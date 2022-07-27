Reviewers With Different Body Shapes & Sizes All Love These Clothes Because They Look So Good On

You know you’ve found a hot commodity when people can’t stop writing glowing reviews about the product (or products!) they’ve purchased. And when you’re on a site as wide-reaching as Amazon, the possibilities for what you can find are virtually endless.

Sometimes, that could make it difficult to wade through all the possibilities to find exactly what you’re looking for — but with this list of trendy, versatile clothes that Amazon customers can’t stop raving about, I’ve done all the work for you. There’s a wide range of styles for you to browse through, all of which have tons of positive reviews.

Want to know what’s even better about the clothing on this list? Everything comes at a modest price point, too. So go ahead and treat yourself because you deserve it.

1 This Simple Halter Tank That Highlights Your Shoulders LouKeith Halter Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon The straightforward design of this halter tank top will make you want to purchase one of every color they have. Pair this everyday essential with a trendy skirt, cut-off shorts, skinny jeans, or leggings — that’s how versatile this top is. The blend of halter and racerback straps also do an excellent job of showing off your shoulders. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

2 This Button-Down Shirt In A Stylish Houndstooth Print BIG DART Button Down Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon You’ll feel like the ultimate professional in this sleek button-down shirt. There are fitted cuffs around the wrists with slightly ballooned sleeves. Pop the collar for a preppy vibe, or turn it down when you need a more professional or polished look. The lightweight material is also a plus, since you can wear it all year long and layer when needed. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

3 These Flowy, Stretchy Palazzo Pants Suitable For A Range Of Activities Made By Johnny Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $21 See On Amazon There is a slight ruffled effect on these stretchy palazzo pants that add a touch of sophisticated style. The blend of rayon and spandex gives them a ton of flexibility and stretchiness. They move as one with your body. You can dress them up with a cute crop top or fun blouse for a more polished look, or even throw them on with a sports bra and hit up your favorite yoga class. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

4 A Chiffon Dress With Ruffled Sleeves & Cinched Waist Nemidor Chiffon Print Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Feel positively ethereal in this flowing chiffon midi dress. While the overall fit has a fluid look and feel, the cinched elastic waistband brings in the perfect amount of definition and structure. The ruffles of the short-sleeves match the ruffles in the full-bodied skirt for a cohesive, delicate feel. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

5 This T-Shirt Maxi Dress With A Cute Surplice Neckline Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon The casual comfort you get from this surplice maxi dress is truly unbeatable. There is a small elastic waistband that creates a look reminiscent of the empire-style. With its short sleeves, you can choose to wear it solo, or layer it with a cute bolo jacket or trendy cardigan during the cooler months. It’s also versatile enough to wear with sandals, mules, and tennis shoes. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

6 A Trendy, Comfy Jumpsuit With Extra-Wide Pant Legs YESNO Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon The modern, updated look you get from this wide leg jumpsuit is the pick-me-up your wardrobe needs. While the top half riffs off the classic look of bib overalls, the bottom half gets a more modern look with wide and flowing pant legs. They are cropped at the ankle to prevent them dragging on the ground, and to show off cute shoes. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

7 This Midi Dress With Plunging Neckline For A Perfect Night-Out Look Nemidor V Neck Midi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon The tie belt on this V-neck midi dress creates shape around the waist without causing discomfort. Even though this dress may be suited for slightly fancier occasions, it’s so comfortable and you’ll get some many compliments while wearing it, you’ll want to find any excuse to take it out of your closet. Start scheduling girls’ nights out and cocktail parties now! Available colors: 28

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

8 These Knit Straight-Leg Pants That Are Chic & Comfortable Woman Within 7-Day Knit Straight Leg Pant Amazon $29 See On Amazon The cotton and polyester blend of these straight leg pants make them as comfortable as they are stylish. You will look like the consummate professional without having to sacrifice feeling good. There is an elastic waistband, which means you just have to pull these on and you’re good to go. Style these with a blouse or button-up to meet office requirements, or throw on a T-shirt for a laidback look on the weekend. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small Plus — 6X-Large Plus

9 This Essential Midi Skirt With Side Slits For An Extra Pop Of Style Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Midi Skirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon This pull-on knit midi is the summer skirt of your dreams. There are no annoying or difficult buttons or zippers to deal with thanks to the comfy elastic waistband. The bottom hits right around mid-calf for a fuller-coverage feel, while the slits on the side add a little edge, too. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

10 This Chic Dolman-Sleeve Tee That Works For All Occasions Made By Johnny Boatneck Dolman Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon You’ll fall in love with the stylish simplicity this boatneck dolman top adds to your wardrobe. It has the form of a traditional scoop neck T-shirt, but with a funky, modern twist. There are flowy batwing sleeves that are trending hard right now, as well as a ruched effect around the waist. It’s elegant enough you can easily wear it to work, and is a steal at $16 bucks. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

11 A Sheer, Open-Front Duster You Can Wear For Spring, Summer, & Fall Hibluco Sheer Kimono Amazon $24 See On Amazon The lightweight and airy feel of this open front duster makes it the perfect top to layer for those cool summer evenings. Pair it with jeans or shorts for a casual summer feel. You can also get creative with this duster by turning it into an elegant outfit shawl or beach cover-up. It provides the perfect amount of coverage without feeling bogged down. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

12 An Everyday Spaghetti Strap Tank Dress You’ll Never Want To Take Off 7th Element Spaghetti Strap Swing Dress Amazon $16 See On Amazon The simplicity of this spaghetti strap dress makes it a closet staple you can’t pass up. It is super lightweight and a great option for hot summer days. You can also take this swing dress in a ‘90s direction by layering a crop top or baby doll tee underneath. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

13 This Tunic Blouse In A Fun & Colorful Floral Print LARACE Flowy Tunic Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon All of the little pops of style are what make this flowy tunic blouse such a hit with Amazon customers. The loose-fitting sleeves hit just above your elbow for a comfortable fit and classic look. Around the bottom hemline, there is a panel of sheer chiffon that adds an elegant flair. You can pair this with jeans, leggings, and skirts; the options are endless. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Medium — 6X

14 This Crinkled Mid-Length Skirt With A High-Cut Waistband STRETCH IS COMFORT Flare Mid Length Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon The crinkled material of this mid-length flare skirt adds a fun bit of texture that really catches the eye. The material is deceptively smooth once you feel it with your hands, too. It hits right above the knee, making it long enough it’s appropriate for any occasion and short enough to still feel playful. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — 5X

15 A V-Neck Maxi Dress With Eye-Catching Flowers HAOMEILI V Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon You’re going to love the look and feel of this bright patterned maxi dress. The plunging V-neck crosses in the front, which frames the bust. There is a full-length skirt with plenty of movement that flows as you walk. You’ll also love the little secret pockets that are just big enough to hold your important items and small enough to seamlessly blend into the material. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

16 These Linen Drawstring Pants That Blend Style & Comfort Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant Amazon $30 See On Amazon These lightweight, wide-leg linen pants have an everyday, casual feel that makes them incredibly versatile. Tie or knot the drawstring around your waist for a customizable and secure fit no matter how active or relaxed you are that day. Aside from being a great pair of everyday pants, they also make a cute swimsuit cover-up option when you want to change things up a bit. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 A Super-Versatile, Simple Maxi Skirt With Pockets Simlu Maxi Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon The simple design of this maxi skirt makes it a versatile garment that you can wear just about any and everywhere. It has an extra-wide waistband, which is comfortable and gives you the option to wear it high up or turn it down for a more compact look. One feature you’ll love is the hidden pockets on the side. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

18 A Basic Tank Top That Looks As Good Alone As It Does Styled With Accessories Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Top Amazon $20 The everyday simplicity these soft tank tops exudes makes them great layering pieces, as well as solo stars. They’re long enough to tuck into your pants or skirt, but can also be worn free-flowing for a more laidback look. The cotton blend is buttery-soft against your skin and won’t lose any of its comfort after being washed. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

19 A Vintage-Fab Flared Skirt With A Tie Belt Belle Poque Flared Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Channel vintage vibes with this adorably flared midi skirt. The flouncy A-line brings out the essence of poodle skirts from back in the day, while the tie belt at the waist ups the retro flair. One reason people love it so much is its all-year-long versatility and comfort. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

20 This Loose-Fitting, Open-Front Cardigan That Looks & Feels Elegant Chicgal Kimono Amazon $19 See On Amazon The oversize fit of this open-front floral cardigan give it an effortless feel that pairs well with just about everything. Between the silky-smooth fabric, delicate shades of pastels, and beautiful all-over floral print, you’ll feel anything but basic when wearing it. It is the perfect finishing piece for a pop of color with some jeans and a plain top or tank. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

21 A Chiffon Blouse With Trendy Batwings For A Fashionable Office Look IN'VOLAND Chiffon Batwing Blouse Amazon $30 See On Amazon You’ll love both the classic and updated style elements of this batwing blouse. The scoop neck and chiffon material bring that classic vibe making it office-appropriate, while the short batwing sleeves add a bit of modern flair matching current trends. It looks as good with dress pants as it does with a pair of jeans or a skirt. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

22 This Short-Sleeve Tee Dress With Cute Polka Dots Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This scoop neck swing dress combines flirty and sporty for an everyday look you can’t pass up. It is designed to gently drape down the body, while the rayon fabric has a touch of spandex for a light, comfy fit. You can wear this to work one day, to run errands the next, and to brunch with your friends on the weekend. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

23 An Empire-Waist Maxi Dress That Features Hidden Pockets Nemidor Short Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This short-sleeve maxi dress has hidden side pockets that add fashionable functionality you can’t beat. It has an empire waistline that gives off a classic feel. The scoop neck is a great backdrop for layering on several necklaces for a bold accessory choice that will play well with the overall simplicity of this dress. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

24 This Breezy Tank With Pretty Lace Detailing XiaoMaAnJi Flowy Lace Tank Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon You’ll get tons of compliments while wearing this lace trim tank. The straps are nice and wide, which helps prevent them from digging into your shoulders — and the one feature people can’t stop lauding is the intricately crocheted lace trim around the bottom. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

25 This Pretty Maxi Skirt With A Comfortable Elastic Waistband Woman Within Pull-On Elastic Waist Soft Maxi Skirt Amazon $46 See On Amazon You’re going to love the no-hassle, pull-on-and-go design of this colorful maxi skirt. The thick elastic waistband keeps it securely on your hips and has a ruched effect that keeps it on trend with this season’s hot picks. The hem falls to your ankles, so you won’t step or trip on it while walking (especially considering its side slits). Simply toss it in the washer and dryer whenever it needs a quick cleaning. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 12 Plus — 34 Plus Petite

26 This Button-Front Tunic Blouse With A High-Low Hemline ALLEGRACE Henley Tunic Amazon $20 See On Amazon Supreme comfort paired with stylish details make this Henley tunic a fan favorite among Amazon customers. With a four-button closure at the top, take your look a more conservative route by buttoning them completely, or keep it more low key with a few undone. You’ll also love the empire waist design that creates a free-flowing look. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

27 A Pleated Chiffon Blouse With A Cute Back Keyhole Closure Milumia Pleated Keyhole Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon The cap sleeves on this pleated blouse are just one of the fashion elements that draw the eye. Down the front is some simple pleating that adds a nice classic touch. The back is a bit more playful, as the single button closure at the top creates a keyhole feature for a fun peek-a-boo vibe. You have the option to tuck it in for a put together look, or let it flow freely for a more casual vibe. Available colors: 20 Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

28 This Flowy Tee Dress With Trendy Shoulder Cut-Outs Nemidor Cold Shoulder T Shirt Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon The soft and stretchy material of this cut-out shoulder dress is just one of the reason peoples can’t resist buying it. There is a beautiful, natural bounce that happens when you move in it thanks to the springiness of the fabric. It looks great worn all on its own for an understated outfit, but it can also be dressed up with bold accessories and a pair of cute heels. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

29 These Lightweight Wide-Leg Pants You’ll Wear Everywhere TARSE Wide Leg Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon While these wide-leg pants are comfy enough to lounge in all day long, they maintain a classic style that makes them super versatile. Pull them on easily as there are no buttons, clasps, or zippers to deal with. The thick elastic waistband keeps them snug to your hips without pinching or rubbing. And when you need them, there are hidden pockets on the side to hold your things. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

30 This Baseball Tee With Unique, V-Neck Crisscross Straps Haloumoning Criss Cross T Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon The strappy crisscross front of this color-block T-shirt is one of the first things that will catch your eye. It’s a great fashion feature that sets this tee apart from others. Further, the fabric blend makes it buttery smooth and helps it maintain a nice, breathable quality. Stay effortlessly cool all year round in this top by pairing it with jean and shorts alike. Available colors: 53

Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

31 These Bootcut Yoga Pants That Look Professional But Feel So Soft Spalding Bootleg Yoga Pant Amazon $25 See On Amazon The straightforward style of these bootleg yoga pants will make them a weekly (or daily) go-to. They have a slight flare at the bottom without being overstated or distracting. There is plenty of stretch as well, so wearing them to yoga is a no-brainer. However, they have enough style you can also zhuzh them up for brunch or for a day out shopping. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — 3X

32 These Stretchy Dress Pants With A Chic Straight Leg Yogipace Straight Leg Dress Pants Amazon $40 See On Amazon Between the straight-leg style and material that feels like yoga pants, these dress trousers are continuously getting rave reviews from satisfied customers. There are tons of style points on these pants, like belt loops, back and front pockets, as well as thick seams. Pair them with basic pumps for the office, or sneakers to run errands; they look great either way. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

33 This A-Line Tank Dress With A Sweetheart Neckline GRACE KARIN Sleeveless A-Line Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon This sweetheart dress features ruched tank sleeves and V-neckline, which adds so much sophistication to the overall look. There is also a simple wrap design with the material across the front that adds texture for even more flair. Plus, it has over 14,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — 24 Plus

34 A Pair Of Trousers Made From Flexible Fabric For All-Day Comfort Lee Women's Flex Motion Trouser Pant Amazon $35 See On Amazon The professional look of these wide-leg trousers makes them a perfect option for the office. While they have all the classic features of typical dress pants, such as belt loops, a zipper and button closure, and front and back pockets, the comfort level is out of this world as they move and flow with your body all day (and night) long. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 16 — 30 Plus Long

35 A V-Neck T-Shirt That’s Anything But Basic CARCOS V Neck T Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon You can’t beat the upgraded style of this simple V-neck tee. It brings all the classic features of your essential V-neck, but packs on extra punches with the fun and vibrant prints it comes in. The bodice of the shirt is a tad longer than normal, which gives you the ability to tuck it in or leave it out for a chic or casual vibe. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

36 A Tennis Skirt That’s Fashionable Enough To Wear Off The Court Oyamiki Tennis Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Quickly and easily transition from sporty on the court to cute at brunch with this vibrant and colorful tennis skirt. Underneath, there’s a pair of built-in spandex shorts that make this perfect for playing tennis or other sporty activities. The mid-thigh length and striking, colorful patterns make it something you’ll want to wear more than when you’re just exercising, though. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

37 This Tunic Blouse Featuring An Empire Waist & Fitted Bodice SHIJIALI Button Tunic Amazon $22 See On Amazon This flowy tunic has an added pop of flair with its ruffled, high-low hemline. The asymmetrical bottom helps keep this top from feeling too tight or form-fitting and perfectly complements leggings. Along with the flow you get a bit of structure from the surplice, faux-wrap neckline. Despite the silky-soft material, you can easily clean it in your washer and dryer. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

38 A Flowy Floral Tank Top With Unique Button Neckline Mystry Zone Button Up Flowy Tank Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon The cute button closure at the top of this loose-fitting tank blouse is one of the first fashion details that immediately catches the eye. As the tank flows down the body, it slightly curves in and flares out to create a nice amount of shape. The bottom is free-flowing and has an effortlessly bouncy feel when you move. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

39 This V-Neck Tee With Ruffle Sleeves That Add Just The Right Amount Of Flair OFEEFAN Ruffle Sleeve V Neck T Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon Casual takes on a whole new meaning when you’re wearing this ruffle sleeve V-neck tee. Basic short-sleeves? Don’t think so. The two-tiers of ruffles are the fashion feature you never knew you needed on a T-shirt. The soft polyester blend feels delightful against your skin and is also machine washable for your convenience. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large