lot of money on these comfortable clothes. Yes, that seems like a lot of requirements, but I’m able to accomplish this goal every year, and here’s how: Amazon.

I’ve found a surprisingly awesome assortment of clothing and accessories that are high-quality, affordable, and cozy enough to be worn as loungewear. And the best part is knowing they’re a sure thing because reviewers say these trendy clothes are so comfy that that wear them constantly. Keep scrolling for this list of stylish go-to items you’ll be living in, too.

1 This Tie-Knot Blouse With Fabulously Flowy Sleeves luvamia Tie Knot Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon The small details on this V-neck button-down top set it apart from other casual blouses. It features a tie-knot front accent, ruffled three-quarter-length sleeves, sweet fabric-covered buttons, and 100% polyester fabric that’s silky, lightweight, and breezy. The loose fit drapes beautifully for style and comfort. With over 8,000 five-star ratings, shoppers rave about the quality and fit. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 29 A reviewer says: “Very comfortable blouse. It fits a little loose so it is very comfy. Looks great with the v neck collar.”

2 These Joggers That Come In SO Many Colors Leggings Depot Joggers Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you love the look of cuffed leggings but not burgundy, don’t worry — there are over 100 color and pattern options to choose from. They’re a bit of a cult fave as over 67,000 shoppers give them five stars. These joggers are made from soft and stretchy fabric, a waistband with just enough compression to keep it in place without being constricting, and three pockets for stowing on-the-go essentials. — Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 159 A reviewer says: “These pants are so soft and comfy! They aren't see through and I love the pockets. After I received these, I ordered a second pair for myself and a pair for my daughter.”

3 This Cardigan Sweater With A Wild Cheetah Print & Over 17,000 Reviews ZESICA Printed Knit Sweater Amazon $45 See On Amazon If you need to jazz up your outwear with a fun print, check out this long-sleeved, open-front sweater. The longer length hits right at the top of the thigh for added coverage, and the viscose, polyester, and nylon blend fabric is soft to the touch. The bold cheetah print pattern makes it anything but basic, and hundreds of reviewers rave about the softness and quality. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 31 A reviewer says: “I love this cardigan so much. Not only is it soft and super comfortable, it’s so cute too. I receive so many compliments and my coworkers have ordered their own. Definitely recommend!!”

4 This Infinity Scarf That Adds Cozy Style Dimore Knit Infinity Scarf Amazon $15 See On Amazon When you’re rushing out the door, the last thing you have time to think about is a complicated cold-weather accessory. That’s what makes this knit infinity scarf such a winter essential. Simply fold it in half, loop it around your neck, and your outfit will get a cute and cozy upgrade. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 7 A reviewer says: “the color is truly beautiful in person! And keeps you warm! I love it!! Living in Wisconsin, the weather can get super cold, but this scarf keeps my face and neck a little warmer for those days!”

5 This Wrap Dress That Has Beautiful Movement BTFBM Belted Wrap Dress Amazon $43 See On Amazon A long-sleeved wrap dress might not be your first thought when you think of comfortable outfits, but it probably should be. This midi-length dress features long sleeves with ruffled accents at the cuffs, a self-tie belt at the waist, an A-line tiered skirt, and silky 100% polyester fabric. Over 800 shoppers gave it a perfect five-star rating. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 31 A reviewer says: “Bought this for pictures with my one month old and loved the fit. Super comfy and great fit.”

6 This Chunky Knit Sweater With Intricate Puffed Sleeves Sovoyontee Chunky Knit Sweater Amazon $42 See On Amazon More than 3,000 people left rave reviews about this long-sleeved pullover sweater, and many specifically mentioned the cool basket-weave knit pattern on the puffed sleeves and how the oversized fit and longer length look with leggings. The acrylic cotton blend fabric is soft and breathable. — Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 24 A reviewer says: “LOVE this sweater! I get so many compliments every time I wear it! It’s so comfy & I love the creamy color! Holds up well in the wash!”

7 These Paper Bag Pants That Are Effortlessly Chic Hanna Nikole Plus Size Paper Bag Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon These cropped paper bag pants are as chic as they are cozy. The high waist with self-tie belt closure adds structure and interest, and the cropped length looks great with both heels and flats. The polyester and spandex blend fabric moves with your body for added comfort. — Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus — Available colors: 17 A reviewer says: “Super cute and so comfy! They’re really stretchy and feel like a fancy jogger which I’m so here for!”

8 This Plaid Shacket With Classic Details AUTOMET Plaid Shacket Amazon $39 See On Amazon What’s not to love about this plaid shacket? It features a nylon spandex blend fabric that’s soft, durable, and surprisingly stretchy, and the oversized fit looks great with a variety of casual and dressed-up outfits. A pointed collar, two buttoned chest pockets, and a button-down closure keep the look classic. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 23 A reviewer says: “Absolutely love this shacket/shirt!! So many compliments and have had several people ask where I got it. I bought One similar to this last year and it is not soft or comfortable. This one is purrrrrfect, and very comfy. Just as pictured and a great price! Totally recommend!”

9 These Slippers With Plush Faux-Fur Lining & Over 37,000 Reviews Jessica Simpson Faux Fur Slipper Amazon $17 See On Amazon Here’s a fun fact: I am literally wearing these exact faux-suede slippers while I type this, and I could not recommend them more. My favorite features include the plush faux fur at the insoles and ankles, cushy memory foam, and convenient slip-on design. The non-slip soles are great for quick trips outside. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 13 A reviewer says: “Perfect to keep your feet warm at home! Soft and plush lining that goes all the way into the shoe and on the sole. I absolutely love these and will be buying them for presents for Christmas too!!! Great value and really cute!”

10 This T-Shirt Dress That’s Cute & Casual MOLERANI T-Shirt Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Everyone needs a short-sleeved t-shirt dress like this one in their wardrobe. It’s the perfect thing to throw on when you don’t feel like wearing pants (we’ve all been there) and features a loose-fitting design for comfort and mobility. The stretchy t-shirt material is soft against the skin. — Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 42 A reviewer says: “This is the perfect comfortable and cozy dress for travel, and for everyday wear.”

11 This Tunic Top That Can Be Styled So Many Ways LETSRUNWILD Tunic Top Amazon $38 See On Amazon There’s something so effortlessly cool about this boat neck batwing-sleeve cotton top. The baggy oversized fit gives it a laid-back style, and the tunic length makes it perfect with leggings or tucked into high-waisted jeans. Some shoppers even rock it as a dress with a belt for added structure. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 14 A reviewer says: “Absolutely LOVE this shirt!!! It's so comfy and looks great with jeans, leggings or dress pants.”

12 These Leggings With Convenient Pockets Colorfulkoala Leggings with Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon You can always use another pair of yoga pants, and this pair has a handy feature that sets them apart from the rest: pockets. They’re also made from polyester spandex blend fabric for durability and stretch, and the high waist adds support during workouts or running errands. They’re seriously a fan fave with an impressive overall 4.5-star rating after 44,000 reviews on Amazon. — Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large — Available colors: 40 A reviewer says: “Best leggings I've ever bought. I bought my first pair about 2 years ago and have since bought 3 more pairs. I just got a new black pair to replace my other black pair because they were starting to wear, but still have wear left in them for sure. Super comfy fit and I love the length. [...]”

13 This Cropped Puffer Vest That’s So Trendy KEOMUD Cropped Puffer Vest Amazon $37 See On Amazon More than 850 shoppers gave this cropped puffer vest a glowing rating, and I totally agree with their reviews. The 100% polyester fabric is durable and slick, and the puffer design keeps you warm when out in the cold. The trendy cropped fit adds major style. “Don’t think, just buy,” said one review. Enough said. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 17 A reviewer says: “This vest fits perfect, and is warm but very lightweight.”

14 This Cable Knit Beanie That’s Super Stretchy PAGE ONE Cable Knit Beanie Amazon $9 See On Amazon It’s time to refresh your cozy accessories, so why not start with this affordable knit beanie? The chunky cable-knit design adds beautiful texture and warmth, and the 100% polyester construction is soft and durable. A faux-fur pom pom brings a luxe touch to a casual winter staple. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 26 A reviewer says: “The softness of this hat is incredible. I love the soft lining on the inside. The hat has the right amount stretch so that you remain comfy when wearing the hat.”

15 This Wrap Dress That’s A Shopper Favorite Pinup Fashion Plus Size Wrap Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This short-sleeve wrap dress has a bit of a cult following. Shoppers love the thick and stretchy fabric, flowy short sleeves, faux wrap design, and sweet A-line skirt. And while I love the classic solid colors, please do yourself a favor and check out the Christmas cat pattern option. You’re welcome. — Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus — Available colors: 17 A reviewer says: “[This] dress is great! It feels like a comfy tshirt. You can make it dressy with a nice jewelry set, but also makes a great business-casual dress. Love it!”

16 This Oversized Pullover With A Half-Zip Closure Trendy Queen Half Zip Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon This oversized zip-up pullover has major ‘90s vibes and it’s so cozy. It features thick rayon and polyester blend fabric, a half-zip closure, and a stand-up collar that can be worn up or down. Pair it with biker shorts on warmer days or fleece-lined leggings to stay toasty in the winter. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 22 A reviewer says: “This quickly became my fav sweater because of how soft it feels inside and it looks very cute and trendy, oversized fit”

17 These Distressed Jeans That You’ll Wear All The Time Sidefeel Distressed Jeans Amazon $41 See On Amazon It’s hard to believe that these distressed five-pocket boyfriend jeans don’t cost upwards of $100 dollars, but you can score them for less than $50. They’re made from high-quality denim and have casual distressed details as well as a raw hem design that adds to the deconstructed look. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large (4 — 18 also available) — Available colors: 19 A reviewer says: “The jeans are so comfortable and stylish. I wear them all the time. The stretchy material make them so comfortable. [...]”

18 This Fuzzy Jacket — With 25,000 Reviews — That You’ll Never Want To Take Off PRETTYGARDEN Sherling Jacket Amazon $42 See On Amazon The minute you try on this fuzzy oversized sherpa coat, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. The double-fleeced material is incredibly soft and cozy, and the stand-up collar adds warmth and coverage. Two large side pockets add storage, and the zip-up closure looks great open or zipped. — Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 35 A reviewer says: “This is the most amazingly soft and comfortable jacket I have ever owned. It’s like being hugged by a llama before being sheared. Like that warm, loving hug you would get from your mom right when you needed it. Like being snuggled up to your significant other, better yet, your dog. My dopamine actually pumps out when I put this on. If you don’t have one, you should get yourself one immediately. [...]”

19 These Slip-On Flats With Memory Foam Insoles For Cushioned Steps MUSSHOE Flat Shoe Amazon $30 See On Amazon These pointed-toe faux-suede flats look like they came from a high-end boutique, and no one has to know how incredibly affordable they are. The cushioned ankles, flexible construction, and memory foam soles keep your feet comfortable and blister-free, and the rubber bottoms keep you stable. — Available sizes: 5 — 11 — Available colors: 41 A reviewer says:

20 This A-Line Dress With Romantic Style Romwe Plus Size Floral Midi Dress Amazon $26 Amazon I love the low-key retro vibes of this beautifully romantic A-line dress. The floral print, thick-yet-breathable stretch fabric, classic round neckline, half-length sleeves, fitted waistline, and flared skirt combine for a style that will make you feel fabulous. And the price? Also fabulous. — Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large — Available colors: 7 A reviewer says: “The dress is super cute! Looks great! Got some compliments on the colors and dress altogether. I read many reviews on ordering a size up and I am glad I did! I am a 2XL and went for the 3XL. It didn't fit too tight or loose. It fit perfectly. So I do recommend going a size up.”

21 This V-Neck Pullover That Is Unbelievably Soft Jouica Knit Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon Just looking at a picture of this V-neck pullover sweater fills me with warm and cozy feelings, so just imagine how amazing it is to actually wear it. The viscose, polyester, and nylon fabric is soft and luxurious, and stylish accents like the high-low hemline, exposed center seam, and V neckline make it stand out. — Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 37 A reviewer says: “I love this sweater!! Very soft, comfortable and I love the v-neck!! That's why I got it. Washes great!! Everytime I wear it I get compliments!!”

22 These Bootcut Yoga Pants That Hundreds Of Reviewers Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Yes, these stretchy bootcut yoga pants are technically made for exercising, but if you wear them to the grocery store, a nice restaurant, or even the office, no one would be the wiser. The flared bottoms are so trendy, and the high waist gives support to your midsection. — Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 25 A reviewer says: “These pants are so soft! True buttery softness, and so comfortable. Also, I've been having a hard time finding yoga pants and leggings that are truly squat proof, and these pass the test.”

23 This Oversized Cardi That You’ll Wear All Season Angashion Cable Knit Cardigan Amazon $40 See On Amazon This oversized knit cardigan just screams “cozy”, and you’ll probably find yourself reaching for it all season long. The 100% acrylic knit fabric is soft with a slight stretch, and the large wooden buttons and balloon sleeves bring sweet style. Wear it open over a dress or buttoned-up and tucked into high-waisted jeans. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 19 A reviewer says: “Absolutely love this cute white cardigan! It’s the perfect cardigan that is versatile for any outfits. You can wear it by itself or add it on literally any top. I love the three cute buttons on it so you can button up when it gets cold. I love how chunky it is which makes it look very cozy. I love this cardigan so much I could literally wear it everyday. One of the best apparel purchases I’ve made on Amazon.”

24 These Gold-Plated Hoops That Are Simple & Elegant For Everyday Wear PAVOI Gold Plated Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon The reviews for these gold-plated hoop earrings are glowing, which is exactly how you’ll feel when wearing them. Shoppers are impressed with the quality for the low price tag, and love the “perfect size” and “great clasp”. Gold-plated earrings for under 15 bucks? You can thank me later. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 4 A reviewer says: “Comfortable and versatile enough to leave in 24/7. I have these in my second lobe piercing and they are such a staple. I switch my other earrings out daily but these stay in. Very comfy, very versatile, very secure.”

25 This Boat-Neck Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon Essentials Boat-Neck Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This boat-neck dress is practically perfect in every way. The 3/4-length sleeves offer just the right amount of coverage, and the slight A-line skirt adds a lovely shape while still being loose and flowy. Think of it as a blank canvas for all of your favorite accessories. — Available sizes: Small — 6X-Large — Available colors: 7 A reviewer says: “Soft fabric.... easy wear. Could wear it everyday! Black goes with everything”

26 This Button-Down Shirt That’s So Essential BIG DART Button Down Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Crisp and classic, this white button-down shirt is like a breath of fresh air. The oversized fit looks great worn open over a crop top or buttoned-up and tucked into a pencil skirt. The cotton polyester blend fabric is soft and smooth, and the drop shoulder accents add unexpected style. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 26 A reviewer says: “I wear this shirt all the time, and it always feels light and cool. Great staple piece!”

27 These Popular Jeggings That Are Sleek & Streamlined No Nonsense Jeggings with Back Pockets Amazon $17 See On Amazon These jeggings with over 16,000 five-star ratings are from the brand No Nonsense, which happens to describe them perfectly. The sleek design adds understated style to any outfit, and the stretchy cotton blend fabric with an elastic waistband makes them easy to slip on and off. Back pockets and faux pockets at the front make them look like traditional jeans. — Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 8 A reviewer says: “I have several pairs of these, they are a great buy for everyday comfort. They look great with flats, boots and hold up pretty well wash after wash.”

28 This Anorak Jacket That’s Durable & Classic Made By Johnny Anorak Jacket Amazon $39 See On Amazon This anorak jacket features a 100% cotton shell, 100% polyester lining, an interior drawstring waistband, an attached hood, zipper closure, and four front pockets. It’s durable and quick-drying, making it a great layer for cooler days where it might rain. — Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 24 A reviewer says:

29 These Stylish Flats With Cushy Memory Foam Skechers Ballet Flat Amazon $51 See On Amazon Sketchers makes ballet flats? It sure does, but you’d never know it. These air-cooled memory foam flats feel like sneakers, but the pointed toe, woven knit fabric upper, and bold cheetah print design add sophisticated style. The textured rubber soles keep you from slipping. — Available sizes: 5 — 11 — Available colors: 5 A reviewer says: “I love these shoes!! They are a fabric material so they are definitely a looser fit. I was looking for a comfy pair of flats that were fashionable and that I could wear all day. I also have rheumatoid arthritis and my feet have a lot of sore spots and I was still able to wear these all day at a salon. I think these would be great for any age also. I’m 30 but I feel like women of every age have given me compliments. They are super cute and go great with just a black outfit. Just buy them. They are amazing”

30 This Knit Dress With A Unique Tie Waist R.Vivimos Sweater Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This tie-front sweater dress brings so much to the table, which is why nearly 9,000 shoppers give it five stars. The cotton, polyester, and spandex fabric keeps you warm and cozy without making you sweat. The long gathered sleeves and stylish tie-front accent are oh-so-chic. And the above-the-knee length looks perfect when paired with tights and tall boots in the colder months. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 31 A reviewer says: “This dress is comfortable and too cute! I wore this to a chilly fall wedding with some knee high boots for warmth and it was perfect. The dress would also be awesome for informal events as well. Very versatile. [...]”

31 This Color Block Top With A Twisted Hem Accent DOLNINE Plus Size Knotted Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon The plush rayon spandex fabric on this long-sleeved pullover has just the right amount of stretch, and the color block pattern and knot accent at the hem keep things interesting. Pair it with cozy leggings for a look that says “I tried” when you actually didn’t. — Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus — Available colors: 40 A reviewer says: “I love this shirt! It is like thick, soft t-shirt material. Perfect for casual lounging! The knot detail is adorable and I can pair this with jeans and a pair of boots/flats for a cute casual outfit. Will order in other colors!”

32 These Palazzo Pants That Are Fun & Funky SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add a playful touch to your collection with these flared pull-on palazzo pants. These fan-favorite pants have earned over 18,000 perfect five-star reviews, with shoppers praising their soft “peach skin” material, fun print options, and retro bell bottoms. One person calls them her “new happy pants”. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 16 A reviewer says: “I love these pants so much, I could live in them. I’ve bought them in almost every design! They’re extremely soft and have a nice waistband that doesn’t squeeze you. Really high quality, highly recommended!!”

33 This Knit Cardigan That’s Lightweight & Breezy LARACE Knit Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon With soft and breathable ribbed polyester spandex fabric, this stretchy open-front cardigan sweater is the perfect lightweight layer. It features a flowy fit, two large patch pockets, an open front, and a longer length that hits just above the knee. The anti-wrinkle material makes it great for traveling. — Available sizes: Large — 3X-Large — Available colors: 10 A reviewer says: “This sweater has become my favorite piece in my very limited wardrobe. Easy to dress down wearing with jeans or dress up wearing with a black skirt”

34 This Newsboy Cap With Cozy Merino Wool Comhats Newsboy Hat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Finding a hat that fits your head can be challenging. If it’s too big, it’ll constantly be sliding off, and if it’s too small the band will dig and you’ll avoid wearing it altogether. This wool blend newsboy cap comes in two different sizes so you don’t just have to hope that “one size” really will “fit all”. And with over 5,000 reviews, this one remains a highly rated pick. — Available sizes: Medium — Large — Available colors: 25 A reviewer says: “I bought two hats since I couldn't decide which color I liked better. Both are high quality and supercute! They are adjustable via a string and warm enough for winter wear. I've already gotten compliments on them. I highly recommend them!”

35 This Heathered Hoodie That’s An Elevated Basic Doublju Zip-Up Hoodie Amazon $34 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a cozy hoodie, and this sweatshirt proves that you don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort. It maintains a seriously impressive overall 4.4-star rating after 32,000 reviews. The color block design is striking without being too busy, and the heathered effect keeps it casual. The cotton polyester material is thick and durable, and the drawstring hood and kangaroo pockets keep you toasty. — Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 44 A reviewer says: “This sweatshirt is exactly what I expected and wanted. it's big and warm and comfy, without being boxy or shapeless. As far as thickness/warmth goes I'd say it's a solid medium. Definitley warm enough to use when you're chilly, but not thickest or warmest sweatshirt you can find. The pockets are deep, the zipper works well, and the hood is large and functional. [...]”

36 These High-Waisted Pants With Breezy Cotton Stretch Fabric NIMIN Paper Bag Pants Amazon $36 See On Amazon Paper bag pants are a trend that works on everybody and can be worn in any season. Take this lightweight pair, for example. The breezy cotton spandex fabric won’t weigh you down, and the high waist has an elasticized band for a secure yet comfy fit. Button details add a dash of flair. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 14 A reviewer says: “Infatuated with these pants definitely purchasing more so stylish and comfortable”

37 This Denim Jacket That’s A Closet Classic Amazon Essentials Jean Jacket Amazon $41 See On Amazon If you don’t already have a denim jacket in your wardrobe, you’ve probably just been waiting for the right one to come along. Well, here it is. This jean jacket features all the classic components: Cotton stretch denim fabric, button closure, pointed collar, and adjustable side straps for a customized fit. Two flap pockets and side slit pockets add storage options. — Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large — Available colors: 4 A reviewer says: “This is a great quality stretch Jean jacket. Its the sweatpants of denim jackets it’s so comfy. I love the dark wash for a bit of a 90s look.”

38 This Turtleneck Sweater With Touchable Texture Hanna Nikole Plus Size Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon Sure, turtleneck sweaters are elegant and versatile, but they can also be, well, boring. But not this one. It has striking lantern sleeves with beautiful textured accents, a chunky cowl turtleneck, a longer tunic length, and acrylic polyester blend fabric that’s soft yet sturdy so it retains its shape. — Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus — Available colors: 17 A reviewer says: “I was skeptical, but this is one of my new favorites in my closet. It is pretty chunky, I could've sized down, but I absolutely love it! Pairs well with jeans or work slacks and a long necklace. I'll be purchasing the white one as well!”

39 These Scrunchies With Luxuriously Soft Fabric & Nearly 20,000 Reviews Kitsch Velvet Scrunchies (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Shoppers cannot say enough good things about this five-pack of velvet scrunchies from Kitsch. “Very pillowy and perfect,” says one review. “Exactly as pictured. I have very long, thick natural hair and wanted larger satin scrunchies. These were exactly what I was hoping for. They still stay on my wrist but stretch to hold my hair.” — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 13 A reviewer says: “They are very large and supersoft. They’re like a mini pillow. I wear them to bed, because they don’t leave a crease in my hair.”