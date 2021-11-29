We’re taking the stress out of your sale shopping by tracking the very best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon, from beauty to home to tech.

In the hall of fame of the most popular beauty products on Amazon, save room for the Revlon One-Step hair dryer. But, if you’re new to the name, let me introduce you to what might just be Amazon’s most popular hair tool. The Revlon One-Step is more than just a hair dryer, it’s a straightener and a volumizer, pulling triple duty in your hair styling arsenal. It’s won over our team of editors (I’ve lost count of how many of us own it), as well as an unbelievable 300,000 reviewers and counting. And, I saved the best news for last. It is on sale for its lowest price ever for this year’s Cyber Monday, just $22.

While normally this beloved hair tool would cost you well over $50, it’s just $22 while sales last. But beyond just the sale price, there are so many reasons why this hair tool is worth your money. Ask any reviewer or editor and you’ll hear that the Revlon One-Step drastically cuts down the amount of time it takes to dry and style your hair. And, if your hair is prone to frizzing, then you’ll love that the One-Step hair dryer reduces frizz up to 30% when compared to a traditional hair dryer.

Cyber Monday Deal: 63% Off The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer

Amongst the small army of fans, you’ll find reviewer after reviewer who say this hair tool has been a game-changer for their styling routine. “Like, wow,” says one loyal fan, “This thing took me 8 minutes. I naturally assumed, upon finishing, that I had entered some sort of Amazon-created beauty time warp. I checked with my husband, in the next room, and in fact I did not go through a blowout wormhole.”

It also happens to be incredibly easy to use. Commerce Editor Jen Fiegel says, “My hair-styling skills are severely lacking, but I can handle using the One-Step, and it makes styling as fast as just drying my hair." For any skill level or hair type, this tool will come in clutch and is virtually guaranteed to save you time and frustration when styling your hair.

While Cyber Monday lasts, the Revlon One-Step is on sale for a shocking $22. Join editors, beauty and hair enthusiasts, and thousands of others who rely on this life-changing hair tool for their everyday routine.

And, since that time of year is upon us, I’ll leave you with a few other outstanding beauty deals from this year’s Cyber Monday sale you absolutely don’t want to miss.

60% Off These Pain-Free Facial Razors

Whether you’re looking to touch up your brows, upper lip, or the side of your face, these facial razors are an easy and pain-free way to remove unwanted fuzz or hair. These simple tools have made it into the beauty cabinets of 129,000 Amazon users, and are discounted for a fantastic price while sales last.

36% Off This 5-Pack Of Makeup Sponges For Just $4

If you’re anything like me, you probably don’t change your makeup sponges out as often as you should. So it can pay to stock up when you see them on sale. This set of five sponges is on sale for just $4, a fantastic value if you act fast. Add them to your makeup bag for when you notice yours is getting a little dull or dirty, and you’ll have a replacement tool on hand for all your makeup needs.

66% Off These Professional-Quality Makeup Brushes

Normally $40, these professional-quality makeup brushes are discounted to just $14 while Cyber Monday lasts. They’re made with soft synthetic bristles that don’t shed, and have wood handles so they look chic on any makeup table or vanity. They also come in a set of 15, from everything to a powder brush to a brow comb. This set comes with a vegan leather travel bag that makes this a great gift for on-the-go beauty lovers.

30% Off This Lash Serum That Promotes Health & Growth

This cruelty-free lash-enhancing serum is one of the most popular on Amazon, with 22,000 reviews and an impressive, 4.4-star rating overall. Apply these to your lashes and the formula will go to work. Packed with vitamins, peptides, and amino acids, this lash-boosting serum is designed to show dramatic difference to the length and volume of your lashes in just a few weeks.

34% Off These Chic Claw Clips

Quite possibly 2021’s most iconic hair accessory, claw clips like these ones are great for getting thick or sweaty hair off the back of your neck. These chic clips come in five different colors, and have a secure grip great for anyone whose hair tends to slip and fall out of other hair clips.