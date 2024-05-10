Few people can make an everyday item look effortlessly chic quite like Rihanna. From T-shirt-and-jean combos to sweatpants, she’s mastered the ability to elevate basic pieces, often thanks to her choice in accessories.

On the heels of a recent Fenty Beauty launch, the businesswoman was photographed leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City on Thursday night. She sported a monochromatic ensemble that made a strong case for wearing an all-black outfit during the spring.

Rihanna’s Black Hoodie Outfit

Even while Rihanna is off-duty, she manages to transform something as mundane as a black zip-up hoodie into a chic layering piece. A fan of the re-wear, the beauty mogul styled the same sweatshirt she was seen wearing only a week earlier at Formula One’s Miami Grand Prix. This time, however, the mom of two threw it over a plain black slip dress — hood up, of course — with a fuzzy coat.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

The slip dress featured an ankle-grazing length, which the singer paired with a pair of low-heeled patent leather pumps, the pointed toe peaking out from beneath the hem. The only pop of color came in the form of her candy red nail polish and a mauve-pink lip gloss.

Her Vintage Sunnies & XL Handbag

As Rihanna’s proved before, the key to successfully elevating the core pieces in your closet is to pair them with the right accessories. To break up an otherwise monochromatic outfit, she grabbed her white Jumbo Flap Chanel bag that, from the looks of it, can hold just about everything the new mom might need.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

The piece de resistance of the “Work” singer’s outfit, however, were her vintage Gianfranco Ferre sunglasses, sourced from seller Zena Bryant, also known as The Reinvintage Collection on Instagram — and from the look of their feed, it’s not the first time Rihanna has picked up something from their curated shop.

A slay.